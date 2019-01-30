Ctrl + N

The partial government shutdown is over for now, but Silicon Valley companies planning initial public offerings still face uncertainty as the Securities and Exchange Commission begins to dig out of a backlog of filings.

2019 was expected to be a banner year for technology IPOs, as household names such as Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and Pinterest indicated they were readying themselves for public trading. Then the longest shutdown in government history ground SEC operations to a halt, preventing the agency from giving companies key feedback and approvals on their filings. Employees and investors anxiously awaiting their paydays from these IPOs are at the mercy of the SEC, as it's generally considered extraordinarily risky to move forward without the agency's feedback.

The agency is back in action and says it’s responding to the companies in the order they filed. But top lawyers tell me this situation is unprecedented.

“It’s lagged all deals because the SEC wasn’t working,” said Eric Jensen, a partner at the law firm Cooley, who works on IPOs. “No one has ever been through anything quite like this.”

It could only get worse if President Trump and Democrats are unable to reach a deal that would keep the government open past Feb. 15, the next government funding lapse. Companies could see even more significant delays if the SEC closes shop again before it’s able to catch up on the filings.

Another shutdown could decimate consumer confidence and reverberate through the markets — creating a treacherous economic environment for companies seeking to go public. Many billion-dollar technology start-ups, often called “unicorns,” were trying to hit the public markets this year in a race against the threat of an economic downturn. The U.S. economy is expected to lose $3 billion from the first shutdown, and credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Services says if another occurs, it could have a more "severe impact" than the one that just ended, according to a report from Reuters.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the market, and that never bodes particularly well for IPOs,” said David Lynn, a Morrison and Foerster partner who previously served as the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance chief counsel.

Trump’s comments on a potential repeat of the shutdown did little to assuage investors’ concerns. He told the Wall Street Journal earlier this week that the chances of reaching an agreement to avert another shutdown were “less than 50-50.”

Brad Svrluga, a co-founder of New York-based Primary Venture Partners, said on Twitter:

As Svrluga pointed out, companies and venture capitalists are concerned that the longer they wait, market conditions could only get worse. Venky Ganesan, a partner at Menlo Ventures (a firm that invested in Uber), tells me venture capitals are still holding out hope they can take companies public this year -- and are proceeding as if everything is normal.

"There is always risk about us being in a similar situation 3 weeks from now but there is no way to handicap," Ganesan said. "Best thing is to focus on the things we can control which is help our companies grow and for the companies who are ready, push them on the path to going public. "

Unicorns have for years opted to raise record-setting amounts of funding from venture capitalists rather than deal with the scrutiny and volatility of Wall Street. They carefully plotted their paths to the public markets, but they couldn't have anticipated the shutdown. If the shutdown is followed by an economic downturn, it could have serious consequences for a cohort of companies who thought 2019 was their year.

“If the markets were to soften up in the next couple months or so, this could be a real problem for companies that could have gone out during this time period,” said John M. Rafferty, a Morrison Foerster partner who advises companies on securities law.

Absent a second shutdown or a major shift in the economy, the SEC shutdown could prove to be “a blip on the radar” for many companies. Lynn is optimistic that if it remains open, the SEC will be able to effectively reallocate resources and prioritize tasks to get through its backlog swiftly.

But he said companies might have to get creative if a deal can't be reached, and if the country again enters a prolonged government shutdown. Technology companies generally do not go public in January because of the way they report earnings, but some life sciences companies planning IPOs this month were exploring ways to do it without the SEC. Some companies such as Gossamer Bio considered using a workaround that involves altering language in an IPO filing that makes it automatically effective after 20 days, as the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Lawyers tell me this move is risky because they could result in later regulatory challenges. The companies would also need to price their shares 20 days before trading, rather than the day before, which could be problematic if there are unanticipated economic problems during that time. Life sciences companies also tend to price more consistently than technology companies, Lynn tells me.

“It might be more difficult for companies outside of life sciences to do this,” Lynn said.

BITS, NIBBLES AND BYTES

BITS: Facebook paid users aged 13 to 35 since 2016 to install a “Facebook Research” VPN that allows the tech giant to gather extensive data about users’ phone and Web activity — handing the company almost complete access to the device once the app is installed, TechCrunch’s Josh Constine reported. Facebook has paid users up to $20 per month as well as referral fees to install the app. Facebook Research, which may have violated Apple’s policies, is similar to another Facebook app called Onavo Protect that Apple banned.

“The strategy shows how far Facebook is willing to go and how much it’s willing to pay to protect its dominance — even at the risk of breaking the rules of Apple’s iOS platform on which it depends,” Constine reported. “Apple could seek to block Facebook from continuing to distribute its Research app, or even revoke it permission to offer employee-only apps, and the situation could further chill relations between the tech giants.”

After the story published, Facebook said it would shut down Facebook Research on Apple operating systems. It issued the following statement:

NIBBLES: Elon Musk's corporate jet flew more than 250 flights for work, pet projects and vacations across the world in 2018 as Tesla faced mounting difficulties, The Washington Post's Drew Harwell reported. Musk's air travel stands out when compared to other tech executives including Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos and Apple chief executive Tim Cook. Musk's jet flew the equivalent of more than six times around the Earth last year, which also stands in contrast with Musk's public support of renewable energy — he has called fossil fuels “the dumbest experiment in human history.” (Bezos owns The Post.)

Musk's air travel on a private plane, which Tesla largely paid for last year, “provides a glimpse at the wild life of America’s most polarizing tech superstar, underscoring the chaos of a year in which he savaged his enemies as idiots and pedophiles, smoked weed during a live interview and got sued by federal authorities accusing him of misleading investors — a move that cost him his chairmanship on Tesla’s board,” Drew wrote.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook in New York on Dec. 3, 2018. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

BYTES: Apple said its revenue for the first quarter fell 5 percent compared to the same quarter last year, The Washington Post’s Brian Fung reported. Chief executive Tim Cook said many Apple users are “holding on to their older iPhones a bit longer than in the past” and therefore contributing to lower demand for the phone. Net sales of iPhones declined by more than $9 billion compared with the same quarter last year. “Revenue from the maker of iPhones came in at $84.31 billion, slightly higher than the company estimated earlier this month, when it warned that sales would fall to about $84 billion,” Brian wrote. “At the time, Cook cited a slowdown in China’s economy as well as President Trump’s trade war for weakening iPhone demand. It was Apple’s first warning in more than 15 years.”

The company also said it expects a revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion for the next quarter, which is lower compared to the same time last year. Cook took note of China’s slowing economy but said that it is “not in our DNA to stand around waiting for macroeconomic conditions to improve.”

PRIVATE CLOUD

— Michele Thompson of Tucson and her 14-year-old son Grant tried to inform Apple about a FaceTime flaw for more than a week but the company didn't address the issue until it erupted in a social media firestorm on Monday, the Wall Street Journal's Robert McMillan reported. “Short of smoke signals, I was trying every method that someone could use to get a hold of someone at Apple,” Thompson said. She and her son used Twitter and Facebook to publicize their discovery and also called and faxed Apple, according to the Journal. The glitch allowed a user begin listening on people they called before they had picked up and added themselves to a group call.

— Venture capitalist Peter Thiel has funded an online science journal that has published several articles arguing against the theory of evolution and at least one article dismissing global warming, Adam Becker reported in Mother Jones. However, most of the articles published by “Inference: International Review of Science” appear accurate. “But whatever Inference’s actual intentions, one thing is clear: The inclusion of demonstrably pseudoscientific writing alongside the work of highly regarded researchers puts the two on equal footing — a false equivalence that gives creationism and climate denial an air of legitimacy that is not only unwarranted, but misleading to readers,” Becker wrote.

— More technology news from the private sector:

IBM builds a more diverse million-face dataset to help reduce bias in AI Encoding biases into machine learning models, and in general into the constructs we refer to as AI, is nearly inescapable — but we can sure do better than we have in past years. TechCrunch

Google under pressure to remove app from group accused of portraying being gay as 'sickness' Tech giant Google is facing pressure from activists to remove an app from its "Google Play" store from a group that has allegedly describe being gay as a “sickness.” The Hill

Uber Wants You to Catch the Bus or Train—if They Can Drive You There Fresh from disrupting the taxi industry and leaping into the food-delivery business, Uber is devising a new money-spinner ahead of its anticipated public offering: ferrying passengers to and from mass-transit systems. The Wall Street Journal

PUBLIC CLOUD

A Yahoo logo in Rolle, Switzerland, on Dec. 12, 2012. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

— A U.S. judge in San Jose rejected a data breach settlement proposed by Yahoo, according to Reuters's Jonathan Stempel. “Yahoo’s history of nondisclosure and lack of transparency related to the data breaches are egregious,” U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh wrote in a decision. Three breaches affected about 3 billion accounts from 2013 to 2016. “The settlement called for a $50 million payout, plus two years of free credit monitoring for about 200 million people in the United States and Israel with nearly 1 billion accounts,” Stempel reported. “But the judge said the accord did not disclose the size of the settlement fund or the costs of the credit monitoring, and the proposed class may be too big because the number of ‘active’ users that Yahoo disclosed privately to her was far lower.”

— Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) want answers from Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg after Reveal reported that the social network let children spend money on online games in a practice that the company called “friendly fraud.” Facebook knew that children were spending money — in some cases thousands of dollars — but disregarded warnings from its employees that it was duping children and their parents out of money and often declined refund requests, according to Reveal. “Together, these findings point to a problematic culture of putting profits ahead of your users’ financial wellbeing and raise serious concerns regarding the company’s willingness to engage responsibly in its interactions with children,” Markey and Blumenthal told Zuckerberg in a letter.

— The European Commission called on Google, Facebook, Twitter and Mozilla to step up the fight against fake news as several elections are scheduled on the continent this year, including an election for the European Parliament, according to Reuters's Foo Yun Chee. “The Commission called on Facebook to provide more clarity on how it uses its tools to fight fake news and told Google to expand its actions to more EU countries,” according to Reuters. “It said Twitter should provide more details on its measures while it said Mozilla’s online browser should have more information on how it would limit details about users’ browsing activities.”

— More technology news from the public sector:

Parkland Is Embracing Student Surveillance A new report—and some parents—calls for police to gain broader-than-ever access to students’ data. The Atlantic

Maduro Fights Back With Targeted Killings and Media Blackout Rival Guaido is blocked on internet when addressing supporters Bloomberg News

Data Breaches Dent Singapore’s Image as a Tech Innovator Experts say security concerns are a pitfall for countries that are pushing to make vast troves of data more accessible and centralized. The New York Times

FAST FWD

— News about tech workforce and culture:

#TRENDING

— Tech news generating buzz around the Web:

Why Flying Cars Are an Impossible Dream The air taxi is the Godot of technology: always on its way, never here. The Atlantic

Innovations His first mistake was robbing a bank, police say. His second was allegedly fleeing on an electric scooter. An Austin teenager is accused of robbing a bank before fleeing on an electric scooter. The device –– which is tracked using GPS and contains a user's personal information –– helped police identify and charge the suspect with a crime. Peter Holley

Meet The Iranian Influencers Whose Livelihoods Will Be Stripped Away By A Ban On Instagram One of the last remaining major social networks in Iran has become a haven for free expression and opportunity for women. That’s put it in the sights of the regime. BuzzFeed News

Neuroscientists Translate Brain Waves Into Recognizable Speech Using brain-scanning technology, artificial intelligence, and speech synthesizers, scientists have converted brain patterns into intelligible verbal speech—an advance that could eventually give voice to those without. Gizmodo

@MENTIONS

— Facebook is strengthening its privacy policy team in Washington with three prominent hires, the Information's Ashley Gold reported. Robyn Greene, who was senior policy counsel and government affairs lead at the Open Technology Institute, starts at Facebook this month. Nathan White joined the social network this month from Access Now, and Nate Cardozo, who comes from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, is heading to Facebook as privacy policy manager for WhatsApp, Gold reported.

404 ERROR

— News about tech incidents and blunders:

Data management giant Rubrik leaked a massive database of client data in security lapse A server security lapse has exposed a massive database of customer information belonging to Rubrik, an IT security and cloud data management giant. TechCrunch

BURN RATE

— Today in funding news:

Intel to get $1 billion state grant for $11 billion Israel chip plant expansion Intel Corp will receive a grant of about $1 billion from the Israeli government for its latest investment plan to expand its chip manufacturing operations in the country, Israel’s finance minister said on Tuesday. Reuters

Alphabet-backed Medicare Advantage startup Clover Health raises $500M Despite a number of well-publicized hiccups, venture capitalists are betting another $500 million on health insurance provider Clover Health, TechCrunch has learned. TechCrunch

