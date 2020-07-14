with Paulina Firozi

The country’s uninsured rate is swelling as millions of Americans lose their workplace coverage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's just the right moment for a president who champions the Affordable Care Act instead of disparaging it, liberals say.

The Center for American Progress, a leading liberal think tank, has written a blueprint the next administration could use to reverse the Trump administration’s reshaping of the individual insurance marketplaces that were first created under the landmark 2010 health-care law.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes an unannounced stop at his childhood home in Scranton, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune/AP)

The blueprint, provided first to The Health 202, could be used by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who has said he will work to boost Obamacare if elected president. Besides recommending ways to unwind Trump-era measures, the policy paper lays out further steps to make the marketplaces accessible and user-friendly.

The point of the paper is “to try to be helpful in providing a ‘here’s how we can tackle all the harm the Trump administration did,’ ” said Maura Calsyn, CAP’s managing director of health policy.

The pandemic is amplifying why the Obamacare marketplaces were needed to begin with.

Americans have lost their health coverage at unprecedented rates, with businesses shuttering under the state-imposed shutdowns. And it’s not at all certain the losses will be much reversed, as states reimpose shutdowns amid surging cases and rising deaths.

An estimated 5.4 million people became uninsured between February and May because of job losses, according to a new analysis by the nonpartisan group Families USA. Those figures are nearly 40 percent higher than the number of people who lost job-based coverage during the 2008 recession.

More than 8 million of the people who lost their workplace coverage may have become eligible for federally subsidized plans on the marketplaces, according to an estimate by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The group estimated that nearly 27 million people may have lost workplace coverage; about half of those would have been eligible for Medicaid, while the others could buy on the marketplaces.

Lori Kearns, a policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.):

These are exactly the people for whom the marketplaces were set up — those without access to workplace coverage and who may not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid. Before the ACA, they had to buy coverage in a massively expensive market with few regulations or forgo coverage entirely.

Marketplace plans still aren’t affordable for everyone, but they’ve provided coverage to roughly 12 million people in recent years and helped to dramatically lower the nation’s uninsured rate.

Yet enrollment on HealthCare.gov has ticked down in recent years.

Democrats have largely blamed this on what they call the Trump administration’s “sabotage” of the marketplaces. To help make their point during the election season, the House passed a bill last month to expand the ACA and show Democrats have a pathway to make insurance and treatment more accessible.

“As lives are shattered by the coronavirus, the protections of the Affordable Care Act are more important now, more than ever,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at the time.

The CAP paper lays out a dozen or so ways the next administration could improve and expand coverage in the ACA marketplaces as the political debate shifts away from Medicare-for-all. The recommendations include:

Reversing rules that allowed people to enroll in short-term plans, which can deny coverage for key services and charge more to people with preexisting health conditions.

Restoring dollars slashed by the Trump administration to publicize HealthCare.gov and help people enroll in coverage.

Returning Obama-era language to the website making it easier to use and adding some consumer-friendly features such as a chat option. Removing links to outside broker websites.

Fast-tracking waiver requests from states to set up reinsurance programs, which can help lower monthly premium costs.

Requiring insurers that sell Medicare Advantage plans to also sell plans in the marketplaces.

Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The paper doesn’t recommend reversing every single Trump administration action.

Calsyn and her co-author, CAP’s Nicole Rapfogel, notably don’t take issue with the administration’s October 2017 decision to cut off extra payments to insurers to cover more plan savings for the lowest-income marketplace enrollees.

It was a controversial move at the time, viewed as yet another way for the administration to undermine the ACA. But critics backed off after it had the unexpected effect of making subsidies that are applied to monthly premiums more generous.

Nor do the authors recommend reversing the administration’s rule expanding association health plans. Critics have suggested these plans can lead to skimpy coverage that ultimately leaves consumers high and dry — similar to the short-term plans — but evidence is less clear that this is the case.

Biden may get a chance to put his mark on the ACA marketplaces.

The former vice president has a sizeable-enough lead in public polls it's safe to say President Trump is in a shaky reelection position. Not only is Biden ahead nationally, he's competitive with Trump even in red-leaning states including North Carolina and Arizona.

Lately Biden has signaled he's becoming more open to policies pushed by the party's progressive wing with a rash of new plans to build solar panels, slash carbon emissions — and add a government-sponsored health plan to the marketplaces.

“Over the past week, the presumptive Democratic nominee has offered the biggest burst of policy proposals since he effectively won the nomination, including a plan to spend $700 billion on American products and research,” The Post's Matt Viser wrote over the weekend. “It marks a significant move to the left from where Biden and his party were only recently — on everything from climate and guns to health care and policing — and reflects a fundamental shift in the political landscape. ”

AHH: Once there is a coronavirus vaccine, a massive amount of vials will be needed to inoculate the world’s population.

Delivering a vaccine to most of the humans on the planet will mean the global production of glass vials will need to be increased by 5 to 10 percent within two years, Christopher Rowland reports. That isn't impossible.

“Governments and drug companies around the world are placing huge orders worth hundreds of millions of dollars and pushing the makers of vials and syringes to add manufacturing capacity,” he writes. “Compared with the rush of laboratory studies and clinical trials needed to produce vaccines that can safely and effectively block the virus, the work of producing vials is prosaic stuff — but just as important.”

U.S. glass manufacturer Corning is ramping up production and adding capacity as industry and governments seek to avoid a shortage of containers for a coronavirus vaccine. (Corning)

The Trump administration is approaching the effort to acquire vials and syringes the way it does pharmaceuticals, pushing to spend a lot on contracts to secure a supply for the United States.

The fast-tracked push to manufacture vaccines before their effectiveness is confirmed means there’s already a demand for vials.

Christopher adds: “To get to ‘herd immunity,’ the threshold where the coronavirus is no longer able to easily spread, as many as 5.6 billion of the world’s 8 billion people will need to receive a vaccine. To be effective, a second booster shot a month or so later is likely to be needed for many of the vaccines under development. That means more than 11 billion individual doses may be needed to defeat the virus.”

Here's another product that will be needed to administer the vaccine: injectors.

The administration is pledging a half-billion-dollar investment in a young company, ApiJect Systems America, which has not yet had its injectors approved by federal authorities, the Associated Press’s Martha Mendoza and Juliet Linderman report.

“Trump administration officials would not say why they are investing so heavily in ApiJect’s technology,” they write. “The company has made only about 1,000 prototypes to date, and it’s not clear whether those devices can deliver the vaccines that are currently in development. So far, the leading candidates are using traditional vials to hold the vaccine, and needles and syringes in their clinical trials.”

OOF: Public health experts and Democratic politicians are reeling after reports the White House is trying to undermine Anthony S. Fauci.

The Post published a story over the weekend saying the president and the health official hadn’t spoken since early June and that their relationship had deteriorated, Laurie McGinley and Yasmeen Abutaleb write.

The reaction from former vice president Joe Biden:

Donald Trump needs to spend less time playing golf and more time listening to experts like Dr. Fauci. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 13, 2020

And from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser:

In Fauci we trust.



Mask on, DC. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 13, 2020

The Trump administration said it hasn't tried to discredit the government’s top infectious-disease expert – even as it gave reporters examples of “mistakes” Fauci made.

“The White House provided The Post with examples of what it characterized as mistakes that Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had made about the pandemic, mostly in the early days when information about the virus was extremely limited. The White House also made the information available to other reporters, some of whom described it as ‘opposition research,’” Laurie and Yasmeen report.

"Critics of the White House noted that some of the Fauci statements cited by the White House were taken out of context, or incomplete. Fauci has said repeatedly, especially in the early days of the outbreak, that scientists lacked sufficient information about the virus to be definitive in their statements. He said recommendations might change as new information emerged.”

Carlos del Rio, an infectious-disease specialist at Emory University School of Medicine accused the White House of smearing Fauci:

I am deeply disturbed that an expert like Fauci, member of @theNAMedicine & @theNASEM Lasker Award winner (2007) and Presidential Medal of Honor awardee (2008) is being not only sidelined by but also smeared by @WhiteHouse This is THE EXPERT. Doing so makes us weaker! — Carlos del Rio (@CarlosdelRio7) July 13, 2020

Yesterday, Fauci met with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the New York Times reports.

“White House officials declined to comment on what was discussed in the conversation between Mr. Meadows, who has long expressed skepticism about the conclusions of the nation’s public health experts, and Dr. Fauci, though one official called it a good conversation and said they continued to have a positive relationship,” Michael D. Shear and Noah Weiland write.

OUCH: The delays for some coronavirus test results are so long that the process is hampering the response to the pandemic.

Some testing sites are struggling to return results in five to seven days. In some cases, the wait is longer, making the results somewhat useless, Rachel Weiner, William Wan and Abigail Hauslohner report.

Patients wait in line at a walk up testing site in Dallas. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms's (D) family, for example, was tested after attending a funeral out of precaution, but after a week they hadn't received results. At the time of the test, no one had developed symptoms. After Bottoms’ husband began feeling ill, they got a different, rapid test.

“Within hours, Bottoms learned that she, her husband and one of the couple’s four children had all become infected,” The Post team reports. “It wasn’t until the next day that their initial test results finally arrived. They showed that when the family first got tested, only one of them, the child, had the virus.”

Bottoms told The Post: “Had we known we had an asymptomatic child in the house, we would have immediately quarantined and taken all the precautions.”

In the states

The administration is set to call on governors to consider the help of the National Guard to collect needed data.

The National Guard could aid hospitals with data collection about coronavirus patients, and about supplies and capacity, Lena H. Sun and Amy Goldstein report.

“A letter, to be sent to governors imminently, backs away from earlier drafts as recently as Friday that had directed state leaders to deploy the National Guard to help hospitals with daily data submissions,” they write. “It now includes the National Guard among states’ options for improving the data flow.”

The possibility has angered hospital industry leaders, who say collecting data is up to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Given our track record of being cooperative to evolving data requests, it’s perplexing that the possibility of using the National Guard has been suggested,” said Rick Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association. “It makes no sense. Certainly the expertise of the National Guard can be used in a more productive way.”

Some public health departments are dealing with finicky fax machines.

It’s one problem contributing to the bottleneck in the pandemic response, the New York Times's Sarah Kliff and Margot Sanger-Katz report.

(iStock)

“The machine at the Harris County Public Health department in Houston recently became overwhelmed when one laboratory sent a large batch of test results, spraying hundreds of pages all over the floor,” they write. “ … As hard as the United States works to control coronavirus, it keeps running into problems caused by its fragmented health system, a jumble of old and new technology, and data standards that don’t meet epidemiologists’ needs. Public health officials and private laboratories have managed to expand testing to more than half a million performed daily, but they do not have a system that can smoothly handle that avalanche of results.”

Umair Shah, executive director of the Harris County health department, described the machine “just shooting out paper” as results came through.

Health departments are receiving a mass influx of data. Coronavirus test results are coming by phone, email, mail or fax, which is still used because it “complies with digital privacy standards for health information,” Sarah and Margot report.

They add: “The absence of a standard digital process is hampering case reporting and contact tracing, crucial to slowing the spread of the disease. Many labs joined the effort but had limited public health experience, increasing the confusion.”

The ongoing debate over reopening schools

Schools in Los Angeles will not reopen in the fall and will continue with online classes for the time being.

The announcement from the second-largest school system in the country comes as cases have recently surged in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Times’s Howard Blume reports. Superintendent Austin Beutner said the Los Angeles School District made the decision out of concern for the health and safety of the half a million students and 75,000 employees in the K-12 system.

San Diego Unified also announced it would start the new year online.

“Let me be crystal clear,” Beutner told the LA Times. “We all know the best place for students to learn is in a school setting.” Beutner added: “We’re going in the wrong direction. And as much as we want to be back at schools and have students back at schools — can’t do it until it’s safe and appropriate.”

A chain-link fence lock is seen on a gate at a closed Ranchito Elementary School in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Some officials are still calling for schools to resume in person lessons.

In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said schools should open, calling it “critical for meeting the educational and social needs of children.”

A maintenance worker mops a hallway floor at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, Calif. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg)

“But local officials should have the discretion to take tailored actions to help keep children safe. One thing about Covid-19 is clear: We don’t fully understand its severity and transmission. At various turns, we’ve both underestimated and overestimated the virus,” Gottlieb writes.

He acknowledged the political nature of the debate over reopening schools and said he has spoken to Republican and Democratic state leaders about the issue. He addressed the massive financial undertaking for schools that do reopen, citing the need to retrofit buildings and provide resources like hand-washing stations and protective equipment.

He adds: “We don’t know what the data would look like if the novel coronavirus spread as widely in children as the flu. We should adopt reasonable measures in schools so that we never have to find out.”

College students are worried about whether schools will be prepared to keep them safe and healthy if they return to campus in the fall.

It will be the biggest test yet for colleges that have seen scores of problems including misdiagnoses and issues with access to care, Jenn Abelson, Nicole Dungca, Meryl Kornfield and Andrew Ba Tran report in this in-depth investigation.

Duke University student Rose Wong says she worries her school and its campus health clinic are not capable of keeping people safe during the pandemic. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)



“To assess the landscape of student health services at roughly 1,700 four-year residential campuses, The Post interviewed more than 200 students, parents and health officials and examined thousands of pages of medical records and court documents and 5,500 reviews of student health centers posted on Google,” they write. “College students reported they commonly waited days or weeks for appointments and were routinely provided lackluster care. Dozens of students ended up hospitalized — and some near death — for mistakes they said were made at on-campus clinics, including misdiagnosed cases of appendicitis at Kansas State University and meningitis at the University of Arkansas.”

There are no national regulations for student health centers. Just 220 such clinics are accredited by external health organizations as meeting best practices, they add.

“Students are planning to descend on campuses in a matter of weeks as many states are experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases, including an increasing number of young people who have tested positive,” Jenn, Nicole, Meryl and Andrew report. “Health experts have described colleges as cruise ships on land, ideal places for the novel coronavirus to spread quickly through shared dorm rooms, communal bathrooms and dining halls.”

Agency efforts

Hundreds of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees are accusing the agency of a “toxic culture of racial aggressions.”

More than 1,200 current CDC employees, more than 10 percent of its workforce, signed a letter calling on the agency to address a culture that includes “ongoing and recurring acts of racism and discrimination” against black employees, NPR’s Selena Simmons-Duffin and Pien Huang report.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg News)

Camara Phyllis Jones, who was a medical officer at the agency for 14 years and is in contact with current agency staff, said the letter was sent around to the CDC’s 11,000 employees and that the list of people who have signed the letter is increasing.

“In light of the recent calls for justice across this country and around the world, we, as dedicated public health professionals, can no longer stay silent to the widespread acts of racism and discrimination within CDC that are, in fact, undermining the agency's core mission,” reads part of the letter addressed to CDC director Robert Redfield.

Redfield received the letter and has responded, Selena and Pien add. The spokesman added the CDC is “committed to fostering a fair, equitable, and inclusive environment in which staff can openly share their concerns with agency leadership.”

Coronavirus latest

The Trump administration’s efforts:

Senior Trump administration officials said yesterday that therapeutics to treat covid-19 could be available months before a potential vaccine, Carolyn Y. Johnson reports. “Vaccines are the permanent hope for controlling this outbreak, but even with success, some people may not respond to vaccines and some may not get vaccinated, so we are always going to need therapeutics,” said Janet Woodcock, senior adviser to the Food and Drug Administration who is leading the treatment effort under Operation Warp Speed.

More in the states:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered the closure of bars and indoor operations in restaurants, wineries, theaters, and other venues after a resurgence of cases across the state, the Los Angeles Times’s Melody Gutierrez reports. The order is in effect indefinitely.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced the state will prohibit private indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and will require face coverings outside.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) tweeted that he believes a shutdown is necessary for two weeks “at the minimum” to “reset and reassess” amid the resurgence of infections.

The fallout:

The resurgence of coronavirus cases across the country has brought bad news for small businesses, many of which have had to shut down again amid reimposed lockdowns, the New York Times’s Emily Flitter reports.

More than 5 million people have lost their health insurance during the pandemic amid the mass layoffs driven by the pandemic, according to health-care advocacy group Families USA, Reis Thebault writes for The Post’s live blog.

In other news:

A federal judge permanently blocked Georgia’s abortion restriction law that sought to ban the procedure after a “detectable human heartbeat” was present, with few exceptions, the Associated Press’s Jeff Amy reports. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said the law violates the U.S. Constitution.

