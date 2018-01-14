

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, accompanied by Sebastian Gorka, Omarosa Manigault and Anthony Scaramucci, in July 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s former campaign manager, said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he will give testimony this week to a House committee probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Lewandowski said on WABC-AM radio in New York that he expects to appear before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss the campaign. He told host Rita Crosby that he has not been contacted by Justice Department investigators — led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III — who are conducting a parallel investigation.

“I will be fully prepared to answer any question about my tenure at the Trump campaign,” he said, according to a transcript published by WABC. “I didn’t collude or cooperate or coordinate with any Russian, Russian agency, Russian government or anybody else, to try and impact this election. I’ll be happy to come out and set the record straight about my lack of involvement with any type of foreign entity.”

[Democrats go it alone on Russia probe after partisan breakdowns]

Aides to the leaders of the House committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Republican majority has conducted a flurry of interviews over the past two months in a bid to wrap up the probe. But Democrats on the panel say their Republican colleagues are moving too quickly and have been unwilling to interview numerous relevant witnesses and pursue key leads.

The two sides appear headed in opposite directions — with Republicans focused on allegations of FBI malfeasance that could have harmed Trump and Democrats focused on exposing the GOP’s failure to fully investigate the Trump campaign.

Lewandowski — who is promoting a book he co-wrote about the Trump campaign, “Let Trump Be Trump” — would not say whether Trump ought to sit down with Mueller or other investigators.

“I would say, listen to your attorneys,” Lewandowski said. “There’s no question to me, that if he were to sit down and tell that team exactly what took place, and I was there for it, they will come to the same conclusion that everybody else has already come to, which is: There is no collusion.”