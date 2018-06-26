The Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

THE PROGNOSIS

Watch this morning for the Supreme Court to give the thumbs up — or thumbs down — to a California law requiring pregnancy centers that oppose abortion to nonetheless provide information about it.

The court’s only major case related to health care this year — one that raises important free-speech questions — is among the last few cases awaiting a ruling from the nine justices. The opinion on NIFLA v. Beccera could come down today, but will certainly land by the end of the week as the justices wrap up their year and head out for summer vacation.

Under California’s Reproductive FACT Act, licensed “crisis pregnancy centers” must notify patients that the state provides free or low-cost health care, contraception and abortion. Similar facilities without licenses must post a large-font sign informing women they’re not licensed.

The 200-some pregnancy centers targeted by the California law aim to dissuade women from getting abortions, instead offering them counseling, connecting them to community supports and providing them with baby supplies such as diapers. They argue the government is compelling them to share information they don’t agree with.

But California, which is defending its law in court, alleges these centers are misleading women about the services they provide.

“Trust is built on facts and knowledge, and it’s critical in making informed, healthy decisions,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told me last November, when I initially wrote about the challenge. “So how do you trust anyone trying to give you information if they’re not giving you all the facts?”

Antiabortion group Live Action:

Abortion rights group NARAL:

The notice that licensed health centers must either post or hand out must say the following: “California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services (including all FDA-approved methods of contraception), prenatal care and abortion for eligible women.” The notice must also include the telephone number for the local county social services office.

We’ll soon find out whether the justices — most notably moderate Anthony Kennedy — were persuaded by the arguments from Becerra’s team that the notice is perfectly within the bounds of what a state can require health provides to display. Attorneys for California noted that medical facilities are required to post all sorts of information, such as where parents can get a car seat installed.

Of course, no one ever knows for sure how the justices will rule on any given case. But if you took the oral arguments in March at face value, you might expect the court to strike down the law.

Kennedy wasn’t the only justice who seemed skeptical of it. Even Obama-appointed justice Elena Kagan appeared troubled by the prospect that the law was engineered to include only clinics that try to persuade women to continue their pregnancies.

Indeed, defending the law might have been an easier task for California Deputy Solicitor General Joshua Klein if it applied across the board to every medical provider in the state, as I noted in this March Health 202. But it doesn’t. The statute is narrow enough, and contains enough exemptions, that it applies only to the "crisis pregnancy centers” and not other medical centers, even if they provide prenatal care.

There’s probably at least one justice we can predict. It seems certain that conservative Samuel Alito will side against the law, given the sarcastic way he talked about it during oral arguments.

“Gee, it turns out that just about the only clinics that are covered by this are pro-life clinics,” Alito said at the time. “Do you think it’s possible to infer intentional discrimination in that situation?”

AHH, OOF and OUCH

GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex, a medicine made from the marijuana plant but without THC. (AP Photo/Kathy Young)

AHH: Yesterday, the FDA approved the first drug derived from marijuana, which will be used to treat two rare and severe forms of childhood epilepsy, The Post's Laurie McGinley reports. Epidiolex is an oral solution containing highly purified cannabidiol (or CBD), which is one of many chemicals in the cannabis plant. It contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive element THC and doesn't induce euphoria.

“Epidiolex was approved for patients 2 years of age and older who suffer from Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes,” Laurie writes. “Both cause uncontrolled daily seizures and put patients at high risk for other physical and intellectual disabilities, injury and early death ...The disorders afflict fewer than 45,000 people in the United States, but experts expect Epidiolex to be prescribed for other types of epilepsy as well. The drug is the first treatment approved for Dravet syndrome.”

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the approval was “a reminder that advancing sound development programs that properly evaluate active ingredients contained in marijuana can lead to important medical therapies.” He noted that the action was “not an approval of marijuana or all of its components” but rather of one specific CBD medication for a particular use.

A sign notifies customers that EBT can be used at a store in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Argus Leader, Jay Pickthorn)

OOF: The Republican plan to slash food stamp benefits may hit some in President Trump’s base the hardest. Last week, House lawmakers passed a bill requiring Americans 18 to 59 to either work part time or spend 20 hours a week in workforce training to receive food stamps. Meanwhile, the Trump administration also unveiled a proposal to move the food stamps program, called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), from the Department of Agriculture to a restructured Department of Health and Human Services.

While on the surface it seems such moves would hit Democrats the most, the changes would also affect Republican voters -- particularly those who went for Trump in 2016, The Post’s Andrew Van Dam reports.

“Yes, the most Democratic-leaning 20 percent of counties tops the rankings in terms of reliance on food stamps. Fourteen percent of all households got SNAP assistance, based on 2012-16 data,” Andrew writes. “But the most Republican-leaning 20 percent runs a close second at 13.5 percent of households receiving assistance … A deeper look at the numbers helps explain why. In the Trump era, the Republican Party has relied heavily on rural voters. And the most rural 20 percent of the population is also the most likely to live in a household that receives food stamps.”

President Trump speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar by his side. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

OUCH: It has been 27 days since Trump teased that drug manufacturers would make “voluntary, massive drops in prices” in two weeks, and the administration has not provided an explanation or timeline for any such announcement. But administration officials continue to signal such a move is coming.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers during a June 12 hearing that drug manufacturers told federal officials “they want to execute substantial price reductions” but are “encountering hurdles.” During a live interview with The Health 202 last week, Azar reiterated there are “many drug companies who would like to lower list prices and do so rather quickly, and they’re working through, frankly, the difficulties of the system and the channel.”

This is clear -- even if changes come to high drug prices, it will likely take much longer than the president has indicated. “After more than a year of promises to lower drug prices, the silence following Trump's recent remarks suggests that the bully pulpit may not offer the swiftest solution to the problem of high drug prices,” our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson writes. “And it is increasingly clear that policy solutions — which will likely spark bitter fights between industries — will take longer than Trump has suggested.” Carolyn also breaks down the answers to some questions that arise as we wait for any announcement:

What are drug companies doing right now?



“More pharmaceutical companies have been issuing reports to try to shift the discussion of pricing,” Carolyn writes. “These tend to show that an increasing share of the money from drug price hikes is flowing to industries that sit between the company that makes the pill and the patient who swallows it … Several drugmakers have reported that, averaged across their whole portfolio of products, the net prices of their drugs are rising only modestly or are even slightly decreasing.”



“More pharmaceutical companies have been issuing reports to try to shift the discussion of pricing,” Carolyn writes. “These tend to show that an increasing share of the money from drug price hikes is flowing to industries that sit between the company that makes the pill and the patient who swallows it … Several drugmakers have reported that, averaged across their whole portfolio of products, the net prices of their drugs are rising only modestly or are even slightly decreasing.” If drug companies really want to lower their prices, why don't they?



“Drugmakers argue that if they cut their prices, patients might not benefit because the move could backfire and lead other parts of the pharmaceutical pipeline to discriminate against their products,” she writes. “They argue that PBMs that make their money off negotiating rebates may prefer a competing drug with a higher list price and a bigger rebate for consumers. Wholesalers and distributors also take a cut of the list price.”

AGENCY ALERT

A shelter for immigrant children next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Tex. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

— Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, confirmed yesterday that field officers have suspended criminal prosecutions for adults who arrive with children, per Trump's executive order last week.

Those prosecutions — for the misdemeanor charge of “illegal entry” — were the mechanism the government had been using to take migrant children from their parents and place them in shelters or foster care, The Post's Nick Miroff notes. McAleenan said that while no category of adult would be exempt from criminal prosecution, the only circumstances in which the Border Patrol will continue to refer parents to the Justice Department would be cases in which adults have a prior criminal record, or if a child’s welfare was in danger, Nick reports.

"Trump administration officials had vowed to put an end to the 'catch-and-release' practices that have allowed parents with children to be freed from detention while awaiting court proceedings," Nick writes. "But with separations mostly halted and little space to hold families, U.S. border officials are essentially once more back where they started before Trump’s 'zero tolerance' crackdown. Until more family detention facilities are built, the reality is that most parents with children... will be let go."

— Meanwhile, HHS says it's working to reunited the still-separated kids with their parents. Yesterday, the agency released photos of a temporary tent city at Tornillo, Texas, which houses migrant children. "As members of Congress tour facilities, it is our hope that they'll see the centers for what they're intended to be, safe and healthy environments as minors await reunification and release," HHS press secretary Evelyn Stauffer said in a statement.

Azar tweeted this:

OPIOID OPTICS

(iStock)

— Cocaine production in Colombia spiked last year, in part because of increased use of the drug in the United States, the White House said yesterday. A report from the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy said Colombian coca cultivation reached an “all-time high,” increasing 11 percent from 188,000 hectares in 2016 to 209,000 hectares in 2017. The production of pure cocaine also jumped 19 percent from 772 metric tons in 2016 to 921 tons last year.

The number of new cocaine users in the United States has jumped 81 percent in 2013, per the report, which noted overdose deaths involving the drug has more than doubled in the same time. Overdose deaths involving cocaine in combination with opioids also increased 110 percent.

“President Trump’s message to Colombia is clear: the record growth in cocaine production must be reversed,” ONDCP Deputy Director Jim Carroll said in a statement. “Even though Colombian eradication efforts improved in 2017, they were outstripped by the acceleration in production. The Government of Colombia must do more to address this increase. The steep upward trajectory is unacceptable."

An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting President Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

— China’s drug control agency criticized the U.S. yesterday for developing the opioid medications that China then produces. “It's common knowledge that most new psychoactive substances (NPS) have been designed in laboratories in the United States and Europe, and their deep-processing and consumption also mostly take place there,” Liu Yuejin, deputy chief of China's National Narcotics Control Commission, said during a news conference, CNN’s Steven Jiang reports.

Liu called on the United States to come up with a plan to weaken the demand for fentanyl “as soon as possible.” “When fewer and fewer Americans use fentanyl, there would be no market for it,” he said. But he conceded China would still place “greater emphasis on drug control cooperation” between the two nations in the years to come to help combat the crisis.

INDUSTRY RX

Surgeon Atul Gawande speaks on stage in New York City. (Brad Barket/Getty Images for the New Yorker)

— Atul Gawande, who was selected last week to lead the yet unnamed health care venture by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway, tells Stat News his selection was sparked by one of his articles published in the New Yorker in 2009. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Post.)

“The piece examined why health care was vastly more expensive in some parts of the U.S. than others, despite little difference in the quality of health care and the sickness of people getting it,” Stat’s Rick Berke writes. “The piece was reported from McAllen, Texas, then the most expensive health care market in the country.”

The article caught the attention of Charlie Munger, a business executive and longtime right-hand man to Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett. Gawande told Stat that Munger thought the article was so important, he sent Gawande a $20,000 check. Gawande said that after trying to return it, he put it toward a research fund.

“In some ways, the McAllen article could be seen as laying out some of the challenges the new enterprise will face as it seeks to reduce health care costs,” Rick writes. “Gawande has offered scant details about the yet-to-be-named organization (he jokingly referred to it as AJB after its corporate owners), though he said it is meant to come up with ways to reduce health care costs for the companies’ employees, as well solutions that could be applied across the entire country.”

MEDICAL MISSIVES

Health & Science As more women turn to genetic testing for breast cancer, understanding risk is key Women tend to overestimate both their risk of cancer and the potential of dying of cancer. Katherine Drabiak

Retropolis Can the ‘immortal cells’ of Henrietta Lacks sue for their own rights? The cells, which were taken without consent from the young mother in 1951, have been the subject of a multibillion-dollar research industry — but family members are fighting to regain control. DeNeen L. Brown

STATE SCAN

Thinking About An Association Health Plan? Read The Fine Print Federal officials say loosening the regulation of these plans will offer small businesses a more affordable health insurance option, but critics are wary. Kaiser Health News

Nearly 400 people used California assisted death law in 2017 California health officials reported Friday that 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives in 2017, the first full year after a law made the option legal. Associated Press

MALPRACTICE

Secret data: Most VA nursing homes have more residents with bed sores, pain, than private facilities More than 100 VA nursing homes scored worse than private facilities on a majority of key quality indicators, which include rates of infection and decline, according to an analysis of data kept secret by the VA but published in full for the first time by USA TODAY and The Boston Globe. USA Today

SECOND OPINION

