THE PROGNOSIS

President Trump speaks to the "Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit" in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump seized lots of chances to comment on his favorite topics – his desire for a wall with Mexico, the country’s low unemployment rate and even, indirectly, the Mueller report – amid a long, rambling speech yesterday on his administration’s anti-opioid efforts.

This much was clear: The president is a lot more comfortable talking about law enforcement’s role in stemming the supply of illegal drugs than he is talking about treatment and prevention strategies. And he likes using the country’s drug abuse crisis – which he has declared a public health emergency – to justify his declared national emergency around illegal immigration at the U.S. and Mexico border.

“We are detaining, capturing – call it anything you want – more people than ever before,” Trump said at the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta, a major annual addiction conference that President Obama addressed in 2016.

“Some of those people are not people we want in our country,” the president added. “Border patrol has been incredible…but a lot of it is drugs and drug are being gotten by us. We are stopping the drug flow soon. We will have a wall.”

Trump tweeted this after his speech:

As ONE UNITED NATION, we will work, we will pray, and we will fight for the day when every family across our land can live in a DRUG FREE AMERICA! #RxSummit2019 https://t.co/FqpHhaafkD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Donna Young, senior reporter for S&P Global News:

#RxSummit is typically concentrated on efforts to reduce drug addiction.

Today, Trump is using the event as a campaign-style rally speech & to promote his #borderwall.#RxSummit2019 #OpioidCrisis #OpioidEpidemic — Donna Young (@DonnaYoungDC) April 24, 2019

And Trump walks off at #RxSummit2019 to his ever-present campaign rally song: You can't always get what you want.

So, yeah, very much a campaign rally. Not what you'd likely hear otherwise at #RxSummit

#OpioidCrisis #OpioidEpidemic — Donna Young (@DonnaYoungDC) April 24, 2019

It’s been a year and a half since Trump declared opioid abuse – responsible for about two-thirds of the country’s annual drug overdose deaths – a public health emergency. Since then, there have been a few positive signs that the rate of overdose deaths may be leveling out and doctors may be prescribing fewer prescription painkillers. Drugmakers are being taken to court over their role in supplying prescription opioids to vulnerable communities and Congress passed legislation last fall aimed at mitigating the vast and troubling problem.

"White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who coordinates the White House’s anti-drug efforts, told reporters last month that during Trump’s first year in office, the number of overdose deaths grew by 10 percent, compared with a 22 percent increase the previous year," my colleagues Ashley Parker and Felicia Sonmez write. "The White House has also pointed to a decline in prescriptions for opioid painkillers and stepped-up government efforts to reduce the flow of illegal fentanyl from China."

The president was eager to take credit for some of the progress in an address to the Atlanta conference yesterday afternoon, pointing to reduced rates of drug overdose deaths in some of the hardest-hit states including New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Shortly after the speech, the White House Office of National Drug Policy announced its largest-yet set of grants for communities with high levels of drug trafficking, awarded through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program. And the Department of Health and Human Services noted it awarded more than $2 billion in grants last year to state, local, and tribal governments and health centers to provide prevention, treatment and recovery services. The agency also said there was a surge in prescriptions for naloxone, a highly effective overdose-reversing drug, after the surgeon general issued an advisory urging more Americans to carry it.

Combating drug abuse is a two-pronged task, which involves both reducing access to illegal or easily abused drugs and helping people overcome addiction or avoid it to begin with. Trump noted improvements in access to medication-assisted treatment and fewer restrictions on how states can help opioid-addicted patients.

But he mostly dwelt on the importance of reducing the supply of drugs in the U.S. And throughout his speech, the president sprinkled in many references to more divisive topics, appearing at several points to stray from the prepared remarks on the teleprompter.

Post White House reporter Ashley Parker:

Sitting here at the heroin forum in Atlanta, we have now reached the point in Trump's speech where either the prompter is on the fritz, or he has departed from his prepared remarks. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) April 24, 2019

He pointed to the historically low unemployment rate, one of his favorite boasts, saying the job environment makes it a lot easier for Americans struggling with addiction to find work.

“African-American unemployment, lowest in the history of our country,” Trump said. “People without a high school diploma, lowest in the history of our country. Women – sorry – lowest in 61 years, but we will soon have a record.”

He touted money he’s spending to build part of a border wall – a portion of which is being challenged in court – as key to halting increased flows of illegal drugs from Mexico into the U.S. And he called on Congress to “fix our pathetic immigration laws.”

“We could solve the entire problem – I say 45 minutes – if the Democrats could agree to do certain basic commonsense things with respect to our laws,” Trump said.

At one point the president heaped praise on dogs trained to detect drugs. Bloomberg Government health reporter Alex Ruoff:

"The greatest equipment in the world is a dog,” @realDonaldTrump said. — Alex Ruoff (@Alexruoff) April 24, 2019

And Trump couldn’t resist an implicit reference to the Mueller report, which found he didn’t collude with Russia (while leaving open the possibility that he obstructed justice). The president alluded to the findings while discussing the high price Medicare pays for prescription drugs, in a short diversion from his main topic.

Drugmakers are “rigging the system,” Trump said.

“I know all about rigging the system because I had the system rigged on me,” he said. “I think you know what I’m talking about. Unfortunately that will be a sound byte.”

ATLANTA — Trump, after saying something buzzy at today's heroin forum — "I know all about rigging the system because I had the system rigged on me" — demonstrates his TV producer's canny instincts, faux-lamenting: "Unfortunately, that will be your soundbite tonight." — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) April 24, 2019

AHH, OOF and OUCH

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AHH: Most Americans want Congress to work on lowering their family’s health-care expenses rather than make sweeping changes like adopting Medicare-for-all, or repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, according to a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"At a time when Democratic presidential candidates are emphasizing universal health coverage — with those on the left advocating Medicare-for- all — not quite half of the respondents who identify as Democrats regard that as a priority for Congress," the Post's Amy Goldstein reports. "That compares with 14 percent of Republicans.

"Majorities of both parties, on the other hand, believe Congress should find ways to lower the expense of prescription drugs...Drug costs are the top priority for respondents of both parties in Kaiser’s poll, as they have been for some time," Amy notes. "Preserving consumer protections so that insurance is affordable for people with preexisting medical conditions also ranks high as something people want Congress to do, with nearly two-thirds of Americans supporting the idea, the poll shows. So does legislation intended to cushion patients from surprise medical bills, supported by 50 percent of the public, including nearly half of Republicans."

A senior forensic chemist at the Drug Enforcement Administration's Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., with a bag of crystal methamphetamine. (Jack Gruber/USA Today/AP)

OOF: It's not just opioids causing more overdose deaths; methamphetamine abuse has also risen in the past decade, per U.S. News and World Report. The number of overdose deaths involving meth grew by more than 250 percent between 2011 and 2016, from fewer than 2,000 to nearly 7,000, Katelyn Newman writes.

University of Texas researcher Jane Maxwell told Katelyn that, unlike with opioids, there are no FDA-approved medications to treat meth addiction and none being developed anytime soon. "We're into a new epidemic," Maxwell said. "All we've got are these social, cognitive talk therapies."

"Further complicating matters, some experts say the practice of speedballing – combining a stimulant like meth or cocaine with an opioid like heroin or the more potent fentanyl – is on the rise," Katelyn writes. "For health care practitioners with patients who primarily suffer from an opioid use disorder but also have other addictions – whether to meth, cocaine or alcohol...a growing challenge is how to address those co-occurring addictions without stopping a patient's treatment for opioid use."

A measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

OUCH: Measles cases now exceed the highest number on record in a single year since the disease was eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, the Post's Lena H. Sun reports.

Nationwide, 695 cases of the vaccine-preventable illness have been reported in 22 states this year, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "That’s more than the 667 cases reported in 2014, when one large outbreak, primarily among unvaccinated people in Amish communities in Ohio, accounted for more than half of the total that year," Lena writes.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar touted the safety of measles vaccines in a statement last night, calling them “among the most extensively studied medical products we have,” with their safety “firmly established over many years in some of the largest vaccine studies ever undertaken.” He said the CDC is ready to support public health departments in monitoring and responding to these outbreaks.

"This year, as in the past, officials say the majority of people in the U.S. who have fallen ill were unvaccinated. In some communities, anti-immunization activists have spread false claims about the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, causing concern among parents about inoculating their children," Lena writes. "When many people in a community have not been vaccinated, the disease can spread quickly."

