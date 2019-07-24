THE PROGNOSIS

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Democrats running for president in 2020 are vowing to embrace the fight for abortion rights they believe are being threatened in an unprecendented way under the Trump adminstration. But their counterparts on Capitol Hill may be ceding key ground, some abortion rights advocates say, by agreeing as part of the recently struck spending deal to leave out policy riders that would advance abortion rights.

As things stand right now, it looks unlikely Democrats will prevail in their quest to roll back several of the Trump administration’s new antiabortion initiatives – let alone eliminate longstanding language restricting federal funds for abortion – in the spending agreement struck between the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The budget deal – which has pleased social conservatives while frustrating fiscal ones – would allow Congress to duck a debt-ceiling crisis later this year but would also continue Washington’s borrowing binge, my colleagues Damian Paletta and Erica Werner report. But Democrats also agreed, according to Damian and Erica, to leave out any so-called "poison pills" or policy riders that could cause Republicans to balk, including on issues like abortion.

“White House officials received verbal assurances from Democrats that they would not seek to attach any controversial policy changes to future spending bills, although it’s unclear how that commitment would be enforced,” Damian and Erica write.

A retreat by Democrats on the Hill would be a major letdown for abortion and women’s rights groups, which have been urging the House to use its newfound majority to advance more of their goals on reproductive issues.

Leila Abolfazli, director of federal reproductive rights for the National Women’s Law Center, said congressional Democrats “need to use every tool” as they negotiate the spending agreement, calling the administration’s Title X restrictions a “cliff” that would force health-care providers to decline needed family planning funds.

“We’re at a cliff and we need to use every tool – whatever that is as we move along this timeline,” Abolfazli told me.

She still expressed hope there will be future expansions of coverage for abortion, regardless of where the current budget negotiations end up.

“What I see is a future that people are working towards where pregnancy-related care – including birth control, abortion – will be covered,” Abolfazli said. “I think that’s where we’re headed, and these approps are points where it comes up, but we have this goal that we will get there.”

Pelosi and company have not detailed what kind of "poison pills" they will refrain from trying to place in the budget agreement, which they hope to pass before leaving town for the August recess in just a few days. But in the past, abortion has been a key battleground in must-pass spending bills by both parties when they've held the majority.

Democrats, for instance, could have tried to block the administration’s contested new ban on health providers receiving Title X family planning dollars from performing or referringtheir partients for abortions. The ban is moving forward, after a federal appeals court ruled earlier this month that it can go into effect even as it’s being litigated.

The Democrat-led House included that provision in an appropriations bill passed in June. Democrats also added in a permanent repeal of the so-called Mexico City policy, language typically put in place by Republican presidents banning U.S.-funded health groups around the world from discussing abortion.

Former Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen, who was forced out of her job last week. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

White House officials and congressional leaders spent yesterday trying to whip up support for the agreement even as it showed signs of strain.

"A number of conservative Senate Republicans announced their opposition to the two-year, $320 billion deal, complaining it adds to the ballooning deficit while doing nothing to constrain spending, Damian and Erica write. "On the Democratic side, some liberals including Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) expressed consternation about a side agreement struck by Pelosi to keep controversial policy provisions off spending bills."

To Merkley's point, the spending agreement would mean at least a two-year truce on the Hyde Amendment, a longstanding ban on the use of federal funds for abortion in all but the most dire circumstances. Democrats are increasingly calling to bar that language, but any real battles on that front would be years off, if this budget agreement comes to fruition.

Democratic staff on the House Appropriations Committee didn’t respond to a request for comment. Several antiabortion groups expressed their pleasure at the spending agreement.

“This budget agreement ensures that longstanding pro-life policy riders such as the Hyde Amendment along with every single one of President Trump’s pro-life executive actions are protected, effectively ending relentless efforts by House Democrats to repeal them in the budget process,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the antiabortion rights Susan B. Anthony List.

The developments on Capitol Hill stand in sharp contrast to the rhetoric coming from the presidential campaign trail. Most of the 2020 Democratic candidates agree they want to ditch Hyde – and they piled onto former vice president Joe Biden when he initially said he supports Hyde (but quickly reversed his stance).

And the decision comes amid upheaval at Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider. Last week its president, Leana Wen, was forced to resign after just eight weeks at her post over what she described as philosophical differences over the organization’s direction and future.

AHH, OOF and OUCH

A doctor holds Truvada pills in her office in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

AHH: Early tests indicate a new approach of using an implant to administer a drug to slowly release the medication could help block HIV infections by tackling one of the biggest obstacles in prevention: getting individuals to stay on their medication, our Post colleague Lenny Bernstein reports.

“If it is proven safe and successful in larger studies, the method could be a major improvement for people at high risk of contracting HIV who have trouble adhering to the once-a-day pill regimen and other methods used now,” Lenny writes.

The drug is years away still from being available to the public, but it’s spurred interest because of how it presents a solution to concerns about issues patients have had with other methods of preventing HIV.

“For some, a once-a-day pill is perfectly adequate,” said George Hanna a vice president with Merck Research Laboratories. “But we know that for a large number of people at risk of HIV, the adherence is less than 100 percent.

Washington Post photo illustration. (John Moore/Getty Images, Kristoffer Tripplaar/SIPA USA/AP, Rogelio V. Solis/AP, Jay LaPrete/Bloomberg News, Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Charles Mostoller for The Washington Post)

OOF: Newly unsealed documents in a landmark opioid case in Cleveland reveal the inner workings of some of the top companies in the drug industry -- including how some employees’ concerns about the massive volume of prescription drugs saturating the country went ignored.

The documents include sworn depositions, internal corporate emails and expert reports now unsealed following a legal challenge by The Post and the owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia.

“In one exhibit, emails show that a Purdue Pharma executive received an order from a distributor for 115,200 oxycodone pills, which was nearly twice as large as that distributor’s average order over the previous three months. The order came in at 4:15 p.m., according to the emails sent in October 2009,” our Post colleagues Sari Horwitz, Scott Higham, Aaron C. Davis and Steven Rich report. “It was approved one minute later.”

In another released document – a July 2018 deposition – Nathan J. Hartle, vice president of regulatory affairs and compliance for McKesson was asked whether the company accepts any partial responsibility for the impact of the billions of pills shipped nationwide.

“I think we’re responsible for something,” Hartle said. “I don’t know what — how you define all societal costs and — I still believe it depends on different circumstances.”

“Those glimpses inside the companies now accused of fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic appear in exhibits that were unsealed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in a massive lawsuit unfolding in a Cleveland courthouse against some of the biggest names in the drug industry,” our colleagues write.

— See some of the documents here: “A cache of previously undisclosed internal drug company documents and other records are being released as the result of the largest civil action in U.S. history. About two dozen drug companies are being sued in federal court by nearly 2,000 cities, towns and counties, alleging they conspired to flood the nation with opioids.”

Demonstrators hold signs while marching during a protest against Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion bill in Atlanta, Ga. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg)

OUCH: Abortion rights advocates are calling on a judge to halt a strict Georgia abortion law that bans abortions as early as six weeks in a pregnancy from going into effect while lawsuits challenging it proceed.

Lawyers on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a request for the court to temporarily block the ban. "It is an affront to the dignity and health of Georgians," the plaintiffs wrote in the motion, NBC News’s Elizabeth Chuck reports.

The organizations filed a federal lawsuit in Atlanta last month challenging the ban on behalf of abortion providers and abortion rights advocates. The ban is set to take effect in January.

HEALTH ON THE HILL

Senate Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

— Leaders of the Senate Finance Committee unveiled an ambitious bipartisan proposal to rein in drug price increases by capping out-of-pocket costs for patients receiving Medicare’s prescription drug benefit and penalizing drugmakers that raise costs quicker than the rate of inflation.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects the measure from committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and the panel’s top Democrat, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore) will save about $100 billion over 10 years and also save seniors $27 billion in out-of-pocket expenses and $5 billion from lowered premiums over that period.

Still, the “legislation faces stiff opposition from the pharmaceutical industry and conservative groups,” our Post colleague Yasmeen Abutaleb reports. “…Health insurers support the proposal, but it faces an uphill battle with opposition from drugmakers and powerful conservative groups, which said elements of the proposal that limit price increases are akin to price controls.”

The bill appears to have the endorsement of the White House -- spokesman Judd Deere tweeted applauding the effort by Grassley and Wyden and vowing that it would “work with Senators to ensure this proposal moves forward and advances the President’s priority of lowering drug prices:"

The @WhiteHouse is encouraged by the bipartisan work of Chairman Grassley and Senator Wyden to craft a comprehensive package to lower outrageously high drug prices, and today we are engaging with coalitions to help build support. https://t.co/ugQxptg4Pz — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) July 23, 2019

We will work with Senators to ensure this proposal moves forward and advances the President’s priority of lowering drug prices even further and increasing transparency in healthcare for the benefit of all Americans. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) July 23, 2019

Stephen Ubl, president and chief executive of PhRMA, said the bill would “siphon more than $150 billion from researching and developing new medicines, while giving those savings to the government, insurers and [pharmacy benefit managers] — not seniors.”

In a statement, the conservative FreedomWorks said it was “sorely disappointed” in the committee leaders’ proposal. “This measure is nothing less than a form of price controls and will have adverse impacts on innovation and drug supply in the near future,” the group added.

FW Response to Senate Finance Committee’s Drug Pricing Package



Price controls will have adverse impacts on innovation/supply in the near future. @ChuckGrassley acknowledged price controls are wrong. It's upsetting to see him cave to Dems. #ampFW https://t.co/csv9y1C2NM pic.twitter.com/6dLEB4v1Y1 — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) July 23, 2019

The committee is set to markup on the measure on Thursday.

AGENCY ALERT

STATE SCAN

OPIOID OPTICS

REPRODUCTIVE WARS

DAYBOOK

Today

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies holds a hearing on oversight of the unaccompanied children program.

Coming Up

The House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy holds a hearing on Juul’s role in the youth nicotine epidemic on Wednesday and Thursday.

The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism holds a hearing on the security implications of the opioid crisis on Thursday.

