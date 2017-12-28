Alabama Republican Roy Moore filed a late-night legal complaint on Dec. 27 to block state officials from certifying the victory of his Democratic rival Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate on Dec. 28, and to ask for a new election. (Reuters)

Roy Moore, the Republican nominee who lost Alabama’s closely watched Senate race this month, has filed a last-minute legal complaint alleging “election fraud” and asking the state not to confirm the victory of Democrat Doug Jones.

In the complaint filed in state court, Moore’s campaign argues that Alabama “will suffer irreparable harm if the election results are certified without preserving and investigating all the evidence of potential fraud.” It cites rumors of election fraud that have already been investigated and refuted by the Alabama secretary of state, argues that high Democratic turnout in key areas was statistically unlikely, and reports that Moore himself has taken a polygraph test — an attempt to disprove allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances on teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Moore’s lawyers filed the complaint at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday night and announced it to reporters less than two hours later. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Alabama’s election officials — all Republicans — are scheduled to certify the election. Early Thursday morning, they gave no indication that they would delay that process. In Washington, leaders of both parties expect Jones to take his oath of office when the Senate returns next month.

“We will continue with our process as scheduled unless the courts instruct use to act otherwise,” said John Bennett, a spokesman for Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

“We will sign the documents certifying him as the senator for the state of Alabama,” Merrill said this morning on CNN’s “New Day.”

The complaint, filed in the circuit court of Montgomery, Ala., contains little that election observers have not already seen and dismissed. Moore’s campaign argues that the election result, a 1.5-point margin of victory for Jones, was “contrary to most of the impartial, independent polls conducted prior to the Special Election.”

It accuses the secretary of state of failing to properly investigate claims of “election fraud,” while at the same time recounting how the state cracked down after sample ballots in one heavily Democratic County were found pre-marked for Jones. (Sample ballots, which are clearly marked as such, are ineligible to be counted in election.)



U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore leaves the stage after speaking Dec. 12 in Montgomery, Ala. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The complaint also recounts how the secretary of state investigated a viral video of a man saying people had come from “across the country” to help beat Moore — but goes on to argue that the investigation was not transparent. The man in the video turned out to be a legal Alabama voter.

[A ‘voter fraud’ complaint in Alabama falls flat]

The Moore campaign’s main argument is that high Democratic turnout and low support for Moore in the state’s most populous, urban counties resulted in an “implausible, unexplained 35 percent drop in votes for Roy Moore relative to the vote share of Republican Party straight-line votes.” While Moore dramatically underperformed other Republican candidates in Alabama when he last ran for office, in 2012, the campaign cites four “experts” to argue that the state should “order a new special election to be held based upon the already known fraud which [Secretary of State John Merrill] had acknowledged and taken action against and the further fraud alleged in this complaint.”

The experts came to the case with baggage of their own. James Condit Jr., one of the election analysts who signed an affidavit on behalf of Moore’s campaign, has written and spoken about “Zionist” control of world politics, and alleged an Israeli role in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Richard Charnin, who provided the court with an argument that there was just enough possible fraud to swing the election, claimed to have “mathematically” proven a conspiracy behind the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

If the election certification process goes ahead Thursday, Jones will become the first Democratic senator from Alabama since 1997. An election night vote count gave him a 20,715-vote margin over Moore, with 22,819 ballots cast for write-in candidates. Since then, provisional and military ballots have been counted, confirming Jones’s lead, while county-by-county tabulations of the write-in vote have found that Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who was appointed to the seat then defeated by Moore in the Republican primary, was the candidate most frequently chosen by protest voters.

Sam Coleman, a Jones campaign spokesman, dismissed the Moore complaint outright.

“This desperate attempt by Roy Moore to subvert the will of the people will not succeed,” said Coleman. “The election is over, it’s time to move on.”