Cephalon’s clinical trials for its powerful opioid tablet went worse than the drugmaker disclosed. Now Virginia is suing the company for violating consumer protection laws.

Patients overdosed, stole medication or even died when the company held clinical trials to test Fentora, according to court documents. But Cephalon, seeking federal permission to more widely distribute the fentanyl tablet, wrote that one went fine.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is suing Cephalon, purchased by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2011, for allegedly misrepresenting the risk presented by its opioids and the measures it had in place to mitigate it.

“The roots of the opioid crisis run through American medicine cabinets into the boardrooms and marketing offices of pharmaceutical companies,” Herring wrote in an email to The Health 202. “Thousands of families across Virginia and around the country have been devastated by this epidemic and I am going to hold these companies accountable for this crisis that they created.”

The lawsuit has received little attention ever since Herring filed it in November. But it offers a window into how opioid makers gained approval to sell highly addictive pain medications, even as the addiction and overdose crisis ravaged communities throughout the United States, killing tens of thousands of Americans every year.

According to recently unsealed court documents, two clinical trials Cephalon ran from 2004 to 2007 for Fentora were full of problems.

The trials, which studied cancer patients and opioid-tolerant chronic pain patients, gave participants “a surprising amount of discretion,” Herring said. Patients were given 100 to 150 tablets at a time to take home, which was supposed to last a month. If they ran out, they were allowed to come back for more.

The cancer trial had 197 participants. The other had more patients, but court filings don’t specify how many.

In one trial, 11 patients overdosed. One patient’s husband overdosed on the trial drugs. And 35 people reported their opioids were stolen, and dozens dropped out of the study without returning the tablets they had, Herring wrote in his lawsuit. The Food and Drug Administration calculated that more than 8,000 Fentora tablets were stolen from five study centers during the trials.

There were other troubling details in the documents. Among the patients was a man who tried skating through an unscheduled drug test by submitting his wife’s urine. Another woman replaced her pills with empty blister cavities “to make it appear that she was returning study med(icine).” And one patient withdrew from the study after self-identifying as overusing pain medication, the state’s complaint says.

These patients were “not classified as high risk even though they exhibited clear signs of opioid abuse,” the complaint says.

Despite all this, Cephalon said in an article published after its study that it had “no unexpected” adverse events, saying it was “typical.” The company declined to provide a comment to The Health 202.

Herring said he uncovered these details in an investigation conducted by his Consumer Protection Section. In the lawsuit, Virginia is accusing Cephalon of violating the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Herring told The Health 202 he’s collaborating with other state attorneys general for the case but wouldn’t specify which ones.

There’s another way Herring believes Cephalon misrepresented its trials: The company said 69 percent of patients in one study took the same strength Fentora from the start of the trial to the end.

But among the 69 percent were patients who didn’t make it to the end of the trial. Of the 197 participants, only 34 completed the trial. Most left early because of illness, death, noncompliance or choice, per court filings.

“Cephalon’s statistical shuffling played with lives,” Herring wrote in the complaint.

The FDA approved Fentora for restricted use, which means that there were safety precautions put in place, while Cephalon was carrying out its trials in 2005. Cephalon didn’t provide information from the trials to the FDA until it asked the agency for an extension of its approval in 2007, Herring said.

Once the FDA viewed the trial data, it rejected Cephalon’s application to extend Fentora to chronic pain patients in May 2008. The agency formally wrote to the company, saying it had “not adequately addressed the public health concern of increased abuse, misuse, overdose and addiction that is to be expected with more widespread availability of this product in the community.”

FDA declined to comment on the lawsuit. The next hearing date hasn’t been set.

The case is similar to other lawsuits in which opioid makers are accused of helping to fuel the opioid epidemic by misleading doctors and patients about the safety of their painkillers.

Teva, an Israeli-based pharmaceutical company, was already part of a $260 million settlement in a federal, multi-district lawsuit in Cleveland, The Post reported in October. More than 2,500 cities, counties, Native American tribes and other groups participated in the lawsuit.

Plaintiffs in Cleveland said companies like Teva used statistics that benefited them and played down how addictive their opioid products were.

Teva was also part of talks with attorneys general from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas for a $48 billion global settlement with all the states suing them and other companies, The Post previously reported. The company would provide $23 billion worth of suboxone and pay $250 million in cash over a decade.

However, those negotiations may have fizzled, as there’s been no news in months. A spokesperson for one of the attorneys general called the talks “kicking the tires.”

From 2006 to 2012, Teva manufactured 690 million pills, less than 1% of the market, according to a federal database.

AHH: Democratic presidential candidates are piling on former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over their Medicare proposals.

At Friday's debate in New Hampshire, former vice president Joe Biden said Sanders is “unwilling to say what the damn thing’s gonna cost.” Biden kept up the criticisms of Sanders's Medicare-for-all plan at campaign events over the weekend.

From Yahoo reporter Jon Ward on a Biden speech in Hampton Beach, N.H.:

Biden on Medicare for all: "It’s going to take at least four years to pass it. Inshallah. You’re not going to pass it" — Jon Ward (@jonward11) February 9, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Sanders's plan couldn't pass the Senate.

-- Buttigieg and Sanders, who came out on top in the Iowa caucuses, went after each other. “If you are serious about political change in America, that change is not going to be coming from somebody who gets a lot of money from the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry,” Sanders said of Buttigieg.

Buttigieg echoed Biden's questions on how much Medicare-for-all might cost. From The Post's Dave Weigel:

Buttigieg at the 4th Democratic debate, after Sanders said taxes would go up under M4A but not exactly how much: “At least that's a straightforward answer.” https://t.co/dtc3NY8Gzb — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 9, 2020

OOF: The coronavirus is now deadlier than SARS, killing more than 900 people. It has killed the first American, a 60-year-old woman who died Thursday in Wuhan, our Post colleagues Gerry Shih, Alex Horton and Marisa Iati report.

“On Monday morning local time, the country’s National Health Commission reported that more than 90 people died Sunday in the two-month epidemic — the highest daily toll to date — as worldwide coronavirus fatalities reached more than 900,” they write. “Cases have been heavily concentrated in Wuhan and surrounding areas of Hubei province, which has been locked down for two weeks in an attempt to contain the virus.”

But World Health Organization officials said they have seen the number of new cases taper in recent days. “That's good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures put in place,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, told reporters Saturday. But he added that many patients have not yet been tested and it remains far too early to make predictions about the number of infections.

The U.S. government has evacuated about 850 people, mostly Americans, on five charter flights out of Wuhan.

— China has opposed U.S. travel restrictions, but Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, defended the decision in front of reporters on Friday, the Hill reports.

“The travel restrictions that we put in place in consultation with the president were very measured and incremental,” Azar said. “These were the uniform recommendations of the career public health officials here at HHS.”

— Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai rebutted claims from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that coronavirus may have come from China’s biological warfare program on CBS's “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“It's very harmful,” the ambassador said. “It's very dangerous to stir up suspicion, rumors, and spread them among the people. For one thing, this will create panic. Another thing that it will fend up racial discrimination, xenophobia, all these things, that will really harm our joint efforts to combat the virus.”

Cotton responded on Twitter, saying the burden of proof was on the ambassador and “fellow communists” to prove they didn't plant the virus in a food market where the virus may have originated:

.@ambcuitianki, here’s what’s not a conspiracy, not a theory:



Fact: China lied about virus starting in Wuhan food market https://t.co/Jgpy1Oh75Y — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 9, 2020

Trump tweeted this on Friday after a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping:

....he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone. Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

But experts say that assertion is premature, CNN reports.

“It would be reckless to assume that things will quiet down in spring and summer,” Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, told CNN. “We don't really understand the basis of seasonality, and of course we know absolutely nothing about this particular virus.”

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) asked the Food and Drug Administration to confirm the coronavirus won't affect Americans' supply of food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, Axios reports.

— Researchers are still not yet sure how humans first contracted coronavirus but “suspicion has fallen on the pangolin,” our colleague Joel Achenbach reports. Pangolin, similar to anteaters and armadillos, are endangered but highly trafficked and used in traditional Chinese medicine.

“In recent days some researchers have noted that a coronavirus previously identified in pangolins is more closely related to the novel coronavirus than any virus identified so far,” Joel writes.

OUCH: A top House leader has asked the Veterans Affairs Department’s inspector general to investigate allegations that VA Secretary Robert Wilkie sought to dig up dirt on one of the congressman’s aides after she said she was sexually assaulted at VA’s Washington hospital, The Post's Lisa Rein reports.

House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano (D-Calif.) made the appeal after he received information from a senior VA official, confirmed by The Post, that Wilkie worked to discredit the credibility of the aide, senior policy adviser Andrea Goldstein.

"Wilkie, who led the Pentagon’s vast personnel and readiness operation before his VA appointment, quietly began inquiring with military officials last fall about Goldstein’s past, according to three people with knowledge of his efforts," Lisa writes. "That is when Goldstein said a man groped and propositioned her in the main lobby of VA Medical Center in Washington. Authorities closed the case in January without bringing charges."

— Two more House committees have released plans to protect consumers from surprise medical bills. The Ways and Means Committee and the Education and Labor Committee probably will vote on their proposals this week, Roll Call reports.

The Energy and Commerce Committee approved its own plan last year, but the measures use somewhat different approaches to resolve bills patients receive when they've gotten out-of-network care through no fault of their own.

Congressional leaders are hoping to pass surprise billing changes in May, within must-pass legislation to fund community health centers. But it's unclear whether they'll be able to agree on an approach, especially given heavy lobbying by doctors' groups that fear a cut in payments.

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), a former secretary of Health and Human Services, said Friday that she supports the proposal from House Ways and Means Committee, the Hill reports.

— Trump's initiative to help U.S. kidney patients get dialysis at home and get transplants, which he touted in his State of the Union speech, has been delayed from taking effect Jan. 1, The Post's Christopher Rowland reports.

“Delays in federal rulemaking are not unusual. But the administration’s hesitancy — six months after Trump signed an executive order in July to advance kidney care — signals the clout of Washington's potent health-care lobbies, which have managed in the past two years to fend off promises from Trump and Congress to lower drug costs and end surprise medical bills,” Chris writes.

— Kansas's House narrowly shot down an attempt to overturn a court ruling that says access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights, the Associated Press reports. Four Republicans sided with Democrats against putting the proposed amendment to the state constitution on the ballot in the August primary election.

— The World Health Organization modeled a three-part strategy that could eliminate more than 74 million cases of cervical cancer and save more than 62 million lives, Erin Blakemore reports for The Post.

“It is known as “90-70-90”: vaccinating 90 percent of women against multiple strains of HPV, screening 70 percent of women for cervical cancer at ages 35 and 45, and giving care to 90 percent of women diagnosed with cervical cancer,” Erin writes. “Vaccination alone could reduce rates by 89 percent in the next century, they conclude. Adding screening twice in a lifetime could reduce 97 percent of deaths. And if the three-pronged strategy became the norm by 2120, cervical cancer mortality could be reduced by 99 percent.”

The World Health Assembly will consider approving the strategy in May.

—Facebook renewed its vow to stop the spread of misinformation about vaccines on its platform after a 4-year-old Colorado boy died of the flu, NBC reports. His mother consulted members of a Facebook group called “Stop Mandatory Vaccination,” one of the largest known health misinformation groups with more than 178,000 members, for advice.

Facebook had announced in March that it would limit the search results with anti-vaccination groups and pages and no longer allow ads or run fundraisers from those groups.

“But Facebook has stopped short of banning the anti-vaccine groups themselves, citing an unease with being the arbiter of truth,” NBC writes.

Coming up:

The Senate Judiciary committee holds a hearing on ensuring appropriate medical care for children on Tuesday.

The House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Health holds an oversight hearing on health disparities for America's minority veterans on Tuesday.

The House Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change of the Committee on Energy and Commerce holds a hearing titled "EPA's Lead and Copper Proposal: Failing to Protect Public Health" on Tuesday.

The House Education and Labor Committee's Workforce Protections Subcommittee holds a hearing titled “Balancing Work, Health, and Family: The Case for Expanding the Family and Medical Leave Act" on Tuesday.

The House Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs holds a roundtable to examine protecting the United States from global pandemics on Wednesday.

The House Subcommittee on Health of the Committee on Energy and Commerce holds a hearing about women's access to reproductive health care on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court will considering hearing a case that could settle the face of the Affordable Care Act at its conference on Feb. 21.

