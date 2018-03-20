Question: The White House wants to delay within-grade raises — by how long?

Answer: The largest federal pay system, the General Schedule, has 15 pay grades with 10 steps in each, with each step worth about 3 percent more in salary. Most employees start at the first step of a grade, although agencies can start them higher for recruitment reasons.

So long as their performance is rated at least “fully successful,” employees climb on a regular schedule: after one year to advance to each of the next three steps, two years each for the following three, and three years each for the final three. Management also can move employees up faster as a performance reward.

On hitting step 10, within-grade raises stop. When employees are promoted into a higher grade, the process starts again.

In its budget proposal last month, the administration said it wants to “slow the frequency of these step increases” as part of a larger plan to link pay more closely to performance. That proposal did not specify how slowly it would go, but a more recent budget document did: an additional year for each step.

That would require Congress’s approval, but so far there is no proposed legislation.