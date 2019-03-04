Ctrl + N

A Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh on Jan. 31, 2018. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

A new filing from Lyft highlights the unprecedented risks facing ride-hailing giants as they go public — largely because of their complicated relationship with regulators.

Lyft's Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register for its initial public offering details a litany of potential threats to their business that reveal just how much legal and political uncertainty remains for ride-hailing apps. After years of asking forgiveness rather than permission to expand throughout the country, these wildly popular companies are still dealing with rapidly shifting laws and regulations: There are still questions about how Lyft classifies its drivers under labor laws or how new data privacy laws could impact its business, among other things.

Lyft could jumpstart what is expected to be a record year for initial public offerings, in which Uber, Airbnb and a host of high-flying Silicon Valley startups that have long put off going public are expected to make their public market debuts. For years, only private investors have had the opportunity to buy into these fast-growing businesses. Now public investors will get a chance to bet on these companies too, and for the first time, be exposed to the regulatory risks that come with that.

"I don’t doubt there will be plenty of interest but there’s more than the usual tech uncertainty in Lyft’s business model," said Mark Muro, a Brookings Institution senior fellow focused on metropolitan policy, in an email.

Lyft’s IPO will be a test public investors' appetite for these new risks. If these factors affect the company’s early trading, it could have major implications for Uber and other on-demand companies that are also considering public offerings later this year.

“Our business is subject to a wide range of laws and regulations, many of which are evolving, and failure to comply with such laws and regulations could harm our business, financial condition and results of operations,” the company said in its Friday filing.

Here are five risks to watch from Lyft's filing:

1. Lyft’s business model depends on classifying its drivers as independent contractors. But court proceedings challenging ride-hailing companies’ classification of workers could just be getting started.

For Lyft, worker classification isn't just a potential risk. It's actively grappling with lawsuits about it right now. The company says that it is involved in six putative class actions, several multi-plantiff actions and thousands of individual claims related to driver classification.

Lyft notes in the filing that any change to existing worker classification law, or different interpertation of existing labor laws, could result in financial costs for the company, such as penalties for failing to withold taxes, minimum wage requirements and benefits for drivers.

"Lyft's filing correctly notes that legal challenges to the classification could be very problematic, and they admit these challenges are already proliferating," Muro said in an email. "This is so live and real a risk for the company that it really should give pause to investors, and really should motivate investors to press for a better, more durable, solution than we have now."

2. Lyft is making big bets on new transportation services such as scooters and bikes. But local officials across the country are concerned about the safety implications of these services — and companies are engaged in political battles.

As venture capitalists pour money into on-demand bike and scooter businesses, Lyft also made a big bet on new so-called "micro-mobility" services when it acquired Motivate, the country's largest bikeshare service. And as D.C. readers have seen, the company has been rolling out its pink scooters onto sidewalks. Many cities are just beginning to see the impact these new services have on residents' safety and local traffic, and they're still grappling with how to regulate the nascent industry. That means Lyft is navigating a swiftly changing patchwork of regulations across U.S. cities for these services.

"As we expand our platform offerings, we may become subject to additional laws and regulations," Lyft wrote in its filing.

3. Lyft says its future depends on autonomous vehicles. But evolving laws governing self-driving cars at the local, state and federal level could result in delays or extra costs for the company.

An entire section of Lyft's risk factors is devoted to autonomous vehicles, and the company says if the autonomous vehicle market does not continue to develop, it could have a significant impact on its business. As the company notes, there are many uncertainties regarding regulation of these vehicles, which could result in new costs.

"There are a number of existing laws, regulations and standards that may apply to autonomous vehicle technology, including vehicle standards that were not originally intended to apply to vehicles that may not have a human driver," Lyft writes. "Such regulations continue to rapidly evolve, which may increase the likelihood of complex, conflicting or otherwise inconsistent regulations, which may delay our ability to bring autonomous vehicle technology to market or significantly increase the compliance costs associated with this business strategy."

4. Lyft and other on-demand companies are going public amid a broader “techlash” and increased scrutiny of companies’ data-handling practices. These companies rely on personal and location data, and their collection and use of that data could be limited by new regulations.

Lyft notes that any new data privacy laws could "adversely affect" its business, especially if the company fails to comply with such laws. It points to California's state privacy law, which will take effect in 2020, as an example of how the business may incur new costs as new laws are implemented.

"It presently is unclear how this legislation will be modified or how it will be interpreted," Lyft writes. "The effects of this legislation potentially are far-reaching, however, and may require us to modify our data processing practices and policies and incur substantial compliance-related costs and expenses."

5. Lyft could be subject to new rules or fines as regulators see the long-term impact of its nascent business. A recent minimum pay rate for ride-hailing drivers instituted in New York highlights how the rules of the road can quickly change for these companies.

Lyft notes that its industry is increasingly being regulated, and it warns that its increased visibility could prompt concerns among local policymakers or regulators. The company also says that it could be subject to new rules that vary widely from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. The ride-hailing company highlights the recent minimum wage in New York as an example of how it has been subject to intense regulatory pressure, and some municipalities are adopting significant limitations on its business.

"The application and interpretation of these rules could adversely affect our competitive position and results of operations," Lyft says in the filing.

BITS, NIBBLES AND BYTES

Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, in Washington on Sept. 13, 2018. (Cliff Owen/AP)

BITS: Some documentaries that promote anti-vaccination messages are no longer available for subscribers to Amazon Prime Video, according to CNN Business's Jon Sarlin. Amazon's apparent removal of the documentaries came after CNN Business reported that anti-vaccination content including books and movies were available on Amazon. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) also expressed “concern” about the presence of such material on Amazon in a letter to chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos. Yet some anti-vaccination books could still be purchased on Amazon as of Friday afternoon. Some books against vaccination were also accessible free for subscribers to Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service, according to CNN Business.

Schiff said in his letter to Bezos that “Amazon is in a unique position to shape consumption” because of the size of the company's online retail platform. “Yet the algorithms which power social media platforms and Amazon's recommendations are not designed to distinguish quality information from misinformation or misleading information and, as a result, harmful anti-vaccine messages have been able to thrive and spread,” Schiff said. “The consequences are particularly troubling for public health issues.” (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

From Schiff:

I'm concerned by reports that @Amazon accepts paid advertising with deliberate misinformation about vaccines.



Every online platform, including Amazon, must act responsibly and ensure that they do not contribute to this growing public health catastrophe. My letter to @JeffBezos: pic.twitter.com/sYQqhylKxW — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 1, 2019

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for US President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, speaks during a campaign rally at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, October 22, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

NIBBLES: The Trump campaign backed off a statement calling for nationwide "wholesale" 5G network, Axios's Jonathan Swan reported. The Trump campaign's comments on 5G were 180 degrees from White House policy, which has a free market approach to the technology's rollout, and they surprised the Trump administration and the wireless industry.

"It's highly unusual — if not unprecedented — for a presidential campaign to advocate for a different position from the sitting president's administration," Swan wrote.

The Trump campaign appeared to retreat in a later statement. “The White House sets the policy on 5G and all issues. Naturally, the campaign fully supports the president’s priorities and his policy agenda. There is no daylight between the White House and the campaign,” McEnany said in the new statement, according to Axios.

WASHINGTON, DC- June 14: Gary Cohn, Former Director, National Economic Council, participates in an interview during a Washington Post Live event. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/For The Washington Post)

BYTES: Trump directed Gary Cohn, the former director of the National Economic Council, in late summer of 2017 to pressure the Justice Department to intervene in ATT&T's merger with Time Warner, according to a new report in the New Yorker by Jane Mayer. "According to a well-informed source, Trump called Cohn into the Oval Office along with John Kelly, who had just become the chief of staff, and said in exasperation to Kelly, 'I’ve been telling Cohn to get this lawsuit filed and nothing’s happened! I’ve mentioned it fifty times. And nothing’s happened. I want to make sure it’s filed. I want that deal blocked!'” Mayer wrote.

Cohn told Kelly not to call the Justice Department. "Cohn, a former president of Goldman Sachs, evidently understood that it would be highly improper for a President to use the Justice Department to undermine two of the most powerful companies in the country as punishment for unfavorable news coverage, and as a reward for a competing news organization that boosted him," Mayer wrote. Cohn declined to comment, and Kelly did not respond to the New Yorker's requests.

Trump has criticized the merger, saying it was "not good for the country." Many suspected the President's opposition was "a matter of petty retaliation against CNN," Mayer reported. (Last week, a federal court upheld AT&T's Time Warner merger).

PRIVATE CLOUD

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifying, policy attorney Ian Madrigal is also Monopoly Man who photo bombs high profile congressional hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

— Google told Rep. Jackie Speier's (D-Calif.) office that it will not stop hosting a Saudi government app that can allow Saudi men to track women's movements, Business Insider's Bill Bostock reported. Google said upon reviewing the app that it can stay on Google Play because it does not violate the company's terms. Speier was among a group of 14 House Democrats who wrote to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and Apple's Cook to request that both companies stop hosting the app, called Absher. “Facilitating the detention of women seeking asylum and fleeing abuse and control unequivocally causes harm. I will be following up on this issue with my colleagues,” Speier said, according to Bostock.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington on Sept, 5, 2018. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

— Internal Facebook documents show how the company lobbied regulators and lawmakers in the United States, Britain, Canada, all member-states of the European Union and other countries around the world, Carole Cadwalladr and Duncan Campbell reported for the Observer. The documents appear to originate from a court case in California brought by Six4Three, an app developer, against Facebook. They shine a light on the social network's efforts to oppose the E.U.'s General Data Protection Regulation.

“A memo written after the Davos economic summit in 2013 quotes [Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl] Sandberg describing the ‘uphill battle’ the company faced in Europe on the ‘data and privacy front’ and its ‘critical’ efforts to head off ‘overly prescriptive new laws,’” the Observer reported.

— Apple has managed to limit the damage to its operations amid the trade dispute between the United States and China, Politico's Steven Overly and Margaret Harding McGill and the South China Morning Post's Celia Chen reported. Apple chief executive Tim Cook has exchanged personally with Trump and White House officials as well with Chinese leaders amid the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. By contrast, other tech leaders have maintained some distance between themselves and Trump. But if U.S. and Chinese officials do not reach an agreement on trade, the situation could deteriorate for Apple. Apple's iPhones have not been included on a list of goods imported from China that are subject to tariffs.

— More technology news from the private sector:

Evan Spiegel on the Call for Regulation The Snap chief said that he was “impressed” by Europe’s moves, and that there was still time to “course-correct” in the United States. New York Times

As Uber Prepares to Go Public, Its Lead Lawyer Races to Clean It Up Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer and a former Justice Department official, is navigating the ride-hailing giant’s numerous legal issues. New York Times

Amazon to Launch New Grocery-Store Business Amazon is planning to open dozens of grocery stores in several major U.S. cities as the retail giant looks to broaden its reach in the food business and touch more aspects of consumers’ lives. The Wall Street Journal

YouTube CEO Defends Its Efforts to Reduce Violent Content At the Lesbians Who Tech conference, Susan Wojcicki said the platform takes children’s safety seriously and has restricted comments on videos featuring kids. Wired

PUBLIC CLOUD

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

— Karl A. Racine, attorney general for the District, asked a judge to allow a lawsuit that he brought against Facebook to move forward, Bloomberg News's Andrew M Harris and Daniel Stoller reported. Facebook had asked that the lawsuit be thrown out. “Racine is demanding the social network turn over information on its integration and data-sharing partnership details; names of third-party applications that violated Facebook data policies; and disclose the actions it took to police those policies,” according to Bloomberg News.

— More technology news from the public sector:

French tax on internet giants could yield 500 million euros per year: Le Maire A three percent tax on the French revenue of large internet companies could yield 500 million euros (568.5 million pounds) per year, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Reuters

New York leaders wrote an open letter to Jeff Bezos asking him to bring Amazon HQ2 back to Queens Around 80 union leaders, local officials and business owners asked Amazon to reconsider New York for its HQ2 in an open letter in the Times. CNBC

Facebook sues four Chinese companies over trademark infringement Facebook is taking legal action against a cluster of Chinese websites that sell fake accounts, likes and followers both on Facebook itself and on Instagram. TechCrunch

FAST FWD

A man enters a WeWork co-working space on March 13, 2013 in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

— WeWork, which has rebranded itself as the We Company, laid off about 300 employees, according to TechCrunch's Kate Clark. The layoffs amount to 3 percent of the company's global workforce and “were performance-related, part of the company’s routine process of shedding underperformers,” Clark reported.

— More news about tech workforce and culture:

The Newfound Power of Tech Workers Employees at tech companies have recently become much more emboldened to speak out on ethical concerns, and have forced changes from Silicon Valley giants. The New York Times

Tristan O'Tierney, Square co-founder who created firm's first mobile app, dies The co-founder of the payments company died at age 35 in Florida, where he was in a rehabilitation program, his family says. The San Francisco Chronicle

#TRENDING

— Tech news generating buzz around the Web:

Business SpaceX successfully launches spacecraft designed for astronauts SpaceX successfully launched a rocket from the Kennedy Space Center early Saturday. The test flight is a crucial step before the company can fly NASA astronauts to the space station. Christian Davenport

Is Ethical A.I. Even Possible? Idealism can eventually bow to financial pressure and artificial intelligence companies, big and small, can change course. The New York Times

Who Are Online, Recruited by Advertisers and 4 Years Old? Kidfluencers Brands are giving lucrative endorsement deals to young children on YouTube and Instagram, raising questions about whether their young followers should be seeing that kind of marketing. The New York Times

404 ERROR

— News about tech incidents and blunders:

Here are the data brokers quietly buying and selling your personal information You’ve probably never heard of many of the data firms registered under a new law, but they’ve heard a lot about you. A list, and tips for opting out. Fast Company

BURN RATE

— Today in funding news:

When Women Control the Money, Female Founders Get Funded At a pitch night in SoHo, female entrepreneurs pitch female venture capitalists. The New York Times

Two Austin-based VC firms are each raising $100M funds Texas startups will soon have two new sources for capital. TechCrunch

CHECK-INS

Today:

The Center for Strategic and International Studies holds an event on “digital governance and the pursuit of technological leadership.”

Coming soon:

House Science, Space and Technology Committee hearing on “Maintaining U.S. leadership in science and technology” on Wednesday.

The Brookings Institution holds an event titled “How can public policy keep up with technological change?” on March 12.

The Brookings Institution holds a discussion on “How China and the U.S. are advancing artificial intelligence” on March 12.

The Brookings Institution holds a discussion on online consumer privacy on March 14.

WIRED IN

Watch SpaceX's successful launch of its first spacecraft designed for humans:

Phillies welcome Bryce Harper: