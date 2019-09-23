THE PROGNOSIS

President Trump speaks during a White House even on ending surprise medical billing. (Jim Watson/ AFP)

By Paige Winfield Cunningham and Paulina Firozi

Doctors may prevail over insurers in the effort to halt surprise medical bills. Here’s why: They have a lot of sympathy from members of Congress, many of whom are physicians themselves.

But the whole effort is threatened by intense, behind-the-scenes lobbying by doctor and insurer groups, which are bickering over what the solution should look like with an eye toward protecting their own bottom lines.

“I think it’s fair to say that action on surprise medical billing looks quite a bit less certain than it did just a few months back. That doesn’t mean the odds are zero,” said Ben Ippolito, a health-care economist at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute. “Surprise billing seemed like as sure of a shot as we had for a bipartisan piece of legislation.”

Passing bipartisan surprise billing legislation is a top priority for the Trump administration and Congress, which showed enthusiasm earlier this year for tackling the exorbitant medical bills patients receive when they get care from a doctor or hospital outside their insurance plan’s network. Several House and Senate committees have passed surprise billing legislation and there’s talk of including it in whatever drug pricing bill might take shape by year’s end.

Just about everyone agrees surprise medical bills are terrible for patients. They result from two main scenarios: when a patient has to get emergency care from an out-of-network hospital or when they visit an in-network hospital but are seen by an out-of-network doctor. Patients have been left with tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills, even though they’re insured.

The legislative fight is over how to pay for the bills patients will no longer be on the hook for -- and how they should be calculated.

The insurer trade group America’s Health Insurance Plans and multiple patient advocates want an approach called “benchmarking,” where payments are pegged to an existing set of rates for in-network doctors.

But doctors hate that approach. They know that pegging payments to in-network rates, which are decidedly lower than out-of-network prices, would probably translate to a major pay cut for them. So they’ve been characterizing the benchmarking approach as “price fixing" and they're gaining some traction from the bloc of 19 physicians and dentists currently in the House.

The American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association, two powerful lobbies in Washington, fiercely oppose benchmarking. The AMA wants to settle these “surprise” bills using baseball-style arbitration, where insurers and providers would propose amounts and an independent third party would determine a “fair” price. The AHA has called for a process where the two parties can settle disputes without resorting to benchmarked rates.

(Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images)

“They won’t admit it, but they understand they’re getting overpaid,” said Chris Condeluci, a health-care policy lawyer and former Republican counsel to the Senate Finance Committee. “They feel going to a benchmark, that overpayment will be reduced by a significant percentage.”

Doctors have another argument, too — that benchmarking gives insurers too much leverage. Insurers would have less incentive to include doctors in their networks because they’d be assured of lower payment rates regardless of whether the doctor was in-network or not, so the doctors argue.

Two doctors in the House — Reps. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) and Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) — are pushing for a bill allowing arbitration, and it has the support of most of their fellow physicians in Congress. There are 19 physicians and dentists in the House, many of them in key roles with health-care jurisdiction. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), also a doctor, has introduced a similar bill instituting an arbitration system.

“What are [insurers] afraid of, a negotiation?” Roe said last week. “What they want is price fixing. I think you have a free negotiation between two parties.”

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.). (Bobby Haven/Brunswick News)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), also a doctor, said he favors a split approach such as in a bill passed by the House Energy and Commerce Committee allowing benchmarking for smaller surprise bills, but using arbitration for larger bills, such as those over $1,250.

Going with only a benchmarking approach “would give the insurers the upper hand,” Carter said.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of that,” he said.

The House Education and Labor Committee has also been trying to pass surprise billing legislation, but abruptly canceled a planned vote last week amid lawmaker differences. Roe and Ruiz, who are members of that committee, are trying to convince the committee leaders to take up their legislation.

Chairman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) said he is hoping to move ahead with a bill in October, after Congress returns from a two-week recess. He said he is open to arbitration, but said the details are crucial.

“The instruction to the arbitrator can make the difference,” Scott said.

As if tensions weren’t already high enough, dark-money groups that own physician staffing companies are pouring millions of dollars into ads to oppose the benchmarking approach. They’ve raised the ire of leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which is now investigating them.

One ad from a group called Doctor Patient Unity shows paramedics rushing a patient to a hospital to find it empty and in the dark. “Imagine if the care we needed wasn’t there when we needed it most?” the ad asks. “Government rate-setting could mean closed hospitals.”

That ad from Doctor Patient Unity:

The group has targeted members of Congress including Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), according to a report from OpenSecrets.org.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), who is on the House Education and Labor committee, said she’s also taking heat from Doctor Patient Unity. She said she has been receiving fliers three times a week that feature her photo, claiming she is “setting rates for doctors” and wants to “close all the hospitals,” and asking voters to call her office line.

“They are just crazy,” she said.

To insurers, the dark money groups just further prove that health providers aren’t ultimately willing to quash the practice of writing absurdly high medical bills.

“Article after article in the past couple of weeks make it clear that the provider groups don’t want to see a bill passed because it’s going to hurt their private equity firm's bottom line,” said Adam Beck, AHIP’s vice president of employer health policy. “We need to see something done because this is a crisis in American health care.”

Insurers have patient advocates on their side. Families USA sent an August letter urging House leaders to imitate the benchmarking provisions in a bill passed by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. In a policy brief, Community Catalyst said the HELP bill “appears to be the favorable approach to partially curb provider monopoly power, thus lowering health care costs overall.”

Some provider groups have pitched what they’re calling a compromise, where insurers would pay providers an initial rate but either party could trigger arbitration if they were unhappy with that rate. Doctors with provider company US Acute Care Solutions told reporters at a briefing earlier this month they’ve lobbied Congress on this approach.

“We don’t think there’s a perfect bill out there right now. But that framework of a fair initial payment with a fair dispute resolution process — we think that’s the right blend and we hope legislatively we can get there,” said Anthony Cirillo, an emergency physician and USACS’s director of government affairs.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) (Alan Diaz/AP)

Assuming Congress is able to eventually arrive at a final bill (and that’s no guarantee), here’s the key question: Will it get watered down so much that doctors are still able to issue unacceptably high surprise medical bills?

“I’m increasingly worried that the solution, the eventual legislation, will do less to solve the underlying problem in lieu of largely rewarding the providers involved in this kind of behavior,” Ippolito said. “Is the benchmarking strategy going to win, or will providers?”

And there’s concern lobbying efforts might halt legislative efforts altogether. That’s what the dark money groups seem to hope for, based on the ads they’ve been running.

“These private equity firms, they don’t want to see legislation get passed,” Beck said. “On the contrary, AHIP and the partners we work with, we’re fully committed to getting legislation signed into law.”

Michael Miller, Community Catalyst policy director, acknowledged the challenges but said he is “hopeful” lawmakers can settle on a proposal to tackle surprise medical bills. He said it would be a “missed opportunity” not to address the problem.

“You’ve got the parliamentary procedural challenges, interest group dynamics, those sticking points,” Miller said. “My hope is that people remember what the impetus is in the first place: to protect people in what is obviously an unfair system.”

