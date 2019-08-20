THE PROGNOSIS

Antiabortion activists gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Planned Parenthood is voluntarily exiting the federal family planning program under new restrictions from the Trump administration.

And its decision helps the president cement his popularity with abortion opponents ahead of 2020.

Yesterday, the women’s health and abortion provider said it’s leaving Title X, a program that gives around 90 grantees about $260 million every year for providing about 4 million low-income women with contraception along with screenings for sexually transmitted diseases and breast and cervical cancer. It’s a major shake-up, considering Planned Parenthood clinics are the single-largest provider of Title X services.

The Title X funds already couldn’t be used for abortions. But a new Department of Health and Human Services rule goes further by banning participating clinics from referring for abortions and requiring financial separation from facilities that provide abortions. Planned Parenthood officials, who are fighting the rule in court, said they’d rather leave the program entirely than comply with the new requirements.

“We will not be bullied into withholding abortion information from our patients,” said Planned Parenthood acting president Alexis McGill Johnson. “Our patients deserve to make their own health care decisions, not to be forced to have Donald Trump or Mike Pence make those decisions for them.”

Absolutely devastating. #IStandWithPP #ProtectX https://t.co/UHjIKvhKq5 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) August 19, 2019

The decision means President Trump can claim he “defunded Planned Parenthood,” one of four promises he made to antiabortion groups back in 2016 to win their support.

Abortion foes have long begrudged Planned Parenthood the federal funds it collects, arguing there should be no co-mingling of taxpayer dollars and organizations that provide abortions. Adopting that stance helped Trump gain more confidence from the antiabortion community, which distrusted him immensely during the Republican primary.

Now, these groups view the president as a close ally. They were firing on all cylinders yesterday against Planned Parenthood's contention that it was forced from the Title X program.

Antiabortion group Susan B. Anthony List, whose president Marjorie Dannenfelser chaired Trump's “Pro-Life Coalition” in 2016:

No they didn't. They gave you two options:



1. Stop killing unborn babies and continue to receive Title X tax dollars



2. Continue killing unborn babies and no longer receive Title X tax dollars.



You're an abortion business.



So you chose option 2. https://t.co/OdpXvlm142 — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) August 19, 2019

The conservative Family Research Council:

Correction: You were not forced out, you CHOSE to forgo millions of dollars in federal funding so you can continue to do abortions. https://t.co/clG3cfEXuc — FRC (@FRCdc) August 19, 2019

Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins:

Hey @realDonaldTrump, Planned Parenthood just withdrew from the Title X program, losing $60mil in funds, because abortion is their top priority. While don't you, just go ahead and debar them from medicaid funding too. Tell Planned Parenthood to go fund themselves. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 19, 2019

Trump couldn't fulfill the “defunding” promise in the first few years of his presidency, as Republicans failed to pass several Obamacare repeal-and-replace bills that would have also blocked abortion providers from getting Medicaid dollars.

But Medicaid dollars aren't the only way Planned Parenthood gets federal funds. It’s the biggest chunk, to be sure, about $400 million annually. But Planned Parenthood clinics will now lose out on a smaller yet still sizable sum — about $60 million — provided through the Title X program.

And that’s enough for Trump to declare he’s checked off the “defunding” box. Even Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, tweeted to that effect:

Trump fulfills debt he owes the anti-choice crowd for their support in 2016: excluding Planned Parenthood from Title X funding, punishing low income women and denying them the freedom to plan their own family. This is about control. Period. We will #resist. https://t.co/hepIIXgWrk — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) August 19, 2019

— Here are the other three promises the president made to antiabortion advocates in 2016:

Nominate antiabortion justices to the Supreme Court.

Sign a federal ban on abortions performed halfway through pregnancy.

Make permanent lon-standing Hyde Amendment restrictions on the use of federal funds for abortions.

The president could argue he has also accomplished the first of those promises, with the confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, two men that have shown some preference in the past for antiabortion arguments.

The other two promises — banning abortions midway through pregnancy and making Hyde permanent — are a lot harder for Trump to do, because both would require consent from a divided Congress.

But, politically speaking, that might not matter for Trump. He has already convinced conservatives who want strict limits on abortion that he’s on their side, regardless of calling himself “very pro-choice” on the issue in the past.

“Today, Planned Parenthood showed its true colors by prioritizing abortion over family planning … dropping out of the Title X program,” said Dannenfelser. “President Trump’s Title X Protect Life Rule is a huge victory for the majority of taxpayers who reject taxpayer funding of abortion.”

Planned Parenthood had threatened to withdraw from the Title X program in the days leading up to a Monday deadline for providers to certify to HHS they would comply with the new requirements. It had petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to freeze the policy change, but on Friday the court refused to issue an emergency injunction.

A separate clinic in Maine, Maine Family Planning, also announced yesterday it’s dropping out of the program for the same reasons after 47 years of participation.

The clinics are accusing HHS of essentially forcing them to leave the program. But an agency spokeswoman pushed back, noting the new rules were issued months ago and saying the clinics could have chosen at that point to withdraw.

“Some grantees are now blaming the government for their own actions — having chosen to accept the grant while failing to comply with the regulations that accompany it — and they are abandoning their obligations to serve patients under the program,” said spokeswoman Mia Heck.

— Several of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates weighed in:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.):

Trump’s domestic gag rule is forcing Planned Parenthood out of Title X, limiting access to affordable birth control and critical reproductive care for millions of people. This is a disgrace.



As president, I will undo this gag rule on my first day in office. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 19, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.):

This administration is trying to hold health care providers hostage in order to restrict patients' reproductive rights. The people who'll be hurt by it are Americans in need of basic health care. It's despicable.



I stand with Planned Parenthood. #ProtectX https://t.co/lHA6pBWhYj — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 19, 2019

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio):

Today, the Trump Admin stripped access to birth control & reproductive health care for the millions of people who need it most by forcing @PPFA out of the Title X program. I'm doing everything I can to protect Title X & the millions that depend on it. #ProtectX pic.twitter.com/fsnq03qPFs — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 19, 2019

AHH, OOF and OUCH

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AHH: A federal district judge in Philadelphia heard arguments yesterday over whether the city can become the nation's first to open a supervised injection site for illegal drugs, the Associated Press reports. The U.S. attorney's office has sued to block the site, arguing it normalizes the use of heroin and fentanyl and violates federal drug laws. But several leading Democrats in the city support the site.

"We believe that this public health approach is lifesaving," Jose Benitez, a nonprofit director who is spearheading the Safehouse effort, told the judge. But U.S. Attorney William McSwain contended it could prompt increased use of illegal subtances and questioned whether similar models had reduced overdoses.

"Safehouse would provide drug users with clean needles and ties and let them use their own drugs in the presence of medical staff," the AP writes. "Advocates believe it will also provide a trusted place for them to be offered treatment.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

OOF: California and several other states are suing the Trump administration over its new public charge rule, which gives the federal government much more leeway to deny green cards and visa extensions to immigrants, especially if they earn less income or use public assistance programs including Medicaid. The lawsuit was the fourth filed last week challenging the administration's effort to redefine who will be eligible for permanent residency and a pathway to citizenship, my Washington Post colleague Maria Sacchetti reports.

“This cruel policy would force working parents and families across the nation to forgo basic necessities like food, housing, and health care out of fear. That is simply unacceptable,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement on the lawsuit, which also includes as plaintiffs the District of Columbia, Maine, Pennsylvania and Oregon.

“Opponents of the rule argue that punishing legal immigrants who need financial help endangers the health and safety of immigrant families — including U.S. citizen children — and will foist potentially millions of dollars in emergency health care and other costs onto local and state governments, businesses, hospitals and food banks,” Maria writes. (We detailed the rule in this Health 202.)

The “Debt and Collections” courtroom in Poplar Bluff, Mo. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

OUCH: More than 100 rural hospitals have closed in the past decade and hundreds more are on the brink of insolvency, as unpaid medical bills remain the leading cause of personal debt and bankruptcy in the United States. My Post colleague Eli Saslow reports on one hospital in Southeast Missouri that has filed more than 1,000 lawsuits for unpaid bills.

At the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, “emergency medical care has become a standoff between hospitals and patients who are both going broke,” Eli writes.

“Patients who visit rural emergency rooms in record numbers are defaulting on their bills at higher rates than ever before ... The result each week in Poplar Bluff, a town of 17,000, has become so routine that some people here derisively refer to it as the 'follow-up appointment' — 19 lawsuits for unpaid hospital bills scheduled on this particular Wednesday, 34 more the following week, 22 the week after that. Case after case, a hospital that helps sustain its rural community is now also collecting payments that are bankrupting hundreds of its residents.”

TRUMP TEMPERATURE

Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

— Trump is donating his second-quarter salary — about $100,000 — to the office of the surgeon general to fund an upcoming public health advisory, USA Today reports. It's the third time the president has donated part of his salary to HHS.

“The President recognizes the important mission of the Surgeon General to protect and improve the health of all Americans, including helping to tackle the opioid epidemic and raise awareness of the dangers of e-cigarette usage among teenagers and children,” the White House said in a statement. Officials said the money will help fund an upcoming public advisory but declined to be more specific.

