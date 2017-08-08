The last full week of messaging in Alabama’s primary for U.S. Senate has each leading Republican candidate declaring his support for President Trump, with one twist — the opponents of Sen. Luther Strange are lighting into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Strange’s messaging, which has been complemented by attacks on opponents for not supporting Trump in 2016, portrays him as a loyal Trump ally opposed only by corrupt power brokers.

“Those Never Trump insiders falsely attack me. I’m working with President Trump to drain the swamp,” Strange says. “. . . I’ll fight for President Trump’s agenda every day.”

Rep. Mo Brooks, who has been battered by ads playing back his 2016 skepticism about Trump, is running on his endorsements from Trump’s strongest media allies.

“I wrote a $2,500 check to help President Trump beat Hillary, and in Congress I vote with President Trump 95 percent of the time,” Brooks says. “So who are you going to believe? Mitch McConnell and Luther Strange, or conservative thought leaders like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter and Mark Levin?”

And “Ten Commandments judge” Roy Moore, who has risen in the polls as his opponents have focused elsewhere, is up with a spot that puts the faces of Republican Senate leaders next to those of Democrats such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Mitch McConnell’s D.C. slime machine’s spending millions spreading lies about Roy Moore,” intones a narrator. “Bearing false witness. Why? We know why. We all know why.”

The election takes place Aug. 15, with a runoff to follow unless one candidate clears 50 percent of the vote.