David Marcus, CEO of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet service, received sharp criticism on Capitol Hill -- including accusations that Libra would become a "Zuck Buck" that enables crime. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Facebook is trying to rebuild trust in Washington as it seeks the go-ahead to launch a new cryptocurrency. But a recent wave of fake accounts pretending to sell or represent the still-unavailable Libra, could undermine efforts to win over lawmakers and regulators.

Drew Harwell, Tony Romm and I discovered about a dozen fake accounts, pages and groups spread across the services purporting to be official hubs for the digital currency. In some cases, the hoaxers offered to sell Libra at a discount if viewers visit potentially fraudulent, third-party websites. Facebook found and removed many of the fakes, but only after we alerted them and requested comment.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told us this was further evidence that Facebook needs to tread carefully with Project Libra. “This is another strong indication Facebook should take a very cautious approach to Libra and commit not to launching any product until U.S. regulator concerns are satisfied,” Warner said.

Facebook's trust issues aren't limited to Washington -- it also needs to build confidence among consumers who might be wary of using the platform for financial transactions. And the fact that Facebook's own platforms are already being exploited to undermine Libra shows just how difficult it might be for Facebook to fight fraud and disinformation in this space.

“There is a deep irony here in Facebook being used as the platform that could undermine trust in the currency Facebook is trying to build trust in,” Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University, told Drew. “Facebook has an enormous worldwide network and enormous financial muscle . . . But the only way Libra will work well as a medium of exchange is if everyone can trust it. And that's the big question right now: whether there is going to be enough trust in Facebook.”

Facebook has struggled in recent years to police its platform for other types of disinformation, particularly related to elections and healthcare. As the company moves into cryptocurrency, it's treading into a market that is ripe for fraudsters and scammers to target, said Svitlana Volkova, a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory senior scientist who has researched how people talk about digital currencies on social media. She said the fake pages and scams could pose a major risk to Facebook investors and Libra partners.

“Of course cryptocurrency is a very fruitful topic for adversaries to spread disinformation,” Volkova told me in an interview. “It’s very dynamically changing like our political environment,” and like political disinformation can have a “real-world” and “large scale” impact.



Facebook has been increasingly investing in artificial intelligence and hiring human content moderators to better control harmful content, including disinformation. “Facebook removes ads and pages that violate our policies when we become aware of them, and we are constantly working to improve detection of scams on our platforms,” company spokeswoman Elka Looks said in a statement.

But observers noted it was ironic that the social network could not police information about its own products and services on its platform. Many of the fakes we found included Facebook’s logo, photos of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg or Libra’s official marketing image. From Ashkan Soltani, a former Federal Trade Commission chief technologist:

TFW you're unable to mitigate fakes about your platform... on your own platform... https://t.co/X6ghPFIval — ashkan soltani (@ashk4n) July 22, 2019

Given Facebook’s investments in content moderation and artificial intelligence, Volkova said the company should have the resources to detect bad information about its products on its own platform. However she said the company has not been transparent about how those algorithims work.

“We’ve seen the implications of disinformation spreading across social networks,” she told me. “I don’t think I have to sell you on the importance of identifying and actually doing something.”

BITS, NIBBLES AND BYTES

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

BITS: The Federal Trade Commission may reach a record $5 billion settlement with Facebook as early as this week for violating an agreement with the agency and exposing the private data of tens of millions of users. But the agency originally eyed much more severe penalties, including a fine in the tens of billions and holding Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally liable, my colleague Tony reveals in a new investigation.

FTC investigators determined through the agency's 16-month probe that Facebook had violated user privacy in numerous instances beyond the Cambridge Analytica breach, estimating that a fine for the violations could be worth tens of billions.

But Facebook heavily disagreed and wielded its legal and financial power against the agency. Confident it could beat the agency in court, Facebook offered to pay just a fraction of the amount, Tony reports. Company lawyers also lobbied to prevent CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being held personally liable.

Hamstrung by internal resources — just a fraction of Facebook’s yearly earnings alone — and a lack of a federal privacy law, agency employees tell Tony that the agency pulled back significantly on punishments. The potential terms of the deal, which may not require Facebook to admit guilt to any wrongdoing, rankle some on Capitol Hill who see the FTC’s failure to rein in Facebook as a “defining moment” for the agency, Tony writes.

Facebook's Messenger Kids app. (Richard Drew/AP)

NIBBLES: A design flaw in Facebook’s Messenger Kids chat service has allowed users under 13 to participate in group chats with unauthorized users, the Verge’s Russell Brandom reports. The bug, which affected thousands of accounts for an unknown period of time since the product launched in 2017, potentially puts Facebook in violation of federal law protecting children’s privacy online.

Messenger Kids only allows for children to initiate conversations with other users who have been approved by a parent. Because only the initiator of a group chat needed all parties approved, Facebook discovered the feature could be used to facilitate chats between third parties who weren't authorized to chat. Facebook confirmed that it began notifying thousands of parents about the flawed accounts this week. A Facebook representative told the Verge that affected chats have been shut down.

Advocates have previously accused Messenger Kids of being in violation Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) for collecting user data and urged Facebook to shutter the product. This new revelation, which coincides with the FTC’s recent announcement that it will take a look at how it enforces the children’s privacy law, is likely to spark more scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers.

BYTES: Facebook and Amazon both spent a record amount on lobbying in the second quarter, my colleague Tony reports. Facebook spent more than $4 million, surpassing its other tech peers, while Amazon spent $4 million, a company record.

From Tony on Twitter:

Midnight was Q2 lobbying deadline. Four data pts:



--FB spent $4M , most for the company ever and more than its other big tech peers

--Google spent $2.9M, much less than usual, during a period when it rejiggered D.C. shop

--Amazon spent $4M, a company record

--Apple spent $1.8M — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) July 23, 2019

Facebook and Amazon's record spending comes as the companies are increasingly in Washington's glare. House lawmakers recently opened a broad antitrust investigation into the tech industry's power and impact on competition, and Facebook particularly has been taking heat for privacy scandals as lawmakers from both parties try to pass a national privacy law.

Google's $2.9 million spend was much lower than previous quarters. The company is typically the largest tech spender in Washington, last year spending more than $21 million, as The Technology 202 previously reported. The company's decline in spending comes as Google undergoes a major overhaul of its Washington lobbying operation, at a time when the company faces increased scrutiny on issues ranging from antitrust to its business plans in China.

Apple spent $1.8 million, while Microsoft spent $2.7 million. Apple has a different approach to privacy and has not been under the same scrutiny as other tech giants in Washington on that issue, and Microsoft has largely escaped the current antitrust spotlight.

PRIVATE CLOUD

The Microsoft logo. (Michel Euler/AP)

-- Microsoft will pay about $26 million to settle a federal investigation into charges that Hungarian employees of the company violated a federal anti-bribery law, my colleague Jay Greene reports. It's rare for federal regulators to target a tech company for allegedly violating foreign corruption laws, casting a spotlight on Microsoft at a time when the company has mostly managed to avoid Washington's increased scrutiny of the tech industry, Jay writes.

Microsoft cooperated with federal investigators, but did not admit guilt for the charges. The Securities and Exchange Committee, one of the U.S. agencies Microsoft settled with, said that Microsoft lacked “sufficient procedures” to determine whether the discount requests used by the employees to resell the technology were legitimate, Jay reports. Microsoft agreed to pay the SEC the approximately $14 million it made because of the scheme as well as $2.78 million in interest. The company’s Hungarian subsidiary also agreed to pay the Justice Department $8.75 million as a part of a non-prosecution agreement.

Apple in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel’s Smartphone-Modem Chip Business Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel’s smartphone-modem chip business, a move that would jump-start the iPhone maker’s push to take control of developing the critical components powering its devices. Wall Street Journal

With $1 Billion From Microsoft, an A.I. Lab Wants to Mimic the Brain OpenAI, now managed by start-up guru Sam Altman, wants to create a machine that can do anything the human brain can do. Skeptics wonder if it is possible. The New York Times

National Security Leaked documents reveal Huawei’s secret operations to build North Korea’s wireless network The company, which faces growing scrutiny and suspicion, worked with another Chinese firm to funnel equipment across the border for nearly a decade, internal documents say. Ellen Nakashima, Gerry Shih and John Hudson

PUBLIC CLOUD

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

-- The race to qualify for the Democratic National Committee debates have some 2020 candidates spending more than $1 on Facebook advertising just to get a $1 donation, Bloomberg’s Misyrlerna Egkolfopoulou reports. Because Facebook charges for advertising based on the demand of the audience, its algorithms can leave Democrats paying a premium to compete for the same audience — sometimes paying up to ten times the market rate to reach the same audience.

For some candidates, the heavy investment can pay off: former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro spent six times the average of the rest of the field the week following his June 26 debate performance and managed to meet the donor target for the September debate. For others, digital ads are bleeding campaign coffers dry: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has spent just under half of her campaign’s earnings on Facebook ads yet her poll numbers remain virtually the same.

Prices for ad space are likely to get worse as the DNC tightens its rules for September and October debates, requiring twice as many donors for candidates to qualify. As a result, some campaigns are shifting crucial financial resources from ground spending to digital campaigning, Bloomberg reports.

The biggest winners in the advertising primary are the companies themselves. Between January 5 and July 13, some two dozen Democratic candidates collectively spent nearly $26 million on social-media ads, the lion’s share going to Facebook.

Lawmakers to introduce bill to ban facial recognition from public housing It's the first time federal legislation has addressed limits on technology and tenants. CNET

Lawmakers Propose Bills to Secure Connected Planes, Trains and Automobiles The legislation would set “reasonable” security measures for the numerous IT systems that power our increasingly connected vehicles. Next Gov

Equifax breach settlement sparks criticism Lawmakers and industry officials are criticizing the settlement between regulators and credit agency Equifax, claiming the potentially $700 million penalty is not enough for the 2017 data breach that exposed the personal information of around 147 million Americans. The Hill

#TRENDING

CHECK-INS

Today:

The Senate Judiciary will host an oversight hearing for the Federal Bureau of Investigation with Director Christopher A. Wray testifying at 10a.m.

The Senate Judiciary will host an oversight hearing to examine enforcement of antitrust laws at 2:30 p.m.

Coming up:

The House Appropriations Committee will host a hearing on the budget and oversight of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III will go in front of the House Intelligence Committee to testify about the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The House Appropriations Committee will host a hearing on U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Oversight on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The House Financial Services Committee will host a hearing examining the use of alternative data in credit scoring to expand access to credit on Thursday at 10 a.m.

WIRED IN

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she believes the 2020 election could be vulnerable to interference, warning that deep fakes are a looming threat to the integrity of elections and public discourse.