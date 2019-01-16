THE PROGNOSIS

Attorney general nominee William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Trump has repeatedly claimed a border wall would stem the tide of illicit drugs from Mexico, even though the data suggests otherwise. His pick for attorney general appears to agree.

In a lengthy Senate confirmation hearing yesterday, William Barr called a “barrier” a “critical part of border security” when he was asked about the huge share of drugs coming into the United States over the southern border.

“All the serious drugs are coming across that border,” Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee, in response to a question from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). “And, again, I feel it is a critical part of border security that we need to have barriers on the border. We need a barrier system on the border to get control over the border.”

Barr was correct in his first claim — that huge quantities of “serious” drugs are coming across the border. Six main Mexican cartels smuggle tons of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States every year, operating complex supply chains that spread the substances far and wide. Heroin in particular has played a major role in the country’s opioid epidemic, appealing to people who first became addicted to prescription painkillers.

But adopting Trump’s prescription for the problem — a 30- to 45-foot-high wall — doesn’t exactly make Barr appear knowledgeable about where these drugs are entering and how to best halt them. Trump has repeated this claim that a border wall would halt illegal drugs from Mexico 57 times, according to The Washington Post’s fact-checking team.

Some recent tweets from the president:

...The Steel Barrier, or Wall, should have been built by previous administrations long ago. They never got it done - I will. Without it, our Country cannot be safe. Criminals, Gangs, Human Traffickers, Drugs & so much other big trouble can easily pour in. It can be stopped cold! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

The damage done to our Country from a badly broken Border - Drugs, Crime and so much that is bad - is far greater than a Shutdown, which the Dems can easily fix as soon as they come back to Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

The president retweeted this, from Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee:

Smugglers are flooding our communities with drugs.



*300 Americans die each week from heroin, 90% of it comes from south of the border.



*ICE seized 2,370 lbs of fentanyl in 2017, enough to kill every American.



Democrats need to work with @realDonaldTrump to secure our border. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 13, 2019

Trump made a similar claim one year ago:

We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

And in April 2017:

The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! If — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

As my colleagues have explained before, most of the drugs coming into the country travel through legal border crossings or under tunnels dug far deeper than any physical barriers could reach. At least two senators, Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), reminded Barr of that statistic yesterday.

In fiscal 2016, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol made three-quarters of its cocaine seizures and nearly all of its marijuana seizures at the country’s nine southwest border crossings. All told, the agency seized 1.29 million pounds of pot and 4,184 pounds of cocaine at these ports of entry.

Not even the conservative Heritage Foundation called for building a border wall in a set of 2010 recommendations for combating the flow of drugs from Mexico into the United States.

Maybe Barr and Trump would have done well to tune in to this week’s trial of notorious cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, during which his former drug-smuggling associates said the majority of drugs come in through legal ports of entry via ships, submarines, trains, tractor-trailers and cars.

The witnesses also pointed to elaborately built underground tunnels, which have also been described by the Drug Enforcement Administration. U.S. authorities have found more than 200 such tunnels since 1990, primarily in California and Arizona. They can be up to 70 feet underground — rendering walls useless.

“A tunnel is the most secure way to cross drugs to the U.S. — the easiest way to cross over weapons,” former top cartel leader Jesus Zambada Garcia testified in a federal district court in Brooklyn.

Authorities have discovered three more tunnels in the past month, The Post's Kristine Phillips reports. One 50-foot tunnel starts along drainage tunnels that a U.S. border town shares with Mexico and ends underneath a parking lot in Arizona. Two others, 80 feet long and 30 feet long, were found in the Mexican border city of Nogales.

“Whether we’re talking about drugs or people, where there’s a will, there’s a way to get around the wall. ... These tunnels underscore the futility of the current debate in the fact that there will be numerous ways in which smugglers and undocumented persons will be able to breach the barriers that we build at the border,” David Shirk, an international relations professor at the University of San Diego, told Kristine.

So even if Trump got his wish for a border wall — and it’s still impossible to say how the whole shutdown fight over the wall will be resolved — the Justice Department would still have lots of drug offenses on its hands.

And with incarcerations for drug offenses at an all-time high, some have called for more lenient penalties and stressed a need to stem the demand for drugs instead. Barr told Harris he wouldn’t enforce federal marijuana law in states that have legalized its use as long as the state laws were being followed.

“To the extent people are comply with the states laws — distribution, production and so forth — we are not going to go after that,” Barr said, although he added he feels Congress should “make a decision” about whether the federal government or state governments will ultimately regulate marijuana.

Barr also pledged to support criminal justice reform, calling on the administration’s diplomatic force to do a better job getting foreign governments to stop the inflow of drug shipments from overseas, my colleagues Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian, Devlin Barrett and Seung Min Kim report.

“The head of the snake is outside the country, and the place to fight this aggressively is at the source more than on the street corner,” Barr said. “I used to say we could stack up generation after generation of people in prison and it’ll still keep on coming.”

Barr was defending his former hard-line position on prosecuting drug offenders — which many community leaders agreed with in the 1990s as a response to the crack epidemic – but acknowledged that subsequent harsh penalties might be resulting in too many incarcerations now.

“I understand that things have changed since 1992. I held on a little bit longer to keeping strong sentences maybe than others,” Barr said, noting that he had not been serving at the Justice Department for several years. “I support an adjustment to these sentences and the safety valve and so forth.”

Harris drilled Barr further, per CNN's Keith Boykin:

AHH, OOF and OUCH

Attorney General nominee William Barr gestures as he testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AHH: Barr dodged questions during his hearing from Durbin about how he would act on the the administration’s family separation stance and the “zero-tolerance policy” toward illegal immigration, which his predecessor Jeff Sessions supported.

“I’m not sure I know all the details, because one of the disadvantages I have is I’m not in the department,” Barr said. He stressed that the Department of Homeland Security makes decisions about who should be referred to the Justice Department for prosectuion of people in the U.S. illegally.

“Now what is being done is DHS is not referring for prosecution family units that will lead to the separation of children,” Barr added.

Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, signs paperwork at the state capitol in Little Rock. (Kelly P. Kissel/AP)

OOF: More than a dozen Medicaid beneficiaries in Kentucky have refiled a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its reapproval of work requirements for the state’s Medicaid program.

In June, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled the federal government “never adequately considered” whether the requirements would in fact provide medical assistance to people in the program and vacated the approval for the requirements. But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reapproved Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s Medicaid waiver proposal with minor changes in November.

The plaintiffs have now refiled their lawsuit in the same court. “The Trump administration’s desire to explode Medicaid and transform it into a work program seems to have no limits,” Samuel Brooke, deputy legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the groups representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “After being declared arbitrary and capricious last year, the administration has now issued a virtually identical re-approval letter; it should face a similar fate and be declared illegal.”

A worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

OUCH: The $2 billion leafy greens industry is particularly concerned about how the shutdown is impacting the food safety system, following three different incidents in the last year of foodborne-illness outbreaks related to romaine lettuce.

"The outbreaks remain mysterious. The FDA’s investigations have produced plausible theories but nothing conclusive about how, when and where the bacteria contaminated the lettuce," our Post colleague Joel Achenbach reports, noting that's a source of concern for the industry, "which desperately wants to avoid a repeat of what happened last year and is counting on the FDA for help....But because of the federal shutdown, the agency has barely been in the game."

“Our colleagues and I are kind of on hold, waiting for the FDA to come back into action,” Paula Rivadeneira, an assistant professor who specializes in food safety at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma, Ariz. told The Post. “We need them to open their doors and get back to business.”

Part of the hold up is FDA staff's inability to check email or to join on conference calls with state officials or research scientists, which means outside experts have to do their work without FDA data.

Food safety lawyer Bill Marler warned if the system doesn't make improvements during this period, "we're just going to limp from outbreak to outbreak, from litigation to litigation. We’ll be having the same conversation this spring or next winter.”

AGENCY ALERT

President Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, delivers remarks on lowering drug prices. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

— Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Capitol Hill yesterday to meet with House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) to discuss their “shared commitment to lowering the high cost of prescription drugs for the American people," HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley told The Health 202.

“Secretary Azar and the Trump Administration appreciate Chairman Cummings’s leadership in calling attention to the issue of skyrocketing drug costs,” she added. “The Administration is committed to working with Democrats and Republicans to accomplish what was set forth in the President’s blueprint on drug prices, to make sure Americans see lower prices and reduced out-of-pocket costs.”

The Oversight Committee has scheduled a hearing on drug prices for Jan. 29, its first hearing since Democrats regained control of the House.

— In a Tuesday speech, Azar defended the Trump administration’s drug-pricing blueprint and said the proposal to peg U.S. drug prices to lower international levels has already had an impact on the drug market.

"Just introducing this model has already, perhaps forever, changed the dynamics around foreign free-riding," Azar said at an event hosted by the Council for Affordable Health Coverage, Modern Healthcare’s Robert King reports. "No drug company CEO will ever agree to a discount in Europe without having to consider the effect of (the) price of reimbursement they will get in the U.S."

The proposal has not been finalized, but The Health 202 wrote in October when it was announced that it was being touted as a way to put U.S. drug prices on a more equal footing with lower prices in other countries and save the government money.

During the Tuesday event, Azar also signaled he would welcome working with Democrats on lowering drug prices. "We are open to any ideas that preserve drug safety and keep the patient at the center," Azar said, per Robert. "Nothing that meets that idea is off the table until drug prices come down."

Trump has also been insisting his drug pricing policies are already resulting in price declines and savings for the government. He tweeted this last week:

Drug prices declined in 2018, the first time in nearly half a century. During the first 19 months of my Administration, Americans saved $26 Billion on prescription drugs. Our policies to get cheaper generic drugs to market are working! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

— But Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler awards Trump two Pinocchinos for this statement. The $26 billion figure is technically accurate -- reflecting estimated savings from new generic drug approvals -- but was incorrectly described and lacks context, Glenn writes. The government would have achieved some of those savings regardless of who was running the administration. It's a valid number, but Trump can't claim all the credit, Glenn notes.

"The $26 billion figure actually refers to the savings from the introduction of all new generic drugs in the first 19 months of the Trump administration," Glenn writes. "The analysis was based on an earlier report by the Food and Drug Administration that looked mainly at drug approvals in 2017. Contrary to the president’s tweet, it is not a figure for all prescription drugs; it just reflects the impact of generic-drug introductions....generics largely come onto the markets when patents for popular drugs lapse. The Obama administration also made efforts to speed up approvals. So any number of these drugs would have come on the market no matter who was president.

Trump was right about his first point, that drug prices declined last year. "The consumer price index for prescription drugs fell by 0.6 percent in 2018, the first time in 46 years and only the second time since the government began keeping track in 1970. Prices had risen nearly 3 percent in 2017 and 6.2 percent in 2016," Glenn writes.

But that isn't the root of the $26 billion in savings, even though Trump seemed to link the two in his tweet. "We believe most people would read it as a continuum: Prescription drug prices have declined, here’s how much money you saved, and thus our policies are working," Glenn writes. "But the $26 billion number refers to the savings from the introduction of all generic drugs, most of which would have happened no matter who was president.

The Food and Drug Administration campus is shown in Silver Spring, Md. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

— Hundreds of FDA inspectors were set to get back to work starting Tuesday, largely to focus on high-risk food facilities as well as those that produce drugs and devices, our Post colleague Laurie McGinley reports.

“About 150 of the returning workers are in the food area,” she writes. “Most are inspectors but some work in laboratories and other jobs, [FDA Commissioner Scott] Gottlieb said. As many as 250 more employees will be resuming work in the drug and device inspection area.”

All of these workers will remain unpaid during the ongoing partial government shutdown. Gottlieb told Laurie in an interview he received a “overwhelmingly positive” response when he raised the idea of inspectors resuming work, even without pay. Gottlieb said bringing inspectors back to work during the shutdown was a “major functional accomplishment” for the FDA.

Laurie reports Sandra Eskin, director of the Safe Food Project at The Pew Charitable Trusts, praised the commissioner for “doing everything he can to ensure that the risk to consumers is minimized” but added the situation “underscores the vital rule that government plays in consumer health and safety and why it’s so important to get the government back up and running.”

Our Post colleague Erica Werner also reports the 500 workers who have been recalled to the FDA are some of the nearly 50,000 federal workers who have been called back to work without pay to fulfill key government tasks amid the shutdown.

HEALTH ON THE HILL

The Capitol is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

— Witnesses testified before the Democratic Steering and Policy Committeeabout the impact the shutdown is having on Native American tribes in urban and rural areas. They're facing food shortages and a lack of health care because the funds needed to provide medicine and stock pantries have been halted, our Post colleague Darryl Fears reports.

“We have thus far had to deny purchase of care requests that are critical to chronic care management -- insulin, blood pressure medication, thyroid medication and antibiotics -- thus impacting the quality of life for the individuals we serve,” Kerry Hawk Lessard, executive director of Native American Lifelines, told the committee. The group provides services to indigenous Americans from Baltimore to Boston, Darryl writes, adding Hawk Lessard is one of three Native Americans who testified before the panel.

In a statement, Interior officials said the Bureau of Indian Affairs is looking for a solution to the problem. But advocates say the administration has not met its responsibility to Native people thus far and did not consider the impact it would have or identify what resources would be needed before the shutdown began, Darryl writes.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), left, walks near the Senate floor at the Capitol Building. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

— A group of Democratic senators reintroduced a resolution to defend protections for preexisting conditions amid the ruling made by a Texas judge last month that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) filed the resolution that would allow Congress to intervene in the federal case to defend the ACA and such protections.

“I’m proud to join Senator Manchin in introducing the same resolution I championed in the House,” Rosen said in a statement. “Without these critical protections, we risk going back to the days when big insurance companies could deny insurance coverage based on a pre-existing condition.”

Manchin called on the Senate to “come together to pass bipartisan legislation that makes commonsense fixes to our current system.”

We have the largest pro-choice majority in congressional history – and we will be BOLD in our work to defend women’s reproductive rights.



With more women than ever in Congress, this is a new era for the @ProChoiceCaucus! pic.twitter.com/38s0gH98vh — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 15, 2019

— House Democrats who are part of the Pro-Choice Caucus are pledging to repeal the so-called Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funds from paying for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or if a woman’s life is at risk.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the group said they would introduce the Each Woman Act, a bill that would undo the amendment, the Washington Examiner’s Kimberly Leonard reports.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) applauded what she called a “new era for reproductive rights,” and Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) said she believes “for the first time, maybe in our nation's history, we actually have a pro-choice majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

“Democrats did not indicate whether House leadership had agreed to bring the bills to the floor for a vote,” Kimberly writes. “They don't stand a chance for passage under the GOP-controlled Senate, but Democrats have been looking to signal to voters what they can expect legislatively if Democrats flip the White House.”

REPRODUCTIVE WARS

Antiabortion activists try to block the signs of abortion rights activists Jan. 19 in front of the the Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

— Tens of thousands of antiabortion advocates will descend on the mall for the annual March for Life rally in Washington on Friday, and leaders have touted a new slogan, “Pro-life is pro-science,” ahead of the event. “Science needs to be at the service of life,” March for Life president Jeanne Mancini told Stat’s Lev Facher and Megan Thielking. But Lev and Megan write that many in the nation’s mainstream scientific community may disagree antiabortion advocates' efforts to ban federal funding from fetal tissue research,.

“That tension — over what, exactly, ‘pro-science’ policymaking looks like — will come to a head Friday, as the March for Life winds its way past Capitol Hill to the Supreme Court,” Lev and Megan write. “With top administration officials in attendance and a flurry of conservative media coverage, it is anti-abortion advocates’ best opportunity yet to lay out their vision for a new scientific agenda under President Trump.”

In addition to calling for an end to funding for fetal tissue research, they write, the latest goal of antiabortion advocates is to urge Trump to fire Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. “Though the Trump administration has given no indication it is considering replacing Collins, many advocates remain focused on ousting him for his values,” they write. “In December, anti-abortion groups including the March for Life, Susan B. Anthony List, and Students For Life called for Trump to fire him.”

DAYBOOK

Today

The Senate Special Committee on Aging is scheduled to hold a hearing on fighting elder fraud.

Politico hosts an event on health care innovators.

Coming Up

The 46th annual March for Life rally will be held in Washington on Friday.

