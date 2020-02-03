THE PROGNOSIS

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg laughs at a campaign event on Saturday in Anamosa, Iowa. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have vigorously debated how to expand health-care coverage and lower costs. But one issue — abortion rights — seems to be no longer up for debate within their party.

The candidates are making their final pitches before voters caucus tonight in Iowa — a state that has passed some of the country’s strictest abortion restrictions. But while Democratic candidates used to call for abortions to be “rare,” those kinds of rhetorical olive branches to antiabortion voters have been mostly absent from the 2020 campaign, my colleague Sarah Pulliam Bailey writes.

“With access to abortion under threat in red states and, potentially, from a more conservative Supreme Court, candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination have been going out of their way to reaffirm their abortion rights stances,” Sarah writes.

In an exchange that went viral last week, Pete Buttigieg didn’t directly respond to Democrats for Life president Kristen Day, when Day asked him during a Fox News town hall whether he wants the vote of “pro-life Democrats.”

“Would you support more moderate platform language in the Democratic Party to ensure the party of diversity and inclusion really does include everybody?” Day asked the former South Bend, Ind., mayor.

Buttigieg reiterated his view that women should be able to decide about abortion, telling Day that’s “the best I can offer.”

“It may win your vote, and if not, I understand,” he said.

Here's their exchange:

People say I should leave the Democratic Party. Pro-life voters leaving the Party led to the current push for abortion extremism. I am going to stay and fight. Join me in taking the Party Back from the abortion lobby. #NotGoingAnywhere #ProLifeDem #IWantMYPartyBack — Kristen Day (@ProLifeDem) January 28, 2020

Day referred to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards:

Wasn't my intention to make trouble for @PeteButtigieg. I really wanted him to say pro-life Democrats are welcome. Sorry Mayor Pete. I guess I was just following the advice of @CecileRichards #prolifedem #notgoinganywhere #bigtent pic.twitter.com/9VFZxIBhRo — Kristen Day (@ProLifeDem) January 28, 2020

In December, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she would wear a Planned Parenthood scarf to her inauguration.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted this as President Trump was addressing the January March for Life rally:

Abortion is health care. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2020

The party’s well-documented shift to the political left on abortion rights presents a conundrum for a small group of Democratic voters who continue to oppose abortion rights. Fifteen percent of Democrats identified as “pro-life” and 18 percent said abortion should be illegal in most or all cases, in a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Twenty-nine percent of Democrats identified as “pro-life” in a Gallup poll last year.

Yet Democrats in Congress who share these views could soon become extinct.

One of the few antiabortion Democrats left, Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), is facing a tough March 17 primary challenge from abortion rights supporter Marie Newman, who has received endorsements from House progressives despite the party’s official policy of advocating incumbents.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), head of House Democrats’ fundraising arm, abruptly canceled a planned fundraiser for Lipinski last spring. She had faced a severe backlash from progressives such as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who has urged his colleagues to support Newman over Lipinski.

.@LaurenUnderwood, @AOC and I are so far the Democrats endorsing pro choice @Marie4Congress over anti choice, anti ACA, anti LGBTQ equality Dan Lipinski. Honest question: Shouldn’t endorsing @Marie4Congress be a no brainer for anyone who is a progressive in Congress? — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 18, 2019

It was once common for Democratic candidates to advocate for abortion to be “safe, legal and rare” — a phrase used frequently by President Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton, during her 2008 presidential bid, added “and by rare, I mean rare.” In a 2009 address, President Barack Obama called for reducing the demand for abortion.

But “rare” is a goal no longer considered acceptable by many progressives.

When Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) used the term in the October primary debate — saying Clinton was “correct” to say abortion should be “safe, legal and rare” — abortion rights groups criticized her.

Here was the response from the Ohio arm of NARAL:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard wants abortion to be "safe, legal, and rare." This is a position — making abortion "rare" — not supported by pro-choice advocates, including NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio. #AskAboutAbortion #DemDebate — NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio (@ProChoiceOH) October 16, 2019

Gabbard is in the minority of presidential contenders who say there should be some limits on abortions later on in pregnancy. She, along with former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), have told The Post that they support the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court standard that abortions can’t be limited before fetal viability, generally considered around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Six of the candidates surveyed by The Post — including Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg — said they support no abortion restrictions.

Sarah writes that several Democratic candidates, including Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, did not respond to her question about whether they think their party should do anything to address the concerns of voters who oppose abortion rights. She received a response only from Tom Steyer, the hedge fund manager and philanthropist, who said women’s abortion rights have come under unprecedented attack in states such as Georgia and Alabama.

“I believe that ‘safe, legal, and rare’ is just old language that doesn’t reflect the current belief that abortion is health care and everyone should be afforded a right to health care,” Steyer wrote Sarah in an email.

AHH, OOF and OUCH

A Chinese citizen wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he checks in to his Air China flight to Beijing at Los Angeles International Airport. (Mark Ralston/AFP)

AHH: The White House declared a “public health emergency” beginning on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States. With the announcement comes unprecedented restrictions on travel to and from China. Americans are advised not to visit China, and non-U. S. citizens who visited China within the previous two weeks are barred from entering the United States. All flights from China are being routed through seven airports, where there is enhanced health screening, our Post colleagues Lori Aratani and Erica Werner report.

—More than 17,200 people, mostly in China. have been diagnosed with the pneumonia-like respiratory illness. More than 360 have died, including the first fatal case outside China, in the Philippines. There are 11 confirmed cases in the U.S.

—Some American universities have suspended academic programs in China for the spring semester and banned students from traveling to the country, Reuters reports. There are more than 350,000 Chinese students studying at American universities and 10,000 American students in China, per Reuters.

— The White House is paying close attention to the economic ramifications that could come from travel restrictions, our Post colleague Jeff Stein reports. The Trump administration has largely played down the potential economic impact on the United States. China’s economy is more vulnerable, as many businesses have already closed. Apple announced Saturday that it would shut its 42 Chinese stores until Feb. 9, CNN reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photographer : Aris Messinis/AFP Photo/Bloomberg

— China hasn’t been all that forthcoming about the virus, allowing it to spread faster and farther, our Post colleagues Gerry Shih, Emily Rauhala and Lena H. Sun report. From mid-December to mid-January, as Chinese officials were learning about the virus, the public was left mostly in the dark.

“Medical professionals who tried to sound an alarm were seized by police,” our colleagues write. “Key state media omitted mention of the outbreak for weeks. Cadres focused on maintaining stability — and praising party leader Xi Jinping — as the crisis worsened.”

Still, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the Chinese have been more transparent “than in past crises, and we appreciate that,” O’Brien said. “And we continue to offer assistance to the Chinese. We've offered to send over CDC and other U.S. medical and public-health professionals. And we have not heard back yet from the Chinese on those offers, but we're prepared to continue to cooperate with them.”

— Yes, there are many headlines about coronavirus. But our Post colleague Lenny Bernstein reminds readers that more people have died from the flu, up to 25,000 over four months. “Clearly, the flu poses the bigger and more pressing peril; a handful of cases of the new respiratory illness have been reported in the United States, none of them fatal or apparently even life-threatening,” Lenny notes.

Defense secretary approves request for housing assistance to contain coronavirus The Department of Defense approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Saturday to provide housing assistance for about 1,000 overseas travelers upon arrival from China that may have to be quarantined for exposure to the coronavirus. The Hill

Tokyo Olympics organizers look on anxiously as coronavirus menaces the Games Fears about Zika virus overshadowed the run-up to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro but ultimately proved overblown. Simon Denyer and Akiko Kashiwagi

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduces his daughter Abigail during a rally in Iowa. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

OOF: When Amy Klobuchar had her daughter Abigail in 1995, she was sent home even while her daughter stayed an extra week because of health complications. Klobuchar, 25 years later, traces her start in politics to that moment, our Post colleague Marc Fisher reports.

At the time, insurance companies and hospitals, eager to trim costs, sent women home after a maximum of 24 hours in a practice dubbed “drive-through deliveries” by critics. But Klobuchar still needed to go back to the hospital every three hours to pump breast milk for Abigail, who was being fed through a tube in her stomach.

Outraged, Klobuchar went to the state capitol in St. Paul, Minn., with six other pregnant women and spoke before a legislative committee, urging lawmakers to “pass a law to protect mothers’ and babies’ rights. … What happened to me after I gave birth should never happen to anyone again. It was barbaric.”

Now, on the campaign trail, Klobuchar devotes the single longest chunk of her stump speech to the story, Marc writes. “I learned a very valuable lesson. Back then, it was almost all men on the committees, and if you talk about really embarrassing things like episiotomies, they would, like, let you pass the New Deal,” Klobuchar said.

Two Delta Air Lines planes take off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Matt Campbell/EPA-EFE)

OUCH: Delta Air Lines announced it would replace uniforms for tens of thousands of employees after lawsuits contended that chemical additives made workers sick, our Post colleague Eli Rosenberg reports. More than 500 employees allege in a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court that the chemicals added to make the uniforms stretchy, wrinkle-free and stain-resistant “resulted in a wide variety of health problems, including respiratory issues, headaches, fatigue, blurred vision, and rashes, hives and other skin inflammation,” Eli writes.

Delta has said the uniforms were tested and found to be safe in three laboratories, but the workers said tests they did found chemicals and heavy metals, including chromium, antimony, mercury and formaldehyde.

Delta isn’t the first airline to get health complaints about their uniforms in recent years. American Airlines and Alaska Airlines have both been sued by employees who allege they got sick from their uniforms.

TRUMP TEMPERATURE

(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

— President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress tomorrow. In it, he'll take shots at Medicare-for-all and call out Congress for failing to pass a bipartisan drug-pricing bill the White House has supported.

Health care is among five buckets of issues the president will discuss at length, a senior administration official told reporters Friday.

“The president...will contrast his vision with radical proposals being floated on the left,” the official said. “Clearly, socialism is a rising force in the Democratic Party with very specific designs on our health-care system. And the president will build on last year’s address and present a sharp difference.”

Trump will also emphasize the importance of lowering the cost of prescription drugs — after a year in which his administration struggled to move forward on several ideas aimed at that goal.



“The president will emphasize the importance of lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” the official said. “He will also address many of the concerns, everyday concerns, that families face confronting the health-care system: surprise medical billing, transparency, price and quality information, accountability, and flexibility to choose the plan and the doctor that is right for them.”

HEALTH ON THE HILL

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

— Democrats are eager to highlight the administration's controversial moves to let states get Medicaid block grants. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold a vote on a resolution disapproving of the action, which probably would reduce federal Medicaid funding and give states more leeway to restrict enrollment. She and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) called it “an illegal scheme” in a joint statement.

“The goal of this new waiver is clear: reduce access to health care for millions of low-income Americans, including access to affordable prescription drugs,” the statement says. “The Democratic-led House will not allow this challenge to health care access in our country to go unanswered.”

REPRODUCTIVE WARS

A sign in front of the Planned Parenthood offices in Richmond. (Steve Helber/AP)

— A Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville is set to resume performing abortions in March, making it the second provider in the state, the Hill reports. The center had stopped after then-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, issued an order halting the procedure in 2016. Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, unseated Bevin last election and supports abortion access.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky made the announcement on Friday after it was granted a provisional license from Kentucky.

— A Utah state Senate bill requiring the fetal remains of an abortion or miscarriage to be buried or cremated advanced on Friday to be put to a vote in the chamber, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Currently, the remains are treated as medical waste and thrown out. The bill sponsor, state Sen. Curt Bramble, a Republican, said his legislation has been misunderstood as forcing women to bury or cremate the remains of the aborted fetus, but it would actually place the onus on health-care providers and not the women.

AGENCY ALERT

— On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Palforzia, the first drug to treat potentially life-threatening allergic reactions to peanuts, our Post colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

But the drug -- which is a treatment, not a cure -- is expensive and demanding. Not only will it cost $890 a month, but its child users must eat increasing doses of peanut protein to gradually desensitize their allergies, also known as oral immunotherapy. The drug can cause severe allergic reactions and require epinephrine injections, so some doses must be taken under a doctor’s supervision. The agency is limiting which health-care providers will administer the drug to mitigate the risk of anaphylaxis associated with it.

OPIOID OPTICS

D.C. Fire and EMS workers assist a synthetic drug user in the District. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

— Fatal opioid overdoses are on the rise again in the nation’s capital, our Post colleague Peter Jamison reports. Preliminary data suggests that the District may have had more than 260 fatal opioid overdoses, making 2019 the second-deadliest year for drug users in five years of the crisis in the city. The increase comes despite more than $50 million from the Trump administration over two years, which paid for a District plan to reduce opioid use, treat overdose victims and educate residents about addiction.

The year before, the District's death toll dropped substantially, following the national trend. Fatal drug overdoses declined in 2018 for the first time in 28 years in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week. But provisional data the CDC released reflects a slight increase in deadly overdoses during the first six months of 2019.

