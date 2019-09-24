THE PROGNOSIS

CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat testifies before Congress in 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The vaping industry is under major fire in Washington since federal health officials began investigating the cause behind hundreds of vaping-related illnesses over the past month.

And the industry should be readying for some big changes as both the Trump administration and lawmakers in both parties look to crack down on it.

The industry's foes are gathering in all corners:

— On Capitol Hill, House members are preparing to pepper officials with questions about the effects of vaping on the nation’s youth and seeking updates on the federal investigation into the lung illness that has sickened at least 530 people in 38 states and led to the deaths of seven.

Anne Schuchat, deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will testify this morning before the House Oversight’s consumer policy subcommittee. On Wednesday, both she and Norman Sharpless, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, will appear before the House Energy and Commerce’s oversight subcommittee.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the oversight subcommittee, is expected to go after Juul, the largest seller of e-cigarettes, according to testimony shared in advance with The Health 202. He also predicts the number of lung illness cases will grow as more state health departments review patient records to better understand when the outbreak began.

“The long-term health effects of continued vaping is unknown, but what we do know should give us all pause,” Krishnamoorthi plans to say.

I commend businesses like Walmart that treat the youth e-cigarette vaping epidemic with the seriousness it deserves. Too much remains unknown about these unregulated products. The American people are not guinea pigs. https://t.co/mngXGuxZf2 — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) September 20, 2019

—The CDC and FDA are conducting a joint probe into the mysterious vaping-related lung illness, my colleague Lena H. Sun reports. Officials say they haven’t settled on a cause, but as Lena has written (and we detailed here), marijuana-derived THC is suspected. THC is marijuana’s active ingredient that produces the high.

“All reported cases had a history of e-cigarette or vaping use,” Lena writes. “Initial data shows that most people had a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC, that many people said they used both nicotine and THC, and that some reported using only nicotine products. Many people have also said they used black market or illicit THC products.”

—And around the country, mom-and-pop vape shops are expected to shutter as the Trump administration moves forward with its promised ban on flavored vapes and increased regulation, The Post's Andrew Van Dam reports.

“Mom-and-pop vape shops are the fastest-growing retail segment of the past decade, as well as the one with the highest share of employees at small businesses,” Andrew writes. “But a government ban on flavored vapes and increased regulation could wipe them out and leave an opening for big tobacco and big tech to dominate the fast-growing industry.”

Check out the growth in tobacconists, a category of retail which includes vape shops:

And it’s not just the federal government that plans to ban all flavored vaping liquids. Michigan and New York have announced similar prohibitions that will go into effect much sooner.

“Vape shops in those states are reeling,” Andrew writes. “Customers are racing to stock up on flavored liquids while store owners and employees ponder an uncertain future. Vape juice refills, which e-cigarettes heat to the point of vaporization, make up the bulk of these shops’ businesses, multiple managers said – and their adult customers overwhelmingly prefer flavored options.”

Conservative activists have expressed anger at the administration's crackdown. Grover Norquist, president of the anti-tax group Americans for Tax Reform:

Hurry back

Some idiot is trying to talk the president into banning vaping and hand the election to the democrats.

Hurry https://t.co/n5gNu8YK2d — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) September 22, 2019

—It’s not just public officials taking action. Retailers are also moving to limit access to e-cigarettes. Walmart announced late last week that it will stop selling e-cigarettes at its U.S. stores, attributing its decision to “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes.”

“The announcement comes months after Walmart phased out the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes at its stores and raised the minimum age for tobacco purchases to 21,” The Post's Abha Bhattarai reports.

It’s the second time this month Walmart has taken a stand on a hot-button issue, announcing a few weeks ago it would stop selling ammunition for military-style weapons and would no longer allow customers to openly carry firearms in stores. A number of major chains, including Kroger and Walgreens, followed with similar announcements.

“Retail experts say they’re expecting a similar domino effect this time around,” Abha writes. “Walmart, which has $514 billion in annual sales, is often a bellwether for the industry.”

“The vaping crisis has become so significant that Walmart is stepping out to take a stand,” said Wendy Patrick, a lecturer on business ethics at San Diego State University. “There is no doubt that other companies are watching closely.”

AHH, OOF and OUCH

A group gathers to protest abortion restrictions at the State Capitol in Austin, Tex. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AHH: States trying to pass abortion restrictions have paid at least $9.8 million in attorney fees for abortion providers in the last four years. That’s because of a special provision that enables courts to order states to reimburse lawyers on the other side of winning cases, our Washington Post colleague Dan Keating reports.

That nearly $10 million in fees – which doesn’t include what taxpayers paid for the state’s legal team – is poised to increase as state-level abortion restrictions face more legal challenges.

A federal judge awarded nearly $2.3 million to lawyers in Texas last month after they helped successfully block the state law limiting abortions. That reimbursement, as Dan’s table shown below highlights, is the largest recent reimbursement of its kind:

States are trying to limit the financial burden with novel strategies," Dan writes. "Several recent abortion laws included a 'trigger' provision that the law would not go into effect until a similar law had been upheld in another state or the Supreme Court had overturned Roe. If the new restrictions don’t go into effect, the state doesn’t have to defend them in court."

OOF: The National Institutes of Health, Veterans Affairs, university researchers and drug companies want to examine what leads to chronic pain.

Pain experts will meet at NIH for two-days, determine which from a list of chronic pain predictors are most likely relevant, and then “the Acute to Chronic Pain Signatures project will award $40 million to researchers who will study 3,600 patients over 2½ years, a quick timeline as medical research goes,” our Post colleague Lenny Bernstein reports.

The hope is to understand, amid the ongoing opioid epidemic, if there are biological, psychological and social factors that can help predict and prevent chronic pain.

“Finding these answers could not be more urgent. The medical blunder of casually prescribing opioids for acute and chronic pain is partly to blame for the addiction crisis that has taken more than 400,000 lives over the past 20 years,” he writes. “Even with a sharp downturn in narcotic prescribing over the past seven years, Americans still consume 33 percent more opioids per capita than Germans, the second-greatest users, according to the U.N. International Narcotics Control Board.”

Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.). (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais File)

OUCH: Democrats in the party's liberal faction have recently endorsed Rep. Daniel Lipinski’s (D-Ill.) primary challenger, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other leaders are sticking with the incumbent, the Hill’s Scott Wong and Mike Lillis report.

Lipinski is one of the only antiabortion Democrat left in the party as it has increasingly shifted to the left, and has born intense pressure from his colleagues to compromise on his views. He is also one of the few Democrats left in Congress who voted against the Affordable Care Act.

Lipinski's critics say he’s “too conservative to represent the part,” Scott and Mike write. But other Democrats backed by Pelosi "are urging Democrats to stick together, protect their incumbents and embrace the diversity of views — even conservative ones — that could pay dividends in battleground districts next year.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), for one, said some Democrats “want to see the party as unified as possible.” Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) urged that “[p]rogressives have to stand for certain basic values: reproductive choice, LGBT equality, the rights for Dreamers. These things should not be places where we compromise.”

HEALTH ON THE HILL

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

— Pelosi’s health policy advisor Wendell Primus said during remarks at a conference hosted by America's Health Insurance Plans that he expects the speaker's drug pricing to reach the House floor by the end of next month.

“I think this bill has a very good chance of becoming law,” Primus said, according to Bloomberg’s Jacquie Lee.

The House Energy and Commerce Health subcommittee is scheduled this week to take up the drug plan Pelosi unveiled that would allow the government to negotiate the prices of up to 250 brand-name drugs in Medicare.

TRUMP TEMPERATURE

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

— Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke at a meeting on health coverage at the United Nations General Assembly and urged world leaders to limit the use of terms like “reproductive health and rights” in policy documents, CNN’s Jacqueline Howard reports.

"We do not support references to ambiguous terms and expressions, such as sexual and reproductive health and rights in UN documents, because they can undermine the critical role of the family and promote practices, like abortion, in circumstances that do not enjoy international consensus and which can be misinterpreted by UN agencies," Azar said.

“The high-level meeting on universal health coverage aims to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage for everyone, including access to health care services, medicines and vaccines,” Jacqueline writes. It was also not the first time U.S. officials have opposed the use of “reproductive health” by the United Nations. “In April, the US delegation to the United Nations successfully used the threat of its veto power on the UN Security Council to demand significant changes to a resolution on sexual violence, because the resolution contained language about ‘sexual and reproductive health,’” she adds.

MEDICAL MISSIVES

A child is vaccinated against Ebola in Beni, Congo. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file)

— Doctors Without Borders is calling on the World Health Organization to be more transparent in how it’s distributing the Ebola vaccine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 2,100 people have died in the more-than-year long outbreak.

The organization claims WHO is limiting the vaccine’s availability. “Dr. Isabelle Defourny, MSF's director of operations, said in a statement Monday that at least 2,000 people could be receiving the vaccine each day, instead of the maximum of 1,000 who are vaccinated daily at present. She called for WHO to supply more vaccines to medical teams,” NPR’s Paola Zialcita reports.

Meanwhile, WHO announced a second Ebola vaccine will be introduced in the region in October. The vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson will complement the current Merck-manufactured vaccine and “will be provided under approved protocols to targeted at-risk populations in areas that do not have active Ebola transmission as an additional tool to extend protection against the virus.”

