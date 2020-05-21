with Tonya Riley

Apple and Google’s coronavirus contact tracing tools are finally available. But it's unclear whether governments will be able to use them to build effective apps to stop the spread.

The initiative, which the companies are calling “exposure notification," will enable state and federal governments to develop apps leveraging Bluetooth that would alert people if they've been near someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, my colleague Reed Albergotti reports. The companies declined to provide a detailed list of which governments have requested access, but they said some U.S. states and 22 countries plan to use the software.

Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina are the first states to commit publicly to using the tools.

From Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Twitter:

Technology can help health officials rapidly tell someone they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Today the Exposure Notification API we created with @Google is available to help public health agencies make their COVID-19 apps effective while protecting user privacy. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 20, 2020

Robust contact tracing could help restart the economy as officials track the spread of the virus. The unprecedented partnership between the two of the world's largest tech companies has the potential to help public health officials scale their services across millions of smartphones.

But their effectiveness relies on scale – and it remains to be seen if enough state governments will decide to use them, or whether a majority of Americans will opt in.

Apple and Google's tools come with strict rules that could make them less useful to public health officials.

The companies have declined to provide some of the data that public health investigators say they need as they interview infected patients.

For instance, it will not provide patients the locations they visited – which could be helpful information for investigators to alert businesses and get the word out to other people who might not be participating in the smartphone tracing. A location list could also help jog the patients' memories about who they contacted.

The technology will also not enable a coronavirus patient to access a list of people they may have contacted via Bluetooth to provide to health investigators.

States including North Dakota and countries including Canada and the United Kingdom have pressured the companies to give them greater controls, as Reed and Drew Harwell have reported. But the companies have refused, citing privacy concerns as well as technical limits. They say that some of the functionality that governments have requested could drain phone batteries, which would irritate customers.

Meghan Peck works on contact tracing at the Florida Dept. of Health in Miami-Dade County, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A state-based approach could result in an uneven patchwork of apps throughout the United States.

It remains to be seen if major states and coronavirus hotspots such as California, New York and New Jersey will adopt the system. So far, these states have said little about how they anticipate apps will aid in the massive effort to map the spread of the virus as the economy reopens.

The pressure to develop apps could also put new technical and financial strain on states as their technologists are already under a massive amount of pressure as stay-at-home orders around the country have pushed more government services online. The virus's economic fallout has caused a massive surge in demand for government support online such as unemployment insurance.

It can be very costly for states to acquire and maintain covid-19 tracing public health apps.

Utah — one of the first states in the country to begin reopening — said an app, Healthy Together, would play a key role in its contact tracing efforts, Caroline Haskins reported for BuzzFeed. The app was rolled out before Apple and Google's tools became available. As of May 18, just 45,000 of the state's 3.2 million people had downloaded it. The state spent $2.75 million to buy the app and is paying a monthly maintenance fee of $300,000, according to contracts obtained by BuzzFeed.

A state-by-state app rollout stands in stark contrast to other countries around the world where technology has been much more readily embraced to track and limit the virus — although with major privacy trade-offs. Some countries have turned to much more invasive technologies to stop the virus's spread, such as in China, where the government assigns citizens smartphone codes based on their likelihood of exposure that dictate their movements.

States could also face design challenges in developing contact-tracing apps.

It's not enough for states to overcome the technical hurdles and privacy concerns. States also have to make sure they're developing apps that are simple and useful enough that people want to use them, Ann-Marie Alcántara reports for the Wall Street Journal. That's been a challenge for apps that have been rolled out before the Apple and Google tools went live, such as the Care19 app that has been aiding contact-tracing efforts in North Dakota and South Dakota. That app, which uses location-tracking technology, sometimes showed people inaccurate information about what businesses they visited.

“You’re talking about achieving Instagram-like scale in a matter of weeks or months, which is extremely difficult to do unless you have an extremely compelling value proposition and people are hearing about it,” Jesse Colligan, a software engineer and spokesperson at Covid Watch, a nonprofit that created a exposure-notification app that was developed by researcher, told the Journal.

For the apps to be effective, some states are exploring ways to gamify their apps. Utah's app for instance “shows dots that grow based on how many people are using the app with location services turned on in an area and have recorded a visit,” the Journal reports. That doesn't provide utility for contact tracers, but it can give people a reason to keep using the app.

Scale is critical.

Apple and Google's technology could allow public health officials to reach more people than earlier contact tracing apps because a significant share of the population has a smartphone from the companies. But it's unclear if Americans will trust the companies and corresponding health authorities enough to participate in contact tracing.

Experts have said about 60 percent of the population needs to participate in a contact tracing technology for it to be effective. But Americans have been resistant to the idea of using cellphones to track the virus in polling. About 3 in 5 Americans say they are either unable or unwilling to use the Google and Apple infection-alert system, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found.

Welcome to The Technology 202, our guide to the intersection of technology and politics.

Our top tabs

Amazon shoppers' frustrations are at an all-time-high as the pandemic delays service.

An employee prepares an order for Amazon. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Negative reviews for third-party sellers are twice as high as turning the holidays, Juozas Kaziukėnas, chief executive of the e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse tells Jay Greene.

Amazon has struggled to handle the surge in demand during the pandemic, something that has trickled down to the third-party sellers that make up over half the marketplace's sales. Amazon temporarily halted accepting items from third-party sellers in March and de-prioritized high-demand categories. “We now have traveled back in time, before Prime and before two-day shipping took root, when the experience was so variable,” Kaziukėnas said.

As a result, some shoppers — and sellers — are turning to other retailers like Walmart and Home Depot that have less of a backlog. Both companies have seen significant sales jumps during the pandemic.

Still, analysts expect Amazon to recover. The company has hired over 100,000 new workers and started lifting some sales restrictions implemented during the pandemic. “All of this should recover at some point. But it’s pretty clear that some number of people are shopping elsewhere,” said Kaziukėnas. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post).

Democrats want antitrust regulators to watch negotiations between Uber and Grubhub.

FILE PHOTO: A vendor, wearing a protective mask, delivers food to Uber Eats worker REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and three colleagues urged assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim and Federal Trade Commission chairman Joseph Simons to monitor reports that the two delivery services may merge.

“Consumers should be able to look forward to a future in which online food delivery is more efficient, more innovative, and less expensive,” Klobuchar, Senators Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wrote in a letter yesterday. “A merger of two of the three biggest rivals in an already concentrated market risks depriving consumers of that outcome by potentially eliminating competition between the existing market participants.”

The letter is another mark of growing concerns from Democrats about anti-competitive behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. House antitrust chairman David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have called for an all-out moratorium on mergers during the pandemic.

Medical experts worry a growing online movement against a future coronavirus vaccine could cause distrust in the broader public.

A video sign about Facebook is shown on a truck at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The groups have seized on the quick timeline of the Trump administration's “Operation Warp Speed” to hopefully release a vaccine by the end of the year to fuel their anti-vaccine claims, Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

Since the announcement of the plan more than three-quarters of the posts using the hashtag #OperationWarpSpeed have pushed conspiracy theories. “People don’t understand that, because when they hear ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ they think, ‘Oh, my God, they’re jumping over all these steps and they’re going to put as at risk,’ “Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Post. Any vaccine would undergo multiple safety precautions before being distributed, he says.

Part of the room for exploitation comes from the administration's own mixed messaging about the virus. Some anti-tax groups promote hydroxychloroquine, which has been suggested a treatment by the president without substantial medical evidence, as an alternative to vaccines. “I would take Trump’s hydroxychloroquine … before I would be vaccinated by the left’s new covid-19 vaccine!” read a meme posted Tuesday in a pro-Trump Facebook group with more than 82,000 members.

Some suggest part of the blame lies with Facebook, which has struggled to crack down on coronavirus misinformation and has become an organizing tool for protesters against stay-at-home orders and anti-vaxxers. “The anti-vaccine movement is really good at drawing people in,” said Kolina Koltai, a postdoctoral scholar who has been studying anti-vaccine groups on Facebook for five years. “They’ll use whatever half-truth or slogan they can to convince people of their conspiracy beliefs.”

Rant and rave

Twitter is giving new meaning to “don't @ me."

The company is testing a feature that will allow users to control who replies to their tweets. Chief executive Jack Dorsey said this could help with live panel discussions:

Starting to test reply controls today.



May enable some new use cases like panel discussions or more focused live Q&As. Or just a “don’t @me” that actually works.



(we’ll be watching for the negative impacts too) https://t.co/05Py7cB1i5 — jack (@jack) May 20, 2020

It has the potential to limit harassment, which has been a widespread issue on the social network.

OneZero's Will Oremus:

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets you limit who can reply to your tweets. This is very good news for the many users, particularly women and people of color, who can't tweet without triggering a cascade of harassing and condescending "reply guys." https://t.co/lVm6NJnMbt — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) May 20, 2020

The New York Times' Taylor Lorenz pointed out one workaround:

Are reply guys just gonna become quote tweet guys now? https://t.co/KAAqnKO6RD — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 20, 2020

It's most immediate value, however, were pranks. Twitter shut off replies for this tweet:

reply if you want to be verified! — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 20, 2020

Rapper Lil Nas X also had fun with the feature:

FEELING GENEROUS❤️ SENDING EVERYBODY WHO REPLIES TO THIS $100 ❤️❤️ — nope (@LilNasX) May 20, 2020

Who Will Build It?

Google secured a lucrative deal with the Defense Department to help with its cyberthreat detection and response.

Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

The deal, first reported by Axios, is in the "seven figures," the company said. The technology will still allow the Defense Department to use a mix of other cloud providers including Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure.

It's a lot less controversial that the Project Maven contract working on autonomous drones that Google pulled out in 2018. But it shows that Google is still in the game when it comes to the Pentagon.

Where you won't be seeing Google's Cloud technology anytime soon is in building custom artificial intelligence tools to help with oil and gas extraction, the company announced in a statement this week OneZero reports.

Google said it will honor existing contracts but didn't say what they were. The statement followed a Greenpeace resort slamming Google, Microsoft and Amazon for helping major oil companies. The work has been a source of employee protest at both Amazon and Microsoft.

Peter Thiel's Palantir also scored big again this month.

The Department of Affairs awarded a $5 million contract to Palantir through a software reseller for a tool to "track and analyze covid-19" outbreak areas, TechCrunch reports. The firm was also awarded a contract with the National Institutes of Health for covid-19 data analysis following nearly $25 million in contracts in April.

Hill happenings

Republicans introduced legislation that would protect gig economy companies from worker classification lawsuits during the pandemic.

A driver and passenger wearing protective masks exit the ride sharing pickup area in a car displaying Uber Technologies (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

The protections would be put in place until June 30 2021 or until the public health emergency is deemed over, The Hill reports. The legislation follows a lawsuit against Uber and Lyft by the state of California earlier this month for allegedly misclassifying workers.

Uber, Lyft and Postmates were consulted in drafting the law, the office of co-sponsor Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told The Hill.

“This bill is a craven attempt by the app companies to escape their employer obligations during a global pandemic,” Brian Chen, a staff attorney at National Employment Law Project, told The Hill.

Inside the industry

Tesla dropped its lawsuit against Alameda County after resuming operations at its Fremont, Calif., factory.

Elon Musk . (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The company did not give any reason for why it dropped the lawsuit, Andrew J. Hawkins at The Verge reports. The company sued the county earlier this month for orders that kept his Fremont, Calif. factory shuttered during the coronavirus. Musk reopened the factory anyway, setting off a public dispute that even the president weighed in on in Musk's favor.

The county quickly reached an agreement with Tesla to re-open last week. Still, Musk is pursuing relocating outside of the state to Texas or Oklahoma, both of which have has more relaxed safety measure during the pandemic, TechCrunch reports.

Trending

Music Copyright bots and classical musicians are fighting online. The bots are winning. On Facebook and YouTube, it’s bots vs. Bach, as the platforms are blocking or muting some performances. Michael Andor Brodeur

The Secret Lives of Perfect Social Distancers Someone who looks like they’re always staying inside on Instagram may actually have a double life they’re hiding to avoid judgment. The Atlantic

Daybook

Ranking Digital Rights will host an event "Getting to the Source of the 2020 Infodemic: It’s the Business Model," on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Before you log off

In the search for the best video conferencing app, only one came out on top, Geoffrey A. Fowler and Heather Kelly found.