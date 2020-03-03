THE PROGNOSIS

Trump speaks during a meeting with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and pharmaceutical executives in the White House on Monday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Democrats have something new to stump on for Super Tuesday: We’d handle the coronavirus outbreak much better than President Trump.

Voters in 14 states head to the polls today to help choose a Democratic nominee amid growing concerns over the spreading virus, which has now sickened more than 100 people in the United States and killed six. In Washington state's King County, the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, leaders have declared a state of emergency and officials are studying how far the outbreak might have expanded into neighboring counties.

“We know there will be more cases,” Vice President Pence said at a White House news conference last night, where officials used dire language to describe the spread. “Now we’re focused on mitigation of the spread as well as treatment of people that are affected.”

In tweets early this morning, Trump called for a “big” interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve to ward off the economic threat posed by the virus:

....paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less. Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage. Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big. Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

As infections spread, the 2020 field of presidential candidates has shrunk, with former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and billionaire Tom Steyer all stepping out of the race over the past two days. Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.

Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in Dallas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The candidates left are eagerly highlighting reports of the Trump administration’s chaotic response to the coronavirus spread and pushing for universal health coverage that could guarantee Americans have access to affordable vaccines and treatment.

“This is not a Democratic hoax,” Biden said on ABC’s “This Week.” “This is incompetence on the part of the president of the United States at the expense of the country and the world.”

Biden wrote in a USA Today op-ed that “Trump’s demonstrated failures of judgment and his repeated rejection of science make him the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health challenge.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has stressed his Medicare-for-all proposal would ensure everyone in the United States could afford care if they contract the coronavirus and access the vaccine, if one is eventually developed. His supporters have made similar arguments:

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus:

Coronavirus shows the importance of @BernieSanders' Medicare for All.



In a pandemic, you don't want people avoiding getting tested or treated because they can't afford a $3,000 medical bill.



We're only as safe as the least insured person among us. Everyone has to be covered. pic.twitter.com/CrHQnlvf4U — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 29, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in her trademark style, released a “plan” for dealing with the outbreak.

The Massachusetts senator says that as president, she’d provide free evaluation and care for coronavirus patients, set up an emergency paid leave program so patients can take time off work and enact a $400 billion fiscal stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of the outbreak.

And former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg spent $1.5 million on an ad buy in which he laid out, in a three-minute address, how he would combat the virus as president.

The coronavirus is spreading. Concern is growing. The economy has taken a hit.



Tonight, I’m addressing the nation because Donald Trump has yet again failed to lead.



I’ve led in crises before. As president, I’ll trust the science and let the experts do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/NHzT3fY3UK — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 2, 2020

The campaign arm for House Democrats is also churning out coronavirus-themed ads.

This week the House Democratic Campaign Committee is targeting seven vulnerable Republicans in Facebook ads quoting Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who testified to Congress that he couldn’t guarantee an eventual vaccine would be universally affordable.

“We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable,” Azar said. “But we can’t control that price, because we need the private sector to invest.”

“The Trump administration would rather pad the pockets of drug manufacturers than provide access to an affordable coronavirus vaccine,” the ads say.

A major announcement from the Supreme Court yesterday added fuel to the fire.

The court announced it will hear a high-profile case challenging the 2010 Affordable Care Act — a law which, among many other things, mandated that insurance plans cover vaccinations at no extra cost to patients.

Larry Levitt, executive vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation:

The Affordable Care Act provision that has probably affected the largest number of people: Requiring insurance plans to cover vaccinations with no deductible or copays. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) March 2, 2020

The oral arguments will occur during the term that begins in October, which wouldn’t leave time for a decision before the November election, The Post’s Robert Barnes notes.

But Democrats, eager to keep public attention on Obamacare's now-threatened future, are still pleased their request for a quicker hearing was granted. For them, it was the perfect opportunity to highlight how the administration oppoes a sweeping health-care law that required insurers to cover certain key services for people who buy plans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the administration for continuing to target the ACA even as U.S. health officials work to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Even in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, the Trump Administration continues to ask the court to destroy protections for people with pre-existing conditions and tear away health coverage from tens of millions of Americans,” she said in a statement, calling the law “even more critical during a dangerous epidemic.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.):

Even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Trump Administration seeks to promote junk plans that endanger access to care and is asking the courts to rip away protections from millions with pre-existing health conditions. Republicans need to end their partisan lawsuit. https://t.co/KOakqdMmCY — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 2, 2020

— President Trump met yesterday with leaders of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, where he hinted he may enact new travel restrictions on unnamed nations with large outbreaks and touted his administration’s steps to fight the virus, The Post's Maria Sacchetti, Arelis R. Hernandez, Siobhan O'Grady and William Wan report.

“The president listened and occasionally interjected to press pharmaceutical executives on how quickly a vaccine and treatments could be developed,” they write. “Therapeutic human trials could begin as early as April, but a vaccine would take roughly 12 to 18 months to develop, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”

Oliver Willis, a writer at The American Independent:

Medical experts at the White House have to patiently explain to Trump that his idea of using the flu vaccine to address the coronavirus will not work. pic.twitter.com/acghVStSvK — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 2, 2020

— U.S. officials are pressuring airline executives to turn over the email addresses and phone numbers of international passengers as the Trump administration tries to track who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, The Post's Jeff Stein, Lena H. Sun and Lori Arantani report.

“Government officials have said they need the data so they can warn local authorities about who might have been exposed to the virus,” they write. "But the airline industry has balked, saying the federal government should instead share information it already collects among different agencies and come up with a system for obtaining the rest.

Airline executives are scheduled to meet with Pence tomorrow. “The impasse has dragged on for weeks despite concerns about the growing number of people with coronavirus in the United States," my colleagues write. "It has become a top issue of the Trump administration’s virus task force and U.S. lawmakers.”

— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last night he will direct state health insurers to waive fees related to coronavirus testing in the state. The announcement came one day after New York officials confirmed the state's first coronavirus case.

BREAKING: I am announcing a new directive requiring NY health insurers to waive cost sharing associated with testing for #coronavirus, including emergency room, urgent care and office visits.



We can't let cost be a barrier to access to COVID-19 testing for any New Yorker. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 3, 2020

HHS Secretary Azar is being slamed within his own agency for failing to coordinate the response to the coronavirus, Politico's Dan Diamond and Adam Cancryn report. "Agency chiefs waited for instructions that came too late and other deputies were largely cut out of the process," they write. "Public health officials … say that the 52-year-old Azar, a former drug company executive who took over the department in 2018, did not reach out early or often enough to goad his subordinates into action."

Politico also reports HHS has put Robert Kadlec, its top emergency preparedness official, in charge of coordinating the department's coronavirus response.

Government leaders and health professionals are also battling an explosion of half-truths and outright falsehoods online, The Post's Tony Romm reports. "Nowhere is the threat more dire than on WhatsApp, a service largely hidden from public scrutiny, vast in its global reach and often at the center of some of the world's most panic-inducing conspiracy theories," he writes.

How will all this end? The Post's William Wan lays out three possible scenarios, based on similar outbreaks.

Health officials are pleading with Americans to stop buying precautionary face masks unless they are already sick or are a health-care worker. Yet pharmacies and hardware stores across the country have sold out, The Post's Katie Mettler reports.

The U.S. may be more vulnerable to the epidemic than countries with universal health coverage and sturdier safety net rules, as Americans fear big medical bills if they get tested and low-income workers risk losing pay if they take time off when sick, Amy Goldstein writes.

When to use mask 😷

• If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected #coronavirus infection.

• Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing



More https://t.co/4odGgqxAKP#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1aM8MyaSmF — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 1, 2020

AHH, OOF and OUCH

Vice President Pence and President Trump. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

AHH: “Bipartisan negotiators on Capitol Hill are closing in on a $7.5 billion emergency spending bill to fight the coronavirus,” The Post’s Erica Werner reports. That’s far more than the $1.25 billion request the White House sent Congress last week and reflects an eagerness by lawmakers to provide sufficient funds to combat the crisis.

“Negotiators are basing the figure on needs assessments from federal agencies and health experts,” Erica writes. “The bulk of the package will consist of bulked-up funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, which houses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health….Included will be money for vaccine development, procuring protective and medical equipment, and aid to state and local governments that have contended with the virus."

The legislation is likely to be introduced today and be passed by the House later this week, before moving to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged lawmakers to work together:

I’m glad that our prospects for supplemental coronavirus appropriations rest in the hands of a bipartisan group of negotiators. I would encourage my Democratic colleagues to let them do their work. It will be important to pass this first benchmark & supply these important funds. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 2, 2020

— Pence will meet today with Republican and Democratic senators on Capitol Hill, Politico’s Marianne Levine reports.

— Public health experts are urging lawmakers not to allow partisan feuds to lead to delays in coronavirus funding, the way such squabbling delayed Zika funding for months, Stat’s Nicholas Florko reports.

“Congress, for example, dawdled for seven months because of an acrimonious fight over funding for Zika in 2016. That left health departments around the country cash-strapped and forced to cut back on existing public health programs, like responding to STD outbreaks,” he writes. “The long delay left the federal government no choice but to plunder funds meant for cancer research, heart disease, and fighting HIV to pay for their response efforts.”

Laura Blaisdell, who practices pediatric medicine in Yarmouth, Maine, speaks at a news conference with doctors opposed to Question 1. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

OOF: Maine’s referendum on whether to overturn a new law on vaccination requirements illustrates the risks of mixing public health and politics.

“Legislation has long helped normalize safe behaviors like wearing seat belts. But some supporters of immunization argue that stringent laws can be blunt instruments when applied to an issue like vaccines that plays on people’s fears, even if they are misguided,” The Post’s Frances Stead Sellers reports.

Here’s what’s up for a vote today: Maine voters will decide whether to overturn a new law that requires unvaccinated children to get a waiver from a medical professional to go to school.

Will it get overturned? Daniel Salmon, director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said there’s a risk of a “backlash" against the measure.

“Parents may not be right, but if that is what you believe, your choice is to home-school, move out of state or find a doctor to write a medical exemption,” Salmon said.

A used syringe on a sidewalk in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

OUCH: When Brianna Jaynes called a number she found online for help with drug addiction, she heard an encouraging voice promising to help. She didn't know it was a broker working with facilities that had promised him a kickback for sending them patients.

Vox’s German Lopez has a deep dive looks into the “Florida shuffle,” a system that turned South Florida into what some call the nation’s “relapse capital." The broker “worked with facilities that had promised him a kickback for sending them patients,” he writes. "The facilities, in turn, would bill the patients’ insurance for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of dollars.”

Patients were shuffled between treatment facilities and sober homes, failing to receive the help they needed. Florida facilities “paid brokers to refer patients with good insurance, finding patients through 12-step meetings, addiction conferences, phone hotlines, and online groups and encouraging them to get help in Florida,” German writes. “Then the treatment facilities, many of which offered subpar treatment or none at all, cashed in themselves by charging the patients’ health insurance plans.”

INDUSTRY RX

President Trump. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

— Trump is scheduled to speak at a health information and technology conference next week.

He will discuss health-care interoperability and innovation at the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s conference, which will take place in Orlando from March 9-13, Modern Healthcare’s Jessica Kim Cohen reports.

The conference is “one of the largest gatherings of health IT professionals in the nation, typically drawing in more than 40,000 attendees,” she adds. “Last year, officials from HHS’ Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the CMS released their long-awaited companion proposals on information-blocking and interoperability during the conference.”

AGENCY ALERT

A patient’s blood and saliva are screened for hepatitis C and HIV in the rural town of Spencer, W.Va. (Philip Scott Andrews for The Washington Post)

— The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released new guidelines calling on most American adults to get a hepatitis C check.

The panel of national disease prevention experts said there’s been an uptick in cases of the liver-damaging virus as a result of the opioid crisis. That increase is what prompted the new recommendations, the Associated Press’s Lauran Neergaard reports.

“The call for expanded screening for Americans ages 18 to 79 is the first since 2013 when U.S. health authorities urged all baby boomers to get a one-time hepatitis C test because that age group appeared at particularly high risk,” Lauran writes. “ … Authorities estimate that only about half of people with hepatitis C know they’re infected. The task force concluded that more widespread screening would be cost-saving, giving its recommendation a rating that requires insurance companies to cover testing without patient co-pays.”

— And here are a few more good reads:

MEDICAL MISSIVES

Health Many young children are now going without health insurance The number of uninsured kids younger than 6 has spiked above a million for the first time since most of the Affordable Care Act was implemented in 2014. Michael Ollove

STATE SCAN

Lawmakers divided on how to pay for Medicaid expansion OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers appear to be divided on party lines about how to pay for Oklahoma’s share of Medicaid expansion. The Oklahoman

DAYBOOK

Today

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee holds a hearing on the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus.

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on health holds a hearing on “Legislation to Help Patients with Substance Use Disorders.”

The House Appropriations subcommittee on the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies holds a hearing on “Reducing Childhood Poverty.”

The House Veterans Affairs subcommittee on health holds a hearing on “The Silver Tsunami: is VA Ready?”

The Senate Veterans’ Affairs and House Veterans Affairs’ committees hold a joint hearing “to examine the legislative presentation of multiple veterans service organizations.”

Coming Up

The House Appropriations subcommittee on military construction, Veterans Affair and related agencies holds a hearing on the Veterans Affairs fiscal year 2021 budget request on Wednesday.

The House Homeland Security Committee holds a hearing on “Perspectives on the Response to a Pandemic Threat” on Wednesday.

The House Appropriations subcommittee on the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies holds a hearing on the National Institutes of Health fiscal year 2021 budget request on Wednesday.

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee holds a hearing on “Understanding the Spread of Infectious Diseases and Mobilizing Innovative Solutions” on Thursday.

The House Appropriations subcommittee on defense holds a hearing on the Defense Health Program on Thursday.

The House Veterans’ Affairs subcommittee on technology modernization holds a hearing on the “Challenges with the Go-live of Electronic Health Record Modernization” on Thursday.

