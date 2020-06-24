with Paulina Firozi

President Trump told a largely maskless crowd gathered inside an Arizona megachurch yesterday that Democrats are trying to keep the country shut down to hurt his chances in the November election – and that it's “hopefully, the end of the pandemic.”

But four Trump administration officials appearing on Capitol Hill appeared much more concerned about the pandemic's course than their boss.

Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become one of the administration's most trusted voices on coronavirus – said the country is still in the middle of the first wave. He pointed to a “disturbing surge” of new cases in Southern and Western states, including Florida, Texas and Arizona.

“That’s something I’m really quite concerned about,” Fauci said. “A couple of days ago, there were 30,000 new infections. That’s very disturbing to me.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Reuters)

The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, which ran nearly six hours, also featured Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health.

It was the first time in a month that these key figures on the president’s coronavirus task force appeared together in public to address the crisis. The White House halted regular coronavirus briefings at the end of April, and Fauci and other task force members scaled back media appearances in May, even as cases continue to climb and the virus has claimed the lives of at least 119,000 people in the United States.

“I just can’t figure out what you’re doing on a regular basis,” Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.) told the officials.

Mary Ellen McIntire, health-care reporter for CQ/Roll Call:

Fauci & Giroir said the last time they spoke to President Trump 2.5-3 weeks ago. Redfield declined to say the last time they spoke. — Mary Ellen McIntire (@MelMcIntire) June 23, 2020

Here are some top takeaways from the hearing:

All four officials said Trump never told them to slow down testing efforts.

Trump said at a Saturday rally that he told staff members to slow down testing and later claimed over Twitter that increased testing is the reason coronavirus cases appear to be rising (that's not the case, as we explained in Tuesday's Health 202).

Cases up only because of our big number testing. Mortality rate way down!!! https://t.co/bKFmgOLEGZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

White House officials later said Trump was joking during the rally. But then Trump said “I don't kid” when a reporter asked him to confirm that assertion.

Fauci, Hahn, Redfield and Giroir all stressed that their goal is to continue increasing testing — while managing to avoid acknowledging the president's remarks.

“I know for sure none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That is just a fact,” Fauci said. “In fact, we will be doing more testing.”

Fauci feels “Operation Warp Speed” is poorly named but believes the vaccine efforts' goals are realistic.

Trump last month rolled out the initiative, aimed at making hundreds of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine broadly available by year’s end. Some scientists have suggested the time frame is unrealistic and could even shortchange safety.

Fauci said he “flinched a little” when he was told the initiative would be dubbed Operation Warp Speed. But he feels strongly that safety isn't being undermined by the sped-up process. The only “risks” involved are the financial risks drug developers and the government are taking on by progressing more quickly through trial phases before receiving assurance the investments will ultimately pay off, he said.

“There are risks, but the risks are all financial, and that's what people need to understand. They are not compromising the safety at all,” Fauci said.

The government is providing extensive financial support to 14 vaccine candidates. Fauci said the administration is fine with the idea that some of that never pays off, if investing in many vaccine possibilities causes one to become available six or seven months sooner.

CDC Director Robert Redfield; infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci; Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health; and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn testify before Congress. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The officials expressed cautious optimism that the initiative will accomplish its goal of a vaccine by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

That would mark one year from when officials began researching a vaccine.

“Although you can never guarantee at all the safety and efficacy of a vaccine until you test in the field, we feel cautiously optimistic based on the concerted effort and the fact that we are taking financial risks to be able to be ahead of the game so that when … we get favorable candidates with good results, we will be able to make them available to the American public,” Fauci said.

By fall, the nation will be able to conduct 40 million to 50 million coronavirus tests every month.

That's according to Giroir, who said he has been in close contact with every lab around the nation to help them obtain the multiple supplies needed to collect and analyze samples.

“Even without any major technical advances, I estimate the nation will have the capacity to perform between 40 to 50 million tests per month by fall,” Giroir said.

That would be a significant increase, even by recent measures. About half a million tests are now being conducted daily in the United States, which would come out to about 15 million per month.

Fauci and Redfield said they weren't consulted about Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

The president announced last month that the United States will be terminating its relationship with the WHO, charging that it is unduly influenced by China.

“I was not specifically consulted about the withdrawal, or the attempt to withdraw,” Fauci said. He also conceded that he has concerns about the plan.

“Despite any policy issues that come from higher up in the White House, we at the operational level continue to interact with the WHO in a very meaningful way … literally on a day-by-day basis,” Fauci added.

AHH: Countries in the European Union may ban American travelers when they reopen their borders.

E.U. countries are worried the U.S. has failed to control the pandemic, the New York Times’s Matina Stevis-Gridneff reports. While Europe has largely curbed the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. has seen infection spikes in numerous states.

“That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States, which has more than 2.3 million cases and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country,” Matina writes.

“…Travelers from the United States and the rest of the world already had been excluded from visiting the European Union — with few exceptions mostly for repatriations or ‘essential travel’ — since mid-March. But a final decision on reopening the borders is expected early next week, before the bloc reopens on July 1.”

An airline flight crew walks through a terminal at Frankfurt am Main Airport in Germany. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

For his part, Trump prohibited citizens from most E.U. countries from traveling to the U.S.

“Prohibiting American travelers from entering the European Union would have significant economic, cultural and geopolitical ramifications,” Matina adds. “… Despite the disruptions caused by such a ban, European officials involved in the talks said it was highly unlikely an exception would be made for the United States. They said that the criteria for creating the list of acceptable countries had been deliberately kept as scientific and nonpolitical as possible.”

OOF: Trump aides are looking at the CDC as a potential coronavirus scapegoat.

The president’s advisers are weighing an evaluation of the agency to “chart what they view as its missteps in responding to the pandemic” as the administration looks to point fingers elsewhere amid criticism over its inability to curb the virus’s spread, Politico’s Nancy Cook and Adam Cancryn report.

A CDC logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. (David Goldman/AP)

Administration aides have also discussed narrowing the mission's agency or embeding more political appointees in it. One official told Nancy and Adam the overall goal would be to make the CDC nimble and more responsive.

“Politically, Trump aides have also been looking for a person or entity outside China to blame for the coronavirus response and have grown furious with the CDC, including its public health guidance and actions on testing, making it a prime target,” they add. “But some wonder whether the wonky-sounding CDC, which the administration directly oversees, could be an effective fall guy on top of Trump’s efforts to blame the World Health Organization.”

OUCH: Hospitals lost a court battle to keep their prices secret.

The American Hospital Association had sued to block the Trump administration’s requirement that hospitals disclose prices negotiated with insurance companies, but Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia upheld the rule, the Wall Street Journal’s Stephanie Armour reports. The trade group says it plans to appeal.

Trump hailed the ruling:

BIG VICTORY for patients – Federal court UPHOLDS hospital price transparency. Patients deserve to know the price of care BEFORE they enter the hospital. Because of my action, they will. This may very well be bigger than healthcare itself. Congratulations America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

“The rule could upend the $1 trillion hospital industry because it unveils rates long guarded as trade secrets,” Stephanie adds. “… It requires hospitals to publicize the rates they negotiate with individual insurers for all services, including drugs, supplies, facility fees and care by doctors who work for the facility. It is scheduled to take effect in January 2021, with hospitals facing fines of up to $300 a day if they don’t disclose negotiated rates.”

Hospitals were naturally upset by the ruling. “The proposal does nothing to help patients understand their out-of-pockets costs,” said AHA’s senior vice president, Melinda Hatton. “It also imposes significant burdens on hospitals at a time when resources are stretched thin and need to be devoted to patient care.”

The Trump administration's efforts

Trump has expressed support for sending Americans another round of stimulus checks.

The president has told aides he's largely supportive of such a move, as he hopes the checks will not only bolster an economic recovery but will help his reelection bid, Jeff Stein, Josh Dawsey and Erica Werner report. But some Republican senators and administration officials are not yet on board.

President Trump smiles as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hands him a debit card that will be used to send payments by the Treasury Department. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The debate has create a “a rift within conservative circles that could have significant consequences for the stimulus package set to be taken up by lawmakers in July,” they write. “The discussion is part of a fast-moving debate about what to include in a new economic stimulus package that the White House and Democrats have said should be a priority.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has advocated another round of checks, while Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, has expressed skepticism about sending as many checks as were sent in the first round. Instead, Kudlow said administration officials are considering focusing payments on those most in need.

The administration plans to withdraw support from seven coronavirus testing sites in Texas, where cases are increasing.

“Texas officials are urging the White House to rethink the move, warning of ‘catastrophic cascading consequences’ of pulling federal support for testing sites, four of which are in Houston and Harris County and administer thousands of tests per day,” the Houston Chronicle’s Benjamin Wermund reports. “City officials consider two of those sites — the largest in the city, administering up to 500 tests each per day — the backbone of Houston’s testing efforts.”

“Texas has seen a 146 percent increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations since Memorial Day and Houston could soon be the country’s worst-hit city, health officials have warned,” he adds.

A medical worker administers a coronavirus test at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

Houston Democrats sent a letter to the U.S. surgeon general and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency expressing concern about the “withdrawal of fiscal, personnel and administrative support” of sites specifically in Houston and Harris County. Republican U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have also urged the administration to delay the move.

The administration had long planned to end federal support for the sites and transition them to state and local control. At least once it has delayed the move, extending support for the sites until the end of June.

Now, officials “are asking the administration to push the deadline back to the end of August, saying ending federal support for the sites now could hinder attempts to build up contact tracing networks and other efforts to control the outbreak,” Benjamin writes.

Around the world

Nations around the world that were seeing drops in coronavirus infection rates have rushed to respond to any outbreak revivals.

“German authorities said Tuesday they would impose a new regional lockdown in a district of the country’s northwest to contain an outbreak linked to a meat-processing plant, after more than 1,500 workers were infected,” Rick Noack reports. “Portugal cracked down on mass gatherings. Australia’s Victoria state re-shuttered several schools. An area in the northeast of Spain reintroduced restrictions. Even New Zealand, which has just 10 confirmed, active cases, tightened border measures as an increasing number of citizens abroad began to fly home.”

Their responses contrast with what's happening in the United States, where the White House has continued to push for a return to normal and states have continued a gradual reopening even as cases are on the rise.

Pedestrians walk past a sign promoting social distancing on the ground at Lambton Quay in Wellington, New Zealand. (Mark Coote/Bloomberg)

Coronavirus latest

Here are a few more stories to catch up on this morning:

It’s still an election year:

Voters headed to the polls in Kentucky and New York yesterday even as a lack of poll workers due to the pandemic meant they were in for possible hurdles and delays, Amy Gardner, Elise Viebeck and Michelle Ye Hee Lee report.

More from Trump:

Trump again referred to the coronavirus as “kung flu” in front of a crowd in Arizona after using the racist term during his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, Colby Itkowtiz writes for The Post’s live blog.

Some health professionals chided Trump’s decision to hold a rally in Phoenix. “We are where New York was in March — we’re at capacity with a whole floor of covid-19 patients,” said Jagruti Patel, a critical care pulmonologist at HonorHealth in Phoenix, as Hannah Knowles writes for The Post’s live blog.

Ahead of the president's visit, an Arizona megachurch hosting Trump made an unproven claim that it had technology that “ kills 99.9 percent of Covid within 10 minutes,” before backtracking, the New York Times's Jennifer Medina and Kenneth Chang report.

In the states:

Seven states — Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas — reported their highest number of current coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began, The Post reports.

Washington state will require residents to wear face coverings in public starting on Friday, Kareem Copeland writes for The Post's live blog.

Some Republican Trump allies in hard-hit states are shifting their tone, even as Trump continues to argue the rise in cases is related to increased testing, Aaron Blake reports.

