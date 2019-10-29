THE PROGNOSIS

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Cue the 2020 election ads: Senate Democrats want to force Republicans to take a stand on Trump administration rules that open the door to discrimination against patients with preexisting medical conditions.

But here's the rub: Not one single state has actually expressed an interest in actually doing this.

That's despite strong urging from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator. Verma's guidance in October 2018 allowed states much more leeway in shifting insurance plans away from what she called "burdensome" Affordable Care Act regulations. Among other things, states could allow ACA subsidies to be used to purchase leaner, cheaper plans that can discriminate against patients with preexisting conditions.

Yet CMS confirmed to me that no states have requested waivers to duck ACA insurance regulations, even though it’s been a full year since the new guidance was released. It was up to states to get the ball rolling by requesting what’s known as a “1332 waiver” — a pathway provided through the ACA for states to shape their insurance marketplaces in alternative ways. States have mostly used these waivers to set up reinsurance programs, which help cover costs for the sickest Americans while keeping down premiums for everyone else.

That lack of state enthusiasm underscores how there’s often a disjoint between GOP political rhetoric against the ACA -- and the reality that many Republican leaders have embraced some of its core provisions.

But the fact that this policy isn’t being implemented anywhere anytime soon isn’t stopping Democrats from trying to squeeze political advantage out of the situation. Their push to force a vote to block the provisions is the latest effort to cast Republicans as cruel to Americans with preexisting health conditions ahead of next year’s elections, in which they’re hoping to gain more Senate seats, keep the House majority and, of course, seize the White House.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a vulnerable Republican in 2020. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

This week, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer will invoke a rarely used law allowing Congress to undo regulations with a simple majority. The Congressional Review Act, enacted two decades ago, gives Congress a limited period of time, starting from when a regulation is published in the Federal Register, to overturn it by submitting something called a “joint resolution of disapproval.”

Congress has been able to use the CRA in the past to undo rules implemented by previous administrations, for example, after President George W. Bush took office back in 2001.

In this case, Senate Democrats can force a floor vote on a resolution overturning the administration’s guidance on 1332 waivers, although it’s unlikely to gain the 51 votes it would need to pass. Even if it did pass, President Trump could veto it.

But that’s not really the point. The point, for Democrats and their allies, is to keep health care and protections for Americans patients in the spotlight. They well know it’s an uncomfortable topic for Republicans, as the Trump administration advocates in court that the entire ACA should be struck down as unconstitutional (that case could be decided any day by a federal appeals court).

“We are going to make sure families know which party is offering solutions to protect their case — and which is blocking them,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said in a floor speech last week. “Which party is fighting for their health care and which is fighting against it.”

Republicans claim to support protections for those with pre-existing conditions



They’ve yet to actually do it. Which is why we will force a vote to stop the Trump administrations sabotage of those protections



Watch what they do, not what they say #ProtectPreExistingConditions pic.twitter.com/EX7uHosPn3 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 28, 2019

Watch for this week’s vote to be referenced in campaign ads next year. Activists are particularly eyeing Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) as some of the most vulnerable GOP members to target next year. Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) could also be targets.

“This is a litmus test for anyone who claims to support protecting people with preexisting conditions,” said Leslie Dach, chair of Protect Our Care, a Democrat-aligned group focused on health-care issues.

AHH, OOF and OUCH

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.). (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

AHH: Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), top Republican on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, has announced he will not seek reelection.

Walden was one of the authors of the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He also worked closely on efforts to address the national opioid crisis, our Post colleague Mike DeBonis reports.

Walden said in a statement that he believed he could win reelection next year and “that a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House, and that I could return for two more years as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.”

“But I also know that for me, the time has come to pursue new challenges and opportunities,” he said.

“Walden has shown occasional discomfort with some of President Trump’s policies — voting with Democrats this year to cancel Trump’s border emergency declaration and to end the government shutdown that stretched into January — but he has strongly defended Trump amid the pending impeachment probe,” DeBonis writes.

A Juul e-cigarette starter kit, manufactured by Juul Labs Inc. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg)

OOF: Juul Labs is planning to eliminate about 500 jobs by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Maloney reports. The company’s new chief executive, K.C. Crosthwaite said the company is going through a “necessary reset” amid concerns about youth vaping and as the administration considers restricting flavored e-cigarette products.

“The cuts are part of a broader reorganization aimed at mending the company’s damaged relationship with regulators. Besides the job cuts, Juul will trim its marketing budget, among other expenses, and invest in new ways to reduce underage vaping,” Jennifer writes.

The job cuts will be a blow to the company that has added an average of 300 employees a month this year – in total, the company has just over 4,000 employees.

“Blamed for a rise in teenage vaping, Juul is the subject of several federal investigations, including a criminal probe by prosecutors,” Jennifer adds. “By May, the company must submit for FDA review any products it wants to remain on the U.S. market beyond that point.”

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a 2020 presidential primary candidate. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OUCH: Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) defended her stance on Medicare-for-all, which has shifted since she said she supported eliminating private insurance.

Let’s back up and explain some of Harris’s evolution on the issue, for which she’s been criticized. Harris co-sponsored Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan in the Senate, which would cover all Americans with a government-run plan and effectively eliminates private insurance. In January, when asked about the issue on CNN, Harris appeared to support the elimination of private health insurance but later walked it back, saying she would preserve the private industry. In July, Harris released a plan that phases in Medicare-for-all over a decade and would allow private insurers to compete within a government-run program.

In an interview with “Axios on HBO,” Harris acknowledged a shift would impact her campaign.

“I have to tell you honestly. I knew it. I said to my team, ‘We need to do a better plan. This is not good enough,’ ” she told Axios’ Margaret Talev. “And I said to my team, ‘I know we're gonna take a political hit for it.’ I knew that. I knew we were. I knew I’d be called a flip-flopper for that.”

She added: “I heard from people, ‘Kamala, don’t take away my choice if I want a private plan. Please don’t take away my choice.’ And I said, you know what? That is fair.”

HEALTH ON THE HILL

A sign is shown during a news conference to reintroduce Medicare-for-all legislation. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget released an outline for ways to pay for Medicare-for-all, an issue that’s recently been a central question during Democratic debates.

“Policymakers have a number of options available to finance the $30 trillion cost of Medicare for All, but each option would come with its own set of trade-offs,” the budget watchdog group wrote in the paper, the Hill’s Naomi Jagoda reports.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as we wrote last week, is working on finalizing a proposal to pay for Medicare-for-all ahead of the next debate on Nov. 20. She has fielded attacks during previous debates over how she would fund such a system.

The group suggested that it could not be paid for simply by taxing the wealthy. It also suggested adopting portions of multiple policies could be more effective than any one policy.

“CRFB provided several options that each could raise the revenue needed to pay for Medicare for All. These included a 32 percent payroll tax, a 25 percent surtax on income above the standard-deduction amount, a 42 percent value-added tax, mandatory premiums averaging $7,500 per capita, and more than doubling all individual and corporate tax rates,” Jagoda writes. “ … CRFB also estimated that Medicare for All could be financed by cutting all nonhealth spending by 80 percent, or by more than doubling the national debt, so that it increased to 205 percent of gross domestic product.”

INDUSTRY RX

(Matt Rourke/AP)

— Facebook announced a tool meant to encourage customers to get preventive care like flu shots, cancer screenings and heart health tests. The tool rollout comes as the social media company looks to regain customer trust amid concerns about how it shares user data and spreads misinformation.

Facebook worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as groups like the American Cancer Society and the American Health Association in creating the tool, Stat’s Rebecca Robbins reports.

“Facebook said it’s put up strict safeguards to protect the privacy of people who use the new tool. The company vowed not to share the data generated through the tool with third parties,” Robbins writes. “It won’t let other users on Facebook see when people use the feature. Nor will it allow advertisers to target ads to users based on the information they share using the tool — though they might see targeted ads if they click through to another website or navigate away to like the page of a health care organization. Within Facebook, the data from the tool will be accessible only to a subset of employees focused on keeping the feature functional.”

On Facebook, users can search for “preventive health” and will be prompted to enter their gender and age. They will then get a list of recommendations for preventive care, such as a blood pressure test or a mammogram. Users can search a map of nearby clinics or flu-shot-providing pharmacies, record when they’ve gotten a checkup or set a reminder to seek care.

OPIOID OPTICS

