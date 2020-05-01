with Tonya Riley

Amazon is warning investors that it’s spending big to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small,” Amazon chief executive and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The pandemic drove a 26 percent rise in first-quarter sales covering January through March as worried shoppers increased their online spending, my colleague Jay Greene reports. But profits for the online retailer declined 29 percent.

Normally, the company might have generated up to $4 billion in profit in the current quarter. But Bezos said Amazon might spend the entirety of that – and perhaps a bit more – to address issues caused by the pandemic. The e-tailer will use the money to hire more workers and ensure they’re outfitted with protective gear in working spaces like warehouses in which employees are working in close quarters. The company is also investing in developing its own coronavirus tests as its workers fall sick at warehouses around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic is testing every large tech company. But Amazon is uniquely exposed.

The company wasn't prepared for an unprecedented demand for many household staples or groceries as shoppers log onto the e-commerce giant rather than going to physical stores. At the same time, the virus presents a new safety threat to Amazon workers, and the company is facing a new tide of worker activism pushing for better protections.

“This large demand spike created major challenges in our operations network, and with our seller community and our suppliers,” Amazon finance chief Brian Olsavsky said during a call yesterday with financial analysts. “While we generally have experience getting ready for spikes in demand for known events, like the holiday season and Prime Day, we also generally spend months ramping up for these periods. The covid crisis allowed for no such preparation.”

Amazon is still struggling to meet a recent surge in demand for basic items.

It's still difficult to buy bleach or hand sanitizer on the service. And Amazon has had to suspend some regular services, such as one-day shipping to prime members. Olsavsky said the company didn't have projections past the next quarter about how long the new costs would last as uncertainty mounts about the virus.

Amazon has been hiring rapidly, adding another 95,000 employees since the end of the past quarter. At that time, the company had about 840,000 employees among its ranks globally, Jay reports.

The company focused much of its earnings report on the investments it’s making in worker safety.

The company rolled out the quarterly numbers as workers across the country are expected to strike to protest their working conditions for May Day, my colleague Rachel Lerman and Nitasha Tiku write. They're teaming up with other essential workers, including contractors at delivery services such as Target's Shipt and Instacart. They're calling for better cleaning services and hazard pay.

“This is a matter of life or death,” said Christian Smalls, a former Amazon worker who was fired from a Staten Island warehouse in March and who is helping organize the effort. “The virus is killing some of our employees.”

Reporters who were on the media call yesterday said Amazon refused to provide data about how many employees had tested positive for covid-19, or how many facilities have a confirmed case. From New York Times reporter Karen Weise:

I asked Amazon this q, saying shareholders want to know how widespread the problem is, as does the public, given that Amazon is one of the largest employers in the country. https://t.co/QtNGRCPNJB — Karen Weise (@KYWeise) April 30, 2020

Here are some of the investments in worker safety that Amazon highlighted:

— 150 “significant process changes” to help ensure its teams stay healthy

— 100 million face masks that are now required for workers

— 31,000 thermometers and more than 1,000 thermal cameras

— $300 million investment in testing in the current quarter

— $1 billion in testing over the course of this year if initial testing is successful

A message painted by activists on the street outside of one of the personal residences of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Alphabet's tool to screen and schedule people for covid-19 tests has facilitated only 30,000 coronavirus tests.

Drive-trough test clinics for the coronavirus are popping up across the country as more tests become available. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

That's only a fraction of the more than 5.8 million tests researchers estimate have been taken nationwide, Rachel Lerman reports.

The slow growth of the project six weeks out from President Trump's announcement about it shows how complicated testing remains, experts say. Because Verily, the Google sister company behind the project, isn't a health-care provider, it's reliant on partnering with known brands such as Rite-Aid pharmacies to scale up, Rachel explains.

Last week, Verily rolled out testing with Rite-Aid in eight states, including Virginia, New Jersey and Michigan. But the service has confused some local officials, who are typically responsible for directing individuals to testing.

“I don’t know how helpful it will be,” Donna Skoda, health commissioner for Summit County Public Health in Summit County, Ohio, where Rite-Aid has opened a testing location, told Rachel. “Except it will give us more testing, and we desperately need more testing.”

“It’s been a really complex and rapidly evolving situation because there are so many interdependencies, including availability of testing supplies and PPE, collaborations to operationalize sites, and community readiness to stand up sites,” Verily spokeswoman Carolyn Wang said. “We’re moving as fast as we can and are proud of how quickly we’ve been able to assist our partners, including local government entities, with helping to ramp up testing nationally.”

Elon Musk's tirade against stay-at-home orders sparked similar outcries from some Silicon Valley elites.

Some venture capitalists expressed support for Musk's comments during an investor call deeming stay-at-home orders “fascist,” Faiz Siddiqui and Nitasha Tiku report.

Other Silicon Valley leaders, including Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, have expressed opposition to reopening.

“Time to free us for the sake of progress,” wrote investor Adam Draper, managing director of the firm Boost VC, in a post retweeted by Musk.

Both @pmarca and @elonmusk have said we should go build/get back to work and have been met with harsh criticism.



I’m with them.



Time to free us for the sake of progress. — Adam Draper 🛸 🌊 (@AdamDraper) April 30, 2020

Draper cited a widely read essay by prominent investor and Facebook board member Marc Andreessen called “It’s Time to Build,” which did not actually call for the end of stay-at-home orders. Still, Andreessen expressed his support for Musk.

“Elon Musk is a national treasure,” Andreessen said through a representative.

Tesla investor Ross Gerber directly criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D):

Well @GavinNewsom I think your decisions will cost millions of Californians their livelihoods. Permanently. How many will die from depression and suicide? How many families broken? Have you don’t that calculus? Or just #Coronavirus math. @MayorOfLA @elonmusk — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) April 30, 2020

“I believe in the balance of cost vs cure,” Gerber told The Post, “not just cure at all cost. [It’s] been 6 weeks. They should be able to deal with this by now.”

Employers are finding high-tech ways to surveil their newly remote workforces.

A remote happy hour. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

The “tattleware” raises serious privacy concerns at a time when economic uncertainty has left many workers feeling as though they can't push back, Drew Harwell reports.

One system, InterGuard, can be installed in a worker's' computer without their awareness. It creates a detailed timeline of how they've spent their time online and flags keywords such as “job” in case the worker is looking for another job, Drew writes. Other software requires workers to leave their cameras and microphones on all day.

“You could literally watch a movie of what that person did,” said Brad Miller, chief executive of InterGuard's parent company, Awareness Technologies. Demand for the surveillance products has skyrocketed during work-from-home orders, InterGuard and other companies say.

Some leaders tout the software as morale- and productivity-boosting during the isolation of remote work, proving employees with a “virtual water cooler.” But the technology also blurs the lines between work and home, leaving some workers feeling more stressed.

“It’s really demoralizing to feel like you’ve done good work for a company, maybe for years, and have a solid, reliable track record, and they’re treating you as if you’re going to spend your day drinking beer and watching YouTube,” said Alison Green, author of the “Ask a Manager” blog. She said she has seen a flood of readers expressing concerns about constant monitoring. “People don’t work well under that kind of scrutiny, even in the best of times.”

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have stopped short of removing posts about Trump's comments that disinfectant and ultraviolet light are potential coronavirus cures.

That's putting the companies at odds with their own vows to fight harmful misinformation about the virus, Sheera Frenkel and Davey Alba at the New York Times report.

The Times found more than 45,000 tweets discussing bleach and UV light cures for the coronavirus related to the president’s comments. Many of the posts said Trump was right about his suggested treatments, and some of the endorsement came from politicians. The Times also found thousands of posts on Facebook and YouTube promoting disinfectants as cures. His claims are not supported by medical professionals and could be harmful.

But the social media networks have long declined to remove comments from the president regardless of their veracity, citing their policies' protections of political speech. YouTube and Twitter told the Times that Trump's comments did not violate their policies despite increase crackdowns on harmful content. Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, said it continued “to remove definitive claims about false cures for covid-19, including ones related to disinfectant and ultraviolet light.”

Top Republicans introduced a data privacy bill that would hold tech companies accountable for data they amass during the pandemic.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.). (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The new bill renews a push for federal privacy legislation that has stalled during the pandemic. The bill would require companies to:

Obtain consent from individuals to collect, process or transfer their tracing data

Allow users to opt out of the collection of tracing data

Delete or de-identify all personally identifiable information after the public health emergency

“This bill strikes the right balance between innovation — allowing technology companies to continue their work toward developing platforms that could trace the virus and help flatten the curve and stop the spread — and maintaining privacy protections for U.S. citizens,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Republican Sens. John Thune (S.D.), Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) co-sponsored the bill.

Some Democrats have expressed concerns about sweeping federal privacy legislation that would preempt state laws, but the covid-19 data privacy bill has already attracted some Democratic support.

“I look forward to working with colleagues on bipartisan consumer privacy protections — including eventually a national framework that secures these crucial rights,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in a statement responding to the bill.

The bill could get rolled into the next coronavirus relief package, Protocol's Emily Birnbaum reports:

Senate Republicans may seek to roll their COVID-19 data privacy legislation into the upcoming "Phase 4" package if Democrats get on board, a Senate aide tells mehttps://t.co/JTVyBxzBZQ — Emily Birnbaum (@birnbaum_e) May 1, 2020

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee wants social networks to alert people if they interact with misinformation about the virus.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) urged the chiefs of Alphabet, YouTube and Twitter to follow Facebook's lead in displaying messages to users who interacted with misinformation before it was removed and connecting them with information from the World Health Organization.

FBI Director Christopher Wray once defended the encryption technology he's now fighting.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Wray helped Facebook argue against a Justice Department order in 2015 that would have weakened the strong encryption used by the company’s WhatsApp messaging service when he was a partner at the law firm King & Spalding, the New York Times's Nicole Perlroth and Adam Goldman report. Wray’s role was revealed in court documents in a separate case in which WhatsApp is suing the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. The 2015 case remains sealed.

As FBI Director, Wray has become a leading critic of the end-to-end encryption used by WhatsApp — which prevents anyone except the sender and recipient from viewing information and often frustrates law enforcement investigations. Wray has slammed Facebook for plans to expand end-to-end encryption across its services, calling it a “dream come true for predators and child pornographers.”

The FBI played down the contradiction, saying Wray was merely a lawyer advocating for a client. “Like all other lawyers, his duty of loyalty was to his client, and he did not put his personal views ahead of his clients’ interests or allow them to affect the legal work he did for clients,” the bureau said in a statement.

Lyft, Square and Paypal report earnings on Wednesday.

Uber reports earnings on Thursday.

