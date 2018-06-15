

President Trump speaks to reporters Friday on the North Lawn of the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP)

With President Trump’s crusade against federal labor organizations, his lieutenants at the Department of Housing and Urban Development have opened a new front against union officials.

The department has begun the process of evicting all union offices from agency facilities.

A HUD proposal in a June 14 email to the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) says, “The union shall have until July 15, 2018, to vacate all offices they currently occupy, return all government property they currently possess and cease using government resources. This applies to field and HQ.”

HUD’s action follows an executive order issued by Trump on May 25. It was one of three directives that escalated an attack on unions that began last year. The memo says the current collective bargaining agreement HUD has with AFGE “is not in accordance with the text or spirit of Executive Order 13837.”

That executive order, however, says agencies “shall implement the requirements of this order … to the extent permitted by law and consistent with their obligations under collective bargaining agreements in force on the date of this order.”

The current contract allows the union to use HUD facilities and does not expire until after July 15.

In a Thursday email to AFGE, Sonya Gaither, HUD’s deputy director of employee and labor relations, said “AFGE has declined to consult on EO 13837. Therefore, please accept the attached as management’s notice of proposed mid-term changes relating to AFGE’s use of government property. We would have preferred to have AFGE’s input prior to making these proposals but you rejected management’s repeated invitations to meet and discuss. Please note that these proposals are mid-term and are totally distinct from the pending term renegotiations. The intended change is scheduled to occur within the duration of our current contract.”

Holly Salamido, president of AFGE Council 222 of HUD Locals, which represents employees in more than 50 offices nationwide, rejected that.

“We are starting ground rules negotiations for negotiation of a new term contract on Tuesday,” she said by email. “We have repeatedly told the agency that we are ready and willing to negotiate the terms of new contract provisions on space at that time. There is nothing to ‘consult’ on, because we have existing contractual provisions in place on space, and the Executive Orders say that those contractual provisions remain in place …

“It is an unfair labor practice to insist on midterm bargaining on a matter that is already covered by the contract,” she added. “Where provisions are already ‘covered by’ they can only be reopened by mutual consent — we have not agreed to waive those rights and, again, have repeatedly said we’ll negotiate this during the term contract negotiations that begin next week.”

HUD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.