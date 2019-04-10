Ctrl + N

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) attends a news conference on April 9, 2019. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Lawmakers were expected to take Facebook and Google to task for the recent proliferation of violent videos on their platforms at yesterday's high-profile hearing on hate crimes and white nationalism. But more than 90 minutes passed before any House Judiciary committee member even asked about the viral spread of the New Zealand shooting videos that sparked the latest wave of scrutiny of the tech companies around the world.

Congress missed an opportunity yesterday to truly grill Silicon Valley executives as partisan rancor overshadowed substantive questions about the companies’ content moderation practices.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) kicked off by criticizing the last Republican-led Congress for failing to hold hearings on the issue of white nationalism. The panel's top Republican, Doug Collins of Georgia, said the “true motivation" of this hearing was to suggest that the GOP was “somehow connected to those characters who truly spew hatred and act on it in the public square."

And with eight witnesses — ranging from an Anti-Defamation League representative to Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator who is leading a campaign to encourage black voters to leave the Democratic Party — the hearing did not lend itself to lengthy answers or substantial follow-up questions.

Tech executives largely escaped pointed questions, in part because other witnesses — especially Owens — sucked up much of the oxygen in the room. Owens slammed the entire hearing as a Democratic strategy of “fearmongering, power and control” ahead of the 2020 elections, and lawmakers took the bait. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) used his time to play a 30-second clip of Owens talking about Adolf Hitler.

And when lawmakers did question the companies, they asked overly broad questions and did little to steer the executives beyond basic talking points.

The chaos at the hearing underscores how hard it's going to be for lawmakers to actually step up efforts to crack down on Silicon Valley like they've been promising.

It especially doesn’t help that they’re still coming off as if they haven’t done their homework on tech policy issues that lawmakers in other countries are increasingly prioritizing.

In one exchange, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) asked Facebook executive Neil Potts if, like Twitter, Facebook gives people the option to report hateful content. Facebook has long had this option, which is plain to see for anyone who logs into the service.

Tech reporters on social media slammed the lawmakers’ performances. From USA Today’s Jessica Guynn:

I have never covered a hearing in which tech companies have gotten off easier. — Jessica Guynn (@jguynn) April 9, 2019

Cecilia Kang of the New York Times compiled a list of many of the key tech issues that did not get significant airtime at the hearing:

here's what this hearing is NOT doing and what a shame:

-Exploring more deeply germination and spread of hate on dark web sites like Gab and 8Chan

-Asking Facebook and Google how they are looking around corners for how content/recruiting goes from dark web to their platforms... — CeciliaKang (@ceciliakang) April 9, 2019

As Kang noted, the alternative social media sites that foster some of the hate speech and violent videos that then spread to mainstream social media websites were notably absent from the hearing. Eileen Hershenov, the witness from the ADL, specifically called out these platforms for the role they play in cultivating hate speech online. Hershenov said social media platforms serve as “round- the-clock white supremacist digital rallies.”

The House Judiciary Committee could hold future hearings that include those companies, my colleague Tony Romm said on Twitter:

(okay, one more, I lied)



5. There's also broad frustration with those *not* here -- like 8chan and Gab, which have served as conduits for the worst on the web -- though Judiciary folks told me there's appetite for additional hearings. — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) April 9, 2019

Lawmakers couldn't even agree on how to respond to the surge of anti-Semitic comments in the live chat accompanying the video on Google's YouTube used to stream the hearing.

As Tony reported yesterday, the company eventually disabled the live chat on the lawmakers' stream, but other streams still had comments enabled, allowing such comments to continue.

TONIGHT: Guess who swarmed the White Nationalism hearing stream chat? You guessed it: White Nationalists! pic.twitter.com/Y1KYqyyeU4 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 9, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler read an excerpt from Tony's story during the hearing. “This just illustrates part of the problem we’re dealing with,” the New York Democrat said.

But highlighting the tension in the room, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) pushed back at Nadler.

“Could that be another hate hoax?” he asked. “Just keep an open mind.”

And Nadler used some of his opening remarks to take swipes at the previous GOP-led Congress for not holding hearings on white nationalism.

It's likely the partisan divisions will be on display again today, as Senate Republicans host a hearing on anti-conservative bias called "Stifling Free Speech: Technological Censorship and the Public Discourse." Republicans, including President Trump, have increasingly been raising the spectre of reguating the technology companies as they claim their content moderation policies suppress conservative voices, though there has been no evidence that the technology companies systematically do this.

Democrats have criticized the hearing. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) chuckled when Tony asked him about it last week. “Just note that I laughed,” he said.

You are reading The Technology 202, our guide to the intersection of technology and politics. Not a regular subscriber?

BITS, NIBBLES AND BYTES

Diana Diller, 39, an event planner, poses for a portrait with her daughter Simone at their home on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Philip Cheung for The Washington Post)

BITS: The pregnancy monitoring app Ovia has become a powerful tool for employers and health insurers to collect more intimate details about their workers' lives than ever before, reports The Washington Post's Drew Harwell. Privacy advocates are sounding the alarm, saying a new generation of “menstrual surveillance” tools are pressuring women to share more details about one of the most sensitive times in their lives.

Women can use Ovia to track their fertility, pregnancies and even details about their babies once they become parents. But their employers could be checking in too — gathering aggregate data on how many workers face high-risk pregnancies, or how soon mothers would return to work.

“Employers who pay the apps’ developer, Ovia Health, can offer their workers a special version of the apps that relays their health data — in a “de-identified,” aggregated form — to an internal employer website accessible by human resources personnel,” Drew wrote. “The companies offer it alongside other health benefits and incentivize workers to input as much about their bodies as they can, saying the data can help the companies minimize health-care spending, discover medical problems and better plan for the months ahead.”

Privacy advocates warn Ovia is designed to benefit employers — not the women using it to monitor their pregnancies. They warn that employers could use the data Ovia collects to scale back healh-benefits coverage. Even though the data presented to employers is anonymized, they also fret that employers may be able to identify whose data it is, particularly in workplaces where there are not many women pregnant simultaneously.

“What could possibly be the most optimistic, best-faith reason for an employer to know how many high-risk pregnancies their employees have? So they can put more brochures in the break room?” Karen Levy, a Cornell University assistant professor who has researched family and workplace monitoring, asked Drew.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook, watches a demonstration during the Oculus Connect 3 event in San Jose in 2016. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News)

NIBBLES: Facebook designed its new Watch feature to let people view videos simultaneously on the platform, letting friends comment and react at the same time. But Facebook Watch is proving to be very popular with pirates who use it to binge watch copyrighted TV shows and movies, Business Insider's Rob Price reports.

“We found that illicit watch parties were a frequent occurrence on the social network, broadcasting a range of media, from relatively recent hits like 'Her' to cinematic classics like 'Mean Girls' and vintage TV shows like the original 'Twilight Zone,'" Price reports. “Groups have sprung up to host these watch parties, with names like 'Super Film Club Watch Party' and 'Watch Party Cinema,' that often have hundreds or even thousands of users and make no attempt to hide their purpose. Some, like 'Firefly Watch Party — The Group,' are dedicated to rewatching a single TV show together.”

After Business Insider contacted Facebook for comment, the company took down the groups listed in the article.

“We devote significant resources to address and prevent piracy for all videos on Facebook, including in Watch Parties,” Facebook representative Carolyn Thomas told Business Insider in a statement. “We have several measures in place to address infringing content, including our notice-and-takedown program, repeat infringer policy, Rights Manager, and use of Audible Magic.”

The Lyft logo is displayed on a car on March 7, 2019 in San Francisco, California. On-demand transportation company Lyft has filed paperwork for its initial public offering that is expected to value the company at up to $25 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BYTES: The South Carolina House of Representatives yesterday passed legislation requiring Uber and other ride-hailing drivers to put lighted signs in their cars so that customers are connected with the proper driver, Seanna Adcox reports in the Post and Courier. The bill is named for University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson, who was killed after getting into a car she thought was her Uber two weeks ago.

“What this bill seeks to do very plainly is increase the distance the rider can start the verification process,” Rep. Micah Caskey (R-West Columbia), a co-sponsor, to the Post and Courier. She added that “those little black stickers” in Uber drivers’ windows are difficult to see at night.

The legislation passes as Uber is under pressure to do more to warn its passengers about the risks associated with people impersonating its drivers. CNN reported yesterday that a lawsuit brought in Los Angeles alleges nine people were sexually assaulted by “fake Uber drivers.” The lawsuit, brought by three individuals identified as Jane Does, accuses Uber of negligence for failing to notify customers of the impersonators.

PRIVATE CLOUD

— Technology news from the private sector:

Google and Goodwill ramp up effort to provide job seekers with digital skills Last year the tech giant joined forces with Goodwill to launch the Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator. The project aims to “jump-start” career opportunities for 1.2 million people by 2021, according to Google. Fox News

Uber plans to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in IPO - sources Uber Technologies Inc has decided it will seek to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in its initial public offering, and will make public the registration of the offering on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Reuters

PUBLIC CLOUD

— Technology news from the public sector:

Technology Lawmakers want to ban ‘dark patterns,’ the Web designs tech companies use to manipulate you New legislation would make it harder for tech companies to nudge Internet users to give up their data. Brian Fung

Facebook Bends to EU Pressure on ‘Misleading’ Fine Print Facebook has bowed to demands from European Union regulators to change what the bloc had called its misleading terms of service, the latest example of a broader effort by governments globally to exercise more control over tech firms. Wall Street Journal

China, a Major Bitcoin Source, Considers Moving Against It China, whose initial enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies has waned, may order its local governments not to support the industry. New York Times

#TRENDING

— Tech news generating buzz around the Web:

YouTube Is Developing Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Programs YouTube is developing choose-your-own-adventure-style shows, exploring a new storytelling format that could increase viewers and ad sales for the world’s largest video website. Bloomberg

Walmart to expand in-store tech, including Pickup Towers for online orders and robots Walmart is doubling down on its technology innovations in its brick-and-mortar stores in an effort to better compete with Amazon. The retailer today announced the expanded rollout of several technologies — including in-store Pickup Towers to help customers quickly grab their online orders. TechCrunch

WIRED IN