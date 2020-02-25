THE PROGNOSIS

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) says he's fine after a recent heart attack. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As you watch the Democratic debate in South Carolina tonight, you might be struck by the same thought I have when tuning in to one of these faceoffs: Wow, this is not a young crop of candidates.

The Democratic contenders to oust President Trump represent the oldest field ever for the party’s nomination, report our Post colleagues Matt Viser and Lenny Bernstein. President Trump, at 70, was already the oldest president to be elected.

But if he wins, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), 78, will set a new age record, and that’s after releasing limited medical information — despite a vow to do otherwise — following close on the heels of a heart attack. In fact, three of Sanders’s rivals — former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg — are septuagenarians.

Don’t get me wrong. More often that not, I am impressed by the energetic performances delivered by these Democrats on the debate stage, for hours at a time often late at night after a full day of campaigning.

I'm many decades younger than they are, and am legitimately sleepy by debate time. I'm then jolted suddenly awake by Sanders’s loud championing of Medicare-for-all, or engaged by the surgical takedown by Warren of Bloomberg over his views on women. I scan the candidates’ lecterns for suspect coffee mugs, but caffeine doesn’t seem to be producing these impressively adrenaline-filled exchanges.

Sanders oftens points to his peripatetic campaign schedule as evidence of his youthfulness and vigor.

“Hey, follow me around the campaign trail — three, four, five events today,” he said recently. “See how you’re doing compared to me.”

And last night during a CNN town hall, when asked whether he would name a vice presidential pick sooner rather than later because of his age and heart attack, he demurred. “Bottom line is I'm fine,” he said. And as for a running mate, he said “that person will not be an old white guy, that I'll say definitively.”

But, as Matt and Lenny write, health issues are serious ones. Following Trump’s lead, the Democratic contenders have eschewed the historical precedent of releasing reams of raw health data from their doctors to prove they’re in optimum shape and ready to tackling the undoubtedly grueling task of being president.

Here’s what the candidates have done instead, per my colleagues:

Sanders has released letters from three doctors who say the senator “has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigors of the presidency.”

Bloomberg, 78, released a single-page doctor’s letter stating he is in “great physical shape” and noting that he “plays golf avidly” and has a pilot’s license.

in “great physical shape” and noting that he “plays golf avidly” and has a pilot’s license. Biden disclosed a three-page letter describing him as a “healthy, vigorous 77-year-old male.”

Warren, 70, released “five pages of documents revealing her blood pressure (115/57) and thyroid condition, along with a doctor’s letter declaring her in ‘excellent health.’ ”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), 59, “on Monday night released four pages of medical documentation, with recent lab results and a letter from her doctor declaring her in ‘very good health.’”

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, have released any medical records. But Buttigieg says all the candidates should get physicals and release the results.

Matt and Lenny remind us there’s no law, but instead tradition, that has spurred many presidential candidates to release hundreds of pages of medical records. The late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the 2008 GOP nominee, set the standard, giving journalists access to 1,000 pages of medical records from a previous run in 2000.

Former McCain aide Mark Salter told our colleagues that Sanders needed to be transparent about his health, especially following his heart attack.

“He’s not just a 78-year-old. He’s a 78-year-old who just had a heart attack,” Salter said. “And he’s the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.”

AHH, OOF and OUCH

President Trump, flanked by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, in a listening session at the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

AHH: The White House sent a request to Congress late last night for $1.8 billion in emergency funds to aid the response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread worldwide.

“The request includes $1.25 billion in new funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the ability to transfer an additional $535 million set aside to fight Ebola and use it for the coronavirus response instead,” our Post colleagues Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Lena H. Sun report.

In a letter to congressional leaders, acting White House Office of Management and Budget director Russell T. Vought said “much is still unknown about this virus and the disease it causes. The administration believes additional federal resources are necessary to take steps to prepare for a potential worsening of the situation in the United States.”

Democratic lawmakers had been pushing the administration to ask for additional funds. But soon after the request was made, Democrats said it amounted to too little.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) said it was “woefully insufficient to protect Americans.” “House Democrats will move quickly to enact a robust package that fully addresses this global emergency without allowing this administration to steal from other necessary programs,” Lowey said.

“The request comes after federal agencies quickly burned through a $100 million fund and worked to transfer an additional $136 million from other accounts,” our colleagues add. “Overall, the administration said in its request Monday that it intends to spend at least $2.5 billion to respond to the coronavirus, counting existing funds and transfers from other accounts.”

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

— President Trump tried to downplay the threat the virus posed to the United States, and took to Twitter to project a sense of calm and imply it was a good time to buy stocks.

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” he tweeted. “We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

But his overall tone was “undermined Monday as the Dow Jones industrial average — a measure he follows closely — shed more than 1,000 points for its largest drop in two years. Investors acted on growing fears of a worldwide pandemic as the virus took hold in multiple countries, threatening to disrupt global commerce,” our Post colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa and Robert Costa report.

The potential global health crisis could prove a bigger problem for Trump ahead of November.

“Having hollowed out the senior leadership of so many departments of the government — especially in the scientific community — he is now in desperate need of professional guidance among people he has abused for three years,” Russell Riley, a presidential historian at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, told our colleagues. “If the markets continue to drop and the medical news gets very bad, then this president is singularly ill-prepared to deal with it in a rational manner.”

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, center, speaks next to the director general of the World Health Organization in Geneva. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool/Reuters)

— Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is warning countries to prepare as if the coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic, but insisted it has not yet reached that level.

“For the moment, we’re not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we’re not witnessing large-scale severe disease or deaths,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at the agency’s Geneva headquarters. “Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet.”

Instead he said, countries should be “working to protect health workers, engaging groups that are at highest risk — for instance, the elderly — and striving to contain spread of the virus to the highest degree possible to slow its arrival in countries that don’t have the means to respond to its threat,” Stat’s Helen Branswell reports.

A Saffire Vapor shop in Tennessee sells hundreds of e-liquids for use in open-tank vaping systems. (Laurie McGinley/The Washington Post)

OOF: Vaping manufacturers are facing a May 12 deadline to file applications to the Food and Drug Administration to prove their products can benefit public health. If they can’t do so, their products will be pulled from the market.

That’s putting some vape-makers in a bind.

Robert Arnold, whose company Saffire Vapor products 5,000 bottles of nicotine e-liquid a week, told our Post colleague Laurie McGinley that he “can’t afford the hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars he figures it would cost to do the exhaustive applications for his products, which come in 128 flavors and multiple nicotine strengths. But he can’t afford trouble with the FDA either.”

The upcoming deadline is a “milestone in the FDA’s sluggish, long-overdue effort to regulate e-cigarettes. For small companies like Arnold’s, the deadline looms as an existential threat,” Laurie adds.

How the agency enforces the deadline is a high-stakes question that could affect the nation’s e-cigarette industry, the FDA’s credibility, and whether vaping resurfaces as a hot-button issue amid a presidential election year.

A woman vapes from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

— Juul, for example, has spent $100 million on applications to keep selling some of its products, including menthol- and Virginia tobacco-flavored pods, Laurie writes.

The company, the Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Maloney reports, is also planning to present a new version of its vaporizer that will unlock for users who are 21 and older.

By the May deadline, Juul aims to “submit to the agency more than 250,000 pages, including scientific research, marketing materials and an update on its efforts to curb illegal sales to minors, according to a Juul official. Beyond that, Juul is laying the groundwork for additional submissions over the next three to five years,” Jennifer writes.

“In its submissions to the FDA, Juul intends to outline a retooled marketing campaign and a proposal for a U.S. device capable of verifying the user’s age. Juul has launched vaporizers in Canada and the U.K. that include an option for the device to be locked or unlocked using a Bluetooth connection to a mobile app. To sign onto the app for the first time, users must submit a photo of themselves as well as government identification,” she adds.

Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

OUCH: Purdue Pharma has launched an eight-figure ad campaign that’s meant to help individuals who believe they were harmed by opioid prescriptions file claims against the company.

It appears to be an unusually extensive effort for the company that’s in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings, the Associated Press’s Geoff Mulvihill reports. Still, it’s standard during a bankruptcy case for a company to notify individuals who may have claims against it, and Geoff adds the efforts were “worked out with input from a committee of creditors and other interested parties and approved by a bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York.”

As part of the $23.8 million campaign, online ads point individuals to a website to make claims, and other print, billboard, television and radio ads detail a deadline for filing claims.

“Ed Neiger, a lawyer representing a committee of individuals seeking a say in the Purdue bankruptcy, said the big campaign is important because, unlike in a typical bankruptcy, it’s hard to figure out who all the creditors might be or where to find them,” Geoff reports. “ … The cost of the ad campaign is small compared with the other bill Purdue is paying during its bankruptcy, Neiger said.”

REPRODUCTIVE WARS

A Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

— A federal appeals court upheld the Trump administration rule that prohibits family planning centers that receive federal Title X funding from referring patients for abortions.

The California-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled 7-4 in a decision that “delighted social conservatives who are central to President Trump’s political base. It infuriated civil libertarians, Planned Parenthood and other reproductive rights groups and more than 20 states that had filed lawsuits to try to block the rule,” our Post colleague Amy Goldstein reports.

Yesterday’s ruling is the first substantive court decision on the administration’s controversial change to the Title X family planning program.

“Under federal law, health-care groups were already barred from using federal funds for abortion services,” Amy writes. “The rule issued by HHS a year ago went further, forbidding health centers that provide abortions or refer patients for abortions elsewhere from receiving any money through the half-century-old family planning program — a change critics lambasted as a ‘gag rule.’ ”

In a statement, spokeswoman Mollie Timmons said the Justice Department was “pleased by the … decision upholding HHS’s rule forbidding the use of taxpayer money to subsidize abortion through Title X grants.” Ruth Harlow, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, told Amy the organization has not decided whether to appeal the ruling but said, “This is something we want to fight to the end.”

TRUMP TEMPERATURE

President Trump shakes hands with then-White House physician Ronny L. Jackson in 2018. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

— Ronny L. Jackson, the former White House physician, is running for Congress in Texas, in one of the nation’s most conservative districts, after leaving the administration late last year.

His pitch, the New York Times’s Annie Karni writes, is pretty straightforward. “In a primary field of 15 anti-immigrant, anti-abortion Republicans, Dr. Jackson is betting his personal connection with the president is enough to win the Republican nomination tantamount to election,” she writes. “ … That access, he said, would make him an unusually powerful replacement for Representative Mac Thornberry, the Republican who announced last fall he would not seek re-election after representing his district for more than a quarter of a century.”

Jackson’s connections to Trump and his family are genuine, though it has not helped him gain much support. And it’s unclear whether those connections, “combined with his background as a Navy rear admiral, will be enough to help Dr. Jackson overcome some rookie mistakes as a candidate. There have been more than a few.”

Another hurdle: The president himself has been mum on Jackson’s campaign. And Trump has no plans to endorse him, Annie reports.

