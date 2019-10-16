THE PROGNOSIS

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures toward Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This time it was Sen. Elizabeth Warren fielding attacks from all sides as the Democratic candidates vigorously debated Medicare-for-all in their fourth primary debate.

Their differences over how to expand health coverage have been on display in all the previous debates, but last night the candidates especially tried to portray the Massachusetts senator who has been rising in the polls as cagey or extreme on the issue.

Despite the pressure, Warren again refused to say whether Medicare-for-all would result in higher taxes for the middle class or talk specifically about how it would eliminate employer-sponsored coverage for 160 million Americans. She notably vowed that her plan would not raise overall costs for the middle-class, and evaded the specific issue of taxes.

“So my view on this, and what I have committed to, is costs will go down for hardworking, middle-class families,” Warren said. “I will not embrace a plan like Medicare for all who can afford it that will leave behind millions of people who cannot.”

New York Times's Margot Sanger-Katz:

Warren is doing a careful dance here. Focusing on whose “costs” will go up under “Medicare for all,” and not saying whose taxes will be affected. — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) October 16, 2019

CNN's MJ Lee:

The difference between basically every other policy plan that Warren is confident defending vs. Medicare for All? Medicare for All isn't Warren's own plan. She does not have a health care plan of her own. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 16, 2019

HuffPost's Amanda Terkel:

It’s clear that Warren is the frontrunner now! Everyone is going after her. In the past debates, she was near the top, but didn’t have to take all the hits. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 16, 2019

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg slammed Warren for refusing to get specific about how she’d fund Medicare-for-all and for advocating a single, government plan everyone would have to enroll in.

“Your signature, Senator, is to have a plan for everything. Except this,” Buttigieg said. “No plan has been laid out to explain how a multi-trillion-dollar hole in this Medicare for all plan that Senator Warren is putting forward is supposed to get filled in.”

Politico's Elena Schneider:

The Warren v. Buttigieg face-off is here.



Warren says Buttigieg's Medicare for all who want it "is "Medicare for all who can afford it, and that's the problem we've got." — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) October 16, 2019

Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) – the candidate Warren has most closely aligned with on Medicare-for-all – gave a subtle jab.

“I do think it’s appropriate to acknowledge taxes will go up,” Sanders said. “They will go up significantly for the wealthy.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) suggested Warren wasn’t being “honest” in how she talks about the issue.

“At least Bernie's being honest here and saying how he's going to pay for this and that taxes are going to go up,” Klobuchar said. “And I'm sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that, and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we're going to send the invoice.”

Vox's Ezra Klein:

One difference between Sanders and Warren is that Sanders recognizes that if you want to build a much bigger social safety net, you need to be willing to argue that higher taxes are worth it, including for the middle class. He's right about that. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 16, 2019

PBS News Hour's Yamiche Alcindor:

WOAH. ANOTHER BIG MOMENT.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar just accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren of essentially peddling a "pipe dream" with her healthcare plan rather than a plan that can be realistically implemented. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 16, 2019

Compared to the first primary debate in June, the candidates by now have more clearly-defined positions on how to achieve universal health coverage. As in past debates, they were eager to differentiate themselves on exactly how they’d expand coverage to the uninsured and improve coverage for those who already have it.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has proposed a version of Medicare-for-all that would involve private insurers administering it. Buttigieg wants to keep workplace coverage but let anyone buy into Medicare, in his “Medicare-for-all-who-want-it” plan. Former vice president Joe Biden has laid out how he’d provide a government-backed plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

Biden recited his now-familiar lines about expanding the ACA versus trying to overhaul the whole system. He also lobbed pointed attacks at Medicare-for-all, alleging it would raise taxes by about $5,000 a year for people making in between $50,000 and $75,000.

“On the single most important thing facing the American public, I think it's awfully important to be straightforward with them,” Biden said. “The plan is going to cost at least $30 trillion over 10 years. That is more on a yearly basis than the entire federal budget.”

Sanders and Warren, who are aligned on the most expansion version of Medicare-for-all, have faced tricky questions of how they’d pay for it and why they would need to do away with the private health insurance industry.

Their most effective response has been to point to systemic and widely-acknowledged problems in the country’s health-care system. Last night, Warren returned again and again to the theme of bankruptcy stemming from medical bills (we recently wrote a Health 202 about this very problem), saying she has heard from people with multiple sclerosis, diabetes and cancer about the costs they incurred.

“They all had great health insurance right at the beginning,” Warren said. “But then they found out when they really needed it, when the costs went up, that the insurance company pulled the rug out from underneath them and they were left with nothing.”

Our Post colleague Robert Costa:

Warren continues to get a lot of space and time to flesh out position. She doesn't take on other candidates directly, sticks to policy. Keeps hammering her position. A reminder that her ascent in polls has come amid a message-centric strategy and not about big moments/sparring. — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 16, 2019

Here are some other key health-related moments from the debate:

CANDIDATES AND THEIR HEALTH: Sanders, 78, said he was “healthy, I’m feeling great,” when asked how he can assure voters he's fit to tackle the presidency after his heart attack earlier this month. He plugged an upcoming campaign rally in New York -- where, as our Post colleagues Sean Sullivan and Dave Weigel scoop, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) plans to endorse the Vermont senator.

“I’ll be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country," Sanders said. "That is how I can reassure the American people.” He thanked people who supported him during his recovery. “Let me take this moment to thank so many people from all over this country, including many of my colleagues up here for their love, for their prayers, and their well-wishes… I’m so happy to be back here with you this evening.”

Political strategist Caleb Hull:

Cory Booker: "I feel qualified to say this as the vegan on the stage... when looking at this stage, we know that the most unhealthy person running for the presidency in 2020 is Donald Trump."



Bernie Sanders literally just had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/5NsS20DpJb — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 16, 2019

New York Times political reporter Shane Goldmacher:

"I'm healthy, I'm feeling great," Bernie Sanders.



Booker: He's also in favor of medical marijuana.



"I'm not on it tonight," Sanders retorts. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2019

LA Times correspondent Matt Pearce:

"I'm healthy, I'm feeling great," says Sanders, to cheers from the audience. One of the bigger stories tonight (in my opinion) isn't really much of a story at all, which is that Sanders looks and sounds like he did before he had a heart attack. — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) October 16, 2019

Biden, 76, vowed to release his medical records ahead of the Iowa caucuses in February. And 70-year-old Warren, when asked about her age, said: "I say I will outwork, out-organize and outlast anyone and that includes Donald Trump or Mike Pence or whoever the Republicans get stuck with.”

Harris and Sanders. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ABORTION: Harris chimed in during the Medicare-for-all debate to point out a lack of questions about states passing new abortion restrictions.

Kamala Harris: "It's not an exaggeration to say women will die — poor women, women of color will die — because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with their bodies" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/rtyjHfQnBT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

When asked about how the candidates would stop laws restricting abortion, Harris said under her administration, the Justice Department would review whether laws comply with Roe v. Wade, otherwise they wouldn’t go into effect.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) joined in: “We are seeing all over this country, women's reproductive rights under attack and... women should not be the only ones taking up this cause and this fight." Booker said he would create an Office of Reproductive Freedom, and called for codifying Roe v. Wade and repealing the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortions except in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Klobuchar also said they would codify Roe v. Wade.

Warren reminded people that even when abortions were illegal, women still had access to the procedure if they could afford to travel to places where it was legal.

Rep.Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) said the need for “safe, legal and rare” abortions was one area she agreed with Hillary Clinton. She said there should be limits on third-trimester abortions “unless the life or severe health consequences of a woman are at risk.”

OPIOID CRISIS: Several candidates called for holding opioid executives accountable and sending them to prison for their role in the opioid crisis.

Harris said she thinks pharmaceutical executives should be locked up. “I do think of this as being a matter of justice and accountability because they are nothing more than some high-level dope dealers,” she said. “They should be held accountable. This is a matter of justice. And so as president of the United States, I would ensure that the United States Department of Justice understands that you want to deal with who is really a criminal.”

Castro said the executives “need to be held accountable not only financially but also with criminal penalties.”

Business executive Andrew Yang cited Ohio as an epicenter of the crisis, saying there was a “point when there were more opioid prescriptions in the state of Ohio than humans in the state of Ohio.” Our fact-checker colleague Salvador Rizzo reports that statistic was accurate. “Ohio had a peak of 102.4 opioid prescriptions per 100 persons in 2010, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Ohio’s rate has since declined. In 2017, it was 63.5 opioid prescriptions per 100 persons, but that was still higher than the U.S. average of 58.7,” Rizzo writes.

(iStock)

