

The Washington Capitals celebrate around the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Federal agencies will be open for business as usual Tuesday despite the parade for the Washington Capitals, and they may grant their employees some time off to join the rocking of the red, the government announced late Monday.

“To honor the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory, the White House is encouraging Federal agencies to grant employees in the Washington, DC, area 2 hours of administrative leave between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to attend the parade,” said a memo from the Office of Personnel Management. Administrative leave is the government’s catchall term for giving employees paid time off without charge to vacation time or another regular form of leave.

But getting around will be a nightmare, and employees going to downtown offices should leave extra time for commuting, it said.

“Due to the increase in traffic, road closures, and related commuting disruptions, Federal employees who work in downtown DC should be prepared for the possibility of significant commuting delays and travel restrictions. These employees should allow extra time for travel to and from work whether by private vehicle or public transportation,” it said.

“To help alleviate traffic congestion and minimize distraction to law enforcement and security officials, agencies may authorize telework or other workplace flexibilities at their discretion. Employees may also request to use their alternative work schedule day off, annual leave, or other authorized time off,” it added. “Employees are encouraged to monitor local news media for announcements on street closures for vehicular and pedestrian traffic and disruptions to public transportation. Agencies should use all communications tools they have in place to inform employees of any relevant, agency-specific issues.”

A recent OPM report shows that more than 140,000 federal employees work in the District and about twice that many in the metropolitan area as a whole.