Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks to supporters at a caucus night campaign rally in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

There are still no final results from last night’s Iowa caucuses.

But this much is clear: Health care is Iowa Democrats’ No. 1 issue. And that could mean good news for the campaigns of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Forty-two percent of caucus-goers last night said health-care is their top issue, according to entrance polling conducted by The Post and Edison Media Research. Of those voters, a quarter said they support Sanders while another quarter were Buttigieg fans.

Both the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns expressed confidence in their Iowa results, even as the state’s Democratic Party said it won’t be able to release final caucus totals until later today. The delay prompted mass frustration among the candidates and their aides, who criticized the state’s preparation including its attempt to use a new app that many precinct chairs were never trained on and even struggled to log in or download.

President Trump compared the situation to the Obama administration's struggles with launching Healthcare.gov back in 2013:

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Conservative pundit Laura Ingraham made a similar accusation:

They can’t run a caucus but they want to take over healthcare. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 4, 2020

“Hours passed as the Iowa Democratic Party struggled to reconcile conflicting numbers from the nearly 1,700 precincts,” The Post’s Dan Balz writes. “Partial numbers from selected caucus sites that were being covered by television networks painted a confusing and sometimes conflicting portrait of what was happening.”

On a phone call overnight, party officials said it’s “taking longer than expected” to validate data against paper records and verify all precinct results – raising the ire of some campaign aides including Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver, who got into a tense exchange with Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price.

Dan Merica, political reporter for CNN:

Price sought to defend the process, arguing that the delay in reporting stemmed from the party’s desire to “ensure the integrity of the process” but that the party was working to keep “campaigns in the loop throughout this entire process.”



That did not quell concerns. (2/5) — Dan Merica (@merica) February 4, 2020

The most direct criticism came from Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to Bernie Sanders’ campaign.



When Price responded to his concern saying there were "reporting issues," Weaver called the response "bogus" and suggested "the whole process has been a fraud for 100 years.” (4/5) — Dan Merica (@merica) February 4, 2020

Wall Street Journal reporter Dustin Volz:

Who could have ever predicted that attempting to record votes using an untested mobile app from a vendor the Iowa Democratic Party refused to disclose could be so problematic https://t.co/mfKcptKspR — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) February 4, 2020

Joe Rospars, chief strategist for Warren:

The process broke down; systematically and individually in many precincts, both people and technology failed — Joe Rospars (@rospars) February 4, 2020

By the time the results are reported, they could be subject to challenges or questions, Dan notes. Meanwhile, many of the Democratic candidates have already headed to New Hampshire, whose primary will be held one week from today.

The Sanders camp can take comfort from this, however: The entrance polling showed that a majority of Iowa Democrats prefer the Medicare-for-all system he has long championed. Nearly six in 10 caucus-goers said they want to replace all private insurance with a single government plan for everyone. Nearly four in 10 said they oppose such a proposal.

How to further expand health coverage has become the single top issue defining the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. And more than any other candidate, Sanders grounded his Iowa strategy in Medicare-for-all pitches at campaign events and in a deluge of Facebook ads on the same topic.

“The conservative wing of the Democratic Party has been telling us voters won’t swallow Medicare-for-all once they learn they will lose their insurance,” Matt Bruenig, founder of People’s Policy Project, a socialist think tank, told my colleague Jeff Stein. “But these results show voters are ready for Medicare-for-all. What more is there to say? ”

Your Health 202 author joined the CNN/PBS show Amanpour & Co. to talk Iowa and all things health care:

Sanders was by far the preferred candidate among Iowa caucus-goers who said they want to replace all private plans with government insurance. According to the entrance polling, 36 percent of these voters said they prefer Sanders, while 23 percent favored Warren. Warren says she’s for Medicare-for-all, although she has softened her position somewhat by saying she wouldn’t push for it until later on in her presidency.

As for voters who oppose a single-payer system, Buttigieg was the favorite. One-third of these voters said they support the mayor, while 27 percent favored former vice president Joe Biden.

Buttigieg initially said he wanted Medicare-for-all. But he backed away from that position last year, rolling out his own plan allowing people to retain their private coverage instead of being forced into a single, government-run plan. But Buttigieg still retained the terminology Sanders initially coined, dubbing his own plan “Medicare-for-all-who-want-it.”

Some other preliminary results from the Post’s entrance polling:

--Six in 10 caucus-goers said beating President Trump is more important than agreeing with a candidate’s positions. Four in 10 said a candidate’s positions are more important.

--Three in 10 decided who to support in the last few days before Monday’s caucuses. That’s far more than the 16 percent who were late-deciders in the 2016 Iowa caucuses.

--Four in 10 called themselves “somewhat liberal,” while a quarter said they were “very liberal.” Around one-third said they were moderate or conservative. That’s similar to how Iowa Democrats self-identified four years ago.

AHH, OOF and OUCH

Medical workers wearing protective masks gather during a protest in the Hospital Authority's head office in Hong Kong. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

AHH: The Department of Health and Human Services told Congress that it may need an additional $136 million to respond to the coronavirus epidemic, our Post colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb and Erica Werner report.

This is in addition to $105 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is quickly spending. The CDC is using the funds on medical screening for travelers from China, sending teams to confirm cases in the United States and education, our colleagues write.

The money the CDC is spending came from the Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund, which Congress created last year. Some of that was tapped to respond to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, but most is going toward the coronavirus response.

—There are now 20,438 confirmed cases in China and 146 outside China, including 11 in the United States, the World Health Organization reports. The first person in the United States who was confirmed to have coronavirus recovered and was discharged from a Seattle hospital on Monday, writes our Post colleague Derek Hawkins.

— State officials are trying to figure out how to put the Trump administration’s strict new travel restrictions in place, our Post colleagues Lena H. Sun, Lori Aratani, William Wan and Antonio Olivo report.

Another question on their minds: Where to quarantine people coming from China? One option might be military bases. The Defense Department is offering four to house as many as 1,000 people, Derek reports.

— Chinese construction workers scrambled to build a 1,000-bed hospital in just 10 days for coronavirus patients, The Post's Michael Brice-Saddler reports.

The hospital was built in Wuhan, where the epidemic originated and other medical facilities have already had to turn away patients. China hopes to open another 1,600-bed hospital by Feb. 5.

New York Times reporter Amy Qin tweeted Monday that the hospital still looked incomplete. Boxes of medical supplies were being unloaded on the sidewalk.

This was the scene when we rolled up this afternoon. (To be fair, the site is huge and we only saw a part of it.) pic.twitter.com/8AAHGpOt7k — Amy Qin (@amyyqin) February 3, 2020

Still, the Chinese are not setting any records for themselves. China previously constructed a hospital in seven days during the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). The hospital completed this week was modeled after that facility, Brice-Saddler wrote.

— The coronavirus epidemic should not yet be called a pandemic, our Post colleague Miriam Berger reports. The World Health Organization defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease,” but transmission of the disease has been limited so far outside of China, where it originated. There have been confirmed cases in 23 countries.

However, the New York Times used the P-word, saying that while the virus isn’t at pandemic proportions yet, it’s more transmissible than SARS and MERS. “It almost certainly is going to be a pandemic,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told the Times.

Monkey Cage China’s rigid governance system means local health problems can easily go national So many layers of bureaucracy can’t move as quickly as a virus. John K. Yasuda

Fear of coronavirus fuels racist sentiment targeting Asians Viruses often spark panic. But the coronavirus has spread something else besides misinformation and false rumors: xenophobia and anti-China sentiment. The Los Angeles Times

UN health agency tackles misinformation over virus outbreak The World Health Organization chief has traveled a dozen times to monitor the Ebola response in Congo. But when he planned to visit China's capital last week over a new viral... Associated Press

OOF: Previously delayed liver transplant rules are going into effect, to the dismay of rural hospital administrators, the Associated Press reports. The new policy, which was put on hold until a federal ruling last month, will prioritize patients near death who are within 575 miles of a donor hospital with a matching liver.

“Patients that aren’t as sick living in areas where there are more organ donors, such as parts of the South and Midwest, likely will wait longer as livers once used locally are shipped to urban centers where the shortage is more severe,” the AP reports.

In 2016, people volunteered at the Medical Research Council’s Verulam clinical research site to participate in the HIV candidate vaccine trial. (Ryan Brown for The Washington Post)

OUCH: A South African trial for a promising HIV vaccine failed, disappointing American public health experts, our Post colleague Lenny Bernstein reports. The trial found the vaccine was no more effective than the placebo. This is only the seventh time a large-scale human trial of an HIV vaccine has been attempted, Lenny wrote.

The trial was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Two other major human studies for vaccines are in progress. One is on men who have sex with men and transgender people in South America and Europe. The other is being done in five African countries.

There’s also the possibility of long-acting injectable treatments for the infection, Lenny wrote.

HEALTH ON THE HILL

Insulin pens in St. Paul, Minn. (Jenn Ackerman for The Washington Post)

— In an attempt to draw support for their bipartisan drug pricing bill, Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) are highlighting how the legislation could help control the cost of insulin. The legislation, which was passed by the Senate Finance Committee last year, has yet to be brought to the floor.

In the United States, the price of insulin “has more than doubled since 2012,” NPR reports.

Americans struggle everyday with the rising cost of insulin, all thanks to drug companies and shadowy middlemen that are more interested in profits than helping patients. @ChuckGrassley and I have the first bipartisan proposal in Congress to change that. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 3, 2020

— James Carroll, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), will testify at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Feb. 27 about the recently released 2020 National Drug Control Strategy and the Trump administration’s response to the ongoing drug epidemic, committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) announced.

Among other topics, Maloney hopes to ask Carroll about “the need to expand access to evidence-based treatment” for addiction, she said in a statement emailed to The Health 202.

OPIOID OPTICS

A Walgreens drug store in Richmond, Va. (Steve Helber/AP)

— Walgreens settled for $7.5 million with California authorities after an employee was accused of impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco area, the Associated Press reports. The prescriptions allegedly included more than 100,000 for opioids like fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

In July, Walgreens agreed to pay a $335,000 fine to the California State Board of Pharmacy for the same employee, The Post previously reported.

This comes as the drugstore chain prepares to go to trial in a federal, multidistrict lawsuit, which may be averted by a settlement, as other companies have done.

REPRODUCTIVE WARS

— Democratic lawmakers in Rhode Island passed a law last year guaranteeing women’s right to choose abortion in the state. One Catholic priest said he’ll deny them Communion, our Post colleague Teo Armus reports. Other Democratic lawmakers including Biden have also been denied communion in the past for supporting abortion rights.

He shared a note with his congregation and mailed it to the lawmakers’ homes: “In accord with the teaching of the Catholic Church for 2000 years, the following members of the legislature may NOT receive Holy Communion, as are all the general officers of the state of Rhode Island, as well as Rhode Island’s members of Congress. In addition, they will not be allowed to act as witnesses to marriage, godparents, or lectors at weddings, funerals, or any other church function.”

One of those lawmakers, State Rep. Julie Casimiro, a Democrat, posted on Facebook that the “Rhode Island General Assembly should take a page out of Bucci’s book and distribute a flier naming priests accused of sexual assault and telling them they are ‘not welcome at the State House,’ ” Teo reports.

DAYBOOK

Coming up:

Trump will address Congress at his last State of the Union of this term today.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee holds a hearing on “Unique Challenges Women Face in Global Health” on Wednesday.

The House Veterans ’ Affairs subcommittee on oversight and investigations holds a hearing on how the Veterans Affairs Department supports survivors of military sexual trauma on Wednesday.

’ The House Ways and Means subcommittee on health holds a hearing on “Overcoming Pharmaceutical Barriers” on Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Democratic debate will be held Friday.

