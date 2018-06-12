

The Pentagon. (AFP/Getty Images)

Question: Whatever happened to the idea of $40,000 buyouts?

Answer: When they are cutting jobs or reorganizing, agencies may offer buyouts (“voluntary separation incentive payments”) to reduce or avoid the need for layoffs. Buyout takers must quit, or retire if eligible, and may not return to the government within five years unless they repay the money.

The Trump administration, like the Obama administration before it, proposed raising the standard $25,000 amount, in effect since the 1990s, to $40,000 to make it a stronger incentive. However, Congress so far has allowed a higher amount only at the Defense Department.

Chances for setting a $40,000 maximum government-wide buyout improved recently, with language in the Senate version of the annual defense budget allowing for it. The House version does not include such language, leaving a difference to be resolved.

Even if the higher amount is approved for all, temper your hopes. In 2017, only 2,670 employees took buyouts, and in the prior two years just 3,886 and 2,916. That’s out of an executive branch workforce of 2.1 million outside the U.S. Postal Service and intelligence agencies.

Agencies could make more offers because of tighter budgets or potential reorganizations, though.