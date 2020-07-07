with Paulina Firozi

Americans are facing a harsh reality as the coronavirus pandemic continues: They will be the ones calculating what health risks they're willing to tolerate.

There’s a growing consensus that life won’t look even close to normal until there’s a coronavirus vaccine. Until then, deciding where to go, who to see and what activities to engage in is much more complicated than it used to be – even compared to when many states were under strict lockdown orders.

As more states and businesses reopen, and restrictions ease, everyday decisions now require risk-benefit calculations people just aren’t used to making. Is it okay to have a few friends over? How many guests are too many? What about visiting parents or grandparents? What will the holidays look like? How careful should you be about going out at all if you have risk factors such as diabetes or are over age 70?

“There is now a risk calculation you have to make every time you have to do anything,” Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told me. “Americans haven’t had that type of scenario for a long time, because everything has become risk-free in the United States.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

I'm curious if other people have had something in them break the last few weeks, where you realize "normal," or even a rough approximation of it is gone for a good long while. We've always known that at some level but I feel it intensely and viscerally right now. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 6, 2020

Crystal Zheng, of Tulane University School of Medicine:

When the infectious disease experts cancel in-person gatherings as far off as November, that gives you a good sense of the expected timeline for this virus. #IDTwitter #TropMed #COVID19 https://t.co/4zxbhOYNh4 — Crystal Zheng (@CrystalZhengMD) July 6, 2020

Not even the experts are completely unified on which behaviors are safe.

The Post recently asked six public health specialists — including Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — to describe their own pandemic behaviors.

While Fauci and several others said they’re not comfortable with eating outdoors at restaurants, two of the respondents said they do dine out if the tables are outside. While some said they occasionally visit family members or have friends over for dinner, others said they avoid such practices. They were relatively unified, however, on not getting on airplanes and avoiding gyms.

A Southwest Airlines Co. employee wears a protective mask while assisting a passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on an unusually empty Memorial Day weekend during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 23, 2020. (REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo)

Much of the messaging is coming from state governors — and that also varies widely.

The patchwork of restrictions still in place varies state by state, and even sometimes county to county. Making matters more complex: many states that moved to reopen early did not meet federal guidelines for ending shutdowns.

Now some are trying to put the cat back in the bag. In Texas, where cases are spiking, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) reinstated orders to close bars after repeated requests from local officials to do so, admitting in an interview that he regrets having opened them so quickly.

But rather than pushing public safety messages, Abbott’s lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, went after Fauci. In an interview with Fox New host Laura Ingraham, Patrick took issue with Fauci’s remarks that some states were “skipping over” some checkpoints in reopening.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Patrick said. “We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him.”

Americans trying to figure all this out aren’t always getting consistent advice. The CDC website recommends behaviors to follow during a variety of activities, such as running errands, visiting restaurants or seeing the doctor. But it consists mainly of very general guidelines, such as wearing masks and maintaining six feet of physical distance.

“Ideally you would have a much better evidence-based risk matrix for individuals because this is something that is not going anywhere until there is a vaccine,” Adalja said.

Anthony S. Fauci at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg News)

Deciding how to live during the coronavirus era involves knowing one’s own risk.

Researchers are still trying to determine the infection fatality rate, which is the percentage of people who die out of everyone who is infected. That number is tricky to ascertain, because testing doesn't capture every single covid-19 case.

But it's clear the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from covid-19 increases dramatically for those who are older and with preexisting health conditions.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 45 percent of patients with underlying conditions were hospitalized, compared with 7.6 percent of those who did not have significant preexisting conditions,” my colleague Lena H. Sun reported. “Deaths were 12 times as high among patients with these underlying conditions (19.5 percent) compared with those without reported conditions (1.6 percent).”

To put it another way: Patients with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes were hospitalized six times as often as otherwise healthy individuals infected with the novel coronavirus during the first four months of the pandemic, and they died 12 times as often, Lena explained.

The number of people around matters — but outside is almost always better than indoors.

As we’ve written before, the virus is transmitted far less frequently outside, especially when sunlight is involved.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) referenced this idea yesterday, as he announced that Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando are safe to reopen. He said the theme parks will be safer than private gatherings.

“Disney, I have no doubt, is going to be a safe environment. I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually like a private party or something like that,” DeSantis said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Pence during a meeting at USF Health’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation last week. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/AP)

Another question to consider is this: how important the activity is.

Much ire has recently been directed at people who mingle with others at bars — an activity that should be relatively easy for most people to forgo. But the lines are greyer around other activities, such as getting together with a friend or two or visiting the beach.

Adalja says people should use the concept of “harm reduction,” typically used to describe policies and practices to minimize harm to people who can't be dissuaded from using drugs. The idea here is that because people aren’t going to stay locked in their homes until there’s a vaccine, they need a framework for deciding which activities to participate in and which ones to skip, based on the risk each one presents.

“That is the kind of calculus I myself have used,” Adalja said. “There are activities you are going to do that are going to be more or less risky.”

The Texas Medical Association made a graphic that color codes activities based on their risk for contracting and spreading the virus. Opening the mail and getting restaurant takeout are the lowest-risk activities, while attending a religious service with more than 500 people and going to a bar are the riskiest behaviors, it says.

Megan Ranney, a doctor at Brown Emergency Medicine:

I frequently get asked about risk of catching #covid19 from various activities.



I love this diagram.



As your personal risk goes up (bc of your own health, or because of #covid19 prevalence in your area), engagement in risky activities should stop. pic.twitter.com/3vWlY4ltzM — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🇺🇲 (@meganranney) July 3, 2020

Some public health experts have argued that Americans should be skipping out on nonessential activities now so that essential activities — such as sending kids to school in the fall — can be more easily accomplished.

“What are we all willing to give up to keep in-person education on the agenda? Can you forgo a night out at a bar or a trip to a casino? Can you give up dining inside a restaurant? What are you willing to give up to ensure that school openings don’t wind up pushing us over the edge? What are we willing to sacrifice?” Boston University epidemiologist Helen Jenkins and Harvard School of Public Health professor William Hanage wrote in an op-ed for The Post.

AHH: Numerous nursing homes continued to take new, coronavirus-negative patients even as they struggled with outbreaks within their facilities.

“Governments in New York and other states have been lambasted for forcing nursing homes to accept covid-19 patients to free up hospital beds, but less attention has been paid to the implications of nursing homes choosing to accept non-covid-19 patients into their ranks,” Rebecca Tan and Rachel Chason report.

“The Washington Post contacted 103 Maryland facilities with at least 30 known coronavirus infections. Of the 46 that responded, 20 said they had stopped external admissions at some point since the pandemic started. The remaining 26 said they did not.”

Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Rockville, Md. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The decision of whether to keep taking in patients is often up to the facility itself, as state and local health departments are inconsistent with issuing any bans. If they stop, they cut off a critical source of revenue and turn away people in need. Nursing homes had already taken a big financial hit when elective surgeries were halted in mid-March, meaning here were fewer short-term residents who need physical therapy or a place to recuperate from surgery.

But continuing admissions comes at a great risk. Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, for example, continued to admit new patients who were not infected from April to May. During that time, 92 residents and 52 staff tested positive for the virus.

“Two Potomac Valley employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution, said nurses and nursing assistants asked administrators repeatedly in April and May to stop admissions, to no avail,” Rebecca and Rachel write.

During the height of the pandemic, New York state officials say hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes. It was the result of a controversial policy, which has since been reversed, that was intended to free up hospital beds for critical patients as the pandemic surged, the Associated Press’s Marina Villeneuve and Jennifer Peltz report.

But state officials insist the directive was not the cause of one of the highest nursing home death tolls in the country. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, which has taken intense criticism over the policy, instead contended the virus’ rampant spread through the state’s nursing homes was propelled by more than 20,000 infected home staffers, many of whom kept going to work unaware they had the virus in March and April,” our colleagues write. “Another 17,500 workers were infected through early June.”

The New York’s report doesn’t rule out whether Cuomo's March 25 directive played any role in the thousands of nursing home deaths. But it "notes that the virus was already present in many homes before they accepted COVID-19 patients from hospitals,” they write. “Over 80% of the 310 nursing homes that admitted such patients already had a confirmed or suspected case among residents or staffers, the report says.”

OOF: States and cities are locking down again and issuing face-mask mandates as coronavirus cases soar and hospitalizations surge.

There were nearly 300,000 coronavirus infections across the country in the first six days of July, and Fauci said the nation is “still knee deep in the first wave” of the pandemic.

Drivers wait to be tested for the coronavirus at the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



In an interview hosted on Facebook and Twitter with National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, Fauci said the United States “never came down to baseline and now are surging back up.”

“Despite President Trump’s claim that 99 percent of covid-19 cases are ‘harmless,’ Arizona and Nevada have reported their highest numbers of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in recent days,” Joshua Partlow and Nick Miroff report. “The seven-day averages in 12 states hit new highs, with the biggest increases in West Virginia, Tennessee and Montana. The country’s rolling seven-day average of daily new cases hit a record high Monday — the 28th record-setting day in a row. In Arizona, 89 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds were full Monday morning, the state’s Department of Health announced, as the recently hard-hit state surpassed 100,000 cases.”

More politicians are contracting the virus, too. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) tweeted that she has tested positive, though she said she has not yet experienced any symptoms.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

OUCH: The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted work against HIV.

As 20,000 HIV specialists, patients and activists convened yesterday for an online conference, the talk turned to discussion of “locked-down people with HIV who cannot get treatment, preventive medication or even testing, of lost wages and health insurance,” Lenny Bernstein reports. “For the physicians and scientists still exploring therapies and a vaccine for AIDS four decades on, some research is threatened or postponed, their patients hunkered down at home.”

Heath officials check the list of people to be tested for the coronavirus, as well as HIV and tuberculosis, in Johannesburg. (Jerome Delay/AP)

The pandemic has resulted in numerous disruptions, including for the distribution of PrEP, the critical medication that blocks the transmission of HIV.

“Researchers who conducted an online survey of more than 13,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in 138 countries in April and May found that more than 91 percent were fully or partially locked down, leading to economic consequences for many,” Lenny writes.

“Of the 1,140 among them who said they were HIV-positive, 26 percent said they had experienced ‘interrupted or restricted access’ to the antiretroviral medication they take to treat the disease, and 55 percent of those said they had less than a month’s supply on hand. Seventy-three percent of the full group said they could not meet their basic needs, and 1 percent had turned to sex work.”

“We do expect to see a significant impact on [HIV-related] morbidity and mortality from covid,” said Anton Pozniak, international chairman of the conference and president of the International AIDS Society.

The Trump and Biden campaigns know the coronavirus response will be top of mind ahead of November.

While the Trump campaign is looking to reframe the president’s response, even as cases surge, the Biden campaign is hoping to take advantage of the Trump administration’s stumbling response, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey report.

Former vice president Joe Biden. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“The goal is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus — that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year and the economy will continue to improve,” they write. “White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day…Americans will ‘live with the virus being a threat,’ in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.”

“Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the campaign plans to highlight the ‘radical ramping up of testing,’ along with private-sector collaboration that secured more ventilators than the country eventually needed.”

Biden has increased his attacks on the president’s response.

“Biden’s campaign plans to continue hammering Trump for what they perceive as his failed response and highlighting many of his most controversial statements, including his claim that he asked officials to ‘slow down the testing,’ his push of unproven drugs, his accusation that health-care workers were stealing masks and his sidelining of scientists,” Yasmeen and Josh add.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) left the door open for another round of stimulus checks in the next pandemic relief package.

The details include a five-year liability shield for businesses, Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Rachael Bade report. McConnell made the comments yesterday, the first day of a two-week congressional recess.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“McConnell has consistently said the next bill will include liability protections for businesses, health-care providers, universities and schools. He offered a time period for these protections on Monday, saying he envisioned a ‘narrowly crafted liability protection’ for activities related to the novel coronavirus that would kick in December 2019 and last through 2024,” they report. “ … Democrats have strongly opposed such liability protections, and it’s not clear where a compromise on the issue might lie.”

McConnell said the next and possible final coronavirus package “could well” include another round of stimulus checks but signaled they would be aimed at “people who’ve been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less,” including people working in the hospital industry.

“The new markers McConnell laid down will make the next round of negotiations even tougher than the last ones, especially as the election nears and partisan tensions rise,” Erica, Jeff and Rachael write. “In addition to his comments on liability protections, McConnell has privately stressed to top administration officials that the price tag on the next bill should not exceed $1 trillion.”

Federal workers are heading back to the office even as cases rise across the country.

The return to Washington offices could put at risk “pandemic progress in one of the few regions where confirmed infections continue to decline: the nation’s capital,” the New York Times’s Zach Montague reports.

The Pentagon briefing room in Arlington, Va. (Al Drago/Reuters)

At the Energy Department, for example, as many as 600 employees have gotten the green light to return to the office full time or part time. The Defense Department will allow up to 80 percent of its workforce to return to work. That means there could be up to 18,000 employees in the Pentagon building.

Epidemiologists are worried that the orders to return to work could undermine progress in the region.

“Governments in the capital region are less than enthusiastic about a rush back. Coronavirus cases in Washington, Maryland and Virginia are now holding steady, but just days ago, cases in Washington had been declining,” Zach writes. “A panel of public health experts chosen to inform Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s reopening strategy in Washington recommended initially capping office buildings at 25 percent capacity, a threshold some federal agencies will soon exceed.”

The Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for rapid coronavirus diagnostic test can produce results in 15 minutes.

The medical technology company Becton Dickinson announced the approval yesterday.

The FDA campus in Silver Spring, Md. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

“The new antigen test that detects the presence of the virus will be used in conjunction with another diagnostic tool from the company that is in use in more than 25,000 hospitals, medical centers and retail pharmacies across the country,” Lateshia Beachum writes for The Post’s live blog. “ … Becton Dickinson expects to produce more than 10 million tests between July and September, and it plans to manufacture at least 2 million tests per week by the end of September. The new antigen test is the third product from the company to receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA.”

And here are a few more stories to catch up on this morning:

More ahead of the election:

The Republican National Convention is planning to test and temperature check every attendee at next month’s event site every day, Felicia Sonmez writes for The Post’s live blog.

More from the states:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has ordered bars in six more counties to shutter and called on other businesses to close down indoor operations amid record-high numbers of new cases there, Reis Thebault and Jacqueline Dupree write for the live blog.

In other news:

Jonathan Sackler, one of the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, died of cancer on June 30 at age 65. “Jonathan was the son of Raymond Sackler, one of three New York brothers who bought the small drug company Purdue Frederick in 1952 and built it into a hugely profitable pharmaceutical firm, now called Purdue Pharma, that developed the powerful, sustained-release opioid painkiller OxyContin,” the Guardian’s Joanna Walters reports.

