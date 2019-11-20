THE PROGNOSIS

Democratic presidential candidates at the September debate. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Medicare-for-all activists won’t be pleased if tonight’s debate amounts to another health insurance wonkfest.

In the previous four Democratic presidential debates, the candidates spent considerable time deep in the policy weeds, forcing one another to answer a raft of difficult questions such as how to transition tens of millions of Americans onto public benefits, what to do with the existing private insurance complex and how to pay for a universal health-care system. Those are all important considerations if Congress ever moves in the direction of Medicare-for-all or a public option.

But progressives pushing hard for single-payer argue it’s the big, broad arguments — not minor differences among the candidates’ positions — that will make the case to voters to embrace Medicare-for-all. It’s the prospect of a generous set of benefits protecting everyone that attracts people to the approach, they say, and those broad principles are what they want the candidates to especially stress tonight rather than getting mired down in the mechanics.

“We think candidates have spent too much time digging in on weedy issues which are not the issue most Americans care about,” Lisa Gilbert, vice president of legislative affairs for Public Citizen, told reporters yesterday. “Those that support it should be doubling down and talking about why it matters to regular Americans.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party. (John Locher/AP)

Yet if the candidates want to get wonky tonight, there will be more than enough opportunity.

In the weeks since the October debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has released two specific proposals on how to pay for Medicare-for-all and how to move the country there more gradually. She wrote those plans after she was criticized for ducking the hardest questions about whether Medicare-for-all would mean higher taxes and no more private coverage.

For that reason — and because she’s trying to regain her former lead in Iowa caucus polls — Warren probably will be front and center in any Medicare-for-all discussions. Right now, she’s neck-and-neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — the original Medicare-for-all evangelist — and former vice president Joe Biden, who has already gone aggressively after Warren and Sanders on the topic and prefers a public option approach.

Leading everyone is South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has done his own balancing act on Medicare-for-all. Buttigieg was originally an enthusiastic supporter of the Sanders approach but has since majorly qualified his stance, now saying people should be allowed to buy a Medicare-type plan but also be able to keep private coverage if they prefer.

Celinda Lake, a pollster for Biden, said “that horse is already out of the barn” when it comes to whether the candidates will argue details.

“There is no question that the way to sell any of these health-care plans to the public is to have a broader conversation, but I don’t think the opponents will let each other do that,” she told me.

To progressive activists, the danger for Democrats is aggressively highlighting their differences on Medicare-for-all instead of stressing their broad, mutual goals of achieving universal affordable coverage are lost in the shuffle.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Institute, recalled an interview between MSNBC host Chris Matthews and Warren after the debate in Detroit. In that interview, Matthews drilled Warren over and over on whether Medicare-for-all would require more taxes:

Warren has countered those questions by arguing that American families would pay less in health-care costs overall, even if their tax bill is higher. Green said that’s what Americans care about fundamentally: their own bottom line.

“It is absurd to get so in the weeds that we’re getting past voters and really talking to the Chris Matthews of the world,” Green said.

Public Citizen says it has online polling showing support for Medicare-for-all changes little among voters, even when it is described in different ways. That underscores the group’s argument that the candidates shouldn’t worry as much about details as about getting their message of universal health coverage across.

This much is clear: The Democrats can’t not debate health care tonight. One in 4 respondents to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released today said health care is their top issue — far surpassing the 12 percent of respondents who cited the environment and climate change as No. 1. And it is legitimate to argue that the costs of transitioning to a single-payer system is hardly a weedy issue, as well as questions about how and whether private insurance will be eliminated.

Democratic-leaning voters indicated they do want to hear more from the candidates about the fate of their health-care plans under a sweeping new system, according to the Kaiser poll. Some of the poll’s specific findings:

Fifty percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say the candidates are spending too little time talking about how their plans will affect seniors on Medicare.

Forty-seven percent want to hear more about how to pay for the proposed changes.

Forty-five percent want to hear more about whether their plans would increase taxes on the middle class.

Forty-five percent want to hear more about how the candidates will work with Congress to enact their plans.

Brian Fallon, press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, said what’s important is that candidates come across as “authentic” in whatever arguments they make. He’s not worried they’re hurting the party’s chances with all their Medicare-for-all jousting.

“I feel fairly confident in predicting on the day of the election … the Democratic nominee will be more trusted on health care,” Fallon said.

AHH, OOF and OUCH

A call log displayed is displayed in an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando. (John Raoux/AP)

AHH: A suspicious robocall campaign surged in October, with many of the calls related to health insurance, our Washington Post colleague Tony Romm reports. They were part of the record 5.7 billion robocalls made overall nationwide last month.

“Few things unite Americans in universal disgust quite like robocalls, a tactic of mass outreach that can take many forms — from legitimate reminders to pay one’s bills to scams that mimic local numbers in a bid to swindle those who pick up the phone,” Tony writes. “But the spike in health-insurance-related robocalls, which coincided with the annual fall period when people choose their coverage, highlights the complexities.”

Now, lawmakers are planning to unveil a bipartisan bill to enable law enforcement to crack down on the worst offenders. “They’re not going to go away if we don’t pass the bill,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), one of bill’s authors, told The Post.

Dean L. Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, wrote in a May notice that the “quantity of robocalls is alarming,” warning residents to be “wary of any promises of cheap and comprehensive health insurance sold over the phone.”

“Spikes in robocalls — such as the one observed by YouMail last month — typically accompany major national moments, such as the annual April tax filing deadline or health-care open enrollment,” Tony adds. “This year, at least six states have warned people about health-care-related robocalls, fearing they threaten consumers with the potential for fraud or insurance that covers far less than they anticipated.”

OOF: President Trump said news reports that a heart attack prompted his unscheduled trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center left first lady Melania Trump worried. Ahead of a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump told reporters that he assured his staff and the first lady that he had just had a “routine” physical.

“I went for a physical. and I came back and my wife said, ‘Darling, are you okay? … Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack,’” Trump said, according to a pool report. “I said ‘Why did I have a heart attack?’ ‘Because you went to Walter Reed Medical Center’ — that's where we go when we get the physicals.”

He said he was only at Walter Reed for a “very short period of time” and that he also took a tour of the hospital and met with the family of a young service member who was there. “I was out of there very quickly and got back home. And I get greeted with the news that, ‘We understand you had a heart attack.’ I was called by our people in public relations: ‘Sir, are you okay?’ I said, ‘Okay for what?’ ”

He criticized the media and said the reports show “the press really in this country is dangerous.”

According to a memo released by the White House, Trump underwent the first phase of an annual physical and the president will have a “more comprehensive examination” next year. “It is unusual for a president to undergo a physical exam in multiple stages months apart, and the circumstances surrounding Trump’s visit renewed questions about the White House’s handling of his medical information, according to several experts,” our Post colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa and Amy Gardner wrote.

A man uses a vape as he walks on Broadway in New York. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

OUCH: Leading conservative women’s groups are urging Trump to follow through with his pledge to ban flavored e-cigarettes and to ignore the “pressure campaign” by industry interests.

A letter to Trump signed by the Eagle Forum and Concerned Women for America, as well as former White House Domestic Policy Council adviser Katy Talento, called on Trump to crack down on flavored e-cigarettes “without delay,” our Post colleague Laurie McGinley reports. It’s an effort that follows a report from The Post that Trump refused to sign off on the ban just before it was set to be unveiled.

“In an interview, Talento, who described herself as a fiscal and social conservative, criticized libertarian groups that have been pushing Trump to abandon the e-cigarette ban,” Laurie writes.

“It’s okay with the libertarians to sacrifice our kids’ health and futures on the altars on the flavor preferences of adult addicts,” Talento, who signed the letter as a “public health expert,” told Laurie.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Truth Initiative and Patients Against Vaping E-Cigarettes also signed the letter to Trump.

Meanwhile, the White House told The Post that the president is still weighing the vaping issue and will take additional meetings on the subject.

— The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved a bill yesterday that bans flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and cigars. The panel voted 28 to 24 to approve the bill that also raises the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 and forbids online sales of most tobacco products.

“The bill’s future isn’t clear. The legislation — or some of its provisions — might pass the Democratic-controlled House but then face a tougher time gaining traction in the Republican-controlled Senate,” Laurie writes. “Still, the bill might play a role in any congressional compromise on vaping.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

— Yet another state is taking Juul Labs to court. The New York state attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit against the e-cigarette maker, alleging that deceptive marketing strategies contributed to a youth vaping crisis.

At a news conference, New York Attorney General Letitia James said there’s “no doubt that Juul, the largest e-cigarette company, has caused this addiction.”

“Juul held more than a dozen launch parties across New York City and the Hamptons, ‘a wealthy beach community on Long Island—home to celebrities, influencers, and trendsetting youth,’ according to the state’s complaint,” CNBC’s Angelica LaVito reports. “A company representative as part of Juul’s now discontinued youth prevention program went into at least one New York City high school, telling students Juul’s products were ‘totally safe,’ the lawsuit alleges.”

California filed a similar suit against the company the day before. New York’s challenge “seeks to legally require Juul to stop targeting minors, as well as pay fines for a number of alleged violations,” Angelica adds. “Juul is the sole defendant, though James suggested her office could pursue other companies, including Altria, the tobacco company that owns 35% of Juul.”

OPIOID OPTICS

Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

— A federal judge has set a date for next October for a trial against major pharmacy chains over their role in the nation’s opioid crisis.

“Judge Dan Aaron Polster, the Ohio federal judge in charge of the nearly 2,500 lawsuits filed against the drug industry in federal courts across the country, said he would preside over a case that pits two Ohio counties, Summit and Cuyahoga, against some of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains,” our Post colleague Lenny Bernstein reports.

Those companies — including CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid, among others — have not contributed to any of the multiple settlements or the verdict thus far reached in state and federal courts this year.

Walgreens was the long holdout among the defendants that reached a last-minute settlement last month in the first federal trial.

HEALTH ON THE HILL

Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) during a weekly news conference. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

— The Senate’s No. 2. Republican predicted that chances are slim any drug pricing legislation will pass through the chamber by the year’s end.

“I think it would be the triumph of hope over experience to think that we could get it done before the end of the year, but there's a lot of interest in doing something on drug pricing,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters, the Hill’s Peter Sullivan reports. Thune seemed to in part point fingers at the impeachment inquiry taking up focus in Washington. He pointed to “all the other stuff that’s happening around here and the partisan atmosphere, it’s getting left on the cutting-room floor.”

“Lowering drug prices has been seen as a rare possible area of bipartisan accomplishment, but the effort is running into obstacles and a range of competing plans,” Peter writes. “The government funding package in December is seen as a possible vehicle for drug pricing measures as well as a range of other topics. Thune said drug pricing ‘possibly’ could be included in that package but that it would be ‘hard.’ ”

AGENCY ALERT

(iStock)

— A government database meant to compare the nation’s nursing homes has begun indicating if the facility has had any history of abuse or neglect, the Wall Street Journal’s Yuka Hayashi reports. To flag the homes, the database Nursing Home Compare now includes an icon showing a red circle and a white hand next to names of nursing homes that have been cited for such mistreatment.

“The mark has been affixed to 760, or roughly 5%, of the 15,262 facilities in the database of homes to 1.4 million elderly and disabled adults, according to StarPRO, a data-analysis company. The entries include detailed inspection reports conducted following complaints,” Yuka writes. “The new red icons are given to nursing homes where government investigators found evidence of abuse that led to harm of a resident within the past year and/or abuse or neglect that could have potentially led to harm of a resident in each of the past two years.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launched the tool after a series of reports by the Government Accountability Office and HHS’s Office of Inspector General that highlighted increasing reports of mistreatment at nursing homes as well as “shortcomings in the state and federal oversight of the industry and led to several congressional hearings this year.”

DAYBOOK

Today

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination of Stephen Hahn to lead the Food and Drug Administration.

Coming Up

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) will participate in a Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget event on health care on Thursday.

