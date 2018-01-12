

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) building in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Teresa Manning — an antiabortion activist in charge of the Health and Human Services Department’s family planning programs — resigned her post Friday, according to a department spokeswoman.

Manning, who serves as deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Population Affairs, has devoted much of her career to fighting abortion and has publicly questioned the efficacy of several popular contraception methods. Her job includes overseeing the Title X program, which provides family-planning funding for poor Americans or those without health insurance.

In an email Friday evening, HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley confirmed Manning’s resignation but did not provide a reason for her abrupt departure.

“HHS would like to thank her for her service to this Administration and the American people,” Oakley said.

[Trump picks antiabortion activist to head HHS family planning section]

It does not appear that Manning’s resignation represents a major ideological shift in the department, since Valerie Huber, a prominent abstinence education advocate, has been named acting deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Population Affairs. Huber has served as chief of staff in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health since June.

Manning, who was appointed by President Trump last May, formerly lobbied for the National Right to Life Committee and worked as a legislative analyst for the Family Research Council. She was one of several antiabortion activists and leaders Trump picked for key positions at the agency.

Like many conservatives who oppose abortion rights, Manning has repeatedly objected to the use of RU-486, or mifepristone, which is often used with misoprostol to spur an abortion during the early stages of a pregnancy, as well as the morning-after pill.

But she has also expressed a deep skepticism of birth control overall, suggesting in a 2003 interview with NPR that “contraception doesn’t work.”

“Its efficacy is very low, especially when you consider over years — which a lot of contraception health advocates want to start women in their adolescent years, when they’re extremely fertile, incidentally, and continue for 10, 20, 30 years. The prospect that contraception would always prevent the conception of a child is preposterous,” Manning said at the time.

[Opinion: Trump names a birth control czar who doesn’t believe in birth control]

Abortion-rights activists protested to Manning’s appointment at the time, saying someone opposed to contraception shouldn’t oversee Title X, which provides about 4 million Americans with family planning services.

Huber, who is replacing Manning, has spent much of her career advocating for abstinence education, managing Ohio’s abstinence program from 2004 to 2007 and subsequently leading Ascend, a group initially founded as National Abstinence Education Association. She says she prefers to use the term “sexual risk avoidance,” telling Focus on the Family’s Citizen magazine that Ascend’s mission is broader than telling teens not to have sex.

“I bristle at the terminology ‘abstinence only,’ because our programs are so holistic,” Huber said. “They contextualize a whole battery of different topics that surround a young person’s decision whether to have sex or not. Rather than someone telling a young person, ‘Do this, don’t do that,’ it’s casting a vision for a young person’s future.”