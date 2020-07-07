As lawmakers move to craft another economic rescue bill, the long-awaited data dump about the Paycheck Protection Program is sure to spark a furious debate in Washington about whether the $521 billion in small-business loans helped the right mix of companies and kept enough people employed.

The data illustrates how big chains — including those backed by private equity — received millions of dollars. And how companies connected to the political elite, members of Congress and President Trump benefited from the program.

Treasury and Small Business Administration officials say the program, which had an average loan size of $107,000, helped save 51 million jobs. That's according to self-reported data provided by borrowers. Yesterday's “PPP disclosure includes the names of 660,000 small businesses and nonprofit organizations that received at least $150,000 in funding. Although that is less than 15 percent of the total number of loans, it is the most detailed disclosure yet on one of the largest economic stimulus packages created by the federal government, part of the $2 trillion Cares Act,” Jonathan O'Connell, Aaron Gregg, Steven Rich and Anu Narayanswamy report. (You can search through all loans larger than $1 million here.)

But don't celebrate just yet: About 90,000 employers either said they would not retain any jobs despite the loans or declined to say how many they’d retain. “Among the loan recipients, 48,922 reported zero as the number of jobs they would retain with the money and 40,506 appeared to leave that section blank,” my colleagues write. “It appeared that 10 other companies received between $5 million and $10 million but reported retaining only one job with the money.”

A person walks past a closed store front in New York.

The data exposed some political land mines as both Republican and Democratic allies and targets accepted federal support.

“Several members of Congress are benefiting from loans, including some who were directly involved in shaping regulations and some who benefited from a blanket waiver of ethics concerns for some federal officials seeking loans,” my Post colleagues write.

“Among the loan recipients disclosed is KTAK Corporation, a Tulsa-based operator of fast food franchises owned by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), according to public records. Hern has advocated to increase the size of loans available to franchises, including in a March letter to Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schume. Hern spokeswoman Miranda Dabney said the letter was ‘a bipartisan idea meant to simplify the way loans were calculated,’ and said the franchise rule that Hern advocated did not benefit KTAK because it employs fewer than 500 people.”

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) benefited when three of his car dealerships, located outside Pittsburgh, received a combined total of between $450,000 and $1.05 million to retain 97 jobs, according to the data. Kelly is not involved in the day-to-day operations of his auto dealerships, said spokesman Andrew Eisenberger, and did not participate in discussions between the dealerships and the PPP lender.

Several plumbing businesses affiliated with Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), all based in Broken Arrow, Okla., each received between $350,000 and $1 million. A spokeswoman said Rep. Mullin is not involved in the day-to-day operation of his businesses.

“ Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), in his most recent financial disclosure filing , reported owning between $50,000 and $100,000 in equity in a California winery, Phase 2 Cellars. That winery received a PPP loan worth between $1 million and $2 million,” the Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay, Sam Brodey, William Bredderman and Jackie Kucinich report.

financial disclosure filing Lachlan Markay, Sam Brodey, William Bredderman and Jackie Kucinich report. “In total, companies linked to lawmakers and congressional caucuses have received at least $11 million in aid from the federal program that Congress created to help small businesses,” Politico's Melanie Zanona, Zachary Warmbrodt and Sam Mintz tally.

“Other lawmakers have family members who work for companies that, at some point, reaped benefits from the small business loans program,” per Politico. For instance, “Rep. Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.) husband is the CEO of a regional casino developer, Full House Resorts, which took a $5.6 million Paycheck Protection Program loan."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, is connected to a partnership that received a loan between between $350,000 and $1 million, Bloomberg News's Billy House reports. “ Pelosi is ‘a minor, passive investor’ in the firm, EDI Associates, Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the speaker told the publication. ‘He was not involved in or even aware of this PPP loan.’”

Businesses tied to President Trump's inner circle received as much as $21 million in government loans, ProPublica's Jack Gillum, Isaac Arnsdorf, Jake Pearson and Mike Spies report.

That includes son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner's family: Per the Daily Beast: “Records show $350,000 to $1 million went to Observer Holdings LLC, the parent entity of Observer Media — the publishing company formerly owned [Kushner]. Kushner resigned from the news organization before decamping to Washington, D.C. in 2017, but it has remained in the family: Joseph Meyer, wedded to Kushner’s sister, Nicole, lists it among the holdings of his Observer Capital investment firm. The federal assistance preserved 41 jobs, according to the SBA.”

“Two of the [Kushner] family's New Jersey hotels also cashed in. The SBA materials show that $1 million to $2 million in assistance went to Princeton Forrestal LLC — revealed in Securities and Exchange Commission records to be 40 percent owned by the former developer's mother, brother, and sister. Esplanade Livingston LLC, which owns the land on which the company's Westminster Hotel sits, received another $350,000 to $1 million. Mortgage documents filed in Essex County, New Jersey show that Esplanade Livingston LLC is controlled by C.K. Livingston LLC, a company that bears the initials of Jared Kushner's father Charles — and which the former disclosed in 2017 as a source of personal income from the hotel.”

“Dozens of tenants of [Trump’s] real estate company also received funds, reviving questions about conflicts of interest brought by the president’s continued ownership of his company while in office,” my Post colleagues report.

And “Monday’s list included a Manhattan law firm whose marquee attorney has fiercely defended Trump for almost two decades,” per ProPublica. “Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP — whose managing partner, Marc Kasowitz, was at one point the president’s top lawyer in the special counsel’s Russia investigation — was set to receive between $5 million and $10 million from Citibank, data show.”

Other notable loan recipients include …

A number of political organizations: “The Ohio Democratic Party got at least $150,000 and the Florida Democratic Party Building Fund got at least $350,000, while the Women’s National Republican Club of New York got at least $350,000 and the Black Republican Caucus in Florida got at least $150,000,” CNBC's Lauren Hirsch and Jacob Pramuk report.

And “the political committee of Dr. Christine Mann, a candidate in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 31st Congressional District, received a $28,000 loan …” KXAN's John Engel reports. The campaign paid back the loan after a month.

Organizations tied to three congressional caucuses: “The educational arms for the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus each took loans between $350,000 and $1 million, according to the Small Business Administration,” per Politico. “Both of the nonprofits have members of Congress on their board of directors.”

“Meanwhile, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, a nonprofit that supports hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities and is associated with the bipartisan Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus, also accepted a loan between $350,000 and $1 million.”

More than two dozen Washington lobbying, public affairs and consulting firms, per Politico's Theodoric Meyer. "Firms that derive more than 50 percent of their revenue from lobbying or political work are barred from receiving the loans — which can be forgiven if companies meet certain benchmarks — under the agency’s rules… But several lobbying firms secured loans through the Paycheck Protection Program despite the rules, including Van Scoyoc Associates, the No. 10 lobbying firm in town last year by revenue."

Numerous news organizations: “Forbes Media got at least $5 million; The Washington Times got at least $1 million; The Washingtonian got at least $350,000; The Daily Caller received at least $350,000 and The Daily Caller News Foundation got at least $150,000; The American Prospect received at least $150,000,” per CBNC.

“Newsmax, the conservative TV network and website owned by another presidential confidante, Christopher Ruddy, got a loan worth $2 million to $5 million,” per the Daily Beast.

Liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America received between $1 to $2 million dollars.

Politically-connected companies: “The law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, whose chairman David Boies has represented powerful clients such as former Vice President Al Gore in the Bush v. Gore Supreme Court case, received between $5 million and $10 million … Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family’s business, Foremost Maritime, got a loan valued at between $350,000 and $1 million. Chao is the wife of [McConnell] … Perdue Inc., a trucking company co-founded by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, was approved for $150,000 to $350,000 in loan money,” CNBC's Lauren Hirsch and Jacob Pramuk report. (The Transportation Department said in a statement to my Post colleagues: “[Chao] has no connection to the business and she had no idea a loan was obtained.”)

“Monzack Mersky McLaughlin and Browder, a Delaware law firm originally founded by Joe Biden, also received a loan for between $150,000 and $350,000, Fox News's Gregg Re reports. Biden currently has no financial interest in the firm.”

Planned Parenthood: The Trump administration and GOP lawmakers previously signaled a political fight over Planned Parenthood's acceptance of loans. Per my Post colleagues, “the data lists 43 Planned Parenthood locations across the country that received a combined $60 million in loans.”

A foundation connected to Grover Norquist: “The Americans for Tax Reform Foundation, a conservative-allied group headed by anti-tax activist Grover Norquist” took a loan between $150,000 and $350,000, Bloomberg News's Ben Brody reports. The Ayn Rand Institute was approved for $350,000 to $1 million.

Many in the Twitterverse cautioned against shaming those who accepted support.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes:

My hot take is that PPP shaming is dumb, the program was designed to keep people employed and I'm happy to see high utilization if it preserved people's jobs! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 6, 2020

Former Senate GOP aide Liam Donovan:

Sure, companies that applied for and recieved PPP loans in good faith should be commended for availing themselves of this program rather than dumping their employees onto other safety net programs.



OTOH when else do you to get a chance to so thoroughly drag your enemies? — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) July 6, 2020

Still, some pointed out the relative irony of some politicos taking federal money. From Axios's Jonathan Swan:

Lotta folks who make a living banging on about how “big government sucks” got themselves some sweet PPP money. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 6, 2020

There's no question the data will affect the discussion when lawmakers return from recess.

McConnell said that lawmakers will consider the next and potentially final phase of stimulus when Congress reconvenes later this month, The Post's Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Rachael Bade report.

There's also the question of what to do with the leftover $130 billion in PPP funds: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and others have said the money could be repurposed toward industries that have been hit the hardest.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and others have said the money could be repurposed toward industries that have been hit the hardest. Schumer hinted that more oversight attempts from Democrats are coming: “While it’s a good start that the administration has finally started to make public some information about which small businesses received PPP loans, it’s a shame it took this long and so much pressure from Democrats for it to happen,” Schumer said in a statement. “Make no mistake: more transparency is still needed to ensure that these taxpayer dollars went where Congress intended — to the truly small and underbanked small businesses. Democrats will continue to push for maximum transparency from the Trump administration, especially when it comes to Cares Act funds.”

Big companies did not shy away from the program.

Early headlines about Shake Shack and the Lakers returning money didn't scare everyone away: “Recipients of loans between $5 million and $10 million include several prominent restaurant owners: PF Changs, a chain of more than 200 U.S. restaurants acquired by Paulson & Co and Triartisan Capital Advisors last year; Legal Sea Foods, a chain whose investors include Graycliff Partners; and Silver Diner, the chain of diners listed as part of the portfolio of Goode Partners,” per my colleagues.

And some ultrarich politicians got in on the action: West Virginia's billionaire governor and his family received millions: Gov. Jim Justice (R) received up to $24 million in loans for his luxury hotel and an adjacent residential development along with two coal companies owned by his family, ProPublica's Ken Ward Jr. reports. Justice, according to Forbes, is the richest man in his state.

So did musician and designer Kanye: Yeezy, the clothing brand founded by West that was valued as much as $3 billion, who said he was running for president over the holiday weekend, received a loan between $2 million and 5 million.

But coronavirus isn't over yet — and it's still unclear whether small businesses can weather the storm.

“More local and state leaders on Monday embraced new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus as the United States entered its 28th day reporting record-high average infections,” Joshua Partlow and Nick Miroff report. Some state and local officials are considering slowing or reversing their plans to open. “In Miami-Dade County, authorities reversed course on a reopening plan, issuing an emergency order that shut down gyms, party venues and restaurants, with exceptions for takeout and delivery.”

People are wary about resuming normal life: A Gallup tracking poll found last week that 72 percent of Americans said the better advice for healthy people is to stay home as much as possible — a number that hasn't been this high since early May. The survey also found a growing number of Americans (62 percent) said they avoided going to public places such as stores or restaurants in the last week, a number far below its late March peak but still managed to be the worst for June.

Another key stat: Consumer confidence rose more than expected on Friday, but continues to be well below pre-pandemic levels. As Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, noted, “faced with an uncertain and uneven path to recovery, and a potential covid-19 resurgence, it’s too soon to say that consumers have turned the corner and are ready to begin spending at pre-pandemic levels.”

Coronavirus fallout

From the U.S.:

Service sector continues to rebound: “The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing activity index jumped to a reading of 57.1 last month, the highest since February, from 45.4 in May. It has bounced back from a reading of 41.8 in April, which was the lowest since March 2009,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports.

“The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing activity index jumped to a reading of 57.1 last month, the highest since February, from 45.4 in May. It has bounced back from a reading of 41.8 in April, which was the lowest since March 2009,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports. Fauci says vaccines will likely only offer “finite” protection: “Any vaccine developed to ward off the coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said …,” Bloomberg News's Riley Griffin reports.

“Any vaccine developed to ward off the coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said …,” Bloomberg News's Riley Griffin reports. Florida orders schools to reopen this fall: “Florida’s top school official issued a sweeping executive order requiring all schools in the state to reopen their buildings for in-person instruction for the coming school year, even as cases in the state continued to rise,” Moriah Balingit reports.

“Florida’s top school official issued a sweeping executive order requiring all schools in the state to reopen their buildings for in-person instruction for the coming school year, even as cases in the state continued to rise,” Moriah Balingit reports. Growing number of Texas sheriffs won't enforce mask mandate: “Sheriffs in at least eight Texas counties — Denton, Nacogdoches, Smith, Upshur, Kerr, Gillespie, Panola and Montgomery — are refusing to fine or cite people who defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s order requiring masks in public,” Antonia Farzan reports.

From the corporate front:

Rival cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Norwegian team up to plan restart: “The ‘Healthy Sail Panel,’ co-chaired by former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, is advising the companies on restart plans they will submit to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other regulators at the end of August,” Reuters's Helen Coster reports.

“The ‘Healthy Sail Panel,’ co-chaired by former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, is advising the companies on restart plans they will submit to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other regulators at the end of August,” Reuters's Helen Coster reports. Companies are hiring their own epidemiologists: “The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America has seen such a surge in requests for help that it recently published tips for members launching new consulting practices. And the clients are no longer just health-care companies: Hotel and restaurant chains, city utilities, food processors, film studios and universities have all hired epidemiologists since the pandemic began in earnest in March. So have professional sports leagues and teams,” Todd C. Frankel reports.

Around the world:

U.N. report warns new viruses could jump from animals to humans: “A new report published by the United Nations warns that the coronavirus may not be the last virus to jump from animals to humans and cause devastating outbreaks across the world, as humans, livestock and wildlife increasingly come into contact with one another,” Katie Shepherd reports.

“A new report published by the United Nations warns that the coronavirus may not be the last virus to jump from animals to humans and cause devastating outbreaks across the world, as humans, livestock and wildlife increasingly come into contact with one another,” Katie Shepherd reports. Air New Zealand halts ticket sales at least three weeks: “The pause in returning international flights came at the request of the government, which feared the country could run out of hotel rooms and accommodations to quarantine arrivals for 14 days, according to a statement by [the airline],” Katie Shepherd reports.

“The pause in returning international flights came at the request of the government, which feared the country could run out of hotel rooms and accommodations to quarantine arrivals for 14 days, according to a statement by [the airline],” Katie Shepherd reports. Melbourne begins six-week lockdown: “Victoria, the state where Melbourne is located, reported 191 new cases over the past 24 hours, its largest daily uptick since the pandemic began. Premier Daniel Andrews said that such a dramatic rise made it impossible to ‘suppress and contain this virus without taking significant steps,’” Antonia Farzan reports.

When superpowers collide

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, President Trump, Vice President Pence, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gather before signing a trade agreement in January. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

U.S. business groups urge Beijing to implement trade deal.

China's commitment is being questioned as relations worsen: “As senior U.S. and Chinese economic officials plan to discuss China’s compliance with a trade deal signed early this year, more than 40 American business groups called on Beijing to step up purchases of U.S. manufactured goods as well as energy and other products as part of the agreement,” the WSJ's Lingling Wei and Bob Davis report.

“In a letter sent … to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the business associations, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, voiced strong support for the ‘Phase One’ trade pact but pressed both sides—especially China—to ‘redouble efforts to implement all aspects of the Agreement.’ Beijing has focused on agricultural purchases, which [Trump] made the core of his demands during two years of negotiations. Chinese officials believe that if they keep ramping up such purchases, that will help keep the deal alive, according to people with knowledge of Beijing’s thinking.”

Big tech companies suspend cooperation with Hong Kong law enforcement: “Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. are among tech companies that have suspended processing requests for user data from Hong Kong law-enforcement agencies following China’s imposition of a national-security law on the city,” the WSJ's Newley Purnell reports.

“The moves have put U.S. technology titans on a potential collision course with Beijing, after China fast-tracked the national-security legislation that includes a provision mandating local authorities to take measures to supervise and regulate the city’s previously unfettered internet.”

Britain may hand the U.S. another win in Huawei battle: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled that his government may be shifting its stance on Huawei and moving to further limit the Chinese telecom giant's role in building Britain's fifth-generation mobile phone network,” William Booth reports from London.

“Any decision to phase out Huawei products would represent a significant win for the United States, which has lobbied for Britain and Europe to avoid Huawei on the grounds that the Chinese technology could leave allied countries vulnerable to espionage. A British U-turn on Huawei would also add another point of friction with China. The two countries have already been clashing over Beijing’s ­crackdown on political freedoms and a strict new security law for Hong Kong.”

Trade fly-around

European Union flags. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)

E.U. lawmakers make it easier to retaliate in trade disputes.

Officials are taking notice of U.S. actions: “EU trade chief Phil Hogan said the recent launch of a series of new U.S. trade investigations was totally unacceptable," Reuters's Philip Blenkinsop reports.

“The proposal could be watered down after negotiations with EU governments, but clearly signals a willingness in Brussels to get tougher on trade."

Pocket change

Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota last year. (Luisa Gonzalez/File/Reuters)

Uber acquires Postmates for $2.6 billion.

The move expands the ride-hailing company's second-biggest venture: “The $2.65 billion all-stock deal announced streamlines the industry to three major competitors: Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub. In a conference call announcing the deal, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said there is ‘plenty of room’ for three players in the U.S. delivery market, and the Postmates deal would allow Uber Eats to become more efficient, lower costs and increase options for customers,” Faiz Siddiqui and Taylor Telford report.

“The deal comes after weeks of speculation that Uber was in talks to acquire a rival food delivery app after it first expressed interest in Chicago-based Grubhub. That possibility was put to rest last month when the app company was bought by Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway in a deal valued at $7.3 billion, far more than Uber is paying for the much smaller Postmates … With Postmates under its belt, Ives estimates Uber Eats will control about a third of the delivery market — far behind DoorDash’s 44 percent."

SiriusXM to buy Stitcher podcasting platform: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is near a deal to buy E.W. Scripps Co.’s Stitcher Inc. podcasting unit for around $300 million …,” the WSJ's Anne Steele reports.

“The satellite-radio giant is working to expand into the rapidly growing podcasting industry, following similar moves by media and tech companies including Spotify Technology SA and iHeartMedia Inc. Stitcher runs a free podcast listening app and a premium $4.99 monthly service that lets subscribers listen to podcasts without ads. It also owns podcast networks including Earwolf and Stitcher Podcasts, with 50 shows including ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ and ‘Freakonomics Radio.’”

Walmart, Target dropping Redskins merchandise: “Retail giant Walmart announced it will no longer sell merchandise for Washington’s NFL team, following the franchise’s move to reevaluate its name, a dictionary-defined racial slur,” Hamza Shaban reports.

“The moves come as controversy over the team’s name, and the owner’s longtime refusal to change it, has received renewed attention. Last week, a group comprising more than 85 investment firms and shareholders controlling hundreds of billion of dollars in assets urged FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo to sever ties with the team unless the owner changes the name.”

The funnies

