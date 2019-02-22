THE PROGNOSIS

President Trump speaks during an event about prescription drug prices with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in the Rose Garden in May 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar plans to tout his efforts to lower drug prices, roll back Obamacare regulations and reduce opioid abuse in a wide-ranging address Friday morning marking his one-year anniversary as head of one of the largest and most influential federal agencies.

Before Azar’s speech, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building, the agency will release a 55-page “2018 Annual Report,” shared first with The Health 202. The report lists dozens of steps taken by HHS and its sub-agencies in the past year — from the widely praised to the more controversial — which Azar says are furthering his top goals of reducing drug prices, making insurance more affordable, changing how care is paid for and halting the opioid abuse epidemic.

“We have lofty goals,” Azar writes in the report. “Winning these battles will require not just innovative use of the powers and resources of government, but also enlisting all other stakeholders, whose buy-in will be necessary to create sustained and significant improvements for the people we serve.”

It’s been nearly 13 months since Azar was confirmed as the Trump administration’s second Health and Human Services secretary, after his predecessor Tom Price resigned following misuse of government funds. In that time, the former Eli Lilly executive has taken surprisingly aggressive action against the pharmaceutical industry, even as he’s pursued a more predictable route for a GOP appointee in trying to roll back Affordable Care Act rules and advance restrictions on abortion.

President Trump has made lowering drug prices one of his favorite talking points, and his administration released a blueprint to achieve that goal last May. He has tweeted at pharmaceutical exceutives, who will be on Capitol Hill next week to defend their steep price hikes. So far, there has been limited success in curbing price increases, causing Trump to last month summon policymakers, including Azar, to the White House to discuss the subject.

In today's speech, which is expected to last about 25 minutes, Azar will stress the multiple steps his department has taken to tackle the drug price problem. The secretary is expected to point to a promised initiative to link certain Medicare drug prices to lower prices found in other countries and an earlier proposal requiring drugmakers to display list prices in television ads. HHS proposed the rule on television ads last fall, but has yet to formally propose a regulation on the new drug pricing index.

Azar is also expected to discuss Trump's recently announced goal of dramatically reducing HIV transmissions and may also tout a major, ongoing project at the National Institutes of Health to create a one-million-person pool of genetic information for advancing precision medicine research.

In the report, the secretary also stresses a need to “continue developing biomedical research enterprise, improve the quality of care offered in tribal health facilities, promote work and independence in our human services programs, fight key public health battles such as the rising wave of youth e-cigarette use, and so much more.”

The sheer range of goals listed in that paragraph are emblematic of the varied response Azar has prompted in the projects he’s prioritized as secretary. On one hand, Azar and top officials have won some applause from Democrats for moves to address some widely shared concerns, like cracking down on e-cigarettes and boosting the number of generic drug approvals.

But the agency has also advanced a number of measures that raise the ire of Democrats and liberals, perhaps most notably by allowing states to institute Medicaid work requirements and expanding insurance plans exempt from some ACA requirements. HHS has also made it easier for employers to refuse to cover birth control for their employees and is poised to release a new regulation banning abortion providers from receiving federal family planning dollars.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is scheduled to deliver an agency address Friday morning. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The new report touts those efforts and a wide variety of other steps taken by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other departments within the sprawling agency, which oversees prescription drugs and devices, protects public health and administers the government’s big health insurance programs.

In a section about the opioid crisis, the agency points to new NIH-funded research into prevention and treatment of addiction and increased flexibility for several states in how they may use Medicaid funding to treat patients with substance abuse. It also stresses an increased emphasis on medication-assisted treatment and steps to make the overdose-reversing drug naloxone more widely available.

In other parts of the report, Azar points to efforts to reduce Medicare fraud, approve more generic drugs, implement a biodefense strategy and respond to last year’s hurricanes and wildfires. A lengthy appendix entitled “HHS By the Numbers” claims credit for saving $26 billion on prescription drugs due to generic drug approvals and $12.5 billion in “economic burden” by reducing regulations.

The report also claims credit for this year’s expanded insurance options in the ACA marketplaces and premiums that, on average, decreased for the first time.

“There are 23 more issuers for 2019 than 2018 and only five states will have one issuer, compared to ten states in 2018,” it says. “This was the result of actions taken in 2017 and 2018 by the administration to stabilize the Affordable Care Act, including four new reinsurance waivers, all leading to lower premiums, rang­ing from 9 percent in Maine to 30 percent in Maryland.”

Many forces are at play in why the marketplace situation improved this year, making it less clear how much can be directly attributed to the two-year-old administration. Critics have also charged HHS with taking actions that could result in higher premiums, such as advancing short-term and association health plans that will likely lure some healthy enrollees away from the marketplaces.

Supporters of a voter-approved measure to fully expand Medicaid gather others at a rally at the Utah State Capitol in January. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AHH: Two different measures aiming to repeal Idaho’s voter-approved Medicaid expansion failed in a state House committee.

The House Health and Welfare Committee killed one proposed measure to outright repeal expansion and a second bill seeking to repeal expansion years down the road if the effort didn’t result in expected savings, the Associated Press’s Keith Ridler reports.

“The majority of the committee rejected arguments made by Republican Reps. Julianne Young and John Green that Idaho voters were uninformed when they passed the initiative in November with 61 percent,” Keith reports, adding several state lawmakers also said they couldn’t dismiss the large majority of voters who approved the initiative.

The votes were a win for Medicaid expansion in Idaho coming less than two weeks after the Utah legislature passed a Medicaid plan that will cover tens of thousands fewer people than the expansion effort voters approved at the ballot box in November.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

OOF: Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Energy and Commerce Chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) have sent a letter to Azar calling on the Trump administration to halt Medicaid work requirement approvals they warn “undermine access to health care.”

The letter references the coverage losses in Arkansas, which has dropped 18,000 people from its Medicaid rolls for failing to comply with work rules.

“The impact of the harmful policies included in Arkansas’ waiver has been so alarming that even the independent, nonpartisan Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission wrote to you stating they were ‘highly concerned’ about the number of individuals losing coverage… and going as far as to say that forcing people off of coverage as a result of such policies should be halted,” they wrote.

People who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

OUCH: Purdue Pharma executive Richard Sackler said he agreed with a plan to conceal from doctors the strength of the potent opioid OxyContin, according to emails that were contained in a sealed court deposition.

In May 1997, ten years before Purdue would plead guilty to minimizing the addictive quality of OxyContin, the company’s head of sales and marketing, Michael Friedman, sent an email to Sackler explaining he didn’t want to correct an incorrect impression that Oxycontin was weaker than morphine, reports ProPublica’s David Armstrong in this latest story co-published with Stat News.

“It would be extremely dangerous at this early stage in the life of the product,” Friedman reportedly wrote, “to make physicians think the drug is stronger or equal to morphine…We are well aware of the view held by many physicians that oxycodone [the active ingredient in OxyContin] is weaker than morphine. I do not plan to do anything about that.”

“I agree with you,” Sackler responded. “Is there a general agreement, or are there some holdouts?”

Sackler’s support of the plan was not previously made public, but ProPublica obtained a sealed court document of a 2015 deposition given by Sackler part of a Kentucky lawsuit against Purdue. In a statement, the company criticized the “intentional leak of the deposition" but also acknowledged it made a “determination to avoid emphasizing OxyContin as a powerful cancer pain drug,” because of “a concern that non-cancer patients would be reluctant to take a cancer drug," David writes.

— Recently disclosed court documents reveal just how much Sackler, who Stat’s Andrew Joseph writes is “one of the most elusive yet notorious figures in medicine,” was involved in promoting OxyContin after the painkiller’s launch in 1996.

“You won’t believe how committed I am to make OxyContin a huge success,” Sackler wrote in a 1999 email referenced in one such court document, Andrew writes. “It is almost that I dedicated my life to it. After the initial launch phase, I will have to catch up with my private life again.”

In the deposition reported by Stat and ProPublica, Sackler chalks up his actions to just part of doing business. “He claims he was motivated by an interest in making the best possible medications for patients in pain,” Andrew writes. “He also dismisses as simply misunderstood or innocuous any evidence that might be perceived as damaging. The sales tactics deployed by Purdue, which included rewarding top representatives with trips to Bermuda or London, were just what drug companies did, Sackler told a questioner.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at a campaign rally in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

— Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is defending its high price tag for a medication that treats a rare autoimmune disorder after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sent a letter calling on the company to justify the cost.

Catalyst says the $375,000 price for Firdapse, used to treat Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), is comparable to similar products, Reuters’s Manas Mishra reports.

“The company said that Firdapse’s price was similar to other medicines that provide a significant clinical benefit in treating ultra-rare diseases, adding it believed the drug would be widely reimbursed by insurers for the small population it treats,” Manas writes.

In a statement to Reuters, Sanders said Catalyst was showing a “blatant disregard for patients with LEMS,” adding he will “ask FDA Commissioner [Scott] Gottlieb to act immediately to help patients who are suffering.”

HHS wants to impose alarming drug pricing policies from foreign governments, blocking American seniors’ access to life-saving medicines and threatening our free-market health care system https://t.co/LscHAiWagh — U.S. Chamber (@USChamber) February 21, 2019

— The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is launching a seven-figure ad campaign to push back against the Trump administration’s proposal to peg what Medicare pays for drugs to what foreign countries pay.

The Chamber is blasting the proposal as “foreign price controls,” The Hill’s Jessie Hellmann reports and will launch cable, digital and print ads through early to mid-March to call on the Trump administration to ditch the plan and for lawmakers to oppose it.

To help fight the opioid crisis in the U.S., a new tool from Maps and Search lets you #TakeBackEveryday and quickly find prescription drug disposal locations → https://t.co/FvDYJCnBcy pic.twitter.com/s6BpWNVk7U — Google (@Google) February 21, 2019

— Google has launched a new tool to try to combat the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis by helping people locate where they can throw away unwanted medications.

The tech giant announced Google Maps will start displaying drug disposal locations, and people can use searches like “drug drop off near me” or “medication disposal near me," to find permanent drop-off locations at pharmacies, hospitals or government buildings that will safely dispose of the medication.

The company has partnered with CVS Health, Walgreens, the Drug Enforcement Administration and state governments on the pilot program.

Coming Up

