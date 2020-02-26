THE PROGNOSIS

The Democratic presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Democratic presidential candidates piled on President Trump last night for his response to the coronavirus. And Trump, being Trump, had a ready retort.

The topic, which came up nearly an hour-an- a-half into the tense Charleston, South Carolina debate, created a rare moment for the candidates to slam Trump instead of laying into each other. They criticized the president for proposing cuts to the Centers for Disease Control in his budget and for downplaying the virus through tweets instead of addressing the American public.

Former vice president Joe Biden said the Obama administration — unlike what Trump has done — increased the budgets for CDC and the National Institutes of Health during the 2014 Ebola epidemic in Africa.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) cited the CDC's website instead of her own. “I'm not going to give my website right now,” she said, adding people should go to CDC.gov so “they follow the rules and they realize what they have to do if they feel sick.”

And Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) mocked Trump's previous tweets promising the outbreak would be over in April.

“In the White House today, we have a self-described ‘great genius’ … and this ‘great genius’ has told us that this coronavirus is going to end in two months,” Sanders said. “April is the magical day that this great scientist we have in the White House has determined — I wish I was kidding. That is what he said. ”

Minutes later, Trump tweeted this:

....Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Trump's right that no one has yet died on U.S. soil from the virus. But the global impact of the covid-19 — which has infected more than 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 — is worsening by the day, plunging markets, intensifying travel disruptions and prompting dire warnings from federal officials.

Stocks tanked this week as new disease clusters worried investors that the outbreak can't be contained. The Dow Jones dived 900 points yesterday afternoon after comments from federal officials. Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Amazon lost more than $238 billion in value on Monday.

The Post's Glenn Kessler:

So, the last two days in the stock market have wiped away four months of gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 25, 2020

Publicly, Trump has downplayed what he believes the impact will be on the United States, but privately he has become furious about the stock market’s slide, my colleagues Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey report.

“While he has spent the past two days traveling in India, Trump has watched the stock market’s fall closely and believes extreme warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have spooked investors,” Jeff and Josh write. “Some White House officials have been unhappy with how Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has handled the situation.”

Trump tweeted this on Monday:

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

In both a closed-door meeting with senators and a briefing with reporters yesterday, officials intensified their predictions about the spread and effects of the disease, my Post colleagues Erica Werner, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Lenny Bernstein and Lena H. Sun report.

“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States. It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters.

"Messonnier said the rapid surge in cases outside mainland China in the past several days prompted the change in official warnings," our colleagues write. “There is growing evidence that efforts to contain the spread of the virus outside China have failed.”

While the virus appears less deadly than the 2003 SARS outbreak, it spreads more easily and some health experts believe people without symptoms can still spread it. South Korea reported it has neared 1,000 cases, Italy saw a 45 percent one-day increase in cases, and Iran reported at least 15 deaths. In Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, the death toll rose to 11 amid 322 confirmed infections. Austria, Croatia and Switzerland reported their first cases, most of which health authorities linked to Italy.

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden made this prediction:

#COVID19 will become a pandemic. We don’t know if it will be mild, moderate or severe, or how many countries it will reach. As we shift from the initiation phase of the pandemic to the acceleration stage, I’ve highlighted 8 things we must do for @CNN https://t.co/XAZx0jErbs — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) February 25, 2020

—The Olympics could even be affected. Officials are warily watching the virus's spread as they begin to consider implications for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, The Post's Cindy Boren writes. It's unlikely the International Olympic Committee would move the games to another city or postpone them for a year, but officials could delay making a decision until late May.

“You could certainly go to two months out if you had to,” Dick Pound, an International Olympic Committee official since 1978, told the AP. “A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in there building their studios.”

— Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar faced a grilling on Capitol Hill yesterday over the administration's new $1.8 billion emergency spending request.

The request, which the White House sent to Congress late on Monday, includes $1.25 billion in new funding for HHS, as well as the ability to transfer an additional $535 million set aside to fight Ebola and use it for the coronavirus response instead.

Yet lawmakers on a Senate Appropriations subcommittee called the request woefully inadequate and questioned whether the administration had stockpiled necessary resources to respond to such an outbreak.

“This has been going on for months and last night we get this somewhat vague request for emergency funding. If I was cynical … I would think it was rushed over just in time for your appearance before this committee this morning,” Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) said.

Even Republicans questioned whether the funding request was enough. Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala) told Azar: “If you lowball something like this you’ll pay for it later. You’re not only dealing with the crisis you’re dealing with the perception of the American people. "

Trump defended his request with a slam directed at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who had also criticized it as “too little, too late.”

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is complaining, for publicity purposes only, that I should be asking for more money than $2.5 Billion to prepare for Coronavirus. If I asked for more he would say it is too much. He didn’t like my early travel closings. I was right. He is incompetent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

— In another hearing, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) pummeled acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf about the administration's level of preparation.

Wolf is leading DHS as the agency coordinates the government's response to the coronavirus — yet he struggled to produce basic facts and projections about the disease, The Post's Aaron Blake writes.

When Kennedy asked Wolf how many cases of the covid-19 there were in the United States, Wolf stated there were 14 but was uncertain about how many cases came from travelers returned from cruise ships, placing the number at “20- or 30-some-odd” (there are 43 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship).

Asked how many DHS was anticipating, Wolf didn’t have an answer and suggested this was HHS territory. “We do anticipate the number will grow; I don’t have an exact figure for you, though,” Wolf said.

Kennedy shot back: “You’re supposed to keep us safe. You’re the Secretary of Homeland Security and you can’t tell me if we have enough respirators,” he said. “ … And the American people deserve some straight answers on the coronavirus — and I’m not getting them from you.”

Seeing pushback on John Kennedy's takedown of acting DHS Sec. Wolf.



The argument is that it's thin gruel from a senator who supports Trump's nominees.



FWIW, Kennedy has torpedoed a few Trump judicial nominees. Also cited "B.S." from officials on opioids in December. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 25, 2020

— Major U.S. hospital systems are burning through their supplies of specialized masks needed for a widespread epidemic, partly because federal protocols call for them to be thrown out after a single use in practice sessions, Lena, Lenny and The Post's Christopher Rowland report.

Some hospitals have just a week’s inventory of the N95 face masks, which filter out 95 percent of all airborne particles. HHS has said 60 percent of large-chain pharmacies are already unable to meet demand at stores for the masks, technically known as respirators.

— A faulty coronavirus test from CDC has hamstrung the U.S. ability to track the virus's spread — leading experts to worry there may be more cases around the country than the 57 reported so far, Lena, Carolyn Y. Johnson and Laurie McGinley report. All but 14 of the reported cases are evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

While South Korea has run more than 35,000 coronavirus tests, U.S. guidelines recommend testing only for those who display respiratory symptoms and have recently traveled to China or had close contact with an infected person. Consequently, the U.S. has tested only 426 people for the virus — and that doesn't included people who returned on evacuation flights.

Furthermore, only about a dozen state and local laboratories can now run tests outside of the CDC's Atlanta headquarters because the agency's kits sent out nationwide a week and a half ago included a faulty component.

Some public health experts think it's time to expand testing, given the virus's spread in Iran, Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

“Infectious disease experts fear that aside from the 14 cases picked up by public health surveillance, there may be other cases, undetected, mixed in with those of colds and flu,” they write. “What scares experts the most is that the virus is beginning to spread in countries outside China, but no one knows whether that’s the case in the United States, because they aren’t checking. ”

HHS Secretary Alex Azar at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10566988g)

During yesterday’s hearing, Azar denied that the CDC test didn’t work. But during a news briefing at the same time, CDC’s Messonnier acknowledged being “frustrated” with test kit problems and said the agency hopes to send out new versions soon.

— Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners the media is hyping the virus to get at Trump and compared it to the common cold.

"It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump,” Limbaugh said during his Monday show. “Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. … Yeah, I’m dead right on this. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”

— More than half of respondents to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll said they're worried there will be a widespread outbreak of the novel virus in the United States. One in five of the respondents said they've either changed travel plans or bought or worn a protective mask.

A few other findings:

Forty-three percent said they're “very” or “somewhat” concerned they or a family member will get sick from the coronavirus, while 56 percent said they're not concerned about getting the virus.

Sixty-nine percent said the U.S. government is doing enough to prevent the spread of the virus; 21 percent said it's not.

AHH, OOF and OUCH

Warren and Sanders speak after the debate. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

AHH: The candidates piled on Sanders last night over Medicare-for-all — including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the senator's ally on many issues.

Warren appeared to initially defend Sanders's ideas, saying “Bernie is winning right now because the Democratic Party is a progressive party.”

But then she took a swipe.

“But Bernie's plan doesn't explain how to get there, doesn't show how we're going to get enough allies into it, and doesn't show enough about how we're going to pay for it,” she said. “But I dug in. I did the work and then Bernie’s team trashed me for it. We need a president who is going to dig in, do the hard work and actually get it done.”

— Klobuchar said the math for Sanders’s proposal “does not add up.” At one point, she, Sanders and billionaire Tom Steyer were all talking over each other as they tried to chime in on the issue.

— Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg argued down-ballot Democrats are “running away from your platform as fast as they possibly can.” And he accused Sanders of touting “an incredible shrinking price tag.”

“So let's do this math. Senator Sanders at one point said it was going to be $40 trillion, then it was $30 trillion, then it was $17 trillion,” Buttigieg said. " … I'll tell you exactly what it adds up to. It adds to four more years of Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, and the inability to get the Senate into Democratic hands.”

— As usual, Sanders spent the debate defending himself. He pointed to research out of Yale University that he said shows his proposal would reduce health-care costs.

But Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler writes that study “has come under fire for a number of its assumptions, such as a single-payer plan paying current Medicare rates to doctors, hospitals and other providers …. In any case, one study — or even many — can not easily estimate the impact of overhauling one-sixth of the U.S. economy. ”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

— Apart from the Medicare-for-all fireworks, there was also a brief discussion of how to ensure Americans in poor and rural communities have access to enough doctors and hospitals.

Klobuchar called for establishing more “critical access" hospitals in high need areas and helping more Americans train to become medical providers.

Buttigieg noted accessibility problems are “particularly affecting black rural families in places like South Carolina" where there are hospital closures “right and left.”

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

— Several candidates reiterated they want to legalize marijuana. Sanders called for providing “help to the African American, Latino, Native American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana, rather than letting a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market.”

But Mike Bloomberg argued the federal government should take a slower approach by decriminalizing marijuana.

“You should listen to the scientists and the doctors,” the former New York City mayor said. “They say go very slowly. They haven't done enough research. And the evidence so far is worrisome, before we get all our kids… where this may be damaging their brains.”

A Gilead Sciences, Inc. office in Foster City, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

OOF: Federal public health officials said the first clinical trial has started to test Gilead Science’s experimental treatment for coronavirus.

The first participant in the trial is an American who was flown back to the United States after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The trial has started at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, according to the National Institutes of Health, and will test Gilead’s experimental drug remdesivir.

Meanwhile, officials from the World Health Organization have said “clinical trials for remdesivir in humans are now taking place and results could be available within weeks,” CNN’s Paul R. La Monica reports.

"There is only one drug right now that we think may have real efficacy and that's remdesivir," Bruce Aylward, an assistant director-general of WHO, said at a news conference in Beijing.

Juul vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta. (Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo)

OUCH: A group of 39 states will probe Juul Labs’s marketing strategies to determine whether the company targeted young people and misled customers about the nicotine content in its vaping products, the Associated Press’s Dave Collins reports.

“I will not prejudge where this investigation will lead,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement, “but we will follow every fact and are prepared to take strong action in conjunction with states across the nation to protect public health.”

Tong, along with the attorneys general from Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas are leading the investigation.

Juul, facing a nationwide backlash over vaping and concerns about surging youth use, is already facing scrutiny at the federal and state level.

“The FDA and a congressional panel have ongoing investigations into whether the company’s early marketing efforts — which included online influencers and product giveaways — deliberately targeted minors,” Dave writes. “Nine attorneys general have previously announced lawsuits against the company, most alleging that the company adopted the playbook of Big Tobacco by luring teens with youth-oriented marketing while failing to stop underage sales.”

— Meanwhile, the e-cigarette company has dialed back its international operations, and two executives are leaving the company as part of that change.

“Kenneth Bishop, president of Asia Pacific South, and Grant Winterton, president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, stepped down over the weekend, and are expected to exit sometime over the next several weeks,” the Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Maloney reports. “Juul plans to cut more than 20 staff at its regional headquarters in Singapore, where Mr. Bishop was based, a person familiar with the matter said.”

