The coronavirus pandemic is lending the battle over Uber and Lyft's classification of its drivers fresh urgency.

California is suing the companies for allegedly breaking a landmark state law that went into effect earlier this year that would reclassify many gig workers as employees, my colleague Faiz Siddiqui reports. Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is among the California attorneys bringing the suit, said the ride-hail companies are preventing drivers from enjoying many worker protections and accessing safety net programs by continuing to classify them as independent contractors.

While the companies have successfully batted down such challenges for years, this one could stick.

There is growing public awareness of how drivers and other gig economy workers are taking on essential roles in a pandemic society, as other transportation systems shut down and people are unable or afraid to do even basic tasks such as grocery shopping.

And the coronavirus crisis is shining a light on how these workers have more hurdles to accessing unemployment, and lack core legal protections and healthcare benefits despite the health risks they are taking on.

Uber and Lyft drivers with Rideshare Drivers United and the Transport Workers Union of America conduct a caravan protest outside the California Labor Commissioners office amidst the coronavirus pandemic (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Becerra said the surge in unemployment claims and demand for sick leave that makes drivers' fight for greater benefits more consequential than ever before.

“Sometimes it takes a pandemic to shake us into realizing what that really means and who suffers the consequences,” Becerra said in a statement. “Uber and Lyft drivers who contract the coronavirus or lose their job quickly realize what they're missing.”

The coronavirus crisis has hit gig workers hard.

Many ride-hailing drivers saw their regular income disappear overnight as stay-at-home orders rock their businesses, making it impossible to ferry people to and from offices, airports or nightlife. Drivers still working are taking on health risks by shuttling health-care professionals to work, or delivering food to people through the company's Uber Eats service.

But they've struggled to obtain even basic protective gear from the companies, even as Uber promised last month to ship masks and disinfectant sprays to drivers.

And Uber and Lyft drivers do not have mandated sick leave because of their work classification. The companies have taken steps to expand sick leave during the pandemic, but drivers have raised concerns that it's difficult to access.

“What it's done is laid bare more the consequences of allowing companies to opt out of the social safety net,” Sharon Block, the executive director of the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School, told me. “For a lot of workers, those consequences have been very apparent for a while. What's happening right now is the public is being forced to see this in a different way when there is such a groundswell of workers who are dealing with those consequences all at the same time.”

Gig workers have struggled to obtain the unemployment benefits Congress promised.

Congress ensured that gig workers — such as Uber drivers and Airbnb hosts — were eligible for unemployment benefits under the coronavirus relief package. Until then, many gig laborers weren't eligible because companies don’t remit payroll taxes to the government on behalf of on-demand drivers.

But critics say the bill was essentially a bailout to Big Tech. Becerra said the companies were shifting the burden onto taxpayers by not paying into unemployment or providing their workers other benefits such as healthcare.

“But it’s not just these workers who lose,” Becerra said. “American taxpayers end up having to help carry the load that Uber and Lyft don’t want to accept.”

Yet drivers have reported major issues or delays in accessing unemployment, despite their new eligibility for the benefits. States did not have the systems in place to review claims from these workers. And drivers reported problems obtaining earnings data and other basic information from the companies for their applications.

Activists who have long called for better protections for drivers praised the actions of the California attorney general, as well as attorneys from other major California cities who are also bringing the suit. Nicole Moore, an organizer with Rideshare Drivers United, said drivers have been building to this moment with activism like last year's strike.

“This is a huge moment,” Moore said. “If we can enforce basic labor law for these tech companies, they can become companies that are helping our economy, helping create good jobs. Those are the types of tech companies that we need.”

But Uber argues the legal challenge could hurt job creation during an economic crisis.

“At a time when California’s economy is in crisis with four million people out of work, we need to make it easier, not harder, for people to quickly start earning,” Uber spokesman Matthew Wing told Faiz.

Lyft spokesman C.J. Macklin said in a statement, “We are looking forward to working with the Attorney General and mayors across the state to bring all the benefits of California’s innovation economy to as many workers as possible, especially during this time when the creation of good jobs with access to affordable healthcare and other benefits is more important than ever.”

Protect App-Based Drivers and Services, a coalition funded by companies including Lyft and Uber, has already mobilized against the lawsuit. The coalition says it underscores the need to pass a November ballot measure that would counter AB5, the California gig worker law.

