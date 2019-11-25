THE PROGNOSIS

President Trump speaks at an Apple manufacturing plant on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump’s new pathway for importing cheaper Canadian drugs into the United States will be more like a narrow, unpaved road than a superhighway — despite his characteristically bold promises about its effects.

The administration is finalizing a proposal to create ways for states, pharmacies, manufacturers and wholesalers to seek permission to import some drugs from Canada, eyeing a rollout possibly next week after the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s Trump’s latest effort to combat high drug prices, even as many of his other initiatives have flailed under industry pressure, court challenges and political considerations.

Trump tweeted Friday about the effort, contrasting it with a Democratic House drug-pricing bill his administration initially did not rule out but is now increasingly slamming. The administration may release its importation proposal around the same time Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a planned vote on her proposal — underscoring the lack of unity between the White House and Congress on how to move forward on lowering drug prices.

...While we had the first prescription drug price decrease in 50 years, Americans still pay far too much for drugs – other countries pay far less – that is WRONG! We will soon be putting more options on the table... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2019

...House Republicans are showing real LEADERSHIP and prepared to enact bipartisan solutions for drug prices. Do Nothing Democrats are playing partisan politics with YOUR drug prices! We are READY to work together if they actually want to get something done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2019

But Trump's action wouldn’t immediately make drugs "MUCH CHEAPER" as he promised in his tweets. That’s in part because the onus would be on states and companies to request permission from the Food and Drug Administration to import drugs. And even then, only certain drugs probably could be imported.

Pelosi spokesman Henry Connelly responded to Trump's tweets:

House Democrats are taking the bold action to negotiate lower drug prices that Candidate Trump always said was necessary, and working people won’t like President Trump selling them out on one of the most important kitchen table issues in America right now. #LowerDrugCosts https://t.co/TcXm73UtNU — Henry Connelly (@HenryVConnelly) November 22, 2019

There’s also a lot of disagreement over the extent to which allowing drug importation would help U.S. consumers.

But this much is clear: Prices are substantially lower in Canada because its government takes a much more energetic role in regulating what pharmaceutical companies can charge.

Canada’s system works roughly this way: Drugmakers submit a price proposal and sales information to the government’s Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB). The board then establishes a price ceiling for the medication based on the prices of similar therapies in France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. If the drugmaker’s quote is lower than the ceiling, it is allowed to go to market. If the quote is higher, than the two parties negotiate.

Trump is deeply interested in ensuring that the United States compares more favorably to other developed economies in the prices paid for prescription drugs — an idea he has also pursued through an international index for some Medicare drugs, which is under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

It’s with that goal in mind that the president is pursing the importation regulation, which the administration first announced in July. It would lay the groundwork for drug importation for the first time in U.S. history and make Trump the first president to avail himself of powers allotted in Medicare’s prescription drug program to permit the importation of medications from Canada.

The 2003 law creating the Medicare drug program also amended the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to allow drug importation if the Department of Health and Human Services certifies to Congress it wouldn’t pose additional risks to public health and safety and would result in a “significant reduction in the cost of covered products to the American consumer.” No HHS secretary or FDA commissioner has taken steps along those lines.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). (Steve Cannon/AP)

The expected regulation would set up two pathways for Canadian drugs to come into the United States. The first way — which Trump appears most interested in — would authorize states, wholesalers or pharmacists to propose experiments to import a select number of drugs that are similar versions of FDA-approved drugs. Those plans would still require federal approval.

Florida is foremost among the states likely to walk this pathway. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a close ally of Trump — was instrumental in convincing the White House to work on allowing importation. His state’s legislature passed a measure earlier this year directing its health-care agency to seek federal permission to set up drug importation programs.

Trump has spoken frequently with DeSantis about the effort, mentioning him on Twitter during the initial announcement in July. DeSantis’s office said last week that the governor spoke on the phone with the president about the plan.

DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferre:

Updating today's schedule: @GovRonDeSantis spoke with @realDonaldTrump this afternoon to discuss the Canadian drug importation plan to which the Governor is committed. — Helen Aguirre Ferré (@helenaguirrefer) November 21, 2019

There’s a second pathway, where drugmakers could import lower-cost versions of their drugs if they prove to the FDA the overseas version is the same as the FDA-approved version and would allow Americans to purchase it for less money. This could allow drugmakers to sell cheaper versions of medication even if they’re locked into contracts with other parties in the supply chain.

The general idea of drug importation is appealing to many Democrats and some Republicans. But until Trump started running with it, HHS Secretary Alex Azar wasn’t a fan. Last year, Azar dismissed the idea as a “gimmick” because he said it would be difficult to ensure counterfeit drugs from other countries aren’t routed through Canada.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (David Kawai/Bloomberg News)

Naturally, drugmakers don’t love the idea, either. And there’s another opponent: Canada, where concerns are running high that the United States could hurt the country’s drug supply if it starts importing medications.

Some of the country’s leading health associations – including the Canada Medical Association and McKesson Canada – are lobbying the Canadian government and the Parliament to block importation by Florida and other states. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to protect Canadians’ access.

“We recognize the new situation brought on by American announcements and Health Canada will continue to ensure that our priority is always ensuring that Canadians have access to the medication they need at affordable prices,” Trudeau said in August.

A sign is shown during a news conference to reintroduce “Medicare-for-all” legislation. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— More voters seem to be getting behind the idea of a “public option” government-run plan that would compete with private insurance.

Such a system would allow people of all incomes to opt into a federal plan even if they aren’t old enough for Medicare. According to recent national polls, about two-thirds of voters support a public option or Medicare buy-in, the New York Times’s Abby Goodnough reports.

“A decade ago, the issue created such deep internal divisions among Senate Democrats that they ultimately dropped the idea from their bill, even though the public option was strongly favored by many liberals and a majority of House Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” Abby writes. “But now, with two of the leading Democratic presidential candidates, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, calling for a government-controlled single-payer ‘Medicare for all’ system as they compete for support of the party’s liberal wing, a public option is looking like a safe moderate position and even a realistic policy goal.”

Meanwhile, support for a Medicare-for-all plan has narrowed in recent months, as some worry about the cost of the plans by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

— Mike Bloomberg’s tax records show that he spent or allocated more than $100 million toward the fight against smoking last year, Politico’s Sally Goldenberg reports.

Amid narrowed focus on vaping and concerns about youth e-cigarette use, Bloomberg’s efforts could benefit him as he joins the crowded field running or the Democratic nomination. And it comes as Trump is reversing course on the ban on flavored vaping products.

"In addition to funding programs that seek to monitor and eliminate tobacco use, he spent money across the globe on public education, infrastructure, cultural institutions and fighting climate change," Sally writes.

“For more than a decade, Mike Bloomberg’s leadership taking on the tobacco industry has been second to none. The policies he put forward during his time as mayor of New York City and as a philanthropist have saved millions of lives worldwide,” Bloomberg Philanthropies representative Rachel Nagler told Politico. “President Trump backing off of his promise to clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes shows he cares more about the tobacco industry than kids’ health.”

