French regulators’ decision to fine Google almost $57 million for violating the General Data Protection Regulation shows that the European Union is serious about coming after U.S. tech giants.

My colleague Tony Romm reported that yesterday's fine is the first major penalty brought against a U.S. technology company for a violation of Europe's data privacy regime that took effect in May 2018. France’s top privacy agency, known as CNIL, said Google ran afoul of the new rules when the company failed to properly disclose how users’ data was collected and did not obtain proper consent for personalized advertising.

This kind of tough enforcement of GDPR positions the European Union to set the bar on privacy globally. The ruling highlights the stark contrast between Europe's strong new privacy regime and the absence of a federal privacy law in the United States -- and aggressive enforcement could intensify calls among consumer advocates in the United States to grant Americans similarly robust privacy protections. Either way, the privacy crackdown means more pain for Silicon Valley.

The French fine could be the first of many European fines against American technology companies: The privacy activists who brought this GDPR complaint against Google have also filed complaints against Facebook and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp in other E.U. countries.

Estelle Massé, a data protection expert at the advocacy group Access Now, told my colleague James McAuley in Paris that the French ruling is “the first big signal” that Europe is willing to enforce GDPR. Other U.S. tech giants have engaged in similar practices, she said, creating the possibility that they may face their own fines. Many technology companies have lengthy and complicated privacy policies that critics say fall short of explaining to consumers how their data is being used.

“Google is not the only one doing this,” Massé said. “This is significant for Google as a company but also for other actors.”

David Heinemeier Hansson, the chief technology officer of the software firm Basecamp, tweeted that the ruling underscores that GDPR could challenge any technology company whose business model heavily relies on ad targeting:

If GDPR is actually going to be enforce like this going forward, and it's not just a one-off French expedition, the entire business model of Google and Facebook as it pertains to using personal information for ad targeting is in doubt. ABOUT BLOODY TIME! — DHH (@dhh) January 21, 2019

There are other ways the E.U. is clamping down on U.S. technology giants. One of the toughest opponents of Silicon Valley's growing power has been the E.U.'s top competition cop, Margarethe Vestager. She's levied a record-setting antitrust fine against Google and scrutinized Apple and Facebook. The Associated Press reported that though her term ends this fall, she's exploring ways to ensure regulation of U.S. technology companies continues after she leaves office. She is planning a new report to direct the E.U.’s competition policies in the digital era.

With this backdrop, many consumer advocates are wondering why the Federal Trade Commission — the United States' top privacy and competition watchdog — hasn’t taken more action against technology giants.

Jeff Chester, the executive director of the Washington-based privacy advocacy nonprofit group Center for Digital Democracy, said that his organization and other groups have urged the FTC to examine Google for the same problems that the French regulator just addressed in its fine.

“Our FTC has had years to act — and there has been nothing done,” Chester said in an email. “Yet it only took the French privacy regulator a handful of months to decisively protect the public.”

As Congress plans to take on national privacy legislation this year, one of the key issues it will grapple with is whether the 104-year-old FTC is well equipped and has the resources to take on Silicon Valley behemoths. Several of the privacy bills that have been floated by Democrats include provisions to give the FTC greater authority and resources to address suspect data collection practices.

Consumer advocates and policymakers alike will be closely watching the outcome of an FTC investigation into Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica incident, in which the political consulting firm tied to Donald Trump’s campaign obtained Facebook users’ data without their consent. My colleagues Tony Romm and Elizabeth Dwoskin reported on Friday that the agency is considering bringing a record-breaking fine against the social network.

But as my colleague Geoffrey Fowler noted, even a record-breaking fine could have little impact on the tech giant:

The question is: Would even a record-setting fine from the FTC draw much blood from Facebook?



Previous record: $22.5 mil from Google https://t.co/5zOFh6F6zO — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) January 18, 2019

BITS, NIBBLES AND BYTES

BITS: WhatsApp is instituting a limit of five text forwards under a new rule that aims to curb the spread of misinformation and rumors on the messaging app, Reuters reported. “We’re imposing a limit of five messages all over the world as of today,” Victoria Grand, vice president for policy and communications at WhatsApp, said Monday in Jakarta, according to Reuters. WhatsApp — which is owned by Facebook — previously allowed users to forward a message to 20 users or groups.

As the Guardian's Alex Hern and Michael Safi noted, WhatsApp had enacted a limit of five message forwards last summer in India, where the spread of rumors and false content via the app have been linked to violence. “In India, WhatsApp’s largest market with more than 200 million users, action was taken after a spate of at least 30 lynchings across the country that were blamed on incendiary messages spread using the app,” the Guardian reported. During the Brazilian presidential campaign, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who went on to win the election, was also accused of spreading false content via WhatsApp about his main opponent, according to Reuters.

NIBBLES: Uber's internal investigators were overworked, underpaid and emotionally traumatized as they were tasked with addressing a massive load of safety incidents, according to a confidential internal memo obtained by CNN’s Sara Ashley O'Brien, Nelli Black and Drew Griffin. “The issue of untreated depression ... because of a massive caseload and the concern that an investigator must acknowledge that they are not coping well is not only real but increasing,” the memo said. Uber's Special Investigations Unit comprised 60 investigators and 15 team leaders as of May last year. CNN reported investigators handled nearly 1,200 cases per week, which included reports of physical and sexual assault, rape, theft and serious traffic accidents in North America.

The company said it is working to enact the changes that the memo recommended, such as counseling and better schedules for the workers. “We have been putting safety at the heart of everything we do,” Brooke Anderson, Uber’s head of safety communications, told CNN in a statement. “Uber will continue to focus on safety in 2019, including through the release of an accurate transparency report.”

BYTES: Some Democrats are questioning whether they should partner with tech industry magnate Reid Hoffman on a $35 million overhaul of the party’s data infrastructure in the wake of his connection to controversial campaign tactics, according to Politico’s Maggie Severns and Alex Thompson. Hoffman recently apologized for funding a group in the 2017 Alabama Senate race that used Facebook to spread disinformation -- tactics that were similar to those Russia used to spread disinformation in the 2016 election.

Some Democrats told Politico “they believe the LinkedIn co-founder and his allies — intent on taking risks with his money and breaking with the status quo — failed to properly vet their partners and made avoidable mistakes as they rapidly expanded their political work.”

Hoffman's data infrastructure project was already caught in the middle of a turf war within the party, Politico reported. But Hoffman's connection to the disinformation campaign in Alabama could further complicate the project's future. Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, told Politico that "state parties will not turn our data over to a corporate guru with reckless electioneering practices.”

PRIVATE CLOUD

— Facebook is launching a petition feature called Community Actions that could help users come together to seek change from public officials but could also potentially expose the social network to claims of bias or other accusations, according to TechCrunch's Josh Constine. “Facebook is employing a combination of user flagging, proactive algorithmic detection, and human enforcers to manage the feature,” Constine wrote. “But what the left might call harassment, the right might call free expression. If Facebook allows controversial Community Actions to persist, it could be viewed as complicit with their campaigns, but could be criticized for censorship if it takes one down.”

— Google still faces protests and criticism over its project to test a censored version of its search engine for China, even after an internal dispute at Google “effectively ended” the company's plan for the project code-named Dragonfly, according to the Intercept's Ryan Gallagher. Google executives have not said publicly that they will stop building the search engine. “On Friday, a coalition of Chinese, Tibetan, Uighur, and human rights groups organized demonstrations outside Google’s offices in the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Sweden, Switzerland, and Denmark,” Gallagher wrote.

— More tech news from the private sector:

Uber is exploring autonomous bikes and scooters Uber is looking to integrate autonomous technology into its bike and scooter-share programs. TechCrunch

Following accidents, Dutch Uber lifts minimum driver age Ride hailing firm Uber said Monday it is raising the minimum age of its drivers in the Netherlands and taking other measures to increase road safety after a series of fatal accidents involving Uber drivers. Associated Press

PUBLIC CLOUD

— Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) scolded T-Mobile chief executive John Legere over the sale by the carrier of its customers' cellphone location data to third-party companies, Motherboard's Karl Bode reported. “I write you today to express my disappointment and disbelief regarding T-Mobile’s continued partnership with companies that have enabled spying on Americans without their knowledge and consent,” Wyden said in a letter to Legere, according to Motherboard. “Your company’s continued sale of customer location data to these so-called ‘location aggregators’ is in direct contradiction to your ‘personal evaluation’ of the issue six months ago.” Motherboard reported this month that T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T sold access to their customers' location information to third-party companies.

— A European Union project to overhaul copyright rules that is opposed by Google and other major tech companies has come to a standstill after a meeting was canceled as E.U. countries couldn't bridge their differences, according to Reuters's Foo Yun Chee. In a joint statement, the European Publishers Council, the European Newspaper Publishers’ Association and the European Magazine Media Association criticized Google. “Google has intensified its scaremongering about the possible impact of a new neighboring right for press publishers,” the groups said, according to Reuters. They added: “They are running a ‘test’ of how they see Google Search might look in the event that press publishers can choose to seek licensing agreements with Google for the reuse of their content.”

—Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the social network and Germany's ministry for information security will collaborate to combat election interference ahead of the European Union parliamentary elections scheduled for this spring, the Wall Street Journal's Sara Germano reported. Sandberg said at the DLD Conference in Munich that the project, called Integrity & Security Initiative, will also include other businesses and research partners. However, it wasn't immediately clear what other partners could take part in this effort.

— More tech news from the public sector:

Russia Accuses Facebook, Twitter of Failing to Comply With Data Laws Russia launched administrative action against Facebook and Twitter for failing to comply with its data laws, days after Facebook removed the accounts of what it said were two Russia-based misinformation campaigns. Wall Street Journal

A.I. Policy Is Tricky. From Around the World, They Came to Hash It Out. Dozens of senior policymakers who are trying to agree on rules for artificial intelligence gathered at M.I.T. There was even some consensus. The New York Times

The VA Wants to Use DeepMind's AI to Prevent Kidney Disease Alphabet's DeepMind artificial intelligence unit is mining data from Veterans Administration patient records, looking for clues to acute kidney injury. Wired

How the Shutdown Could Hurt Government’s IT Recruitment Furloughed agencies are missing out on peak recruiting season for recent and soon-to-be college grads. Nextgov

FAST FWD

— Departures among Snap's higher ranks continue. The company pushed out two executives following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between Francis Racioppi, the company's head of global security, and a contractor, according to the Wall Street Journal's Maureen Farrell. Snap fired Racioppi in late 2018 and Jason Halbert, the company's head of human resources, also said last week that he plans to leave the company. Halbert “wasn’t directly involved in the situation but he had recruited Mr. Racioppi, who also reported to him,” and was asked by Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel to leave as a result of this “and other issues related to his performance,” the Journal reported.

— More news about tech workforce and culture:

Tesla to Slash More Jobs in Effort to Reduce Model 3 Price Tesla is cutting its full-time workforce by 7% to help lower costs so it can sell the Model 3 sedan at a lower price. Shares fell 13%. The Wall Street Journal

#TRENDING

— Tech news generating buzz around the Web:

We spoke to a Waymo One customer about how robot taxis get confused by rainstorms ‘You would think that if you were in an autonomous vehicle, you would be posting all over social media’ The Verge

Internet Culture How an old, far-right meme about Muslim ‘prayer rugs’ at the border became a Trump tweet Unsubstantiated rumors of "prayer rugs" found at the border have long circulated among ranchers and on the Internet. Abby Ohlheiser and Lindsey Bever

You Matched With Someone Really Great Online. This Is Her Ghostwriter. Meredith Golden charges a small clientele $2,000 a month to help them win at dating apps. The New York Times

The Cab Ride That Nearly Killed Me Changed How I Think About Ride-Hailing Apps Singapore, like every big city, has been overrun with new car service apps. Is that a good thing? Bloomberg Businessweek

Are ‘10-Year Challenge’ Photos a Boon to Facebook’s Facial Recognition Technology? The meme encourages people to post a photo of themselves from 10 years and one from today. It’s just a drop in a big bucket of data Facebook has already amassed. The New York Times

BURN RATE

— Today in funding news:

Kaia Health raises $10 million to treat chronic pain with AI Kaia Health, which offers a suite of apps that tap AI and motion-tracking technology to help manage chronic pain, has raised $10 million. Venture Beat

CHECK-INS

Coming soon:

WIRED IN

2020 hopefuls condemn Trump, pledge to fight for racial justice on MLK day:

Unpaid Pittsburgh TSA workers demand end to shutdown:

Lady Gaga condemns Trump, Pence for government shutdown: