Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Cleveland on Oct. 21. (David Dermer/AP)

Four major drug companies averted an opioid epidemic trial this month with an 11th-hour settlement. But the massive litigation is far from over.

There are still about 2,400 states, cities, counties and Native American tribes suing a couple dozen major opioid makers and distributors. These communities, which will be dealing with the fallout of the opioid abuse epidemic for years to come, are seeking billions more in damages as the drug companies weigh settling against the risks that come with trying to persuade a jury that they’re not culpable.

“It’s a gigantic Gordian knot, involving a tangle of companies and governmental jurisdictions, all represented by combative and rivalrous lawyers,” my Washington Post colleagues Joel Achenbach, Lenny Bernstein, Meryl Kornfield, Scott Higham and Sari Horwitz report in this look at what comes next.

Here are three things to watch as the litigation unfolds:

1. The best-case scenario for states, cities and counties is a sweeping settlement among all the parties.

But achieving this so-called “global agreement” is a fraught endeavor. It would require consent from about 35,000 plaintiffs in the case, along with the more than 300 drug companies, mom-and-pop drugstores and professional medical associations who are being sued.

That’s why such a deal is unlikely in the near term, my colleagues report, after checking in with the attorneys involved in the case and surveying attorneys general in all 50 states and the District.

A medic with the Cincinnati Fire Department nasally administers Naloxone to a man while responding to a possible overdose report at a gas station. (John Minchillo/AP)

Attorneys general from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas have announced a provisional framework for a $48 billion global settlement with giant distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, as well as with manufacturers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Johnson & Johnson. It would funnel $4 billion in cash to communities in the first two to three years, and a billion every year thereafter for 18 years.

But only three other states are supporting it so far. And top lawyers for the cities and counties say the settlement is far too small and the payouts are too slow.

“ 'Global peace,' as the companies call such a deal, could take months, years, or remain a pipe dream — forcing communities across the country to make their own cases against the drug companies and wind up competing with one another in a protracted legal slog,” my colleagues write.

“Even the most optimistic projection of a long-term settlement — legal experts suggest a range from $50 billion to $100 billion, paid out over many years — will be orders of magnitude smaller than the human cost of the epidemic,” they note.

2. Attorneys disagree over the fairest way to share money from the drug companies, whether it comes from settlements or court-ordered damages. States and communities most severely hurt by the opioid epidemic argue they should get a larger share of the funds.

“Earlier this year, attorneys for the local plaintiffs proposed a distribution formula based on three factors: the number of pills distributed, deaths from opioids and the number of people with opioid use disorder,” my colleagues write. “That formula, if approved, would send more money per capita (if not in total dollars) to rural counties in the eastern United States where the opioid epidemic was fueled primarily by pills.”

But state attorneys general have a different idea. They want the proceeds split using four factors: state population, opioid deaths by state, opioid pills distributed by state and levels of opioid addiction by state.

There are also concerns that the money won't go directly to mitigating opioid abuse or helping communities heal from the effects of the epidemic. That's partly what happened in the tobacco settlements in the 1990s. Much of the tobacco money went to repair roads, bridges and potholes, rather than toward smoking cessation campaigns or public health programs, my colleagues write.

“How will money be distributed among states, counties and cities?" David Noll, a Rutgers University Law School professor and expert in legal institutions and procedures, wrote me in an email. "What programs does the settlement create or fund to abate the crisis? Is there oversight for how money is spent? Is there money required to be spent on opioid-related functions?”

First lady Melania Trump and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speak during a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis. (Cliff Owen/AP)

3. The defendants also have their own rivalries and differing legal strategies. They include not only manufacturers of opioids but also distributors and pharmacies.

Walgreens held out earlier this month even as the two Ohio counties settled for $260 million with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Teva Pharmaceuticals. The remaining claims against Walgreens could be combined with other pending lawsuits the counties have brought against pharmacies.

And then there’s Purdue Pharma, the embattled maker of the popular opioid OxyContin. Legal proceedings were upended when it filed for bankruptcy as part of a proposed $12 billion settlement deal with nearly two dozen states and thousands of U.S. cities, counties and territories.

But here’s one thing the companies are unified on: None have admitted guilt in the two-county settlement or in the proposed global settlement the states are pursuing.

“The agreement in principle is intended to provide certainty for involved parties and critical assistance for families and communities in need,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement. “This agreement in principle is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, participates in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis. (Cliff Owen/AP)

A sign during a news conference to reintroduce Medicare-for-all legislation in April. (Susan Walsh/AP)

