Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) campaigns in Hudson, N.H., on Monday. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg News)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is just plain bad at his Medicare-for-all math, according to the Democratic presidential rivals trying to overcome his lead in New Hampshire's primary today.

As polls show Sanders leading both in the state and nationally, the candidates have taken aim at his flagship health proposal, charging that Sanders hasn’t been forthright about its steep costs — and corresponding tax increases — required to give every American a generous, government-funded plan.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg praised Sanders for “being honest” that Medicare-for-all would be expensive — but only so Buttigieg could stress that it would likely mean higher taxes for middle-class Americans.

CNN political reporter Dan Merica:

Buttigieg: "How are we going to pay for it? Are we going to pay for it in the form of still further taxes, or are we going to pay for it in the form of broken promises?"

On Sunday, former vice president Joe Biden suggested Sanders was asking Americans to “buy a pig in a poke” — an old-fashioned colloquialism that refers to something bought or sold without the buyer knowing its value ahead of time.

And at Friday’s debate, Biden said Sanders is “unwilling to say what the damn thing’s gonna cost.”

Biden went a step further and seemed to rule out Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as future running mates, per Bloomberg News reporter Laura Litvan:

Joe Biden just said he would be unlikely to choose a running mate who supports Medicare for All, per @jeneps.



That essentially rules out progressive rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) February 9, 2020

At the same debate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) called Medicare-for-all “not real.”

His Democratic rivals are hitting Sanders in a sensitive place. The self-described “democratic socialist” is on frequent defense for proposing expansive new government programs without detailing how to pay for them. It’s a similar case with his Medicare-for-all bill; Sanders has proposed only about $16.2 trillion in potential new revenue to pay for what outside experts suggest could cost around $32 trillion over a decade.

Here’s how Sanders would pay for the program, if he were able to enact it as president:

— His largest source of funding would come from raising taxes in a roundabout way — that is, erasing certain tax breaks.

Sanders wants to eliminate the tax break given to employers for providing workers with health coverage, which gave rise to the country’s system of employer-sponsored coverage in the mid-20th century. He’d also get rid of the deduction people can take on their taxes for medical expenses exceeding 7.5 percent of their income.

Eliminating tax breaks related to health care and insurance would raise $4.2 trillion over 10 years, according to Sanders’s campaign.

— He would also raise payroll taxes and charge individuals and families a premium.

Employers and workers already contribute payroll taxes to pay for programs including Social Security and Medicare. Sanders wants to create a new 7.5 percent payroll tax to fund Medicare-for-all, but it would only be paid by employers to ensure lower-income individuals wouldn’t see their taxes increase. Such a levy would raise $3.9 trillion, per the campaign.

Sanders has also advocated for a new tax that could affect families who earn as little as $29,000 a year.

He would charge a 4 percent income-based premium to households. That would equal $844 for a family of four earning $50,000 — but Sanders argues that sum is far less than what these families already pay for private health plans. The new premium tax would raise $3.5 trillion, according to the campaign.

These proposals, along with a few other smaller revenue streams, would get only half of the way to paying for overhauling the country’s health-care system — if the limited analysis available is even close to the actual cost.

But here’s the catch: The cost of Medicare-for-all could be highly variable, depending on how much the government pays doctors and hospitals. Right now, providers get much lower rates from Medicare and Medicaid compared with private insurance. The government would be under heavy pressure to pay them more if every single American was moved to a government plan.

And on this point, Sanders has been relatively candid — even though it has earned him criticism from his Democratic rivals.

“Nobody knows” how much Medicare-for-all would cost and it’s “impossible to predict,” Sanders told CBS News last month.

Yesterday, Sanders kept trying to explain to New Hampshire voters how his Medicare-for-all transition would work, per the Daily Beast/MSNBC reporter Sam Stein:

Bernie explaining his M4A proposal now notes that it will be transitioned in. Dropping eligibility age to 55 in yr 1, 45 in yr 2, 35 in yr 3, etc…. He also obliquely made a reference to being able to keep one's doctor, though he didn't elaborate on this.

— Sanders’s October heart attack may have aided his campaign’s efforts, our colleagues Michael Scherer, Holly Bailey, Sean Sullivan and Annie Linskey report.

His staff thought it was unusual when he spoke while seated at an event, which he normally doesn’t do. He told them he felt a tightness in his chest and was rushed to the nearest urgent care center. Sanders was turned away because there were too many other patients, but ultimately underwent surgery at a hospital.

Later, Sanders staffers were surprised to learn his hospital procedure ended up attracting new volunteers.

"A few days after the heart attack, before it was clear that Sanders would recover, Pete D’Alessandro, his Iowa director, found something unusual at a regional office in Des Moines near his home," our colleagues write. "The candidate was hospitalized, but the number of volunteers working the phones had roughly doubled."

Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), a Sanders campaign co-chairman, said big crowds came out to support the candidate who was absent and on bed rest, many with stories about their own health scares.

Sanders, accompanied by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), takes the stage at campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire on Monday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

— This much is clear: New Hampshire voters want Sanders — and the other candidates — to spend much of their time talking about Medicare-for-all. Twenty-eight percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the state consider health care the most important issue in picking a candidate, our colleague Amy Goldstein reports.

“This first-in-the-nation primary state is also at the leading edge of Americans’ frustration with flaws of the U.S. health-care system,” Amy writes from Concord, N.H. “In conversations as well as in standing-room-only audiences at town hall gatherings with the presidential candidates, the system’s flaws come up often: the expense of prescription drugs, a scarcity of mental health services, coverage gaps, care difficult to afford even for people with private insurance.”

The small state of New Hampshire particularly sensitizes candidates to voters’ most pressing health-care needs, as they meet in intimate settings. Amy recalls how candidates heard in 2016 from victims of the opioid crisis. Back in 2008, union workers printed purple T-shirts and stickers saying “I’m a health care voter,” which contributed to President Barack Obama’s rapid focus on what grew into the Affordable Care Act.

To top it off, New Hampshire has the nation’s third-highest proportion of residents with job-based insurance that features a high deductible.

“Campaign gatherings here seem to be nudging the Democratic field beyond its running internal dispute over whether the country should shift to a single-payer health-care system,” Amy writes. “Candidates are bringing up mental health needs and the pain of worrying about medical bills on top of diagnoses. ”

Government Publishing Office Director Hugh Halpern helps staff deliver copies of President Trump’s budget to the House Budget Committee. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

AHH: The White House’s $4.8 budget proposal would cut major domestic and safety net programs, including at the Health and Human Services Department, our colleagues Joel Achenbach, Laurie McGinley, Amy Goldstein and Ben Guarino report.

The HHS budget would be slashed by 9 percent, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s funding would be cut by almost 16 percent. Funding aimed at combating the coronavirus would be protected.

The budget is little more than an indication of the administration’s priorities, given that Congress isn’t expected to pass it. But it provided extensive fodder for Democrats to criticize.

Despite President Trump’s repeated promises to safeguard Medicare and Social Security, suggested cuts to paying doctors and hospitals would reduce spending for Medicare by $480 billion over the decade. Medicaid would receive nearly $920 billion less than anticipated by 2030 with proposed restrictions on eligibility.

That didn't stop Trump from reiterating Saturday that he wouldn't cut Medicare:

"We will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget. Only the Democrats will destroy them by destroying our Country's greatest ever Economy!"

The administration is also proposing moving the regulation of e-cigarettes and cigarettes from the Food and Drug Administration to a new office, saying the move would let the FDA focus more on approving drugs and medical devices and “increase direct accountability and more effectively respond to this critical area of public health concern.”

“The proposed cuts stand in contrast to proposals by major Democratic candidates to expand environmental, education and health care spending, setting up a clash between Trump and his 2020 rivals over their major campaign priorities,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report.

House Democrats swiftly responded to the proposal. “The budget is a statement of values and once again the President is showing just how little he values the good health, financial security and well-being of hard-working American families,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

Andy Slavitt, Obama's acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services:

BREAKING: Trump’s budget released, cuts Medicaid massively, would require national work requirements.



Will never pass but would with a Republican Congress. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) February 10, 2020

The administration defended the budget Monday, saying it is targeting investments in effective programs.

“The President’s Budget proposes to protect what works in our healthcare system and make it better, by paying for value and empowering patients to get better care at a lower cost,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

The proposal would also help Americans with serious mental illness by eliminating an outdated payment exclusion, argues White House domestic policy chief Joe Grogan in an op-ed in The Post. But some mental-health advocates say the plan isn’t substantive.

“What they’re announcing won’t be felt in any meaningful or positive way by people who are most in need,” Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of Mental Health America, an advocacy organization, told our colleagues. “First of all, it’s too little. Second, if you look at the other policy changes they’re making, they’re actually pulling more money out of the mental health system than they are putting in.”

A police officer wearing protective gear stands guard in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong. (Justin Chin/Bloomberg News)

OOF: More than 1,000 people have now died of coronavirus, and more than 43,000 cases have been confirmed globally.

— Researchers are rushing to find a vaccine, but they might not be quick enough, our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

“To scientists, the work to create a vaccine against the new coronavirus is advancing with a speed they could barely have imagined a decade ago,” Carolyn writes. “At the same time, it’s not even close to quick enough to contain the spreading infection — and in many ways, the outbreak will test the capacity of science to react in real time to a new and unknown ‘pathogen X’ that takes the world by surprise.”

The last push for a vaccine, when severe acute respiratory syndrome emerged in 2002, was close to reaching human trials but didn’t. When one of the researchers who had worked on that vaccine, Peter Jay Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, saw the coronavirus was similar to SARS, he thought it might have prevented the new virus. Instead, it exemplified wider concerns.

“This is the problem with the whole vaccine infrastructure — it’s reactive, not anticipatory enough,” he told Carolyn.

— One British man has been dubbed a “super spreader." He may have unwittingly passed on the coronavirus to at least 11 people while traveling between Singapore, France, Switzerland and England, our colleague Karla Adam reports.

"On Tuesday, the businessman was identified as Steve Walsh, a project management lead for Servomex, a gas analytics company," Karla writes. "He attended a sales conference from Jan. 18 to 22 at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore, which is where he is thought to have contracted the virus."

With the incubation period for the virus lasting anywhere from about 3 to 24 days, super spreaders can pass on the virus to several people within days.

(Patrick Sison/AP)

OUCH: Researchers project that by 2030, nearly half of adults in the United States will be obese and a quarter will be severely obese, the New York Times’s Jane E. Brody reports. Severe obesity is predicted to be “the most common weight category among women, non-Hispanic black adults and low-income adults.”

But little is being done to scale back the trend, the Times reports, attributing the slowdown to industry efforts.

“With rare exceptions, the sugar and beverage industries have blocked nearly every attempt to add an excise tax to sugar-sweetened beverages,” Jane writes.

U.S. soldiers clear rubble at al-Asad air base in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. (Ayman Henna/AFP/Getty Images)

— More than 100 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of an Iranian ballistic missile attack in January. Now the parents of decorated Navy SEAL operator and explosives breacher Ryan Larkin, who killed himself in 2017 after an undiagnosed brain injury, are asking Trump to take these injuries seriously, Lilly Price reports for The Post.

Trump previously dismissed the injuries as “headaches” and “not very serious."

In a letter to Trump, Ryan’s father, Frank Larkin, asked his administration to make brain injuries a priority and “address a medical system that he says is unresponsive and too bureaucratic,” Lilly reports.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

— Patients given two experimental drugs in a study of Alzheimer’s in people with the genetic predisposition for the disease performed no better on thinking and memory tests as those given the placebo, the Associated Press reports.

The study, which tested solanezumab by Eli Lilly and Co., and gantenerumab by Swiss drugmaker Roche, was led by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis and was funded by the U.S. National Institute on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association and foundations.

The results announced Monday are the latest failure to tame the condition that afflicts nearly 6 million Americans.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) delivers the State of the State address last month. (John Bazemore/AP)

— Trump administration announced last week that it would slow but not stop Georgia’s proposal to change the state’s ACA marketplace to encourage individuals to seek private plans, Steven Findlay of Kaiser Health News reports.

If approved, the plan would make Georgia the first state to cap how much is spent on premium subsidies that help low-income consumers purchase plans.

“CMS is committed to working with states to provide the flexibility they need to increase choices for their citizens, promote market stability, and more affordable coverage,” a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokesperson told Findlay. “We are pleased to see states like Georgia take the lead in health care reform by creating innovative state based solutions.”

Health-care activists hold upon signs during a news conference in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

— Employers are increasingly considering the public option when it comes to insurance, Politico’s Susannah Luthi reports. While they might not be ready to embrace the more progressive Medicare-for-all proposal, large businesses are more accepting of middle-of-the-road plans.

“A third of the 90 member companies the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions surveyed in December said a public option would be helpful, while one quarter criticized the idea. Some 72 percent favored government regulation of hospital prices,” Susannah writes.

Today:

New Hampshire holds its presidential primary election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on “Ensuring Appropriate Medical Care for Children.”

The House Veterans’ Affairs subcommittee on health holds an oversight hearing on health disparities for America’s minority veterans.

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on environment and climate change holds a hearing titled EPA ’ s Lead and Copper Proposal: Failing to Protect Public Health. ”

’ ” The House Education and Labor subcommittee on workforce protections holds a hearing titled “Balancing Work, Health, and Family: The Case for Expanding the Family and Medical Leave Act.”

Coming Up:

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee holds a roundtable to examine protecting the United States from global pandemics on Wednesday.

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on health holds a hearing about women s access to reproductive health care on Wednesday.

The National Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet to discuss adult immunizations and quality measures for vaccines on Thursday and Friday.

The Supreme Court will consider hearing a case that could settle the face of the Affordable Care Act at its conference on Feb. 21.

Frida Mom, a brand dedicated to postpartum preparedness for new mothers, shared on Instagram an ad that the Academy Awards declined to air during Sunday’s ceremony.

The 60-second spot shows a new mother, with the cries of her baby in the background, struggling to use the bathroom. The scene shows her exposed stomach while she’s seated on the toilet.

“Our ad is not ‘religious or lewd’ and does not portray ‘guns or ammunition,’ Frida Mom wrote in its caption. “ ‘Feminine hygiene & hemorrhoid relief’ are also banned subjects. It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time. Yet it was rejected. And we wonder why new moms feel unprepared.”