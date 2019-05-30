Ctrl + N

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listens to a question during an address at the Commonwealth Club Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

For House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the battle with Facebook over disinformation just got personal.

Pelosi's accusation yesterday that Facebook leaders were "willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election" was a stark escalation of criticism of the social network from the Democratic party, which has so far largely focused on the social media giant's need to better moderate fake news and information after Russia's attempts to sway the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

“We have said all along, ‘Poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians.’ I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong,” she told KQED News, in her first public comments about the company’s decision to not remove a video doctored to make her appear drunk. “They’re lying to the public. . . . I think they have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election."

The clash could mark an inflection point in the international debate about how to handle disinformation: It sends a message that Facebook does not see a responsibility to remove false information from spreading about people online -- even if they're third in line for the U.S. presidency. That’s hitting close to home for policymakers around the world -- who might now take even stronger action to regulate the company's handling of disinformation.

Already, international lawmakers signaled a tougher line after Facebook's announcement that it would not take down the video. British Member of Parliament Damian Collins pressed Facebook executive Neil Potts on its decision to leave the Pelosi video up at a hearing in Canada on Tuesday, where an international committee of lawmakers from countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore convened to establish international standards to combat disinformation.

"The issue here is if someone is making a film or slowing down a film or manipulating a film to create the impression that a senior public official is not fit for office, then that is an attempt to undermine them and the office that they hold," Collins said. He added leaving a video up that is clearly fake "is irresponsible."

"My concern here is that this creates a very dangerous precedent," Collins added.

Facebook says the video, which has attracted more than 2.8 million views, does not violate its policies, which do not stipulate the information people post on Facebook must be true. It declined to comment on Pelosi's remarks. The company told my colleague Drew Harwell it would “heavily reduce” the video’s appearances in people’s news feeds, append a small info box alongside the video linking to fact-check sites, and open a pop-up box linking to “additional reporting” whenever someone clicks to share the video.

But lawmakers say that's not enough -- and that the precedent could have implications for many public figures down the line. They're worried about the impact that disinformation could have on the public's trust in public officials after seeing disinformation campaigns play out ahead of elections around the world.

The politicians wanted to know if Facebook would take the same position if the company's credibility was on the line. "Let's say that a similar video appeared, but only the person there was [Facebook chief executive] Mark Zuckerberg, would that video be taken down?" Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, a lawmaker from Estonia asked Potts at the hearing in Canada earlier this week. Potts said the videos would be given equal treatment.

But Pelosi also questioned that. “For me, I’m in the arena, I’ve been the target all along,” Pelosi said in the same radio interview. “I wonder what they would do if Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t portrayed, you know, slowed down, made to look” drunk, she said. If it was “one of their own, would this be — is this their policy? Or is it just a woman?”

Lawmakers around the world are also concerned that the problem is only going to get worse -- especially as video manipulation technology becomes more sophisticated. "We're all aware that technology is going to make the creation of these kinds of fake films or manipulated films much easier," Collins said at the hearing in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Pentus-Rosimannus also pressed Facebook on whether it would remove "deep fake" videos -- videos doctored with artificial intelligence that can make it appear people said or did things that never happened.

Potts said the company would identify the videos as being fake and inform its users. He said the company is currently working with researcherss to understand the threat of this emerging technology.

"We constantly iterate those policies, and we may update those policies as these issues evolve," Potts said.

Ryan Salmon fires an assault rifle at the Lynchburg Arms & Indoor Shooting Range in Lynchburg, Virginia, on October 20, 2017. (JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

BITS: Salesforce has a message for gun-selling retailers: Stop selling military-style rifles, or stop using our software, The Washington Post’s Jay Greene reports.

“The pressure Salesforce is exerting on those retailers — barring them from using its technology to market products, manage customer service operations and fulfill orders — puts them in a difficult position,” Jay writes. “Camping World, for example, spends more than $1 million a year on Salesforce’s e-commerce software, according to one analyst estimate. Switching to another provider now could cost the company double that to migrate data, reconfigure systems and retrain employees.”

The enterprise company’s change in its acceptable use policy highlights how a company that many consumers aren’t familiar with is playing a key role in shaping the dynamics of a charged social issue.

The move did not go over well with some industry advocates, who told Jay these types of rules are “corporate-policy virtue signaling” and discriminate against gun owners.

“It is a very chilling effect when a company as large as Salesforce puts out a policy like this,” said Mark Oliva, public affairs director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms trade group. “A policy like this is not surprising from a company based in that part of the country.”

In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NIBBLES: Twitter is researching how white nationalists and supremacists use the platform as it tries to determine if they should be banned from the platform outright or should be allowed to stay on the platform so others can counter their views, Vice's Jason Koebler and Joseph Cox report.

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of trust and safety, legal and public policy, told Vice that Twitter believes "counter-speech and conversation are a force for good, and they can act as a basis for de-radicalization, and we've seen that happen on other platforms, anecdotally."

"So one of the things we're working with academics on is some research here to confirm that this is the case," she added.

Gadde joined Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey earlier this year when he met with President Trump to discuss "the health of public conversation" on Twitter last month. Twitter is working with external researchers on the work, but the company declined to name them to Vice, adding they're under non-disclosure agreements.

"We're working with them specifically on white nationalism and white supremacy and radicalization online and understanding the drivers of those things; what role can a platform like Twitter play in either making that worse or making that better?" Gadde said.

Josh Constine, of TechCrunch, said he's tired of the company "thinking" about making changes:

I'm so sick of Twitter making "news" by saying it's thinking about things. It only deserves coverage when it actually does things, and focus should be on its many failures til then https://t.co/8IRT1XG4i9 pic.twitter.com/qv5CxpJ5qa — Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) May 29, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BYTES: Special Counsel Robert Mueller III closed his one and only press conference Wednesday by restating a central conclusion of his office’s investigation: “That there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election,” an allegation that he said “deserves the attention of every American," my colleague Joseph Marks writes today in the Cybersecurity 202.

Democrats in Congress were quick to oblige with a fresh push for election security bills – and attacks on Republicans who are blocking them.

“Mr. Mueller made clear today that the Russians interfered in our elections, the wellspring of our democracy.. and yet, inexplicably, Senator McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate are blocking bipartisan election security legislation,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) said in a statement.

As election security ramps up on the Hill, it could put social media companies like Facebook, Google's YouTube and Twitter back in Washington's glare. In the press conference and more extensively in his report, Mueller put a spotlight on how these services can be exploited by foreign actors to interfere in an election.

Mueller said "...a private Russian entity engaged in a social media operation where Russian citizens posed as Americans in order to influence an election," in yesterday's conference.

As the special counsel's work concludes, some commentators think it's time the federal government -- not just the tech companies -- do more to avoid a repeat of the Russian interference that happened in 2016. CNBC's Kate Fazzini writes it's time to move past the Mueller report in Congress, and "Facebook can't save us."

"I'm not a Facebook apologist," she wrote. "But we shouldn't be leaning on social media companies to protect our elections. We should be relying on the federal government."

Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

-- Apple is publicly defending its App Store with a new website as it faces both an antitrust lawsuit from consumers and a formal European Union investigation over the store's tactics. But The Verge's Chris Welch notes the website also brings attention to how hard it can be to compete with Apple.

“Today, the App Store is more vibrant and innovative than ever, offering equal opportunities to developers to deliver their apps and services across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch,” reads a new page at Apple’s website titled “App Store — Principles and Practices.” “We’re proud of the store we’ve built and the way we’ve built it.”

In one section, Apple goes over its core apps, such as Maps, and identifies third-party competitors in the App Store, like Google Maps and Waze.

"The company fails to mention that none of these apps can be chosen as the default messaging app, maps service, email client, web browser, or music player," Chris writes. "That limitation isn’t always a deal-breaker — just ask WhatsApp, which is more popular than iMessage in many countries — but it still gives Apple’s services an advantage."

Apple also highlighted a category of apps like Netflix and Spotify, which no longer allow their customers to make in-app subscription purchases on Apple operating systems because Apple takes a cut of the sale.

"But here, again, Apple ignores a major gripe that developers have been raising for years: if an app doesn’t use Apple’s in-app purchase system, its developers are forbidden from telling their customers where and how they can pay outside of the App Store or providing a convenient link."

-- Tech news from the private sector:

-- Tech news from the public sector:

(Provided by Elizabeth Warren's campaign)

-- Elizabeth Warren's campaign has a new billboard in San Francisco calling for a break up of Big Tech. Until Wednesday, the sign will be up at 4th and Townsend near the Caltrain station -- a prime spot for ads for technology startups that have recently raised venture capital funding.

"Today’s big tech companies have too much power," a Warren aide said in a statement."They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation. Elizabeth's plan would help ensure tech giants do not crowd out potential competitors, smother the next generation of great tech companies, and wield so much power that they can undermine our democracy."

On Twitter, tech observers reacted to the stunt, calling it everything from trolling to "brilliant."

From my colleague Tony Romm:

are people in tech super interested in breaking up tech? https://t.co/uu4X4nLIk7 — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) May 29, 2019

From Can Duruk, who writes the newsleter The Margins and previously worked as a software engineer at Uber:

Like her or not, this is prime trolling, a quality that tech people value highly. https://t.co/VlkZGMblSw — can (@can) May 29, 2019

From Luther Lowe, senior vice president of public policy at Yelp, who has advocated for antitrust action against Google:

This is a brilliant move by @ewarren.



She’s speaking directly to the entrepreneurs whose startups are having their oxygen choked off by Google/FB etc. https://t.co/qIIUQcaTW8 — Luther Lowe (@lutherlowe) May 29, 2019

Nicholas Bauer noted the startup community's acceptance of the plan likely hinged on whether they wanted to compete with Facebook or be acquired by the social network:

Depends on whether they want to be bought by Facebook or be the next Facebook? — Nicholas Bauer, PhD 👨‍🔬🔬 (@BioTurboNick) May 29, 2019

-- Tech news generating buzz online:

