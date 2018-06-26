

President Trump on June 19 after a meeting with the House Republican Conference. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

A congressional intern who yelled an obscenity at President Trump at the Capitol last week has been suspended.

The incident took place on June 19, as Trump was walking to the office of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) to discuss immigration, according to a video taken by NBC News reporter Frank Thorp V.

In the video, as Trump’s entourage walks through a corridor, a woman can be heard shouting “Mr. President!” — followed by a profane insult.

The woman, who was on the other side the Capitol Rotunda at the time, was identified as an intern working for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), a spokesman for the senator’s office confirmed.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct,” Hassan spokesman Aaron Jacobs said in an email. “We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police.”

Representatives for Hassan’s office identified the intern as Caitlin Marriott.

The suspension was reported Monday night by the Hill.

Read more:

She flipped off President Trump — and got fired from her government contracting job

The woman who got fired for flipping off President Trump just sued her former employer

The owner of the Red Hen explains why she asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave