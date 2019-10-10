Former vice president Joe Biden. (John Locher/Associated Press)

The campaigns of two leading Democratic presidential candidates are angry Facebook is running an ad they slam as misleading.

The criticism from Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over Facebook's decision to allow a Trump campaign ad that makes unsubstantiated claims about the former vice president has prompted another round of debate over the role the social network should play in policing content on its platform.

But the problem isn’t unique to Facebook: The entire media industry — from other social media platforms to cable networks — is grappling with how to treat politicians’ ads that contain unproven allegations or false or misleading information.

“There’s been a lot of time and money spent on fighting Facebook in D.C., but that doesn’t mean that Facebook is the only platform we should be looking at here,” said Matt Wood, vice president of policy and general counsel at Free Press, a press freedom advocacy organization.

Companies are now writing their own policies on political advertising, since many of the federal rules are decades old -- and the drafters likely did not anticipate the ubiquity of 24-hour cable news networks and social media.

Unlike traditional broadcasters who have to adhere to strict federal rules governing political advertisements, social media companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter are still a Wild West. And in such a contentious political environment, companies that remove ads risk being seen unfairly biased against a candidate. But companies are also under pressure not to amplify misinformation following their stumbles during the 2016 presidential election.

The challenges were on full display this week. Facebook declined the Biden camp's request to remove a Trump campaign ad that accused the former vice president of offering Ukraine $1 billion in aid, if the country pushed out the official investigating a company with ties to his son. Facebook said the ad didn't violate its policies on political advertising. (We recently covered those policies in The Technology 202). Warren criticized the company in a tweet for allowing Trump to run ads with false information on the platform, "including ones that air the same lies that TV stations won’t."

Broadcasters such as NBC, ABC and CBS have to comply with the Federal Communications Commission’s rules around political ads, which bar them from censoring candidates. Stations have largely interpreted this to mean if they must run ads from candidates, while they can fact-check and prohibit ads from Super PACs and other third-party groups.

Cable networks like CNN do not have to comply with these rules. And for its part, CNN refused to air the ad with misleading claims about Biden (which also called the network's own anchors "media lapdogs") because it did not meet its advertising standards. But many other media companies still allowed the ad. As NBC’s Dylan Byers noted, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, Google and Twitter have not banned the ads.

Facebook's decision about the Biden ad is under increased scrutiny after the company wrote a blog post in recent weeks where it committed to take a hands-off approach to politicians' content. The company said it would not submit ads from political candidates to third-party fact-checkers, prompting questions about whether the company was serious about combating misinformation ahead of the election.

Facebook doesn't necessarily need to adjust its own ad rules to stay in line with the strict rules on the books for broadcasters, Wood said. "Facebook can and should have a different policy," Wood said. Yet he argues the media ecosystem needs to do more: Free Press recently released a statement criticizing Facebook's political ad policy, and the organization has called for TV stations to also step up their fact-checking. "These laws come from an era when you had broadcast stations and newspapers."

Some have cast skepticism on Facebook's argument that its policies are intended to promote free speech. Facebook rakes in millions in advertising revenue every year from political ads, and some have wondered if the company's motivations for the policy are financial. Yael Eisenstat said she proposed scanning political ads for misinformation while working on election integrity at Facebook:

Facebook hired me to head Elections Integrity ops for political ads. I asked if we could scan ads for misinfo. Engineers had great ideas. Higher ups were silent. Free speech is b.s. answer when FB takes $ for ads. Time to regulate ads same as tv and print.https://t.co/eKJmH7Sa7r — Yael Eisenstat (@YaelEisenstat) October 9, 2019

But others said that elected representatives should be regulating political advertising -- not Facebook. From Bloomberg's Shira Ovide:

I am reluctant to take Facebook's side, but this isn't a Facebook-specific issue. (See also, Swift Boat TV ads. To be fair, FB content is viral in a way TV isn't.)



And I want *elected representatives* to regulate political advertising. https://t.co/UDSJFbE5Ui — Shira Ovide (@ShiraOvide) October 9, 2019

As Ovide noted, Facebook in the past has decided not to run ads from political candidates when they violate their advertising standards.

Facebook pulled a Trump ad last year that was widely criticized as racist, and depicted misleading claims about a caravan of people seeking asylum at the border. CNN refused to run the ad, and Fox News and NBC also pulled it. While Facebook will not be fact-checking ads from politicians, ads run on that platform must still meet the company's Community Standards.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

BITS: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wants the U.S. government to investigate the national security implications of popular social media app TikTok, my colleagues Tony Romm and Drew Harwell report. The request follows increased alarm that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, and other major Chinese companies may be using their market power to censor criticism of Beijing in the U.S.

“The Chinese government’s nefarious efforts to censor information inside free societies around the world cannot be accepted and pose serious long-term challenges to the U.S. and our allies,” Rubio wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin yesterday. Rubio is requesting a review of ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly, a U.S. company it acquired in 2017.

A lack of content around protests in Hong Kong on TikTok in the U.S. has raised suspicions that the company may be employing Beijing-mandated censorship on the app outside of China, Tony and Drew reported last month. As recently as May, TikTok's global content-moderation guidelines banned criticism of the Chinese government, according to a report from The Guardian. TikTok says the guidelines are no longer in use and that local teams to shape content moderation guidelines, but has declined offer what those are in the U.S.

A spokesperson for TikTok did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.The Treasury Department also did not respond to a request for comment.

FILE - This July 3, 2014 file photo shows Microsoft Corp. signage outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft says it's paying $7.5 billion in stock for the popular coder hangout GitHub. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)

NIBBLES: A group of GitHub employees are calling on the code-sharing company to immediately cancel its recently-renewed contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, my colleague Nitasha Tiku writes. They said the company's promise to donate $500,000 to immigration nonprofits can't mitigate the damage ICE is doing to individuals and families.

“We cannot offset human lives with money,” employee activists wrote in an open letter to chief executive Nat Friedman on Wednesday. “There is no donation that can offset the harm that ICE is perpetrating with the help of our labor.” More than 150 employees, including a company vice president, have signed the letter so far.

GitHub and Microsoft, which owns GitHub, did not immediately respond to questions. Friedman ​defended the company's decision to renew the contract, which began in 2016, in a memo on Tuesday pointing out that the company made less than $200,000 from the deal.

The employee complaints illustrate the latest flash point in growing tensions between tech workers and their employers over partnering with the branch of the government responsible for enforcing President Trump's immigration policies. Amazon, Palantir, Salesforce and Microsoft have all come under fire in recent years for their work with ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently gave a speech reaffirming the company's commitment to providing technology to the U.S. government, though he steered clear of mentioning its work with ICE.

Members of the Jewish community gather near the scene of the shooting on Wednesday in Halle, Germany. (Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

BYTES: A shooter live-streamed an attack that left two people dead outside of a Halle, Germany, synagogue on Amazon's Twitch service Wednesday, CNBC's Todd Haselton and Megan Graham report. The video was viewed by about 2,200 people and taken down 30 minutes after being flagged, the company told CNBC. CNBC was able to identify other versions of the video on additional sites, including 4Chan, and NBC News reports the video has proliferated on white supremacist channels on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected,” a Twitch spokesperson said in a statement. “Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously.” Twitch said it removed the video from its platform and shared the video’s digital fingerprint with other platforms to help prevent the spread of the video.

The tragic incident highlights an ongoing struggle by tech companies to prevent their platforms from being used to spread violent content. The problem has become a subject of U.S. and international lawmaker scrutiny after a shooter streamed on Facebook an attack on a New Zealand mosque that left 51 people dead in March. The video quickly spread to other platforms, a problem likely to arise with Wednesday's video.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Technology Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agrees to testify before Congress on Libra Lawmakers are scrutinizing Facebook’s planned cryptocurrency and its possible effects on the global financial system. Marie C. Baca

The War Against the Census Is On — and Big Tech Is Trying to Avoid Another 2016 The info war against the Census is heating up — and we'll have to live with the results for the next decade. Vice

Tech Giants Shift Profits to Avoid Taxes. There’s a Plan to Stop Them. Countries have clashed in recent years over how — and where — to tax companies that operate across borders, particularly those that sell online. The New York Times

Amazon executive lashes out at Trump administration Amazon's top spokesman, Jay Carney, criticized the administration of President Trump on Wednesday, questioning the patriotism and honesty of the current White House and criticizing it for trying to influence the Federal Reserve. Bloomberg

Despite mixed track record, Google says it's trying to make products more inclusive A small team is trying to make sure the company's products are designed for a diverse set of users. Fortune

Technology California’s power outage means problems for electric cars. Tesla says charge up, quick. A Bay Area utility shut off power to more than half a million customers amid a wildfire threat, and Tesla vehicles flashed a warning to charge up beforehand. Faiz Siddiqui

Blizzard employees staged walkout after a gamer was banned for pro-Hong Kong views “Blizzard makes a lot of money in China, but now the company is in this awkward position where we can’t abide by our values,” a Blizzard employee told the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast

Gig Workers Are Forming the World’s First Food Delivery App Unions In less than two weeks, Uber Eats and Foodora couriers in Japan and Norway have formed the first unions representing delivery app workers. Vice

Technology Northern California blackouts may mean mobile outages Mobile companies are scrambling to maintain service for the 800,000 Californians who may experience power outages this week. Marie C. Baca

Video Gaming American University students to Blizzard: Censor Americans and ‘see how that goes’ In an effort to highlight Blizzard's censorship of a Hong Kong athlete, American University students kept up the pressure by holding up a sign during a recent collegiate esports match. Gene Park

When GoFundMe Gets Ugly The largest crowdfunding site in the world puts up a mirror to who we are and what matters most to us. Try not to look away. The Atlantic

President Trump appointed former homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to be a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The Aspen Tech Institute will host a Demo Day for its Tech Policy Hub from 4-7p.m., featuring a keynote by former U.S. CTO Megan Smith.

The House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittees will hold a joint hearing titled “Fostering a Healthier Internet to Protect Consumer" on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23 in a hearing called “An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors.”

Part bipedal robot, part aerial drone, a new robot from CalTech researchers could one day explore Mars, my colleague Peter Holley reports.