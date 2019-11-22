THE PROGNOSIS

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Thought Americans’ intense worries about health-care costs would guarantee action from lawmakers this year? Think again.

Prospects for passing bipartisan bills lowering drug costs and protecting consumers from “surprise” medical bills are dimming, with Congress in session for just a few more weeks in 2019. Congressional leaders — with strong backing from the White House — promised months ago to tackle both problems, but the work is snagging on industry protests and the difficulty of both Democrats and Republicans to align members even within their own caucuses.

“I think it would be the triumph of hope over experience to think that we could get it done before the end of the year, but there's a lot of interest in doing something on drug pricing,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, told reporters this week.

Lawmakers and aides still express hope they’ll be able to pass some reforms in a broader government funding bill Congress must pass by Dec. 20. That’s the next big legislative vehicle, after President Trump signed a short-term spending bill yesterday averting a government shutdown, my Washington Post colleague Erica Werner reports. The move sets up a December showdown over Trump’s border wall that could take place amid impeachment votes against the president, she writes.

But success is hardly certain. There’s been chatter of a bipartisan deal allowing some direct price negotiations between the government and pharmaceutical companies, but the White House has increasingly distanced itself from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s drug pricing bill, which would do just that.

Pelosi still plans on holding a vote on her measure, probably in December, a senior Democratic aide confirmed. First, the Congressional Budget Office needs to release a complete cost estimate.

We can save billions by finally negotiating for #LowerDrugCosts. And that’s just the beginning: H.R. 3 would extend those lower prices to Americans across the country. https://t.co/evDporagP8 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 14, 2019

But the House bill has no chance of passing the GOP-controlled Senate — a reality noted yesterday by Gregory D’Angelo, a health policy aide at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

“Like it or not, the House would not have 60 votes in the U.S. Senate,” D’Angelo said at a panel discussion hosted by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “If there’s a bipartisan deal, it’s going to be done in the Senate, not in the House.”

Indeed, the administration is focusing on a bipartisan measure from the leaders of the Senate Finance Committee that would cap how much drugmakers could increase the prices of medications in the Medicare program, among a slew of other provisions. The committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.) has been touting the measure as a historic opportunity to reform drug payments.

“I’ve been trying to scour the history books, and I can’t find another example [of legislation] in a generation on an issue of this magnitude where there are billions of dollars at stake,” Wyden said at the CRFB event.

Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Yet even that measure is in doubt. Nine Republicans defected when the committee passed it in July. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still hasn’t brought it to the floor due to widespread skepticism among GOP senators. So Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the ranking Republican on the Finance Committee, says he and Wyden are revising the legislation in ways that could attract more GOP support, such as tweaking how the cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors works.

“We hope these changes will help the bill garner the support we need to turn it into law this year,” Grassley said at the CRFB event.

The most likely scenario, lobbyist and aides told me, is for lawmakers to add less controversial elements to the next long-term government funding measure, such as a provision known as the CREATES Act, which aims to prevent drugmakers from withholding samples of their products to block the development of generic versions.

A parallel effort to end surprise medical bills is similarly dragging, even though it’s a widespread consumer problem both parties say they want to end. These are bills received by patients when they receive care at an emergency department outside their health plan’s network or are seen at an in-network hospital by a doctor or specialist who themselves are out-of-network.

There’s a bipartisan bill in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and several versions of legislation in the House. But lawmakers have been hamstrung by competing industry interests, as doctors, hospitals and insurers try to ensure they don’t stand to lose money under the new system (we detailed those battles in this Health 202).

Yet congressional aides insist there’s still a pathway to an agreement.

“We do feel there is a path and we’re optimistic we can get this done,” a Senate Democratic aide told me.

You are reading The Health 202, our must-read newsletter on health policy. Not a regular subscriber?

AHH, OOF and OUCH

The U.S. Medicare Handbook. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

AHH: Medicare’s prescription plan finder just received its first major update in years, but critics are worried that a change in the resource that serves about 60 million seniors could lead some to pick coverage costing more than they need to pay, the Associated Press’s Ricardo Alonso-Zalvidar reports.

“The Medicare plan finder’s issue stems from a significant change the agency made for 2020. The plan with the lowest premium now gets automatically placed on top, with the monthly premium displayed in large font,” he writes. “Medicare’s previous plan finder automatically sorted plans by total cost, not just premiums. But premiums are only one piece of information. When out-of-pocket expenses such as copays are factored in, the plan with the lowest total annual cost is often not the first one shown by the plan finder. It takes extra work for a Medicare enrollee to discover that.”

“If they pick the plan based solely on the premium, they are likely getting a plan that could cost them thousands more in a calendar year,” said Christina Reeg of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

"In a statement, Medicare said the monthly premium is a cost that consumers understand and will always be an important decision factor. But the agency also said total cost paid out-of-pocket is at least equally, if not more important, particularly for people who take prescription drugs — as do most seniors. Medicare said it’s testing ways to encourage consumers to look at total costs, such as a pop-up," Ricardo writes.

The seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. (Charles Dharapak/AP)

OOF: The Department of Veterans Affairs put “millions of people at risk of identity theft” by not deleting personal information in responding to a records request on veterans’ benefits claims, our Post colleague Eric Yoder reports.

An audit found that the personal information that was left vulnerable included names and Social Security numbers of doctors and other military personnel who treated the veterans. Those whose information was released were not informed.

“Under a policy that started in May 2016, the Veterans Benefits Administration, a sub-agency of VA, stopped redacting personal information on other people from those files, which can be requested under the Privacy Act. The policy was repealed in September after the IG presented its findings to VA management ahead of issuing the report,” Eric writes. “The requests can be made by an authorized representative as well as by the veteran and might be made, for example, to contest a denial of benefits or to provide medical records to doctors outside the VA system.”

Auditors found that from a random sample of 30 requests from about 379,000 made over 36 months, “18 included names and Social Security numbers of other people — more than 1,000 in total, and one file contained such information on 259 people and another on 197.”

A high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at a school in Massachusetts. (Steven Senne/AP)

OUCH: Massachusetts lawmakers have passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, the strictest such restrictions in the country.

“The legislation, versions of which cleared the Senate late Wednesday and the House a week earlier, targets both traditional and electronic cigarettes, including banning sales of mint and menthol flavors in what is believed to be the first such prohibition on a statewide level. It would also levy a 75 percent excise tax on vaping products,” the Boston Globe’s Matt Stout and Victoria McGrane report.

“A number of states are seriously considering similar legislation,” said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “By being first, Massachusetts is going to serve as a catalyst for what may be one of the more fundamental changes in tobacco our nation has experienced.”

— Meanwhile, federal health officials said there are now 2,290 cases of the mysterious vaping-related illness across the country.

There have been at least 47 deaths confirmed in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

That’s up from the 2,172 cases and 42 deaths the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week.

“The latest federal data show there are more than 2,000 cases across every state but Alaska connected to vaping or e-cigarettes, which are battery-powered devices that can look like flash drives and pens and that mimic smoking by heating liquids containing substances such as nicotine and marijuana,” our Post colleagues Hannah Knowles and Lena H. Sun report on this updating page about the vaping-linked illness and deaths.

INDUSTRY RX

Former vice president Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt). (John Bazemore/AP)

— Former vice president Joe Biden suggested at Wednesday's debate that the 160 million Americans with private insurance like it, as part of his argument against a complete overhaul of the health-care system with Medicare-for-all.

Was he right? A fact check from Kaiser Health News’s Shefali Luthra and PolitiFact called the claim “half true.”

“The figure appears to refer to the number of Americans who receive health benefits through work — so-called employer-sponsored health insurance. Under Medicare for All that would no longer be an option,” Shefali writes. “On first blush, polling seems to suggest that most people with employer-sponsored coverage like it.”

Some polling, such as a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation with the Los Angeles Times, shows that although most beneficiaries are “generally satisfied” with such coverage, not everyone is. That same survey also found 40 percent of people with employer-sponsored coverage reported trouble paying some of their bills, premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Biden’s argument, she adds, leaves out important context.

“A cursory look at polling would suggest that most of the people he’s talking about — Americans who get coverage through work — are happy with their plans,” Shefali writes. “But once you dig a little deeper, that narrative gets more complicated. Even while Americans say they like their plans, large proportions indicate that the private coverage they have still leaves meaningful gaps, requiring them to skip or delay health care because they cannot afford it.”

HEALTH ON THE HILL

The HealthCare.gov website is photographed in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

— A group of Democratic leaders is calling for more information from the Trump administration about reports of errors on healthcare.gov during open enrollment, the Hill’s Peter Sullivan writes.

“One estimate suggests that as many as 100,000 fewer people may have signed up for coverage on the first day of Open Enrollment due to technical issues with HealthCare.gov,” wrote Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.), citing analysis from Get America Covered.

“We are very concerned these errors may have prevented some consumers from completing their enrollments as intended during an already abbreviated Open Enrollment Period and created further barriers for people to access health coverage.”

The lawmakers are also "seeking assurances that these errors have been resolved so that consumers do not continue to encounter problems through the rest of the Open Enrollment Period, scheduled to end on December 15."

— And here are a few more good reads:

Fact Checker Fact-checking the fifth Democratic presidential debate Here's a roundup of ten claims from the fifth Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 campaign. Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly

Trump, senators push for drug price disclosures despite setbacks President Trump and senators from both parties are not giving up the fight over forcing drug companies to disclose list prices in TV ads. The Hill

STATE SCAN

Group wants FDA investigation of Louisiana prisons offering unapproved addiction-fighting implant A Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group is calling for a federal investigation into a short-lived pilot program that involved treating Louisiana prisoners addicted to opioids using a surgical implant never approved The Advocate

MEDICAL MISSIVES

Local Hundreds overwhelm FBI after OB/GYN is accused of needlessly removing women’s uteruses Federal officials have established a hotline and online hub of information for patients who think they might have endured an unnecessary procedure. Katie Mettler and Samantha Schmidt

Military A veteran’s widow got free medical care for 12 years. Then a Navy hospital demanded $10,600. “I didn’t sleep for weeks,” Claretha Singleton told The Washington Post after she was told she had only a month to pay her bill. Alex Horton

DAYBOOK

Coming Up

The Society of Federal Health Professionals 2019 Annual Meeting begins on Dec. 2.

SUGAR RUSH