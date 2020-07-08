As coronavirus cases surge in the South and Sun Belt, budget woes may challenge congressional Republicans' opposition to state and local aid.

Just months ago, President Trump and top GOP lawmakers branded such requests as “blue state bailouts,” dismissing the suggestion they would do anything more to help Democratic-led New York, New Jersey and Illinois and blaming their financial struggles more on public union pensions than the pandemic.

What's unfolding now in Texas could make it a tougher choice. And its growing budget uncertainty could be a warning sign for other red states such as Arizona and Florida where already spiking cases have led to the the reversal of some economic reopening plans and a dampening of confidence among residents increasingly wary about returning to normal life in the new coronavirus epicenters.

Texas “witnessed a $650 million drop in tax revenue collected in June, according to data released Wednesday by state budget officials, which includes sales mostly made in May. Texas leaders attributed the decline to consumers shelling out less for cars, gasoline, alcohol and other goods, as well as precipitous drops in travel and tourism, compared with the same period a year earlier,” Tony Romm reports.

“Tax collections in Texas in the meantime are down by roughly $5.7 billion over the past four months of the pandemic, according to a Washington Post analysis of state budget records, compared with the same March-to-June period in 2019. A significant portion of the gap is attributed to the fact that Texas delayed the filing date for some business franchising taxes until July.”

Texas is also dealing with shocks to the energy industry: “The state’s most lucrative revenue stream, sales taxes, plummeted more than $200 million between mid-May and mid-June, falling roughly 6.5 percent compared with collections in June 2019, state budget officials said,” my colleague writes. “The decline came partly in response to ‘steep drops in remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors,’ Glenn Hegar, the comptroller, said in a statement.”

What's particularly concerning is the shortfall was mostly related to sales in May.

Texas began reopening in mid-April, but cases didn't really begin to spike until last month. This probably means July's numbers will be worse.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has paused reopening plans, shutting down bars and scaling back restaurant dining as cases hit records and hospitalizations soar. Meanwhile, health-care officials in Houston, the state's largest city, project that hospital space could run out in a matter of weeks.

The state does have one big advantage: “Unlike many states, Texas entered the economic crisis with healthy cash reserves of roughly $11 billion, allowing state officials perhaps to avoid some of the more painful cuts and tax increases pursued by other locales,” my colleague writes.

But even that won't protect Texans from budget cuts: “Abbott in May still asked most state agencies to calculate 5 percent reductions in their budgets, a sign that even localities in a strong fiscal position may suffer if the downturn proves protracted.”

That should be a red flag for other states.

“Even the states that are really well run are being really overwhelmed by the level of downturns they are going to see in terms of revenues,” Dan White, the director of government consulting and fiscal policy research at Moody's Analytics, told my colleague.

What that means: “The public sector has shed more than 1 million jobs since the crisis began, as these governments slash their staffs to balance their unsettled budgets, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Federal indicators show that states in particular shed roughly 25,000 jobs just last month, even as other hard-hit sectors began the slow path to recovery.”

Wearing a face mask for protection as a precaution against COVID-19, a man walks along the River Walk in San Antonio, Monday, June 15, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

State aid will likely remain a flash point in stimulus talks on the Hill.

The “congressional effort to authorize an additional $1 trillion in state and local support, which House Democrats have already adopted, has received little traction among Republican leaders in the Senate even as negotiations continue on a new emergency coronavirus relief package,” my colleague writes. “GOP lawmakers are skeptical about additional spending, with some suggesting along with [Trump] that only states led by Democrats are in need of direct federal help. Others contend the best solution is to repurpose existing dollars so cities and states can spend them more easily.”

Even Texas's own lawmakers say more assistance isn't the answer: “What I hear back home is that our states and cities don’t need more money, they need the flexibility to be able to spend it where they need it,” Rep. Kevin Brady (R), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said at a news conference last week. Lauren Aronson, a spokeswoman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R), told my colleague that the senator is also skeptical of additional local aid.

At the White House, the hope is tax cuts and stimulus checks can make a difference in the broader economic uncertainty.

Trump affirmed yesterday he's in favor of another round of direct payments to Americans, but it's unclear how much he those checks should be for and how many people should receive them. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said the next relief package could include more stimulus checks, but that he would like to see them go to Americans making $40,000 a year or less.

And the White House is exploring another avenue: tax credits for Major League Baseball and other incentives to get Americans to take vacations, Jeff Stein reports.

Key graf: “The push reflects White House officials’ long-standing faith in the power of tax cuts to spur economic growth, as well as their broader demands for a suite of tax cuts in the next stimulus package. Many economists — including some analysts in the industries those credits are intended to help — say these efforts are unlikely to prove successful as long as the pandemic continues to rage across the country.”

“The push reflects White House officials’ long-standing faith in the power of tax cuts to spur economic growth, as well as their broader demands for a suite of tax cuts in the next stimulus package. Many economists — including some analysts in the industries those credits are intended to help — say these efforts are unlikely to prove successful as long as the pandemic continues to rage across the country.” Ouch: “It’s a little weird to see the administration discuss something like a tax credit, when essentially no team has announced a policy on even bringing fans back to the ballpark this year,” one official involved in baseball operations at a Major League Baseball franchise told my colleague.

Welcome to The Finance 202, our must-read tipsheet on where Wall Street meets Washington.

Coronavirus fallout

From the U.S.:

Fed policymakers worry growth is plateauing: “'We have a lot of accommodation in place; there’s more that we can do, there’s more that we will do,' Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told CNN International … There is ‘no limit’ to the amount of bond buying the Fed can do, he said, adding that the Fed could also ease policy further with forward guidance and will keep its lending backstops in place as long as needed,” Reuters's Howard Schneider and Jonnelle Marte report.

“'We have a lot of accommodation in place; there’s more that we can do, there’s more that we will do,' Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told CNN International … There is ‘no limit’ to the amount of bond buying the Fed can do, he said, adding that the Fed could also ease policy further with forward guidance and will keep its lending backstops in place as long as needed,” Reuters's Howard Schneider and Jonnelle Marte report. White House pressures schools to reopen in fall: The president “said in-person education was essential for the well being of students, parents and the country as a whole, and he vowed to keep up the pressure on governors to open buildings,” Laura Meckler reports.

The president “said in-person education was essential for the well being of students, parents and the country as a whole, and he vowed to keep up the pressure on governors to open buildings,” Laura Meckler reports. CDC recommends alternatives in addition to in-person voting: “The guidance was issued with little fanfare on June 22 and suggested that state and local election officials take steps to minimize crowds at voting locations, including offering ‘alternative voting methods.’ [Trump] has repeatedly claimed without evidence that one popular alternative — mail-in ballots — promotes widespread voter fraud,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports.

“The guidance was issued with little fanfare on June 22 and suggested that state and local election officials take steps to minimize crowds at voting locations, including offering ‘alternative voting methods.’ [Trump] has repeatedly claimed without evidence that one popular alternative — mail-in ballots — promotes widespread voter fraud,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports. Deborah Birx says states mandating masks could change course of the pandemic: "I want to really applaud the governors who’ve taken decisive action to really mandate masks, increase social distancing, close bars,” Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “There’s a lot we can do as individual Americans, but there’s a lot we can do at the state and local and federal level to support that response and change the course of this pandemic.”

An empty United airline check-in counters are seen at Washington National Airport in April. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

From the corporate front:

Airlines move toward federal loans: “The largest U.S. air carriers have all signed letters of intent on federal loans to help them weather the coronavirus, with United Airlines warning employees … that a surge in outbreaks was hitting bookings, threatening a travel rebound and jobs,” Reuters's Tracy Rucinski reports.

“The largest U.S. air carriers have all signed letters of intent on federal loans to help them weather the coronavirus, with United Airlines warning employees … that a surge in outbreaks was hitting bookings, threatening a travel rebound and jobs,” Reuters's Tracy Rucinski reports. Movie theater chains sue New Jersey: “Six movie theater chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas, have sued New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) for refusing to let them resume operations, even after allowing churches, retailers and indoor shopping malls to reopen during the pandemic,” Reuters's Jonathan Stempel reports.

“Six movie theater chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas, have sued New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) for refusing to let them resume operations, even after allowing churches, retailers and indoor shopping malls to reopen during the pandemic,” Reuters's Jonathan Stempel reports. Levi's sales 62 percent in Q2, will cut 15 percent of corporate workforce: “Today, while about 90 percent of Levi's stores have reopened worldwide, traffic and sales are still lagging levels from a year ago, [Chief Executive Chip] Bergh said. A complete recovery ‘will likely take some time,’ he said,” CNBC's Lauren Thomas reports.

“Today, while about 90 percent of Levi's stores have reopened worldwide, traffic and sales are still lagging levels from a year ago, [Chief Executive Chip] Bergh said. A complete recovery ‘will likely take some time,’ he said,” CNBC's Lauren Thomas reports. Walt Disney World still on track to reopen Saturday: “In a statement .. Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, said new requirements from temperature checks, to face coverings and extra sanitation would enable guests to enjoy Disney World ‘responsibly,’ ” Reuters's Lisa Richwine reports.

Around the world:

Zimbabwe wants to save its currency by saving its stock exchange: “Until the suspension … the all-share index on the Harare-based exchange had jumped 677 percent since Jan. 1, even as local economists expect gross domestic product to shrink by more than 10 percent. The stock exchange had served as a refuge of sorts, protecting the African country’s investor class from surging inflation,” Gabriele Steinhauser and Bernard Mpofu report.

“Until the suspension … the all-share index on the Harare-based exchange had jumped 677 percent since Jan. 1, even as local economists expect gross domestic product to shrink by more than 10 percent. The stock exchange had served as a refuge of sorts, protecting the African country’s investor class from surging inflation,” Gabriele Steinhauser and Bernard Mpofu report. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expects quick recovery from covid: “Bolsonaro says he expects a quick recovery from the coronavirus because he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a potentially risky drug that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says is unlikely to be effective,” Antonia Farzan reports.

“Bolsonaro says he expects a quick recovery from the coronavirus because he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a potentially risky drug that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says is unlikely to be effective,” Antonia Farzan reports. Europe's hot spots suffer as Americans stay home: “The loss of the Americans, in particular, is a heavy blow as they accounted for 29 percent of tourists arriving from outside Europe in 2018, according to the World Tourism Organization. Europe’s hotels, restaurants, cafes, beaches, museums and other attractions are reeling from the loss of their biggest spenders,” WSJ's Eric Sylvers and Benoit Morenne report.

“The loss of the Americans, in particular, is a heavy blow as they accounted for 29 percent of tourists arriving from outside Europe in 2018, according to the World Tourism Organization. Europe’s hotels, restaurants, cafes, beaches, museums and other attractions are reeling from the loss of their biggest spenders,” WSJ's Eric Sylvers and Benoit Morenne report. New Zealand will press charges against someone who escaped quarantine: “New Zealand authorities plan to press charges against a man who escaped quarantine and went grocery shopping, only to test positive for covid-19 shortly afterward,” Antonia Farzan reports.

When superpowers collide

Mainland Chinese Communist Party officials and Hong Kong officials attend a ceremony in Hong Kong on Wednesday. (Kin Cheung/AP)

White House eyes proposals to push back over Hong Kong security law.

One idea is to limit Hong Kong's access to U.S. dollars: “Some top advisers to [Trump] want the U.S. to undermine the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the U.S. dollar as the administration considers options to punish China for recent moves to chip away at the former British colony’s political freedoms …,” Nick Wadhams, Jenny Leonard, Jennifer Jacobs and Saleha Mohsin report.

“The idea of striking against the Hong Kong dollar peg -- perhaps by limiting the ability of Hong Kong banks to buy U.S. dollars -- has been raised as part of broader discussions among advisers to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and hasn’t been elevated to the senior levels of the White House, suggesting that it hasn’t gained serious traction yet … The proposal faces strong push back from others in the administration who worry such a move would only hurt Hong Kong banks and the U.S., not China …”

TikTok tries to strike balance: “The Chinese maker of TikTok, the popular short-video platform, said it would pull its app out of Hong Kong amid concerns about a new national-security law, its second market exit in as many weeks, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted the Trump administration was considering limiting U.S. users’ access to the app,” the WSJ's Liza Lin and Eva Xiao report.

Pocket change

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg)

Facebook execs. meet with civil rights groups behind boycott push.

Activists say the social network is still not doing enough: “Civil rights leaders organizing a major advertising boycott of Facebook said they remained unconvinced that the social network is taking enough action against hate speech and disinformation after meeting with Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives,” Cat Zakrzewski and Hamza Shaban report.

“Color of Change President Rashad Robinson described the meeting as ‘disappointing’ during a news conference … The organizers of the campaign, known as #StopHateForProfit, provided a list of demands to the social network days before the meeting, he said, and the company did not have clear responses to their recommendations.”

Boeing continues to face uncertain future: “The production line of the 737 Max is back up and running after six months of dormancy. And last week the Federal Aviation Administration completed a series of test flights to assess the safety of the planes, once derided by a congressman as a 'flying coffin' after a pair of crashes that killed 346 people,” Christian Davenport and Aaron Gregg report.

“The company has said it is confident it will weather what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in its more than 100-year history … But the future of the Max and the company’s fate remain far from certain, and reopening the production line may represent misplaced optimism after a series of staggering setbacks across a range of programs.”

Deutsche Bank fined $150 million for relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, other lapses: “The penalty announced by the New York State Department of Financial Services marks the first time regulators have punished a bank for its relationship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender,” Renae Merle and Taylor Telford report.

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to an image of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein during a news conference on July 2. (John Minchillo/AP)

“Despite knowing Epstein’s ‘terrible criminal history,’ the bank ‘inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,’ Linda A. Lacewell, the superintendent of financial services, said in a statement … The $150 million penalty also covered Deutsche Bank’s conduct in two money laundering cases. The New York State Department of Financial Services said Deutsche failed to properly monitor the activities of two foreign bank clients, Danske Estonia and the Federal Bank of the Middle East, or FBME.”

Top U.S. home mortgage lender to go public: “Rocket Companies Inc., the parent company of the mortgage giant founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, filed for an initial public offering, disclosing an annual profit for the past three years,” Bloomberg News's Michael Hytha and Crystal Tse report.

“The Detroit-based company, which owns Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, listed the size of the offering in a filing as $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change. Rocket Companies describes itself as the largest retail mortgage lender in the U.S., and Gilbert has a net worth of $7.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.”

FICO will now score consumers’ readiness for a financial crisis. Here’s how it works. When an economic crisis hits, lenders often tighten standards, making it harder for consumers to access loans. But FICO has a new credit scoring tool designed to help lenders better assess the creditworthiness of consumers who may be more resilient during an unexpected financial storm. Michelle Singletary

Daybook

Today:

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador meets with Trump at the White House

Bed Bath & Beyond is among the notable companies reporting its earnings

Thursday:

The Labor Department releases the latest weekly jobless claims

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Barnes & Noble Education are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

The funnies

From The Post's Tom Toles:

Bull session