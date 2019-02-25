Ctrl + N

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) in Albany, N.Y., on Feb. 11. (Hans Pennink/AP)

The privacy controversies that have battered Facebook for almost a year center on data the social network shares with third parties. But news that Facebook is collecting reams of extremely personal information from other apps — without people's knowledge — is opening up a whole other avenue of criticism for the company.

Policymakers around the world are sounding the alarm about a recent Wall Street Journal report that apps as wide ranging as a menstrual cycle tracker and heart rate monitor are sending intimate data -- such as pregnancy status or body weight -- to the social network without clearly disclosing the practice to users.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on Friday called for a probe into whether Facebook is “secretly accessing personal information.” As he directed the New York Department of State and other state agencies to open an investigation, he also called on federal regulators to “to step up and help us put an end to this practice and protect the rights of consumers.”

“New Yorkers deserve to know that their personal information is safe, and we must hold Internet companies — no matter how big — responsible for upholding the law and protecting the information of smartphone users,” Cuomo said in a statement on Friday.

But the scrutiny likely won't stop in New York: Washington lawmakers will likely have questions about the data-sharing practices exposed in the story as both the House and Senate host hearings this week focused on developing federal privacy legislation.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement that he wants to see the Federal Trade Commission expand its existing investigation to include how Facebook is collecting data from these smaller companies. (The social network is already negotiating with the FTC over a multibillion-dollar fine in response to an investigation into the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political firm tied to President Trump obtained Facebook users’ data without their consent.)

He also said the Journal's findings underscore the need for “strong privacy legislation with teeth.”

“I’m sick of hearing Facebook make excuses for its repeated privacy invasions,” Wyden said.

It’s possible other states beyond New York could investigate the company’s collection of data from other apps. After the Cambridge Analytica scandal last year, multiple states opened their own investigations into Facebook.

It also comes as many state lawmakers are trying to pass privacy legislation of their own. Marc Levine (D), a California Assembly member, said the Journal report emphasized the need for legislation that compels data brokers to tell people how much their information is worth:

Facebook and data brokers exploit your personal information for profit. I introduced #AB950 to compel them to tell you how much the data you unwittingly give them is worth.https://t.co/qQQZmk1Tyb — Marc Levine (@MarcLevine) February 22, 2019

The regulatory fallout could also extend beyond U.S. borders. The Journal reported some of the data sharing practices it uncovered could be in violation of Europe’s broad new privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation. Regulators and lawmakers in Europe have been actively investigating Facebook for other privacy transgressions, and this month a committee in the United Kingdom’s Parliament released a report calling Facebook a “digital gangster.”

Damian Collins, chair of the committee that prepared that report, said the report shows how “totally out of control the system is.”

This important @wsj report on apps sharing data with Facebook shows how totally out of control the system is. I'm sure most users had no idea personal information about their heart rate, pregnancy planning & even period dates was shared with Facebook.https://t.co/zS7Mhwooco — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) February 22, 2019

The Journal found that at least 11 common smartphone apps, which have tens of millions of downloads combined, shared data with Facebook to use a Facebook analytics tool for advertising. The tool let developers measure app usage and potentially target people with personalized ads. Many of the apps were health and wellness apps, such as the Flo Period and Ovulation Tracker, which sent menstruation information to Facebook that could be matched to a user’s device or profile via a unique identifier. Facebook could potentially could advertise to people based on their sensitive health details.

In another report Sunday evening, the Journal found that many of these apps were "scrambling" to stop sharing this sensitive data with Facebook. At least four of the apps -- including Flo -- had stopped sharing sensitive data with Facebook. The changes came after Facebook itself contacted some developers in response to Friday's report and told them it prohibited them from sending Facebook sensitive information.

Many on social media said the Journal’s findings put a spotlight on just how broad the tech industry’s data practices have become.

From the New York Times’s Nick Confessore:

When a major newspaper has a sidebar called "How an App Told Facebook You're Ovulating," safe to say we have a problem. https://t.co/0M2OvVaXC5 — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) February 22, 2019

Facebook told me in a statement that it’s “common” for developers to share data with large platforms for analytics and advertising purposes. The company said it looks forward to working with Cuomo and New York authorities on the investigation.

“As [the Journal] reported, we require the other app developers to be clear with their users about the information they are sharing with us, and we prohibit app developers from sending us sensitive data,” the company said. “We also take steps to detect and remove data that should not be shared with us.”

BITS, NIBBLES AND BYTES

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella in Bellevue, Wash., on Nov. 28, 2018. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

BITS: More than 50 Microsoft employees told chief executive Satya Nadella in a letter that the company should cancel a military contract, The Washington Post's Tony Romm and Drew Harwell reported. The workers said that providing the U.S. Army with HoloLens augmented-reality headsets as part of the contract would result in “turning warfare into a simulated ‘video game’ ” and could “help people kill.” “As employees and shareholders we do not want to become war profiteers,” the letter said. “To that end, we believe that Microsoft must stop in its activities to empower the U.S. Army's ability to cause harm and violence.”

Microsoft President Brad Smith has previously said that the company has worked with the Defense Department for several decades and does not intend to stop, my colleagues reported. “As we have discussed these issues with governments, we’ve appreciated that no military in the world wants to wake up to discover that machines have started a war,” Smith said in a blog post last year. “But we can’t expect these new developments to be addressed wisely if the people in the tech sector who know the most about technology withdraw from the conversation.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna at the White House on Dec. 12, 2017. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

NIBBLES: The Trump administration is rejecting more petitions for a type of visa that allows Silicon Valley companies to recruit high-skilled foreign workers, the Wall Street Journal's Louise Radnofsky reported. But the federal government is still approving a majority of applications for H-1B visas. Apple, Facebook, Google, Intel and Microsoft saw petitions approved at rates of 99 percent, while 98 percent of applications from Amazon Services and Cisco Systems got a green light, according to the Journal. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has also increased the number of requests for supporting evidence to companies that apply for those visas on behalf of prospective workers. “Companies were most often asked to prove that a sponsored job was a ‘specialty occupation,’ a requirement for granting the visa under the law, USCIS said,” according to the Journal. “Companies were commonly asked if they had valid employer-employee relationships with the prospective workers. Firms were also asked to show that the workers had specific assignments for the duration of the visa.” (I recently wrote about the tech industry's reaction to a change in the H-1B visa program.)

Demonstrators hold angry emoji signs during a net neutrality protest in Boston on Dec. 7, 2017. (Scott Eisen/Bloomberg News)

BYTES: British lawyers say their country's judiciary should provide guidance on how to interpret emoji as they increasingly appear in court cases, my colleague Hamza Shaban reported. Emoji are more and more present in hearings on criminal, family and employment matters in Britain and their meaning can be interpreted in a variety of ways. British courts' reckoning with emoji follows a similar rise in the appearance of those digital symbols in U.S. court cases.

As Hamza noted, references to emoji and emoticon appeared in 53 U.S. court opinions last year, rising from 33 in 2017 and 26 in 2016, according to research from Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University. “While Goldman has said recent cases with emoji have not broken new ground on interpreting the images in the courtroom, he sees the rise of animated and personalized emoji as a coming challenge for judges and lawyers, as they leave open even more room for multiple interpretations,” my colleague wrote.

PRIVATE CLOUD

The YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

— YouTube said it will stop channels that spread anti-vaccination messaging on the video platform from running advertisements, BuzzFeed News's Caroline O'Donovan reported. Seven advertisers asked YouTube to remove their ads from videos that promote content against vaccination. “We have strict policies that govern what videos we allow ads to appear on, and videos that promote anti-vaccination content are a violation of those policies. We enforce these policies vigorously, and if we find a video that violates them, we immediately take action and remove ads,” a spokesman for YouTube told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Evan Williams is leaving the company's board, according to the Wall Street Journal's Maria Armental. "I’m going to ride off into the sunset (or…down Market Street), so I can focus on some other things,” Mr. Williams said in a tweet Friday. “I will always be rooting for the team (and, if someone lets me in, come by for lunch).” Williams is currently the chief executive of the publishing platform Medium.

— More technology news from the private sector:

Huawei chairman: Trump is right, the US is losing the battle for 5G America is losing the battle for 5G technology despite its attempts to block Huawei around the world, the Chinese company’s chairman has said. The Telegraph

It Started With a Jolt: How New York Became a Tech Town Amazon may not call it home. But the city, by design and because of its allure, is increasingly a magnet for coders and companies. The New York Times

PUBLIC CLOUD

The California state Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 31, 2018. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

— Companies such as Google and Facebook could face class-action litigation under a proposed amendment to California's consumer data privacy law, Bloomberg News's Kartikay Mehrotra and Laura Mahoney reported. Businesses that collect user data could be sued for monetary damages if they were to face accusations of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act, which is set to go into effect next year. “The tech industry, by its very nature, has been very much opposed to any form of regulation,” state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), who sponsors the measure, told Bloomberg News. “It’s an industry that’s reincarnated the Wild West; no rules, no limits, no regulation. We’ve reached the tipping point.”

— New York City officials said 130 apartments were rented illegally in Manhattan via Airbnb in a scheme that brought in more than $20 million in revenue, the New York Times's Luis Ferré-Sadurní reported. A lawsuit by the city claims that the scheme also involved the creation of 18 corporations and more than 100 host accounts on Airbnb. “According to the suit, the ring used multiple misleading identities to dodge Airbnb’s rules, text tourists and book apartments to budget-minded travelers,” the Times reported. “Addresses were fudged to avoid scrutiny. A cadre of cleaners was apparently recruited through Facebook.”

— More technology news from the public sector:

Telecom industry to throw fundraiser for Senate chair the night before data privacy hearing The telecom industry will be hosting a fundraiser for Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) next week, the night before he will preside over a hearing on data privacy, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill. The Hill

India proposes new e-commerce regulations with focus on data rules India outlined a new draft policy for its burgeoning e-commerce sector on Saturday, focusing on data localization, improved privacy safeguards and measures to combat the sale of counterfeit products. Reuters

FAST FWD

Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, in Seattle on Jan. 29, 2018. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

— Bezos, Amazon's chief executive, told employees in a meeting last year that worries that the company could potentially stifle competition across several industries are often overblown, CNBC's Eugene Kim reported. “In real life, there's room for lots of winners,” Bezos said during an all-hands staff meeting in March 2018, according to CNBC. “In fact, the sky does not fall for these companies.” Big companies and other businesses that compete against Amazon have been able to survive despite concerns about the company's expansion. “Companies in some of Amazon's newer businesses — across shipping, healthcare, and groceries — all remain little affected by Amazon's presence so far,” Kim reported. (Bezos owns the Washington Post).

— More news about tech workforce and culture:

Survey: 51% Of Tech Industry Workers Believe President Trump Has A Point About The Media Creating Fake News A new study by BuzzFeed News and Lucid surveyed tech workers on their attitudes toward the media. The results show deep skepticism toward the press, and concerns about the role of identity politics in coverage. BuzzFeed News

Labor’s Hard Choice in Amazon Age: Play Along or Get Tough The battle over Amazon’s New York plans resurfaced tensions among unions over how to deal with Uber, Airbnb and other emerging giants. The New York Times

#TRENDING

— Tech new generating buzz around the Web:

Innovations At this fast-food drive-through, the person taking your order might not be a person at all A Denver fast food restaurant has turned its drive through lane over to an artificially intelligent machine. The new employee is the latest sign that machines are already filling fast food jobs traditionally staffed by people. Peter Holley

Retropolis A century before Elon Musk’s Tesla, electric cars were popular in many cities In Washington at the beginning of the 20th century, first ladies were among those who embraced electric models as cleaner and easier to drive. Ronald G. Shafer

Is Silicon Valley's quest for immortality a fate worse than death? Funded by elites, researchers believe they’re closer than ever to tweaking the human body so we can live forever (or quite a bit longer) The Guardian

404 ERROR

— News about tech incidents and blunders:

New flaws in 4G, 5G allow attackers to intercept calls and track phone locations A group of academics have found three new security flaws in 4G and 5G, which they say can be used to intercept phone calls and track the locations of cell phone users. TechCrunch

CHECK-INS

Coming soon:

House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection and commerce hearing on consumer privacy protection tomorrow.

NetChoice, a trade association of e-commerce businesses, hosts a panel on free speech online on Capitol Hill in Washington tomorrow.

Senate Commerce Committee hearing on “policy principles for a federal data privacy framework” on Wednesday.

The Cato Institute holds a conference titled “Who’s afraid of Big Tech?” on Friday.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies holds an event on “digital governance and the pursuit of technological leadership” on March 4.

WIRED IN

Four years after creating #OscarsSoWhite, activist April Reign is attending the Academy Awards:

Pompeo contradicts Trump on North Korea, Democrats say summit with Kim “may be a dud”:

A day of violence at Venezuela's border: