Joe Biden has said he would channel President Franklin D. Roosevelt if he's elected president: pushing to arrest the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic by looking to the architect of the New Deal as a model.

Back in Pennsylvania, the presumptive Democratic nominee will unveil more of his economic plan in a much-awaited speech later today. “Biden plans to unveil a proposal to spend $700 billion on American products and research, challenging President Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda with a competing brand of economic nationalism and setting the stage for an election-year showdown over the country’s financial future,” Sean Sullivan and Jeff Stein report this morning.

The Biden campaign says the plan will help bring back jobs lost amid the pandemic: The plan aims to “ create at least 5 million more with sweeping investments in domestic technology; reduce dependence on foreign countries to supply critical goods; and implement trade and tax policies that empower U.S. workers,” per my colleagues.

The party's liberal flank has been nervous that talk of a New Dealer-in-chief is being lost amid his campaign's focus on President Trump's failures, Sean reports. “I think it’s dangerous to set as the main protagonist of your campaign somebody other than yourself,” Maurice Mitchell, the national director of the Working Families Party, a liberal organization, told my colleague.

The core of what Biden will say is unlikely to placate those concerns.

“Biden will call for a moderate approach toward reviving the U.S. economy if elected president …," Bloomberg News's Jennifer Epstein reports. The reason for that focus isn't all that surprising; the former veep's camp is hoping to attract more Republican and independent voters.

‘An incremental path’: “Biden wants to get to the same place that many to his left want to get to but he firmly believes that it will take an incremental path to get there and that you can’t leapfrog the political reality that he has come to know in many decades in politics,” Jared Bernstein, who is advising the campaign, told Bloomberg. Bernstein served as Biden’s chief economic adviser in the vice president’s office.

A key focus is being placed on domestic manufacturing, after companies struggled to produce medical supplies during the pandemic. “[Biden] is advocating a $400 billion procurement initiative to spur demand for American products and services, as well as a $300 billion investment in U.S. research and breakthrough technologies. Half of the $300 billion is in clean-energy initiatives that were previously announced, the campaign said,” my colleagues write.

For now, the pay-fors are still vague: The former vice president's campaign says “he will reverse some of Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and impose ‘common-sense tax reforms that finally make sure the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.'"

Liberals will see some similarities to other ideas floated in the primary, “including a version of Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to use the federal procurement process to buy American-made products, two people briefed on Biden’s proposals said. But while Warren’s proposal focused on clean energy, Biden’s is broader and aimed at broadly stimulating the economy.”

There are some concessions to the left.

Allies of Biden and his onetime rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released 110 pages of joint policy recommendations, a sign of cooperation ahead of the Democratic National Convention and the writing of the party's nonbinding platform, the New York Times’s Sydney Ember reports.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told NPR that the recommendations will make it easier to sell Biden's candidacy to Sanders supporters.

Sanders praised Biden after the release: “I think the compromise that they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR,” Sanders told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

“Biden is expected to adopt the recommendations, which were submitted by six policy task forces and cover a wide range of issues including health care, criminal justice, education and climate change,” per the Times.

“Recommendations included a proposal from the economy task force for an executive order to prohibit government contracts with companies that pay less than a $15 minimum wage or that do not remain neutral in unionization efforts; a goal from the climate change task force to eliminate carbon emissions from power plants by 2035; and the creation of an environmental justice fund that will invest in federal agencies to eliminate the disproportionate burden of pollution and environmental hazards that communities of color bear.”

Republicans say the policy recommendations are a sign Biden is lurching to the left.

"The fact Joe Biden has embraced Bernie Sanders’ radical agenda verbatim is proof that while Bernie may not be the one leading the Democrat Party, Biden is more than happy to be his champion in its lurch to the left," RNC spokesman Steve Guest tweeted.

And Trump has long tried to whip traders into a frenzy by forecasting economic ruin if Biden ousts him.

But Wall Street, so far, seem to be more tempered. Markets are continuing to hit record highs even as an avalanche of national and state polling favors Biden. “That's because investors are betting a President Biden would moderate his policy proposals — including raising taxes on the rich and corporations — to fit the weak economy he would inherit. They're also expecting the negatives, like higher regulation, would be offset by positives like fewer tariffs,” CNN Business's Matt Egan reports.

One analyst even predicts a Biden win could be a boon for stocks: “The consensus view is that a Democrat victory in November will be a negative for equities. However, we see this outcome as neutral to slightly positive,” JPMorgan strategists led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a note to clients Monday, CNN reports.

A blowout could send shares spiraling, but history says it won't last long. “There have been five times since World War II when a Democratic president was backed by a unified Democratic majority in Congress: 1948, 1960, 1976, 1992 and 2008. Markets reacted negatively, but only initially,” CNN reports.

Some slumps later turned into gains: “The S&P 500 declined by an average 2.4 percent in November following those Democratic sweeps, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. By December of those years, the S&P 500 gained an average of 3.1 percent, advancing in every instance. Even more significant: The S&P 500 rallied an average of 10.4% in the subsequent calendar year as the shock wore off, gaining ground in all but one year, CFRA found.”

SCOTUS set to rule on whether Trump can shield his financial records.

The decision will be one of the last actions for the high court this term: “The court said Wednesday that opinions in all remaining cases would be issued [today]. The court in May held teleconferenced hearings — with the world listening in — on three cases with potential landmark constitutional consequences,” Robert Barnes reports.

"All concern Trump’s long-running legal fight to shield years of income tax returns from public view and keep his private financial records from the hands of Democratic-led House committees and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The court’s decisions will carry major implications for the limits of presidential power and accountability, and could affect the fall election.

A reminder of the lower court rulings: “Federal judges in New York and Washington, D.C. — at the district court and appeals court levels — moved swiftly by court standards and repeatedly ruled against Trump and to uphold Congress’s broad investigative powers. In Washington, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in October rejected Trump’s assertion that Congress’s subpoena was an unconstitutional attempt to harass the president that lacked a ‘legitimate legislative purpose.’”

Latest on the federal response

Big banks aren't buying into the Fed's Main Street lending program.

Overall, interest remains muted: “More than three months after the Fed announced a new effort to shore up the economy aimed at small and medium-size businesses, its $600 billion loan program has only one of the nation’s largest banks signed on to deliver the loans to new customers,” Rachel Siegel reports. “Of the nation’s largest banks, only Bank of America has registered.”

“The Fed’s Main Street program has become a sort of litmus test for how effective the central bank’s multifaceted response to the recession can be. Thousands of banks are eligible to sign up and have been able to register since mid-June. But last week, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said only about 300 had registered, including firms making loans solely to existing customers, for which there is no public list. Meanwhile, businesses eager for loans have said they’re hard-pressed to find banks that will issue them.”

Coronavirus fallout

From the U.S.:

U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but a spike in cases could spoil that momentum: “Two key federal measurements showed the precarious place the economy finds itself in … The unemployment rate in June was 11.1 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said, down from a peak of 14.7 percent in April but still far above the 3.5 percent level notched in February. And another 1.4 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance for the first time last week and more than 19 million people are still receiving unemployment benefits, stubbornly high levels that show how many people are struggling to find or keep work,” Eli Rosenberg and Heather Long report.

“Two key federal measurements showed the precarious place the economy finds itself in … The unemployment rate in June was 11.1 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said, down from a peak of 14.7 percent in April but still far above the 3.5 percent level notched in February. And another 1.4 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance for the first time last week and more than 19 million people are still receiving unemployment benefits, stubbornly high levels that show how many people are struggling to find or keep work,” Eli Rosenberg and Heather Long report. Trump pressures schools to reopen: The president slammed “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pressuring it to loosen guidance and threatening to cut funding for schools that do not open. The CDC was already planning to issue new guidelines for schools in the coming days. But Vice President Pence explicitly tied the effort to Trump’s ire,” Laura Meckler reports.

From the corporate front:

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy: “The company expects to close 51 of its 250 North American stores and will halt production next month at its factories in Massachusetts, North Carolina and New York, which produce less than 7 percent of its finished goods. Remaining stores will reopen in compliance with local public health orders tied to the pandemic,” Jacob Bogage and Abha Bhattarai report.

“The company expects to close 51 of its 250 North American stores and will halt production next month at its factories in Massachusetts, North Carolina and New York, which produce less than 7 percent of its finished goods. Remaining stores will reopen in compliance with local public health orders tied to the pandemic,” Jacob Bogage and Abha Bhattarai report. Bed Bath & Beyond will close over 200 stores over the next two years: The company said “its sales tumbled nearly 50 percent during its latest quarter, even as online sales surged more than 100 percent during April and May, with consumers stocking up on cleaning supplies and home decor,” CNBC's Lauren Thomas reports.

The company said “its sales tumbled nearly 50 percent during its latest quarter, even as online sales surged more than 100 percent during April and May, with consumers stocking up on cleaning supplies and home decor,” CNBC's Lauren Thomas reports. Retail workers are being drawn into the fight over masks: “Some workers say they have been told they cannot refuse service to maskless customers, even if local laws require it. Others feel they’ve been put in the awkward and sometimes dangerous position of confronting shoppers who refuse to wear the coverings,” Abha Bhattarai reports.

Trade fly-around

AMLO and Trump tout the start of USMCA.

The White House was hoping to highlight other news amid the pandemic: “ Trump marked the start of a three-nation regional trade deal in a Rose Garden ceremony with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that took on a celebratory tone discordant with the widespread economic damage of the pandemic,” David Nakamura and David J. Lynch report.

“The two populist-leaning presidents, from opposite ends of the political spectrum, signed a joint proclamation hailing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which took effect at the start of July, as the beginning of a new chapter in North America’s economic partnership … Canada was not represented at the signing after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly turned down an invitation. But Trump, who said he spoke with Trudeau by phone, and López Obrador lavished praise on one another and touted their unlikely partnership.”

Market movers

Tesla's blistering rally could net Elon Musk nearly $2 billion.

The car maker continues to hit records: Musk's payday is potentially worth $1.8 billion, “his second jackpot from the electric car maker in about two months,” Reuters's Noel Randewich reports.

“Fueled by stronger-than-expected car deliveries, shares of Tesla have surged over 40% in the past seven sessions, elevating the company’s market capitalization to $259 billion. More important for Musk’s personal finances, Tesla’s six-month average market capitalization has reached a record $138 billion.”

The regulators

ICYMI: CFPB strips some of the consumer protections for payday loans.

Consumer advocates slammed the move: “The CFPB announced … that it was rescinding mandatory underwriting provisions -- which essentially require lenders to confirm that borrowers can pay back the loan before issuing it -- framing the move as an effort to ‘maintain consumer access to credit and competition in the marketplace,’” ABC News's Catherine Thorbecke reports.

"The payday loans industry has courted controversy for years, with many critics slamming the high interest rates and allegedly predatory practices lenders use on often-desperate customers that can lead to so-called "debt traps." The industry has also faced criticism for allegedly targeting communities of color. Advocacy groups were quick to slam the CFPB's announcement that it was scrapping the limitations, especially amid the coronavirus-induced financial crisis."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who helped create the agency:

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.):

