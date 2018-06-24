Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) told constituents over the weekend that she’d suffered a cracked rib after a colleague saved her from choking at a Democratic caucus luncheon — an injury that took that colleague, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), by surprise.

On Friday, as she made the rounds at an NAACP dinner in Missouri, McCaskill said that she would not be hugging people who came up to her, after Manchin accidentally injured her rib.

USSen @clairecmc still suffering from cracked rib incurred earlier this week. Sen @JoeManchinWV performed Heimlich maneuver because she was choking. McCaskill first mentioned at NAACP dinner. Says avoiding hugs for awhile. pic.twitter.com/Pgcw7mKnEX — Jo Mannies (@jmannies) June 24, 2018

A spokesman for Manchin said that the accident occurred Thursday, when Senate Democrats met for lunch, a gathering that usually excludes most staffers. McCaskill began choking, and Manchin ran over to give her the Heimlich maneuver. That dislodged the blockage in McCaskill’s throat, but unbeknownst to Manchin, it left his colleague injured. McCaskill participated in the day’s final votes, then traveled home to Missouri.

McCaskill’s office did not answer a further question on the incident, but she kept up her campaign schedule over the weekend, addressing Democrats on Saturday evening at their annual dinner.

.@ClaireCMC just took the stage at the @MODemParty’s Truman Dinner and was met by standing ovation from a room full of members of #TeamClaire! #MOSen pic.twitter.com/1W1GoUjwgv — Team Claire (@McCaskill4MO) June 24, 2018

Manchin and McCaskill are seen as two of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection this year, after President Trump won both of their states with landslide margins.