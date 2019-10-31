Ctrl + N

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Ball's in your court, Facebook. Twitter’s announcement that it will stop accepting all political ads landed a direct blow on the giant social network as it seeks to parry a growing storm over its controversial policy that allows politicians to lie in ads.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey came out swinging yesterday right before Facebook's earnings call by saying the company would no longer accept ads that refer to a candidate, an election or hot-button political issues, like immigration or climate change. The company plans to provide more details on the policy by Nov. 15, and it will take effect Nov. 22.

While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

A final note. This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Without ever mentioning him by name, Dorsey took aim at Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg as the social media behemoth is struggling with criticism that it won’t fact check ads by politicians while it will do so with third-party political ads. For weeks, Zuckerberg has been arguing that political ads are a form of free expression, and he reasserted that on the earning's call. Zuckerberg said rather than getting rid of political ads altogether, the focus should be on ad transparency. He estimated ads from politicians will account for less than 0.5 percent of the company's revenue next year.

“In a democracy, I don’t think it’s right for private companies to censor politicians or the news,” Zuckerberg said.

“And although I've considered whether we should not carry these ads in the past, and I’ll continue to do so, on balance so far I've thought we should continue,” he added. “Ads can be an important part of voice — especially for candidates and advocacy groups the media might not otherwise cover so they can get their message into debates."

The back-and-forth marks a new phase in a long-running feud between Twitter and Facebook: Zuckerberg, for example, took a dig at Twitter in a call with reporters earlier this year when he said the amount of Facebook's budget that goes toward safety and security systems is greater than Twitter's whole revenue. And there's a long history of Facebook copying some of Twitter's more popular features.

“Mr. Dorsey, like many others, is fed up with the company,” said Dipayan Ghosh, the co-director of the Platform Accountability Project at the Harvard Kennedy School and former Facebook employee. “Some of it might be commercially driven, but most all of it is that [Dorsey] is upset about the nature of Facebook and its insidious effect on political circumstances in this country.”

New York Times reporter Mike Isaac said on Twitter:

you have to imagine that after FB dunking on twitter for so many years with copies and product unveils that Jack is feeling p good right now — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 30, 2019

Democrats have been some of the most vocal opponents of Facebook's policy, and some seized on Twitter's announcement to add pressure to Facebook to reconsider its rules. From Hillary Clinton:

This is the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world.



What say you, @Facebook? https://t.co/dRgipKHzUG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on Twitter if a company won't do basic fact-checking on political ads, they shouldn't run them at all:

Many folks have asked whether I believe all social media political ads should be banned outright.



I believe that if a company cannot or does not wish to run basic fact-checking on paid political advertising, then they should not run paid political ads at all. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 30, 2019

Former vice president Joe Biden's campaign-- which has complained since Facebook allowed President Trump's campaign to run an ad makinge false claims about the presidential candidate's ties to Ukraine -- had a more measured response.

“It would be unfortunate to suggest that the only option available to social media companies … is the full withdrawal of political advertising,” Biden campaign spokesman Bill Russo said about Twitter in a statement shared with my colleagues Tony Romm and Isaac Stanley-Becker, “but when faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out.”

But Twitter did receive some backlash to the announcement as Trump's campaign seized on the move to reignite criticism the social network is biased against conservatives -- an unsubstantiated claim the technology companies have denied. From Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager:

Twitter bans political ads in yet another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives. Wouldn’t be surprised if @twitter lifted the ban after 2020.



Statement: pic.twitter.com/4ZdHGJw3js — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 30, 2019

Twitter's own struggles with moderating speech on its platform are far from over. Civil rights advocates were swift to raise concerns that the company's ad policy doesn't go far enough.

"Twitter’s decision is not a comprehensive or long-term solution to address online hate, but the move is a step ahead of Facebook," said Jessica J. González, co-founder of Change the Terms, a coalition of civil rights groups, said in a statement. "The decision to ban all political advertising helps prevent politicians’ paid-for hate and misinformation from spreading on Twitter, but ignores the racial animus at the core of the problem—one that must be addressed with civil rights in mind to have a lasting impact. Paid ads are just a small piece of an insidious issue: Hate speech, racism, white supremacy, and content that incites violence remain widespread online, and especially on Twitter."

The elephant in the room is Trump's personal Twitter account.

Civil rights leaders and Democrats, including presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have said the company should suspend the president's account for disseminating incendiary speech that might otherwise violate the company's rules. But Twitter has pushed back on moderating content from political figures that is considered “newsworthy.”

—Coming up: