Facebook's handling of a deceptive Trump campaign ad is sparking worries that the social network won’t live up to the promises it made to police misinformation about the 2020 census on its platform.

The social network eventually took down the ads, saying they violated policies that prohibit posts and ads that misrepresent how to participate in the census, my colleagues Craig Timberg and Tara Bahrampour reported yesterday.

But Facebook only took the rare step of censoring the president’s ads after its initial decision to permit them was widely criticized, as first reported by the political newsletter Popular Information.

Civil rights leaders are concerned that it took the company almost a day to come to its final conclusion. They first alerted Facebook on Wednesday to the Trump ads, which called Facebook users to “take the official 2020 Congressional District Census today.” The ads were not related at all to the national count and instead linked to a Trump campaign survey that collected information and solicited a donation.

“It demonstrates a real failure in their enforcement and internal infrastructure to identify and remove these kinds of posts that can have a very detrimental impact on users,” Vanita Gupta, the president and chief executive of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, told me in an interview.

Here's a screenshot of a Trump ad that Facebook removed:

While transparency advocates saw Facebook's announcement in December it would adopt a census misinformation as a key victory after an 18-month fight, they're now gearing up for another battle: Getting the company to follow through on them.

“It’s going to take 24-hour vigilance on the part of organizations that have far fewer resources than Facebook has to ensure the enforcement of these policies,” Gupta told me.

Civil rights leaders are bracing for more issues to arise as Census Day approaches on April 1. They're concerned that the count could be a target for bad actors trying to suppress participation, particularly among marginalized groups that have been traditionally wary of the government-led exercise.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said he did not know how many impressions the ads received. Gupta said she has asked the company to share that data.

Rashad Robinson, the president of the racial justice advocacy organization Color of Change, said such ads should be blocked before they hit hundreds or thousands of views.

“Right-wing extremists will only continue to find new ways to peddle propaganda and spread misinformation online to discourage participation from people of color in the 2020 census and upcoming elections,” Robinson said in a statement. “In the absence of much-needed governmental oversight, Facebook must enforce its own content rules — otherwise, our democracy will remain at risk of dangerous intervention.”

Gupta said she took her concerns about the recent Trump ads directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in an email yesterday. The census misinformation policy was seen by activists as a rare bright spot from the company following months of jostling over the companies’ policies that allow any politician to lie in ads or posts.

Other tech companies have also adopted census misinformation policies under pressure. The Census Bureau has also been coordinating with them to dispel misinformation and misconceptions about the count, but it did not respond to multiple requests for comments about the commander-in-chief's ads.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh declined to comment to my colleagues about the ads or Facebook’s decision.

Facebook logo. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

BITS: Tens of thousands of political ads on Facebook apparently designed to influence voters in key battleground states did not disclose their connections, a security audit of the company's online ad archive by New York University researchers found. The researchers’ findings could seed further doubt about the social media giant’s preparedness to protect voters from manipulation ahead of the 2020 presidential election, my colleagues Tony Romm and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

More than 86,000 Facebook pages ran at least one political ad that was not properly disclosed, according to the report shared by researchers with The Post. Facebook later caught and included these ads in its archive. About 20,000 ads, some of which touched on politics, also had been purchased by “likely inauthentic communities,” according to the report

Facebook pointed to some of the steps it has taken since researchers concluded their report. In October the company began requiring Facebook pages that purchase political ads to provide more information about their identities, such as their tax-identification number.

“Our authorization and transparency measures have meaningfully changed since this research was conducted,” spokesman Joe Osborne said in a statement.

But researchers still expressed concerns with Facebook’s follow-through on its protocols. “Enforcement really needs to be stepped up,” researcher Laura Edelson told my colleagues.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

NIBBLES: Tech companies and privacy advocates are facing the most serious legislative threat in more than a decade to strong encryption protection, my colleague Joseph Marks reports. The EARN IT Act threatens to revoke legal protections from tech companies that don’t meet government set-standards for preventing online child sexual exploitation.

It’s unclear if the Senate Judiciary committee bill which will garner the political support it needs, but advocates have taken it as a warning shot of new war over encryption protections.

“Strong encryption is a bedrock for national security, our digital economy and individual safety—including children... EARN IT erodes that,” the Consumer Technology Association, which includes Facebook and Microsoft among its members, said on Twitter.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a longtime encryption advocate, called the bill “a trojan horse to give Attorney General Barr and Donald Trump the power to control online speech and require government access to every aspect of Americans’ lives.”

Read my full statement on the disastrous EARN IT Act, which will give Bill Barr and Donald Trump more control over the internet: pic.twitter.com/LF9WF2F5dV — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 5, 2020

A coalition of 25 civil society organizations, wrote a letter to the senators sponsoring the legislation and members of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees expressing strong opposition to the “EARN IT Act."

“The bill as drafted would not fulfill its purported goal of catching criminals responsible for child exploitation online,” the groups wrote. “Rather, eliminating or undermining encryption on some online platforms will likely achieve the opposite, and make law enforcement’s job harder by simply pushing criminals to other communications options.”

Tech companies have expressed more willingness to endorse 11 voluntary principles to combat online child exploitation introduced by Attorney General William Barr yesterday.

The Twitter app. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

BYTES: A top State Department official warned members of Congress yesterday that Russia is behind “swarms of online, false personas,” spreading misinformation about coronavirus, my colleague Tony Romm reports. The “entire ecosystem of Russian disinformation is at play,” Lea Gabrielle, the coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, said during a broader hearing examining the department's growing role in combating online propaganda from abroad.

An unpublished report from the State Department revealed nearly 2 million tweets pushing coronavirus-related conspiracy theories.

“Gabrielle did not link that report with her broader conclusions about Russian interference online,” Tony writes. “But she said actors tied to the country — through 'state proxy websites,' official state-owned media and fake accounts online — were part of an effort to 'take advantage of a health crisis, where people are terrified worldwide, to try to advance their priorities.'”

The U.S. government has offered no public evidence backing up its claims about coronavirus disinformation, sparking criticism from tech companies implicated in the allegations and confusion among some lawmakers. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), the top Democrat on the subcommittee that convened the hearing, called on the State Department to share more about its findings with the public.

Twitter also said earlier this week it is “not seeing significant coordinated platform manipulation efforts around these issues,” and questioned the State Department's research methodology.

“We always welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the government agencies tasked with protecting the integrity of the 2020 election; however, non-peer reviewed research using our public API can be deeply flawed,” said Katie Rosborough, a company spokeswoman.

Example tweets provided by Twitter show the types of language not allowed by its hateful conduct rule, which will now include language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability or disease. (Twitter /REUTERS)

— Twitter updated its rules against hateful conduct yesterday to include language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability or disease. The move could crack down on xenophobic and racist content sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

But advocates say it doesn't go far enough: “While Twitter’s expansion of their policies against hateful conduct to prohibit content that dehumanizes people based on age, disability, or disease is an important step forward, this policy update falls far short of protecting all users and the public,” Jessica J. González, co-founder of Change the Terms and co-CEO of Free Press, said in a statement. “Twitter must expand its hateful conduct policies to protect people of color and prohibit language that dehumanizes people based on their race, ethnicity, or immigration status.”

—Venture firm Sequoia Capital sent out a memo to founders and CEOs of its portfolio companies with suggestions on how they can deal with the potential business consequences of the spreading disease. The memo, which harks back to a presentation the firm sent out before the financial crisis in 2008, signals growing concerns in the VC world over the long-lasting consequences of the global health crisis on businesses.

“It will take considerable time — perhaps several quarters — before we can be confident that the virus has been contained,” the team wrote. “ It will take even longer for the global economy to recover its footing ."

CHECK-INS

